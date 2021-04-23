Sports Shorts, April 23

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Don Bader Invite
LEXINGTON — Lexington hosted the Don Bader Invite on Friday.
Boys area individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 2, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.75. 3, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 11.91. 4, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.97. 5, Kris Kautz, North Platte, 12.00. 6, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 12.04.
200 meter dash — 1, Tate Janas, North Platte, 23.31. 2, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 23.75. 3, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.81. 5, Joseph Vak, North Platte, 24.09.
400 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 49.79. 4, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 52.65. 6, Landon Bowen, Lexington, 53.76.
800 meter run — 3, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:04.54.
5, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 2:05.11.
3200 meter run — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 10:21.44. 2, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:27.92. 3, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:31.14. 4, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 10:39.27. 5, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 10:40.05. 6, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 10:55.26.
110 meter hurdles — 6, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 16.18.
300 meter hurdles — 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 40.76. 6, Alec Langan, McCook, 42.94.
4x100 meter relay — 2, McCook, 44.81, Mark Arp, Kaden Jernigan, Nate Reiners, Jacob Gomez-Wilson. 3, Ogallala, 45.12, Cameron Zink, Harry Caskey, Dayo Kennedy, Traelyn Skiles. 4, North Platte, 45.93, Drew Carlson, Kolten Tilford, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling. 5, Lexington, 46.06, Jase Carpenter, Quentin Moss, Landon Bowen, Kevin Parada. 6, Gothenburg, 46.30, Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge, Alaric Jesseph.
4x400 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 3:29.30, Joseph Vak, Donte’ Koif, Darian Diaz, Kymani Sterling. 2, McCook, 3:33.30, Alec Langan, Nate Reiners, Mark Arp, Brandon Tucker. 4, Gothenburg, 3:34.60, Zach Harbur, Jake Burge, Wes Geiken, William Anderson.
4x800 meter relays — 2, North Platte, 8:24.39, Aaron Franz, Quade Lowe, Jonah San Miguel, Evan Caudy. 4, McCook, 8:36.82, Weston Walgren, Patrick Gross, Logan Farr, Landon Roth. 6, Lexington, 8:39.33, Oscar Aguado, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Elmer Sotelo.
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 56-2.25. 4, Torrington Ford, McCook, 51-5. 5, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 49-1.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 168-7. 3, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 151-3. 6, Kyren Graves, Ogallala, 137-4.
High Jump — 4, Ty Stevens, McCook, 6-1. 5, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 5-11. 6, Dayo Kennedy, Ogallala, 5-11.
Pole Vault — 2, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 13-6. 3, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-0. 5, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 12-6. 6, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 12-6.
Long Jump — 3, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 21-0.5. 5, Kris Kautz, North Platte, 20-6.75. 6, Logan Havlicek, McCook, 20-0.25.
Triple Jump — 5, Greyson Strauss, Lexington, 39-11.
Girls area individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 13.17. 2, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 13.21. 3, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 13.28. 4, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 13.35. 5, Emma Dutton, McCook, 13.40.
200 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 27.01. 2, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 27.06. 6, Peyton Neff, North Platte, 28.16.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.37. 5, Hadlee Safranek, Anselmo-Merna, 1:02.76.
800 meter run — 4, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:32.52. 5, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, McCook, 2:32.58.
1600 meter run — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:32.47. 4, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 5:44.12. 5, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 5:46.87.
3200 meter run — 4, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 12:18.64. 5, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:25.64. 6, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 12:52.85.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 16.04. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 16.84. 4, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 17.20.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 48.60. 2, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 49.31. 4, Emma Dutton, McCook, 50.38. 5, Jackie Ostrom, Lexington, 50.47.
4x100 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 51.45, McKenna Little, Peyton Neff, Aspen Nelson, Carly Purdy. 3, Gothenburg, 51.87, Ava Weyers, Bella Rickertsen, Clara Evert, Aubrey O’Hare. 4, Lexington, 52.61, Sarah Treffer, Priscilla Castaneda, Jackie Ostrom, Mia Rowe.
4x800 meter relay — 2, Lexington, 10:31.74, Kayla Barrios, Ella Ford, Reese Kuecker, Kalli Sutton. 5, Gothenburg, 10:45.80, Ava Weyers, Logan Hilbers, Layla Healey, Ellarey Harm.
Shot Put — 3, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 39-4.
Discus — 2, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 126-6. 4, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 116-10. 6, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 111-11.
High Jump — 2, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-3. 4, Marlee Ervin, Ogallala, 5-1. 5t, Rachael Kearney, Lexington, 4-11.
Pole Vault — 3, Chayse Friehe, McCook, 9-6. 5, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 9-6. 6, Hannah Crow, McCook, 9-6.
Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 16-11.5. 2, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 16-3.75. 4, Hadlee Safranek, Anselmo-Merna, 15-11. 6, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 15-9.5.
Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 34-11.75. 2, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 34-9.75. 5, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 33-9.5.
Dave Gee Invite
GRAND ISLAND — Cozad and Broken Bow participated at the Dave Gee Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Northwest, 114. 2, GICC, 103. 3, Aurora, 81. 4, Boone Central, 79. 5, Adams Central, 48. 6, Broken Bow, 33. 7, Holdrege, 24. 8, Central City, 22. 9, O’Neill, 18. 10, Cozad, 5.
Broken Bow/Cozad individual results
(Top 6)
1600 meter run — Daine Wardyn, BB, 4:55.66. 6, Noah Osmond, BB, 5:01.72.
3200 meter run — 2, Daine Wardyn, BB, 10:40.34. 5, Noah Osmond, BB, 10:53.38.
300 meter hurdles — 5, Zane Eggleston, BB, 43.79.
4x400 meter relay — 6, Broken Bow, 3:44.85, Zane Eggleston, Cyrus Wells, Jorge Flores, Gavin Wright.
4x800 meter relay — 5, Broken Bow, 8:47.74, Schylar Campbell, Jesse Gallian, Noah Osmond, Daine Wardyn.
Shot Put — 6, Jaden Cervantes, Coz, 45-08.
Discus — 4, Aidyn Garretson, Coz, 134-10. 5, Tyler Thomas, BB, 132-09.
Pole Vault — 4, Brody Ridder, BB, 12-09.
Long Jump — 3, Qwentin Coble, BB, 20-05.50.
Triple Jump — 6, Qwentin Coble, BB, 39-02.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 101. 2, Holdrege, 59. 3, Adams Central, 58. 3, Cozad, 58. 5, O’Neill, 55. 6, GICC, 41. 7, Aurora, 40. 8, Broken Bow, 38.5. 9, Boone Central, 36.5. 10, Central City, 33.
Broken Bow/Cozad individual results
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Coz, 12.65. 4, Makaia Baker, Coz, 12.92.
200 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Coz, 26.29.
400 meter dash — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:00.08. 3, Kailyn Scott, BB, 1:02.45. 5, Karyn Burkholder, Coz, 1:03.21.
800 meter run — 5, Karyn Burkholder, Coz, 2:30.25.
1600 meter run — 1, Mallory Applegate, Coz, 5:32.59. 2, MaKinley Tobey, BB, 5:46.45. 4, Kali Staples, BB, 5:52.36.
3200 meter run — 3, MaKinley Tobey, BB, 12:31.93. 4, Kali Staples, BB, 12:35.86.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Cozad, 4:07.78, Brittney Aitken, Karyn Burkholder, Mallory Applegate, Makaia Baker.
Shot Put — 5, Kya Scott, BB, 34-00.50.
High Jump — 2, Kya Scott, BB, 4-11. 6t, Kate Lynn Dickau, BB, 4-09.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
McCook Invite
MCCOOK — North Platte finished third at the McCook Invite at Heritage Hills on Friday.
Kash Morrison finished third and Blake Barner came in 10th and Cacey Peterson finished 11th.
North Platte results
Kasch Morrison, 81. Blake Barner, 86. Casey Peterson, 86. Danny Phillips, 93. Jesse Mauch, 104.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Knights pick up two wins
The Knights softball team won both games in a doubleheader against Southeast Community 7-2 and 9-6. It’s the Knights third consecutive win, following a victory over Hastings College on Wednesday.
“It was a great day to play ball! We are starting to turn the corner and get into rhythm,” head coach Janelle Higgins said. “We still have our moments where we get caught in the moment and let our energy fall, but today we battled to get back on top.”
The Knights fired up the offense right away in the first game, scoring on an error. Then they pulled away from the Storm for good in the third inning when Madisyn Hamar, of Chadron singled on a 1-1 count, scoring a run.
North Platte scored three runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Young and Ashlyn Wheeling powered the big inning with RBIs.
Nevaeh Ramirez toed the rubber for the Knights. She allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out eight.
The Knights had nine hits in the game. Jenny Singer, Essence McRae, Wheeling and Hamar each collected two hits to lead the Knights on their way to victory.
North Platte again grabbed an early lead in the second game, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Singer in the first inning.
The base paths were crowded in this high-scoring game as the Knights collected 10 hits and Southeast had seven.
North Platte pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning and four again in the fourth. Wheeling and Madisyn Hamar each had RBIs in the frame.
Young was in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She allowed seven hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out one.
The Knights play again on Monday against Northwest Kansas Technical College. The first game begins at 11 a.m.