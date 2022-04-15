Sports Shorts, April 15

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Dutch Zorn Invite
GOTHENBURG — The McCook girls finished first and the boys finished second at the Dutch Zorn on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 230. 2, McCook, 228. 3, Lexington, 204. 4, Aurora, 154. 5, Gothenburg, 100. 6, Ogallala, 94. 7, Cozad, 56. 8, Holdrege, 34. 9, Kearney, 22. 10, Kearney Catholic, 16.
Boys individual results
(Top 10)
100 meter — 1, Luke Holly, 11.25, Sidney. 2, Koby Nachtigal, 11.34, Aurora. 3, Hunter Stewart, 11.36, Lexington.
200 meter — 1, Quentin Moss, 22.92, Lexington. 2, Carsen Staehr, 23.05, Aurora. 3, Isak Doty, 23.18, Sidney.
400 meter — 1, Mitchell Deer, 50.46, Sidney. 2, Carsen Staehr, 52.00, Aurora. 3, Landon Bowen, 53.34, Lexington.
800 meter — 1, Oscar Aguado, 2:03.00, Lexington. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, 2:04.90, Sidney. 3, Weston Walgren, 2:06.87, McCook.
1600 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:38.36, Lexington. 2, Cameron Brauer, 4:39.07, Sidney. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, 4:44.68, Sidney.
3200 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 10:09.64, Lexington. 2, Miguel Cruz, 10:17.91, Lexington. 3, Ethan Olsen, 10:39.62, Gothenburg.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, 16.14, Ogallala. 2, Jayden Curtis, 16.53, Ogallala. 3, Alex Peters, 16.55, Aurora.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, 41.95, Ogallala. 2, Josiah Wilkinson, 43.49, McCook. 3, Trey Stevens, 43.97, Gothenburg.
4x100 relay — 1, McCook, 43.57 (Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Adam Dugger, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Cole Thomas). 2, Sidney, 44.42. 3, Kearney, 44.95.
4x400 relay — 1, Sidney, 3:31.78. 2, McCook, 3:33.16 (Weston Walgren, Patrick Gross, Kaden Jernigan, Cole Thomas. 3, Gothenburg, 3:34.80 (Zach Harbur, Jake Burge, Jonathan Davis, Wes Geiken).
4x800 relay — 1, Sidney, 8:16.38. 2, Lexington, 8:35.64 (Ian Salazar-Molina, Lazaro Adame, Garrett Converse, Oscar Aguado). 3, McCook, 8:47.70 (Josiah Wilkinson, Patrick Gross, Grant Cappel, Weston Walgren).
Shot Put — 1, Gage Griffith, 58-04.25, Aurora. 2, Jaden Cervantes, 48-04, Cozad. 3, Isaac Scharff, 46-03.75, Lexington.
Discus — 1, Gage Griffith, 172-01, Aurora. 2, Jaden Vollenweider, 143-01, Cozad. 3, Maxwell Hunter, 141-07.50, Holdrege.
High Jump — 1, Jacob Dowse, 6-03, Sidney. 2, Sawyer Dickman, 6-01, Sidney. 2, Brendan Gillen, 6-01, McCook.
Pole Vault — 1, Branson McDonald, 15-00, McCook. 2, Caden Carlson, 14-06, Aurora. 3, Jake Burge, 13-06, Gothenburg.
Long Jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, 22-03.25, Aurora. 2, Adam Dugger, 21-03.75, McCook. 3, Logan Havlicek, 20-11, McCook.
Triple Jump — 1, Adam Dugger, 43-09, McCook. 2, Garret Schmaderer, 43-06.25, Kearney Catholic. 3, Alex Messinger, 43-00, McCook.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 140. 2, Ogallala, 86. 3, Sidney, 75. 4, Lexington, 64. 5, Kearney Catholic, 52. 6, Holdrege, 51. 7, Cozad, 40. 8, Gothenburg, 32. 9, Aurora, 20. 10, Kearney, 6.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, 12.88, Cozad. 2, Kaylee Crosby, 12.94, Aurora. 3, Makayla Kirchner, 13.08, Ogallala.
200 meter — 1, Makayla Kirchner, 26.65, Ogallala. 2, Makaia Baker, 26.99, Cozad. 3, Payton Dzingle, 27.42, Kearney Catholic.
400 meter — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, 1:00.96, McCook. 2, Ashley Keck, 1:02.89, Kearney Catholic. 3, Karyn Burkholder, 1:03.43, Cozad.
800 meter — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, 2:28.20, McCook. 2, Avery Hurlbert, 2:29.93, Holdrege. 3, Tayden Kirchner, 2:33.06, Ogallala.
1600 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, 5:50.03, Ogallala. 2, Maddy Armstrong, 5:53.13, Lexington. 3, Sammy Rodewald, 5:55.23, McCook.
