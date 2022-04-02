Sports Shorts, April 2

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Leroy Hoehner Invite

MCCOOK — McCook came away with the championship of the Leroy Hoehner Invite on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, McCook, 160. 2, Lexington, 137. 3, Hays, 97. 4, Holdrege, 55. 5, Cambridge, 46. 6, Colby, 28.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.41. 2, Cole Thomas, McCook, 11.58. 3, Brett Fraker, McCook, 11.64.

200 meter — 1, Cole Thomas, McCook, 23.23. 2, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 23.39. 3, Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege, 23.72.

400 meter — 1, Landon Bowen, Lexington, 53.78. 2, Dru Truax, Lexington, 55.44. 3, Gary Shafer, McCook, 55.45.

800 meter — 1, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 2:05.59. 2, Weston Walgren, McCook, 2:05.94. 3, Patrick Gross, McCook, 2:09.71.

1600 meter — 1, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 4:48.15. 2, Nikolas Clement, Holdrege, 4:50.87. 3, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 4:51.61.

3200 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 10:12.35. 2, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 10:32.81. 3, Brady VanBoening, Holdrege, 11:21.85.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 16.25. 2, JW (Joseph) Perry, Hays, 18.27. 3, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 18.37.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 42.87. 2, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 44.95. 3, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 45.38.

4x100 meter relay — 1, McCook, 44.07 (Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Adam Dugger, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Cole Thomas). 2, Lexington, 45.75 (Greysen Strauss, Caleb Dowling, Landon Bowen, Hunter Stewart). 3, Hays, 45.85.

4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 3:38.44 (Gary Shafer, Patrick Gross, Brett Fraker, Cole Thomas). 2, Lexington, 3:41.85 (Oscar Aguado, Lazaro Adame, Dru Truax, Landon Bowen). 3, Cambridge, 3:45.24.

4x800 meter relay — 1, Lexington, 8:38.31 (Oscar Aguado, Lazaro Adame, Kevin Parada, Garrett Converse). 2, McCook, 8:54.68 (Josiah Wilkinson, Patrick Gross, Layten Bortner, Weston Walgren). 3, Holdrege, 9:03.53.

Shot Put — 1, Ian Rosales, Colby, 50-08. 2, Bryce Salmans, Hays, 46-02.50. 3, Max Weimer, McCook, 45-00.

Discus — 1, Grayson Walburn, Hays, 135-01. 2, Jack Zeller, Hays, 133-10. 3, Ian Rosales, Colby, 131-07.

High Jump — 1, Jordan Dale, Hays, 6-06. 2, Greysen Strauss, Lexington, 5-10. 3, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 5-10.

Pole Vault — 1, Branson McDonald, McCook, 13-06. 2, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 13-00. 3, Tate Murdock, Colby, 12-06.

Long Jump — 1, Branson McDonald, McCook, 13-06. 2, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 13-00. 3, Tate Murdock, Colby, 12-06.

Triple Jump — 1, Adam Dugger, McCook, 43-08.25. 2, Brett Fraker, McCook, 43-04. 3, Chason VanDerWege, Hays, 42-08.25.

Girls team results

1, McCook, 166. 2, Lexington, 102. 3, Holdrege, 75. 4, Hays, 68.5. 5, Cambridge, 62. 6, Colby, 50.5.

Individual result

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Paige Bortner, McCook, 13.58. 2, Amanda Jaeger, Colby, 13.59. 3, Kacy Dinkel, Hays, 13.63.

200 meter — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.98. 2, Lilian McGrath, Hays, 27.66. 3, Pyper Wells, Holdrege, 28.12.

400 meter — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:00.11. 2, Paige Bortner, McCook, 1:02.06. 3, Avery Hurlbert, Holdrege, 1:03.07.

800 meter — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 2:27.34. 2, Avery Hurlbert, Holdrege, 2:30.13. 3, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:34.14.

1600 meter — 1, Maddy Armstrong, Lexington, 5:59.32. 2, Samantha (Sammy) Rodewald, McCook, 5:59.50. 3, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 6:06.94.

