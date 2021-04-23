Sports Shorts, April 23

North Platte scored three runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Young and Ashlyn Wheeling powered the big inning with RBIs.

Nevaeh Ramirez toed the rubber for the Knights. She allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out eight.

The Knights had nine hits in the game. Jenny Singer, Essence McRae, Wheeling and Hamar each collected two hits to lead the Knights on their way to victory.

North Platte again grabbed an early lead in the second game, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Singer in the first inning.

The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game as the Knights collected 10 hits and Southeast had seven.

North Platte pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning and four again in the fourth. Wheeling and Madisyn Hamar each had RBIs in the frame.

Young was in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She allowed seven hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out one.

The Knights play again on Monday against Northwest Kansas Technical College. The first game begins at 11 a.m.