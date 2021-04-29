Sports Shorts, April 29

Telegraph staff reports
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
North Platte 2, Scottsbluff 1
SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte defeated Scottsbluff 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday.
North Platte faces Lincoln East in A-6 District on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Capital City Invite
LINCOLN — North Platte earned the championship of the Highlands Division with a shootout win against Beatrice at the Capital City Invite.
Jesse Mauch had his first eagle to secure the win for the Dawgs.
North Platte results
6, Blake Barner, 80. 7, Kasch Morrison, 80. 11, Casey Peterson, 83. Jesse Mauch, 87. Danny Phillips, 94.