3200 meter — 1, Samantha (Sammy) Rodewald, McCook, 12:53.26. 2, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 12:59.40. 3, Susana Calmo, Lexington, 13:48.56.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 17.07. 2, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 17.78. 3, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 17.95.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Lacyn Keller, McCook, 50.91. 2, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 50.96. 3, Amanda Jaeger, Colby, 51.18.

4x100 relay — 1, Hays, 52.59. 2, McCook, 53.49 (Abigail (Abby) Boner, Kennedy Walter, Ainsley M Taylor, Shawna Wilkinson). 3, Lexington, 53.66 (Sarah Treffer, Mia Rowe, Cordelia Harbison, Fernanda Caballero).

4x400 relay — 1, McCook, 4:25.26 (Paige Bortner, Sienna Dutton, Briley Morgan, Leah Spencer). 2, Cambridge, 4:26.85. 3, Holdrege, 4:30.11.

4x800 relay — 1, McCook, 10:24.60 (Samantha (Sammy) Rodewald, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Leah Spencer, Sienna Dutton). 2, Cambridge, 10:49.02. 3, Colby, 11:01.84.

Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 38-10. 2, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 36-01. 3, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 36-00.

Discus — 1, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 128-04. 2, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 117-02. 3, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 110-07.

High Jump — 1, Hanna Swearingen, Holdrege, 5-00. 1, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 5-00. 1, Katie Linenberger, Hays, 5-00.

Pole Vault — 1, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-06. 2, Hannah Crow, McCook, 10-00. 3, Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 9-06.

Long Jump — 1, Lilian McGrath, Hays, 16-03.50. 2, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 15-10. 3, Fernanda Caballero, Lexington, 15-07.

Triple Jump — 1, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 33-03.75. 2, Reese Kuecker, Lexington, 33-02.50. 2, Mia Hamilton, Colby, 33-02.50.

Hi-Line Invite

ELWOOD — South Loup girls finished first and the boys finished third. South Loup won the overall team title on Friday.

Boys team results

1, Bertrand, 71. 2, Loomis, 70. 3, South Loup, 54. 4, Sandhills Valley, 49.5. 5, Arapahoe, 49. 6, Medicine Valley, 48. 7, Hi-Line, 44. 8, Southwest, 43. 9, Maxwell, 35. 10, Alma, 24.5. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18. 11, Elm Creek, 18. 13, Southern Valley, 3.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meters — 1, Levi Huffman, Maxwell, 11.69. 2, Landon Way, Bertrand, 11.72. 3, Tyler Neil, Maxwell, 11.82.

200 meter — 1, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 22.88. 2, Shay Swanson, Loomis, 23.36. 3, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 24.38.

400 meter — 1, Treyton Evans, Hi-Line, 55.66. 2, Gabriel Kimball, Loomis, 55.74. 3, Beau Knapp, Elm Creek, 55.83.

800 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 2:09.85. 2, Silas Cool, South Loup, 2:10.15. 3, Isaac Goosey, Sandhills Valley, 2:11.47.

1600 meter — 1, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 5:01.18. 2, Trey Connell, South Loup, 5:08.38. 3, Isaac Goosey, Sandhills Valley, 5:11.26.

3200 meter — 1, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 11:39.04. 2, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 11:54.95. 3, Griffin Stemper, Alma, 12:02.53.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 16.57. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe, 16.88. 3, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 17.11.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Tristian White, Arapahoe, 43.55. 2, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 44.99. 3, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 46.45.

4x100 relay — 1, Arapahoe, 47.14. 2, Medicine Valley, 47.24 (Hayden Kramer, Kamreyn Bonini, Austin Roblee, Sebastian Kramer). 3, Hi-Line, 47.28 (Cooper Ray, Isaiah Bullis, Bryce Reiners, Ryker Evans).

4x400 relay — 1, Hi-Line, 3:45.14 (Treyton Evans, Bryce Reiners, Ryker Evans, Isaiah Bullis). 2, Bertrand, 3:47.03. 3, Arapahoe, 3:51.96.

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 8:51.63 (Cache Gracey, Trey Connell, Silas Cool, Logan Recoy). 2, Southwest, 9:18.14 (Cole Barnett, Austin Thompson, Nathan Rippe, Jacob Kerns). 3, Wilcox-Hildreth, 9:21.35.