3200 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, 12:09.43, Ogallala. 2, Sammy Rodewald, 12:51.85, McCook. 3, Lauren Henning, 12:54.23, Ogallala.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Chloe Ahrens, 15.58, Sidney. 2, Emma Dutton, 17.14, McCook. 3, Sarah Treffer, 17.25, Lexington.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Chloe Ahrens, 49.14, Sidney. 2, Ashley Keck, 49.32, Kearney Catholic. 3, Karyn Burkholder, 49.54, Cozad.
4x100 relay — 1, McCook, 51.74 (Kennedy Walter, Emma Dutton, Ainsley M Taylor, Shawna Wilkinson). 2, Ogallala, 52.46 (Gracen Tuttle, Tayden Kirchner, Eideann Tuttle, Makayla Kirchner). 3, Sidney, 52.60.
4x400 relay — 1, McCook, 4:16.35 (Paige Bortner, Sienna Dutton, Danika Havlicek, Shawna Wilkinson. 2, Ogallala, 4:21.16 (Eideann Tuttle, Tayden Kirchner, Gracen Tuttle, Makayla Kirchner). 3, Holdrege, 4:21.40.
4x800 relay — 1, McCook, 10:38.24 (Sammy Rodewald, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Leah Spencer, Sienna Dutton). 2, Sidney, 11:01.08. 3, Gothenburg, 11:40.09 (Arissa Ackerman, Logan Hilbers, Madison Bogus, Hayden Ricley).
Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, 39-01.25, McCook. 2, McKinna Moats, 37-10.25, Lexington. 3, Brittni Kinne, 36-06, McCook.
Discus — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, 134-06.50, McCook. 2, Madison Smith, 128-05, Gothenburg. 3, McKinna Moats, 125-03.50, Lexington.
High Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, 5-03, Sidney. 2, Margaret Haarberg, 5-03, Kearney Catholic. 3, Hanna Swearingen, 5-01, Holdrege.
Pole Vault — 1, Bradie Medina, 10-06, Holdrege. 2, Hannah Crow, 10-06, McCook. 3, Cordelia Harbison, 9-06, Lexington.
Long Jump — 1, Ashley Keck, 16-09.50, Kearney Catholic. 2, Karsyn Leeling, 16-05, Sidney. 3, Mia Rowe, 16-03, Lexington.
Triple Jump — 1, Rosalyn Roggasch, 34-04, Kearney Catholic. 2, Gabrielle Fortner, 32-09, Sidney. 3, Reese Kuecker, 32-08.50, Lexington.
Omaha Burke Invite
OMAHA — The North Platte boys finished fourth and the girls finished sixth at the Omaha Burke Invite on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Creighton Prep, 94. 2, Millard West, 85. 3, Kearney, 77. 4, North Platte, 73. 5, Omaha Central, 62. 6, North Star, 58. 7, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 23. 8, Grand Island, 15. 9, Omaha North, 6.
North Platte boys individual results
100 meter — 1, Vince Genatone, 10.93. 7, Kolten Tilford, 11.24. 26, Brock Roblee, 11.89.
200 meter — 17, Brock Roblee, 24.39. 18, Donte’ Koif, 24.58. 21, Trey Pierson, 25.12. 400 meter — 12, Keith Faler, 56.01. 22, Luke Rathjen, 1:00.04.
800 meter — 6, Quade Lowe, 2:05.30. 19, Jon Hodges, 2:16.09. 21, Sean Maizo, 2:18.98. 1600 meter — 3, Evan Caudy, 4:24.85. 11, Rian Teets, 4:51.23. 22, Oban Sandoval, 5:09.37.
3200 meter — 2, Evan Caudy, 9:56.56. 7, Rian Teets, 10:37.93. 15, Gabe Jenny, 10:58.97.
110 meter hurdles — 3, Caden Joneson, 15.48. 15, Carson LaChapelle, 16.97.
300 meter hurdles — 15, Caden Joneson, 44.90. 18, Carson LaChapelle, 46.77.
4x100 relay — 1, North Platte, 43-08 (Brock Roblee, Kolten Tilford, Donte’ Koif, Vince Genatone)
4x400 relay — 7, North Platte, 3:44.25 (Keanan Castillo, Keith Faler, Donte’ Koif, Drew Carlson)
4x800 relay — 2, North Platte, 8:54.42 (Keanan Castillo, Gabe Jenny, Aiden Hawks, Luke Tegtmeier)
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, 55-00. 12, Kade Mohr, 40-06.50. 16, Isaac Mercer, 39-11.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, 165-03. 17, Drake Ferris, 105-08. 18, Kade Mohr, 104-02.
Long Jump — 4, Donte’ Koif, 20-10. 14, Kolten Tilford, 18-11.50. 19, Drew Carlson, 18-02.
