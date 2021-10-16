 Skip to main content
South Loup defeats Twin Loup in 5 sets to win MNAC Tournament
South Loup’s Reagan Cool prepares to hit the ball during the Bobcats’ 20-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11 victory over Twin Loup in the MNAC Tournament championship game on Saturday at NPCC.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

South Loup coach Desiree Guthrie has her team practice playing from behind every day at practice so that if the situation ever arises in a match, her team would be ready to get out of it.

Against Twin Loup in the MNAC Tournament championship game on Saturday at North Platte Community College, the Bobcats were in that very situation. And all that practice paid off.

South Loup knocked off Twin Loup 20-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11 to win the MNAC Tournament, coming back from down two points midway through the fifth set and holding off Twin Loup late.

Bryn Schwarz led South Loup with 16 kills, and Charli Vickers added nine. Abby Stallbaumer and Reagan Cool had five kills each.

“They did what I asked them to do,” Guthrie said. “Yes, we fell back and dug a hole in two sets, and those are the two sets we lost. They do a great job coming back, that’s something that we practice every day.”

The Bobcats had to play from behind right away in the first set, erasing a six-point deficit to tie the set at 13-13. After trading points, Twin Loup pulled ahead at 17-17 with an 8-3 run to close out the set.

South Loup responded with a dominant second set. The Bobcats scored the first eight points en route to a 18-6 run and won the set 25-13.

“I told them, ‘They’re going to come to play,’” Guthrie said. “I don’t care what our scores are, I don’t care what our records are, you come to conference and subdistrict time, it’s a whole new ball game. This entire conference play has been upset after upset. It was whoever came to play, and whoever finished. And they finished.”

South Loup kept that momentum going late in the third set to take a 21-20 lead. After trading points, the Bobcats took the set 25-22 thanks to a Twin Loup serve into the net and a set-sealing ace.

After a team meeting off the court in between sets, Twin Loup came out firing. A 7-1 run to start the fourth set quickly turned into a 18-9 lead.

South Loup scored three straight, but faltered when Twin Loup’s Cassidy Grint’s four kills at the end of the set powered the Wolves to a 25-15 win.

Neither team had an edge in the decisive fifth set, but a turning point came when South Loup was down 8-6. The Bobcats not only tied the game, but scored four straight off points from Ava Pandorf, Cool and Vickers to go up 10-8.

South Loup held onto that lead as it went back-and-forth with Twin Loup, until Talli Martin notched two consecutive kills to put the Bobcats up by three, and a Twin Loup hit out of play gave South Loup the win.

“I think just deciding to stay out of our head, and coming out and starting out (was the difference maker),” Guthrie said. “Starting out with the intensity in the game that we know how to play and not even letting them come in.”

Play in

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady

Sandhills Valley def. Hyannis

First round

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford

Twin Loup def. Mullen

South Loup def. Sandhills Valley

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore

Semifinal

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna

South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Consolation Semifinal

Cody-Kilgore def Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17

Fifth Place

Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14

Third Place

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14

Championship

South Loup def. Twin Loup 20-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11