Shot Put — 1, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1. 2, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 50-4. 3, Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 48-10.25.

Discus — 1, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 162-5. 2, Cristian Blincow, Loomis, 138-6. 3, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 137-10.

High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 6-0. 2, Jack Meyer, Maxwell, 6-0. 3, Shay Swanson, Loomis, 5-10.

Pole Vault — 1, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0. 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 11-6. 3, Damien Jensen, Loomis, 10-6.

Long Jump — 1, Shay Swanson, Loomis, 18-10. 2, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 18-10. 3, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 18-7.75.

Triple Jump — 1, Gage Thulin, Alma, 39-5. 2, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 39-4. 3, Tyler Miller, Arapahoe, 38-5.

Girls team results

1, South Loup, 136.2. 2, Southwest, 60.6. 3, Loomis, 57.6. 4, Elm Creek, 48. 5, Arapahoe, 46. 6, Wilcox-Hildreth, 41. 7, Southern Valley, 33. 8, Medicine Valley, 24. 9, Alma, 21.6. 10, Hi-Line, 21. 11, Bertrand, 15. 12, Maxwell, 12. 13, Sandhills Valley, 11.

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 13.32. 2, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 13.45. 3, Ambie Custard,Southwest, 13.52.

200 meter — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 27.39. 2, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 27.60. 3, Autumn Holt, Loomis, 27.66.

400 meter — 1, Sarah Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:05.42. 2, Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek, 1:05.80. 3, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 1:07.14.

800 meter — 1, Emma Donley, Wilcox-Hildreth, 2:42.53. 2, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 2:46.66. 3, Riley Scott, Alma, 2:52.49.

1600 meter — 1, Ivy Tullis, South Loup, 5:54.82. 2, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 5:57.50. 3, Ella Cool, South Loup, 6:02.28.

3200 meter — 1, Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildretn, 14:23.14. 2, Faith Bierman, South Loup, 14:29.96. 3, Keali Florea, Sandhills Valley, 14:47.58.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Anastasia Gallegos, Southwest, 17.93. 2, Joszelyn Nichelson, Hi-Line, 18.23. 3, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 18.42.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Anastasia Gallegos, Southwest, 52.56. 2, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 52.97. 3, Emerson Swanson, Arapahoe, 54.24.

4x100 relay — 1, South Loup, 53.72 (Mya Weverka, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy). 2, Southwest, 54.73 (Ambie Custard, Anastasia Gallegos, Payton Truska, Allison Van Pelt). 3, Loomis, 55.79.

4x400 relay — 1, South Loup, 4:32.68 (Abby Stallbaumer, Mya Weverka, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz). 2, Elm Creek, 4:40.88. 3, Arapahoe, 4:44.47.

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 10:55.54, (Ivy Tullis, Heidi Donegan, Ella Cool, Tallianna Martin). 2, Alma, 10:57.92. 3, Wilcox-Hildreth, 11:22.13.

Shot Put — 1, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 36-5.25. 2, Chloe Anderson, Loomis, 36-0.75. 3, Hope Koller, Arapahoe, 35-0.

Discus — 1, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 117-5. 2, Hanna Stewart, Loomis, 106-0. 3, Jayda Schroeder, Elm Creek, 101-11.

High Jump — 1, Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, 5-0. 2, Zeigh Booe, Loomis, 5-0. 2, Ann Bose, Southern Valley, 5-0.

Pole Vault — 1, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 9-6. 2, Baylee Horner, Loomis, 8-6. 3, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 7-6.

Long Jump — 1, Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek, 14-7.5. 2, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 14-2.5. 3, Caylin Barnett, Southwest, 14-1.5.

Triple Jump — 1, Halle Knapp, Elm Creek, 31-2.5. 2, Naomi Gutierrez, Arapahoe, 31-1.75. 3, Sabrina Jacobsen, Arapahoe, 30-10.

Ed Moore Invite

OGALLALA — Sidney boys and Chase County girls won the Ed Moore Invite on Saturday.

