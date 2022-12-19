South Loup boys, girls defeat Sandhills Valley in Maxwell Tournament

MAXWELL — Trey Connell led all scorers with 14 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 64-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament.

The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. Maxwell defeated Brady 63-49 on Monday.

“I thought we played outstanding on the defensive end,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said. “We got a lot of baskets in transition, but our offensive efficiency wasn’t real great tonight.”

Dylan Pandorf, Conner Paulsen and Crew Witthuhn each scored 10 points for South Loup. Cooper Layher led Sandhills Valley with 10 points, and Leyton Connell finished with seven.

South Loup dominated the game from the start. The Bobcats went on a 9-4 run to start the game. Layher made a basket to cut the deficit to three, but South Loup scored the next eight points to take a 17-6 lead into the second quarter.

The Bobcats held the Mavericks to just three points in the second quarter while building a 33-12 lead at halftime.

Both teams struggled to score early in the third, but South Loup grew its lead by as many as 26 in the frame. That lead quickly grew to 37 in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats closed out the game 64-27.

“We’re going to have to take better care of the basketball,” said Cole about South Loup’s game against Maxwell on Tuesday. “Once we got into the half court set, we had way too many turnovers tonight. We’re going to have to clean up the offensive end of it and keep flying around defensively.”

GIRLS

South Loup 48,

Sandhills Valley 27

Ava Pandorf scored 12 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 48-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament.

The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Brady 41-26 on Monday.

“I thought we played really hard,” South Loup coach Bryon Hanson said. “We defended well … we have all year. I was just really pleased with our effort.”

Bryn Schwarz added 10 points for South Loup. Abby Stallbaumer scored nine and Lauryn Johnson had eight.

Sandhills Valley’s Jaylen Fowler led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Abigale Nicholson’s seven.

South Loup scored the first two baskets of the game and never let up the lead after. An early Nicholson 3 pulled the Mavericks to within one at 4-3, but a 5-0 South Loup run put the Bobcats ahead 9-3.

South Loup took a 19-11 lead into the second quarter and later a 28-16 lead into halftime.

The Bobcats held the Mavericks to six points in the third quarter while using a 15-point frame to extend the South Loup lead to 43-22 and later close out the game 48-27.

“We’re going to have to guard,” said Hanson about South Loup’s game against Maxwell on Tuesday. “We’re going to have to guard extremely hard, and we’re going to have to rebound. Maxwell’s a heck of a team.”

BOYS

South Loup (64)

Trey Connell 14, Dylan Pandorf 10, Conner Paulsen 10, Crew Witthuhn 10, Cache Gracey 7, Lance Jones 4, Joey Sallach 4, Kaden Paulsen 3, Harper Johnson 2.

Sandhills Valley (27)

Cooper Layher 10, Leyton Connell 7, Jaxton Starr 5, Braden Powell 3, Cayson Johnston 2.

GIRLS

South Loup (48)

Ava Pandorf 12, Bryn Schwarz 10, Abby Stallbaumer 9, Lauryn Johnson 8, Taylor Ross 7, Halie Recoy 2.

Sandhills Valley (27)

Jaylen Fowler 13, Abigale Nicholson 7, Arena Fetty 5, Emmalee Nicholson.