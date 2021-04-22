Sports Shorts, April 22

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Paxton Invite
PAXTON — Sandhills Valley won the boys and Sutherland won the girls at the Paxton Invite on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Sandhills Valley, 90. 2, Sutherland Public, 82. 3, Wallace, 68. 4, Arthur County, 66. 5, Maywood-Hayes Center, 46. 5, Mullen, 46. 7, Paxton, 41. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 38. 9, South Platte, 25. 10, Creek Valley, 16. 11, Hyannis, 1.
Individual results
100 meter dash — 1, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 11.50. 2, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, 11.70. 3, Coy Hale, MHC, 11.95. 4, Maverick Naughtin, Sutherland, 11.97. 5, Noah Ackerman, Paxton, 12.00. 6, Camden McConnell, Wallace, 12.40.
200 meter dash — 1, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.30. 2, Carson Glunz, Wallace, 24.00. 3, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 24.10. 4, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 24.50. 5, Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 24.51. 6, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 24.54.
400 meter dash — 1, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 53.30. 2, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 53.91. 3, Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 53.94. 4, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 55.00. 5, Bryce McIntosh, Mullen, 55.40. 6, Kimbal Sanchez, Sandhills Valley, 56.90.
800 meter run — 1, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 2:14.20. 2, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 2:14.40. 3, Haydn Farr, MHC, 2:16.80. 4, Knight Kramer, Arthur County, 2:17.60. 5, Garrett Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 2:24.50. 6, Ryun Sheets, Wallace, 2:26.00.
1600 meter run — 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:44.10. 2, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:44.40. 3, Jerry Ingenson, MHC, 4:48.90. 4, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 5:04.30. 5, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 5:20.60. 6, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 5:24.70.
3200 meter run — 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:37.70. 2, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 10:54.00. 3, Samuel Coble, Mullen, 11:07.50. 4, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 11:42.60. 5, Daylon Weekly, Sandhills Valley, 12:08.40. 6, Jake Connell, Hyannis, 12:26.40.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 16.60. 2, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 16.90. 3, Matthew Lungrin, Wallace, 18.00. 4, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 18.70. 5, Edward Walters, Sutherland, 19.00. 6, Jesson McClintock, Wallace, 19.50.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 43.50. 2, Matthew Lungrin, Wallace, 43.70. 3, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 45.00. 4, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 45.20. 5, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 46.30. 6,Kyler Flaming, Wallace, 48.80.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Arthur County, 46.30. 2, Wallace, 46.90. 3, Sutherland, 48.30. 4, Creek Valley, 48.60. 5, Maywood-Hayes Center, 49.10. 6, South Platte, 49.60.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Arthur County, 3:40.30. 2, Mullen, 3:42.70. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 3:48.00. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center, 3:54.40. 5, Sutherland, 3:56.40. 6, Paxton, 3:58.10.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 9:21.50. 2, Arthur County, 9:37.60. 3, Sandhills Valley, 9:46.70. 4, Sutherland, 9:51.90. 5, Creek Valley, 10:09.10. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 10:29.20.
Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 50’2. 2, Lane Watson, Sandhills Valley, 39’7. 3, Josh Pattel, MHC, 39’1. 4, Caden Holm, Paxton, 37’8. 5, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 37’8. 6, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 36’4.
Discus — 1, Conner Hogan, Sutherland, 145’3. 2, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 130’4. 3, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 126’0. 4, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 120’5. 5, Kolton Hager, Wallace, 110’4. 6, Riley Strawder, Wallace, 106’9.
High Jump — 1, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 5’8. 2, Alex Martinez, Sandhills Valley, 5’4. 3, Jerry Ingenson, MHC, 5’4. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 5’2. 5, Colton Moorhead, South Platte, 5’2.
Pole Vault — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 11’6. 2, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 10’6. 3, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 10’0.
Long Jump — 1, Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 19’10.75. 2, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 19’7. 3, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 18’11.25. 4, Kable Wykert, Arthur County, 18’6.50. 5, Haydn Farr, MHC, 18’3.75. 6, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 17’11.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 39’1.50. 2, Kyler Cox, MHC, 36’0. 3, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 35’11.75. 4, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 35’5. 5, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 35’1.75. 6, Jesson McClintock, Wallace, 34’8.50.