Boys team results

1, Sidney, 144. 2, Chadron, 89. 3, Gothenburg, 69. 4, Cozad, 57. 5, Ogallala, 47. 6, Chase County, 35. 7, Mitchell, 32. 8, Alliance, 22.

Boys individual results

(Top 5)

100 meter — 1, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.51. 2, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 11.66. 3, Alex Werner, Cozad, 11.69. 4, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 11.70. 5, Hayden Umble, Mitchell, 11.90.

200 meter — 1, Isak Doty, Sidney, 23.14. 2, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 23.23. 3, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 23.35. 4, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 23.65. 5, Alex Werner, Cozad, 23.74.

400 meter — 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 50.68. 2, Caiden Castillo, Ogallala, 53.11. 3, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 53.37. 4, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 53.56. 5, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County, 54.74.

800 meter — 1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:04.89. 2, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 2:09.02. 3, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 2:10.37. 4, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 2:10.77. 5, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 2:12.32.

1600 meter — 1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:40.11. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:52.20. 3, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:59.53. 4, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 5:10.37. 5, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 5:13.59.

3200 meter — 1, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 10:53.77. 2, Noah Canas, Sidney, 11:22.13. 3, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 11:22.75. 4, Lorenzo Levario, Cozad, 11:32.54. 5, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 11:35.18.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.41. 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 15.45. 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.89. 4, Easton Fries, Chase County, 15.89. 5, Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 16.29.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 40.87. 2, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 41.30. 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 42.57. 4, Easton Fries, Chase County, 42.87. 5, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 42.96.

4x100 relay — 1, Sidney, 44.76. 2, Gothenburg, 45.34 (Alaric Jesseph, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge, Zach Harbur). 3, Ogallala, 45.79 (Cameron Zink, Harry Caskey, Mario Bush, Caden Rezac). 4, Mitchell, 45.84. 5, Alliance, 47.48.

4x400 relay — 1, Sidney, 3:34.80. 2, Gothenburg, 3:35.74 (Zach Harbur, Jake Burge, Wes Geiken, Jonathan Davis). 3, Chadron, 3:35.86. 4, Chase County, 3:41.44 (Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries, Ryan Bernhardt). 5, Cozad, 3:44.69 (Alex Werner, Aaron Sandoval, Brayden Wilkinson, Colby Rogers).

4x800 relay — 1, Sidney, 8:17.01. 2, Gothenburg, 8:58.55 (Yahriel Gaeta, Parker Graves, Isaiah Urman, Kurt Kuhlman). 3, Alliance, 9:01.96. 4, Chase County, 9:07.14 (Zach Herbert, Colin O’Neil, Mason Tyerman, Tristan Jablonski). 5, Chadron, 9:42.24.

Shot Put — 1, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 48-11.75. 2, Cody Hall, Chadron, 47-10.25. 3, Kyren Graves, Ogallala, 46-9.5. 4, Jarek Anderson, Chadron, 46-0. 5, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 45-10.25.

Discus — 1, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 137-2. 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 131-4. 3, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 130-3. 4, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 127-3. 5, Kyren Graves, Ogallala, 127-3.

High Jump — 1, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-3. 2, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 6-1. 3, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 6-1. 4, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 5-11. 5, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 5-9.

Pole Vault — 1, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 12-9. 2, Brayden Shaw, Sidney, 12-3. 3, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 11-9. 4, Mason Wallin, Chase County, 11-3. 4, Luke Uhlir, Sidney, 11-3.

Long Jump — 1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-2.75. 2, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 20-11.25. 3, Jeron Gager, Ogallala, 19-8.75. 4, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 19-6. 5, Owen Grant, Alliance, 19-2.

Triple Jump — 1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-5. 2, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 41-0. 3, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 40-1.5. 4, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 39-1. 5, Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell, 38-3.75.

Girls team results

1, Chase County, 132. 2, Sidney, 72. 3, Alliance, 70. 4, Ogallala, 69.75. 4, Chadron, 69.75. 6, Gothenburg, 59.75. 7, Cozad, 34.75. 8, Mitchell, 19.