Triple Jump — 15, Max Negley, 37-04.50. 17, Caleb Kinkaid, 36-11. 18, Broedy Roblee, 36-07.
Girls team results
1, Kearney, 129. 2, Millard West, 108. 3, Omaha North, 56. 4, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 51. 5, Omaha Central, 38. 6, North Platte, 31. 7, Grand Island, 29. 8, Omaha Marian, 24. 9, North Star, 22. 10, Omaha South, 4. 11, Omaha Benson, 3.
North Platte girls individual results
100 meter — 8, Madison Genatone, 13.36. 12, Jaleigh Comer, 13.82. 15, Juliana Ortiz, 14.03.
200 meter — 9, Madison Genatone, 28.22. 16, Jaleigh Comer, 28.90. 17, Juliana Ortiz, 29.08.
400 meter — 14, Alexis Hoatson, 1:10.43. 16, Haylie Hoatson, 1:10.77.
800 meter — 12, Marissa Holm, 2:43.45. 17, Shelby Steele, 2:56.15. 20, Boston Pettera, 2:56.87.
1600 meter — 6, Zarah Blaesi, 5:49.89. 7, Marissa Holm, 5:50.61.
3200 meter — 5, Marissa Holm, 12:22.43. 7, Zarah Blaesi, 12:23.44. 11, Evelyn Blaesi, 13:41.61.
100 meter hurdles — 12, Sydney Barner, 19.22. 18, Olivia Huff, 20.20.
300 meter hurdles — 11, Sydney Barner, 55.66. 18, Kalee Brosius, 57.00.
4x100 relay — 7, North Platte, 53.72 (Juliana Ortiz, Madison Genatone, Jaleigh Comer, Sydney Barner)
4x800 relay — 5, North Platte, 11:04.72 (Alexis Hoatson, Haylie Hoatson, Evelyn Blaesi, Zarah Blaesi)
Shot Put — 4, Ellie Rankin, 33-03. 13, Olivia Prieto, 28-07. 18, Annika Koif, 26-11.
Discus — 3, Ellie Rankin, 105-10. 7, Kalee Brosius, 94-09. 16, Olivia Prieto, 77-00.
High Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, 5-00. 9, Kylee Tilford, 4-08. 9, Kylie Harvey, 4-08.
Long Jump — 3, Carly Purdy, 16-04.50. 15, Madison Genatone, 14-06. 19, Tuesday Allen, 12-11.50.
Triple Jump — 18, Tuesday Allen, 29-02.50.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Ogallala/McCook Dual
OGALLALA — McCook defeated Ogallala 8-1 on Thursday.
Singles
No. 1 — Joslyn Hammond, MC def. Jamie Krab, Oga 8-0
No. 2 — Emily VanBorkum, Oga def. Carsyn Craig, MC, 9-7
No. 3 — Abbie Johnson, MC def. Liz Swanson, Oga, 8-1
No. 4 — Jaci Meyers, MC def. Graci Marhenke, Oga, 8-1
No. 5 — Izzy Clause, MC def. Georgia Mendoza, Oga, 8-0
No. 6 — Carley Peters, MC def. Tegan Brown, Oga, 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 — Johnson/Clause, MC def. Mendoza/VanBorkum, Oga, 8-4
No. 2 — Peters/Meyers, MC def. Brown/Marhenke, Oga, 8-3
No. 3 — Hammond/Craig, MC def. Krab/Swanson, Oga, 8-3
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Hastings Invite
HASTINGS — North Platte finished fifth at the Hastings Invite on Thursday.
Team scores
1, Grand Island, 315. 2, Kearney, 319. 3, Columbus, 331. 4, Hastings, 348. 5, North Platte, 349. 6, Sidney, 368. 7, Lexington, 391. 8, McCook, 396. 9, Hastings JV, 511.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 72. 2, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74. 3, Dulan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 78. 4, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 78. 5, Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 79. 6, Ethan Mins, Lexington, 79. 7, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 80. 8, Perry Swan, Kearney, 81. 9, Jared Lehechka, Grand Island, 81. 10, Cole Schroer, Kearney, 81. 11, Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 82. 12, Cayden Rombach, North Platte, 82. 13, Brody Mickey, Columbus, 84. 14, Tyson Weber, Columbus, 85. 15, Logan Johnson, Sidney, 86.
Area team results
North Platte — Jessi Mauch, 90. Rylan Perry, 87. Elliott Longmore, 90. River Johnston, 99. Cayden Rombach, 82.
Lexington — Ethan Mins, 79. Drew Hanson, 110. Topher Swartz, 100. Adrian Galvin, 102. Noah Scherr, 117.
McCook — Ian Brown, 94. Alex Anthony, 96. Ethan Millner, 97. Trevor Nokes, 109. Ryland Peters, 112.