Sports Recap, Aug. 24

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

McCook 13, Southern Valley Alma 1

MCCOOK — McCook started the season strong with eight runs in the first inning Monday against Alma.

The Bison added two runs in the second inning and closed the game out with three runs in the third inning.

Briley Morgan earned the victory on the mound for the Bison.

Southern Valley/Alma scored its only run in the first inning.

In the second game McCook shut out Chase County 12-0 on Monday.

McCook started out strong with a eight run first, followed by three runs in the second and one in the third.

McCook travels to Omaha Gross on Thursday.

Gering sweeps Hershey

GERING — Gering shutout Hershey 8-0 in the first game of the season for both squads.

Hershey kept it close until the fourth inning when Gering scored four runs to force the run rule.

In the second game, Hershey kept it close until the fourth inning when Gering scored nine runs in the third inning for a 12-0 win.

Olivia Moorhead took the loss on the mound for Hershey in both games.

Hershey hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.

Highway 6 shuts out Lexington

HOLDREGE — Highway 6 topped Lexington 15-0 on Tuesday.

Lexington never got out of the gate. Highway 6 scored one run in the first inning and 14 runs in the second inning.

Lexington hosts Gothenburg on Aug. 31. Highway 6 is the co-op between Adams Central, Holdrege and Minden.

GIRLS GOLF

Sidney Invite

Team results

1, Scottsbluff, 375. 2, Ogallala, 426. 2, Gering, 426. 4, Alliance, 460. 5, Chadron, 461. 6, Sidney, 463. 7, McCook, 494, 8, Kimball, 53.

Individual results

1, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 80. 2, Addie Peck, Scottsbluff, 90. 3, Emily McCune, Alliance, 94. 3, Kenna Bowron, Gering, 94. 5, Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff, 98. 6, Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 101. 7, Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 103. 8, Zoey Oatts, Ogallala, 104. 9, Elliot Selzer, Scottsbluff, 107. 10, Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 108.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NJC 3, NPCC 0

Northwestern (Colo.) swept North Platte Community College 25-16, 25-10, 25-12 on Tuesday.

NPCC travels to La Junta, Colorado, to face Otero College on Friday.