South Loup defeats Twin Loup in 5 sets to win MNAC Tournament

“I told them, ‘They’re going to come to play,’” Guthrie said. “I don’t care what our scores are, I don’t care what our records are, you come to conference and subdistrict time, it’s a whole new ball game. This entire conference play has been upset after upset. It was whoever came to play, and whoever finished. And they finished.”

South Loup kept that momentum going late in the third set to take a 21-20 lead. After trading points, the Bobcats took the set 25-22 thanks to a Twin Loup serve into the net and a set-sealing ace.

After a team meeting off the court in between sets, Twin Loup came out firing. A 7-1 run to start the fourth set quickly turned into a 18-9 lead.

South Loup scored three straight, but faltered when Twin Loup’s Cassidy Grint’s four kills at the end of the set powered the Wolves to a 25-15 win.

Neither team had an edge in the decisive fifth set, but a turning point came when South Loup was down 8-6. The Bobcats not only tied the game, but scored four straight off points from Ava Pandorf, Cool and Vickers to go up 10-8.

South Loup held onto that lead as it went back-and-forth with Twin Loup, until Talli Martin notched two consecutive kills to put the Bobcats up by three, and a Twin Loup hit out of play gave South Loup the win.