Girls individual results

(Top 5)

100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 13.01. 2, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 13.46. 3, Josie Sanders, Alliance, 13.56. 4, Payton Schrotburger, Sidney, 13.72. 5, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 13.84.

200 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 26.35. 2, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 26.42. 3, Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney, 26.88. 4, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 27.54. 5, Kayel Lambert, Alliance, 27.67.

400 meter — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.26. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:01.89. 3, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 1:02.06. 4, Riley Lawrence, Alliance, 1:04.60. 5, Eideann Tuttle, Ogallala, 1:04.63.

800 meter — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:23.36. 2, Macey Seebohm, Alliance, 2:27.18. 3, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 2:37.59. 4, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 2:38.08. 5, Olivia Spady, Chase County, 2:38.30.

1600 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:43.31. 2, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:46.89. 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron, 5:54.45. 4, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 5:59.72. 5, Landree McNair, Chase County, 6:00.39.

3200 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:03.93. 2, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 12:40.97. 3, Lauren Henning, Ogallalal, 12:56.05. 4, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 13:29.46. 5, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 13:54.43.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.85. 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 15.98. 3, Macala Hood, 17.30. 4, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 17.64. 5, Joee Clevenger, Chase, County, 17.68.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 48.84. 2, Makinley Fuller, Overton, 49.53. 3, Josie Sanders, Alliance, 49.73. 4, Macala Hood, Alliance, 50.79. 5, Peyton Owens, Chase County, 51.71.

4x100 relay — 1, Ogallala, 52.27 (Gracen Tuttle, Tayden Kirchner, Eideann Tuttle, Makayla Kirchner). 2, Sidney, 52.91. 3, Chase County, 53.37 (Jerzee Milner, Ella Colson, Ali McNair, Adelle Eskew). 4, Alliance, 53.65. 5, Gothenburg, 53.68 (Taylor Burge, Clara Evert, Hannah Devlin, Ava Weyers).

4x400 relay — 1, Chase County, 4:16.78 (Peyton Owens, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair) 2, Alliance, 4:21.96. 3, Chadron, 4:28.22. 4, Gothenburg, 4:29.77 (Clara Evert, Ava Weyers, Taylor Burge, Taryn O’Hare). 5, Ogallala, 4:33.98 (Tayden Kirchner, Makayla Kirchner, Eideann Tuttle, Kyra Skiles).

4x800 relay — 1, Chase County, 10:24.30 (Lucy Spady, Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Jordan Jablonski). 2, Chadron, 10:25.50. 3, Alliance, 10:43.91. 4, Gothenburg, 11:36.89 (Logan Hilbers, Layla Healey, Maddie Bogus, Hayden Ricley). 5, Mitchell, 12:18.13.

Shot Put — 1, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 33-9.75. 2, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 33-8. 3, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 32-8. 4, Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, 32-6.25. 5, Olivia Lyon, Chadron, 31-7.

Discus — 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 125-2. 2, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 108-6. 3, Gabby Caskey, Ogallala, 103-6. 4, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 102-2. 5, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 93-8.

High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-5. 2, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-5. 3, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-5. 4, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 4-9. 5, Taylor Howell, Cozad, 4-9.

Pole Vault — 1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 9-9. 2, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-3. 3, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 8-9. 4, Ali McNair, Chase County, 8-3. 4, Sophia Aden, Gothenburg, 8-3. 5, Rheagan Stanley, Sidney, 8-3.

Long Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-4.5. 2, Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney, 16-10.25. 3, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 16-1.75. 4, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 16-0.25. 5, Jayrah Ngoi, Chadron, 15-4.

Triple Jump — 1, Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney, 33-10. 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 33-1.25. 3, Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 32-10. 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chadron, 31-11. 5, Leyton Schnell, Alliance, 31-0.5.

Sutherland Booster Club Invite

SUTHERLAND — Sutherland girls and Hitchcock County boys won the Sutherland Booster Club Invite on Saturday.

Boys team results

1, Hitchcock County, 111. 2, Hershey, 97. 3, Wallace, 71. 4, Wauneta-Palisade, 61. 5, Paxton, 53. 6, Sutherland Public, 45. 7, Creek Valley, 38. 8, South Platte, 31. 9, Maywood-Hayes Center, 9. 10, Hyannis, 8.

