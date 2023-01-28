South Loup boys, girls win MNAC Tournament

Trey Connell scored a game-high 18 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Mullen 50-39 to win the MNAC Tournament finals on Saturday at North Platte Community College.

“I thought our boys played really, really well tonight,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said. “They kept their composure well, and they kept defending. It’s a welcome sight after leaving a lot out on the floor on Thursday.”

Joey Sallach added 13 for South Loup and Cache Gracey scored 10.

Clayton Moore led Mullen with 14 points, while Luke Durfee and Kyle Finney scored eight each.

“They came out and executed well in the second half and got a good win against a three-time conference champion,” Cole said. “That’s a good ball club over there, and we’re fortunate enough to get a win.”

South Loup’s defense held Mullen to just two points in the first quarter, which came on two free throws, while taking an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.

Moore ended Mullen’s scoring drought with a 3 to open the frame, and the Broncos cut the deficit to five following a Durfee basket.

Mullen later cut the deficit to three after Finney drained his second 3 of the game. The Broncos stayed within reach of the Bobcats, as South Loup only took a four-point lead into halftime at 22-18.

The same shooting troubles that plagued Mullen in the first quarter resurfaced in the third, as South Loup jumped out to a 29-18 lead before the Broncos could score their first basket of the second half.

South Loup led 33-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Mullen couldn’t quite get back into the game. South Loup scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to win the game 50-39 and win the MNAC Tournament.

“Our kids just play a lot of ball together,” Cole said. “We have a lot of two- and three-year starters, and we took our lumps the last couple of years, and defensively, they’re really strong. They kept their composure tonight offensively and got some good looks going to the basket.”

GIRLS

South Loup 49, Twin Loup 31

Lauryn Johnson led all scorers with 15 points as the South Loup girls basketball team defeated Twin Loup 49-31 to win the MNAC Tournament finals on Saturday at NPCC.

“We’ve done what we’ve done all year,” South Loup coach Bryon Hanson said. “We guard, we rebound, we get after it. It’s kind of who we are, and we did it again tonight.”

Bryn Schwarz scored 11 points in the win, and Ava Pandorf added nine.

Kathryn Folkers led Twin Loup with 11 points.

South Loup only trailed in the game once after Alexis Mauler made a 3 for Twin Loup to take a 7-6 lead. Another Twin Loup basket had the Wolves up 9-6, but South Loup responded with six straight points to regain the lead and go into the second quarter ahead 12-9.

The Bobcats went on a 13-2 run throughout the entire quarter to go into halftime with a 25-11 lead.

“It’s our identity,” Hanson said. “It’s kind of what we expected to do, and obviously going into half with a lead like that and playing like we did, we felt like we were in pretty good shape coming out in the second half.”

Twin Loup scored 14 points in the third quarter, the most the Wolves scored in a quarter that game, but South Loup’s 11 kept the Bobcats with a solid 36-25 lead.

South Loup later closed out the game 49-31.

“Our kids had a lot of confidence coming out of the locker room,” Hanson said.

BOYS

South Loup (50)

Trey Connell 18, Joey Sallach 13, Cache Gracey 10, Lance Jones 8, Silas Cool 1.

Mullen (39)

Clayton Moore 14, Luke Durfee 8, Kyle Finney 8, Deacon DeNaeyer 4, Kaleb Moore 4, Ethan Hardin 1.

GIRLS

South Loup (49)

Lauryn Johnson 15, Bryn Schwarz 11, Ava Pandorf 9, Taylor Ross 6, Abby Stallbaumer 4, Josie Reiff 4.

Twin Loup (31)

Kathryn Folkers 11, Elsie Ottun 4, Madison Glidden 4, Alexis Mauler 3, Tera Horky 3, Ragan Mauler 3, Cassidy Grint 3.