Girls team results
1, Sutherland Public, 97. 2, Wallace, 86. 3, Maywood-Hayes Center, 81. 4, South Platte, 79. 5, Arthur County, 52. 6, Mullen, 42. 7, Anselmo-Merna, 37. 8, Creek Valley, 23. 9, Paxton, 22. 10, Sandhills Valley, 3.
Girls individual results
100 meter dash — 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 13.40. 2, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 13.50. 3, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 13.90. 4, Casidee Miller, Sutherland, 14.00. 5, RayLee Downing, Anselmo-Merna, 14.20. 6, Lindey Coble, Mullen, 14.22.
200 meter dash — 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, MHC, 27.60. 2, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 27.80. 3, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 28.70. 4, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 28.80. 5, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 29.00. 6, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 29.10.
400 meter dash — 1, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 1:06.10. 2, Jaycee Widener, MHC, 1:06.90. 3, Brooke Bryant, Wallace, 1:07.50. 4, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 1:07.90. 5, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 1:08.10. 6, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 1:08.60.
800 meter run — 1, Taylor Svoboda, Mullen, 2:37.10. 2, Ashlin Broz, MHC, 2:37.20. 3, Kerstin Brown, South Platte, 2:43.30. 4, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 2:48.00. 5, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 2:51.00. 6, Mackenzie Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, 2:54.40.
1600 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 5:58.00. 2, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 6:14.00. 3, Haley Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 6:21.60. 4, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 6:24.88. 5, Olivia Hansen, MHC, 6:31.20. 6, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 6:40.90.
3200 meter run — 1, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 13:32.20. 2, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 14:00.00. 3, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 14:26.40. 4, Olivia Hansen, MHC, 14:40.00. 5, Esmeralda Aceves-Lopez, Wallace, 15:01.00.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.50. 2, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 18.30. 3, Karlie Finley, Wallace, 18.50. 4, Grace Greenwood, Creek Valley, 18.70. 5, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 18.80. 6, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 19.20.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 51.90. 2, Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 53.20. 3, Naomi Broker, MHC, 54.90. 4, Karlie Finley, Wallace, 55.00. 5, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 57.30. 6, Grace Greenwood, Creek Valley, 57.70.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 54.60. 2, Arthur County, 54.80. 3, South Platte, 55.60. 4, Wallace, 56.60. 5, Creek Valley, 57.50. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 59.00.
4x400 meter relay — 1, South Platte, 4:27.10. 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:31.10. 3, Arthur County, 4:40.90. 4, Creek Valley, 4:54.20. 5, Sutherland, 4:55.40. 6, Wallace, 4:57.70.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 10:51.40. 2, Maywood-Hayes Center, 11:34.00. 3, Wallace, 11:44.00. 4, Paxton, 11:47.80. 5, Sutherland, 11:52.10. 6, Creek Valley, 11:58.90.
Shot Put — 1, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 32’1. 2, Faith Storer, Arthur County, 31’7. 3, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 31’5. 4, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 31’3. 5, Sadie Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 30’4. 6, Jaylen Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 29’7.
Discus — 1, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 99’8. 2, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 91’2. 3, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 89’1. 4, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 88’11. 5, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 88’10. 6, Maddie Doyle, MHC, 88’4.
High Jump — 1, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4’8. 2, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 4’6. 3, KK Fletcher, Creek Valley, 4’4. 4, Delaney Martin, South Platte, 4’0. 4, Ella Whiting, Creek Valley, 4’0.
Pole Vault — 1, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 8’0. 2, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 7’0. 3, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 7’0. 4, Tessa Miller, Sutherland, 6’6.
Long Jump — 1, Gracie Wenzel, Arthur County, 14’11. 2, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 14’7.75. 3, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 14’6. 4, Karlie Finley, Wallace, 14’2.75. 5, Arianna Davie, Wallace, 13’11.75. 6, Lindey Coble, Mullen, 13’10.50.