Boys individual results

(Top 5)

100 meter — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.82. 2, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 11.94. 3, Dalton Clark, Hershey, 12.11. 4, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 12.33. 5, Alex Brown, Hershey, 12.49.

200 meter — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 23.83. 2, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 24.05. 3, Dalton Clark, Hershey, 24.57. 4, Cole Schwager, Hershey, 24.82. 5, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 24.93.

400 meter — 1, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 54.53. 2, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 54.88. 3, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 55.75. 4, Jaxon Anders, Maywood-Hayes Center, 57.02. 5, Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County, 57.13.

800 meter — 1, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 2:12.16. 2, Alexander Caraveo, Creek Valley, 2:17.33. 3, Quentin Koenen, South Platte, 2:24.49. 4, Hunter Martinez, Creek Valley, 2:25.24. 5, Ceiden Childears, Hershey, 2:31.12. 1600 meter — 1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 5:04.24. 2, Tanner Hebblethwaite, Paxton, 5:48.53. 3, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 5:57.61. 4, Cayler Hacker, Hershey, 5:59.29. 5, Kade Thiessen, Hitchcock County, 6:01.20.

3200 meter — 1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 10:25.88. 2, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 11:48.99. 3, Dash Richards, South Platte, 12:08.88. 4, Travis Neben, Hitchcock County, 12:31.15. 5, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 12:36.80.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.73. 2, Kyler Flaming, Wallace, 18.26. 3, Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade, 19.23. 4, Jesson McClintock, Wallace, 20.16. 5, Tristan Maxcy, Sutherland, 21.44.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Kyler Flaming, Wallace, 43.27. 2, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 45.48. 3, Dash Richards, South Platte, 48.49. 4, Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County, 48.65. 5, Cordell Frerichs, South Platte, 49.97.

4x100 relay — 1, Wallace, 47.35 (Carson Glunz, Matthew Lungrin, Jesson McClintock, Alec Messersmith). 2, Hershey, 47.57 (Samuel Frame, Alex Brown, Dalton Clark, Cole Schwager). 3, Sutherland, 49.16 (Ryker Copeland, Chance Elwood, Jace Smith, Tristan Maxcy). 4, Paxton, 49.24 (Jasper Brewster, Wyatt Walker, Gunnar Foster, Caden Holm). 5, Hitchcock County, 50.55 (Braydn Hutto, Tanner O’Brien, Dalten Hagan, David Beasley).

4x400 relay — 1, Hershey, 3:50.44 (Chase Moorhead, Samuel Frame, Jordan Arensdorf, Dalton Clark). 2, Hitchcock County, 3:51.13 (Colten Hagan, Drew Scott, Trent Kisker, Keynan Gaston). 3, Wauneta-Palisade, 4:00.75 (Grant Walker, Laiden Lawler, Gabriel McCrumb, Grayden Sutherland). 4, Sutherland, 4:04.56 (Jackson Sinsel, Tristan Maxcy, Jace Smith, Ryker Copeland). 5, Paxton, 4:06.72 (Isaiah Fox, Noah Coppersmith, Tanner Hebblethwaite, Rylin Johns).

4x800 relay — 1, Paxton, 9:27.21 (Rylin Johns, Noah Coppersmith, Joe Eakins, Damin Luedke). 2, Hitchcock County, 9:56.42 (Travis Neben, Nathan Kollmorgen, Kade Thiessen, Jaxon Unrein). 3, Hershey, 10:07.78 (Ceiden Childears, Brecken Glos, Jacob Lanpher, Caleb Lanpher). 4, Wallace, 12:00.12 (Chase Martin, Jason Fisher, Jesus Gomez, Brian Brown).

Shot Put — 1, Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County, 48-4.50. 2, Kolton Hager, Wallace, 42-7. 3, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 41-6. 4, Boone Snyder, Sutherland, 41-5.25. 5, Caden Holm, Paxton, 39-6.50.

Discus — 1, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 149-8. 2, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 133-1. 3, Jacksen Littrel, Wauneta-Palisade, 122-5. 4, Josh Pattel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 121-3. 5, Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County, 116-0.

