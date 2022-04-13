Sports Shorts, April 13

American Legion Baseball 4 Person Scramble set for May 7

The North Platte American Legion Baseball program is hosting a 4 Person Scramble on May 7 at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

The cost is $65 per person and includes the entry fee, dinner, flag prizes and more. Carts are not included in the entry fee. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.

Three tees are available: white, red and green (age 60 and up). Entry deadline is May 3. Non-golfers can join for a dinner after the tournament at 5:30 p.m. The cost for dinner is $15.

Contact Lynn Stockall at 308-539-5900 or Lake Maloney Golf Club for mor information.

PVGSA softball sign-ups announced

PVGSA in-person sign-ups will take place on April 23 and April 30 at the Sport Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sign-ups can also be done online at nppvgsa.leagueapps.com.

Local wrestling coaches named NSWCA winners

Two local wrestling coaches were named NSWCA coaches of the year.

Sutherland’s Ryan Mraz was named the Class D Vern Ekfelt Boys Coach of the Year, and North Platte’s John Little was named the Class A Assistant Boys Coach of the Year.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

HOLDREGE — The Hershey girls tennis team defeated St. Paul on Tuesday.

Singles

Brandy Bode def. Maddie Harrahill 8-0

Kayla McNeel def. Paytyn Larsen 8-0

Laken Wiese def. Ahna Jerabeck 8-6

Chloe McNeel def. Kaylee Allen 8-0

Adrienna Quiroga def. Graycn Rubesh 9-8

Alex Beveridge def. Kailee Shreve 8-1

Doubles

Bode/McNeel def. Larsen/Jerabeck 8-0

Wiese/Hudson def. Harrahill/Allen 8-4

Quiroga/Beveridge def. Shreve/Rubesh 8-3

BOWLING

League Results

Wild Bills hosts weekly leagues.

Results

Mar. 22

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Split Happens 73, Hookers 68, Donohue Express 67

Top 4 Games — (Women) Jackie Donohue 165, Sandy Styles 161, Casey Kates 154, Janet Lockhart 149. (Men) Michael Ochoa 234, Alex Marshall 221, Rory Little 214, Josh Budke 201

Top 4 Series — Jackie Donohue 476, Becky Backer 419, Sandy Styles 408, Tina Matthews 406 (Men) Michael Ochoa 695, Alex Marshall 591, Josh Budke 543, William Nelson 518

Mar. 28

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — That One Team 267, Brew Crew 240.5, Railers 238.5

Top 3 Games — (Women) Susan Brunette/Shawna Riedel 216, Christy Amos 188. (Men) Blake Barnum/Mike Mulligan 266, Shawn Simpson 249

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 569, Susan Brunette 565, Christy Amos 511. (Men) Shawn Simpson 684, Blake Barnum 665, Bryan Schirmer 645

Mar. 29

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Strike Force/Sky Riders 77, Reeses Pieces 76.5

Top 4 Games — Dick Baxter 204, Dan Katzenstein 199, Brenda Musser 189, Blake Barnum 185

Top 4 Series — Dick Baxter 545, Dan Katzenstein 502, Blake Barnum 512, Janice Walker 463

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Split Happens 74, Donohue Express/Hookers 70, Rear Enders 68.5

Top 4 Games — (Women) Casey Kates 205, Michelle Lopez 189, Jackie Donohue 168, Janet Lockhart 167. (Men) Justin Armijo 256, Josh Budke 235, John Little 221, J T Beck 220

Top 4 Series — (Women) Casey Kates 552, Michelle Lopez 507, Janet Lockhart 469, Jackie Donohue 428. (Men) Justin Armijo 688, Josh Budke 560, J T Beck 529, John Little 527

Mar. 30

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 70.5, Big Red 63, Fitzpatrick Ent. 61.5

Top 4 Games — Shannon Burk 182, Molly Whitman 178, Marsha Reece 168, Deb Simpson 165

Top 4 Series — Molly Whitman 457, Meg Kirkland 456, Marsha Reece 449, Deb Simpson 445

Mar. 31

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 79.5, Pin Tippers 59, Bowling Babes 57

Top 4 Games — Linda Dubry 192, Johnadean Petersen 191, Susan Collins 172, Velma Smith 170

Top 4 Series — Velma Smith 494, Linda Dubry 484, Susan Collins 472, Kathy Nutter 458

Apr. 5

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Strike Force 80, Sky Riders 79, Reeses Pieces 77.5

Top 4 Games — Blake Barnum 182, Del Roe 180, Perry Greco 174, Brenda Musser 166

Top 4 Series — Del Roe 514, Perry Greco 466, Brenda Musser 457, Blake Barnum 450

Apr. 6

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 71.5, Big Red 66, Fitzpatrick Ent. 63.5

Top 4 Games — Molly Whitman 180, Marsha Reece 174, Meg Kirkland 170, Anne Hoatson 168

Top 4 Series — Molly Whitman 472, Meg Kirkland 467, Anne Hoatson 446, Deb Simpson 436

Apr. 7

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 82.5, Pin Tippers 62, Bowling Babes 58

Top 4 Games — Linda Dubry 180, Velma Smith 169, Lois Snyder 166, Meg Kirkland 160

Top 4 Series — Linda Dubry 503, Velma Smith 466, Lois Snyder 464, Meg Kirkland 432

North Platte bowling hosts Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet

The 34th Annual Bowling Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet was held on April 3 at Brigham’s Taproom.

Gloria Livingston was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. She is an avid bowler, bowling on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings. She is a former bowling Board of Directors member, has bowled in 49 state tournaments along with other tournaments and has always supported and encouraged other bowlers.

Thomas Barnett was named Men’s Bowler of the Year. Denise Flanders was honored as Women’s Bowler of the Year. Lorena Williams was recognized as Youth Bowler of the Year.

Awards were presented to the winners in the men’s, women’s and youth city tournaments held earlier this year. SMART scholarships totaling $1,120 were awarded to several youths for winning events in the Youth City Tournament. First place winners were Uriel Wiezorek, Kalib Whisler, Gauge Rael, Paige Wolcott, Kayson Miller, Tristen Todd, Jaxon Weedman and Zaedyn Quick. Recipients of the Betty Warwick Award for bowling the most pins over average during the tournament were Kalib Whisler (63 pins) and Jaxon Weedman (71 pins).

Mitch Tatman was honored for bowling a perfect game along with other bowlers who bowled high games during league play earlier this year.