High Jump — 1, Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade, 5-8. 2, Jaxon Unrein, Hitchcock County, 5-6. 3, Colten Hagan, Hitchcock County, 5-6. 4, Samuel Frame, Hershey, 5-6. 5, Alec Messersmith, Wallace, 5-4. 5, Kyler Flaming, Wallace, 5-4. 5, Tanner Hebblethwaite, Paxton, 5-4.

Pole Vault — 1, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 12-0. 2, Ryker Copeland, Sutherland, 11-0. 3, Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade, 10-6. 4, Gunnar Foster, Paxton, 9-6. 5, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County, 9-6.

Long Jump — 1, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 20-6.75. 2, Samuel Frame, Hershey, 18-10.50. 3, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 18-1.25. 4, Alec Messersmith, Wallace, 17-9.25. 5, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 17-5.50.

Triple Jump — 1, Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County, 37-11.50. 2, Keynan Gaston, Hitchcock County, 37-9.50. 3, Grayden Sutherland, Wauneta-Palisade, 37-9. 4, Jesson McClintock, Wallace, 37-1.25. 5, Dash Richards, South Platte, 35-0.50.

Girls team results

1, Sutherland, 99. 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 97. 3, Wallace, 87.5. 4, South Platte, 83.5. 5, Hershey, 60.5. 6, Creek Valley, 28. 7, Paxton, 26. 8, Wauneta-Palisade, 24.5. 9, Hitchcock County, 17.

Girls individual results

(Top 5)

100 meter — 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 12.87. 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 13.34. 3, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 14.01. 4, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 14.03. 5, Trista Detmer, Paxton, 14.06.

200 meter — 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 26.44. 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 28.01. 3, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 29.58. 4, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 29.62. 5, Brooke Knotts, Wauneta-Palisade, 30.12.

400 meter — 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 57.36. 2, Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:04.82. 3, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 1:06.02. 4, Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County, 1:07.04. 5, Ellie Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:08.51.

800 meter — 1, Reagan Stengel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:32.52. 2, Ashlin Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:35.37. 3, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 2:38.62. 4, Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County, 2:41.03. 5, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 2:43.24.

1600 meter — 1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 6:08.46. 2, Isabelle Reichman, South Platte, 6:19.53. 3, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 6:31.32. 4, Olivia Hansen, Maywood-Hayes Center, 6:32.94. 5, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 6:34.73.

3200 meter — 1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 13:19.52. 2, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 13:55.26. 3, Charlotte Broker, Maywood-Hayes Center, 14:26.52. 4, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 14:31.46. 5, Alina Sankey, Maywood-Hayes Center, 14:55.85.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.79. 2, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 18.48. 3, Delaney Kohn, Hershey, 19.13. 4, Alexa Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 19.72. 5, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 20.04.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 51.29. 2, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 52.13. 3, Karlie Finley, Wallace, 55.16. 4, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 55.38. 5, Aubrey Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 59.94.

4x100 relay — 1, Sutherland, 57.36 (Anna Peterka, Fallyn Elfeldt, Jordy Cox, Cydnie Wilson). 2, Creek Valley, 57.72 (Elizabeth Whiting, Alexxa Fletcher, Ella Whiting, Karsyn Burgman). 3, South Platte, 59.14 (Zaerihya Doncheske, Lauryn Stanley, Avery Hayward, Johanna Frerichs). 4, Wallace, 59.83 (Brooke Bryant, Denay Pelster, Mallory McConnell, Dajana Garrison). 5, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:00.88 (Keslie Cox, Olivia Hansen, Aubrey Broz, Kassidy Hatfield).

4x400 relay — 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:26.77 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Reagan Stengel, Kiley Hejtmanek). 2, Sutherland, 4:38.78 (Cydnie Wilson, Fallyn Elfeldt, Anna Peterka, Story Rasby). 3, South Platte, 4:45.10 (Isabelle Reichman, Avery Hayward, Ansley Carlson, Taylyn Bauer), 4, Paxton, 4:48.67 (Trista Detmer, Jordan Clouse, Haley Holzfaster, Jacelyn Jorgensen). 5, Hershey, 4:49.26 (Annah Wareham, Emma Elliott, Anna Burklund, Emma Hall).

4x800 relay — 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:49.33 (Ashlin Broz, Ellie Broz, Olivia Hansen, Reagan Stengel). 2, Wallace, 11:04.24 (Mariah Gardner, Reagan Pelster, Ryleigh Hanson, Ashley Robertson). 3, Hershey, 11:43.91 (Kinley Folchert, Emma Elliott, Annah Wareham, Emma Hall). 4, South Platte, 12:30.26 (Isabelle Reichman, Madison Cheleen, Kerstin Brown, Britany Lofton)

Shot Put — 1, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 32-9.50. 2, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 32-7.50. 3, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 32-6.50. 4, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 32-3. 5, Kyla Pattel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 31-10.50.

Discus — 1, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 118-8. 2, GraCee Goings, Wauneta-Palisade, 100-6. 3, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 99-4. 4, Maddie Doyle, Maywood-Hayes Center, 94-1. 5, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 92-1.

High Jump — 1, Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley, 4-10. 2, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 4-8. 3, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4-8. 4, Reagan Stengel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4-6. 5, Mallory McConnell, Wallace, 4-6. 5, Delaney Kohn, Hershey, 4-6.

Pole Vault — 1, Fallyn Elfeldt, Sutherland, 7-6. 2, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 7-6. 3, Ansley Carlson, South Platte, 6-6. 4, GraCee Goings, Wauneta-Palisade, 6-6. 5, Avalon Quick, Hershey, 6-6.

Long Jump — 1, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 15-5. 2, Trista Detmer, Paxton, 14-10. 3, Ellie Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 14-7.25. 4, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 14-5.25. 5, Ella Whiting, Creek Valley, 13-10.75.

Triple Jump — 1, Brooke Bryant, Wallace, 30-4.75. 2, Johanna Frerichs, South Platte, 29-5. 3, Jewel Holthus, Wauneta-Palisade, 26-10.75. 4, Kaiah Johnson, Hitchcock County, 26-7. 5, Devin Giesselmann, Wallace, 25-5.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Norfolk Invite

NORFOLK — North Platte girls won the Norfolk Invite on Saturday.

North Platte defeated South Sioux City 5-2 and Norfolk 2-1.

Lexington 7, Crete 0

CRETE — Lexington shut out Crete 7-0 on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Norfolk Invite

NORFOLK — North Platte boys finished third at the Norfolk Invite on Saturday.

South Sioux City defeated North Platte 2-0 then North Platte defeated Gering 3-1 on Saturday.

Lexington 2, Crete 0

CRETE — Lexington defeated Crete 2-0 on Saturday.

Knights Softball falls to McCook

MCCOOK — The North Platte Community College softball team fell to McCook Community College 8-0 and 9-3 Saturday afternoon.

The Knights dropped behind early and couldn’t contain the high-powered McCook offense in the first game.

Angelina Lockhart surrendered eight runs on 10 hits over four innings, striking out one for North Platte.

Kelsey Woodhouse managed a single in the first inning for the Knights. Lili Kukucková and Elena Montoya also managed one hit each for NPCC. Cameron Rollison made the most plays with six.

The Knights had a big push in the fourth inning of the second game, but it wasn’t enough.

Jenny Singer started the game for North Platte and allowed six hits and six runs over two innings, walking zero. Lockhart threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning, led by Esper Lewandowski and Jayden Horner with an RBI each.

NPCC totaled eight hits altogether. Lewandowski and Taelyn Dakamas each managed two hits to lead the Knights. Horner had the most chances in the field with six.

“We are still battling giving up unearned runs early in the game and not being able to recover,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We had opportunities in game one — just didn’t string them together. Game two, we fought, just didn’t have enough in the tank. Our defense was better than last weekend. Now if we can put our defense and our offense together, we will be moving and shaking in the right direction. Tomorrow is a new day and an opportunity to be better.”

North Platte is now 1-19 on the season.

The Knights will continue play through the weekend. They face-off against Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

The most up-to-date information about NPCC athletics can be found on the Knights Facebook and Twitter accounts and online at npccknights.com.