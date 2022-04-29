Sports Shorts, April 29

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — The North Platte girls finished second and the boys finished third at the Holdrege Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Northwest, 168. 2, Lexington, 131. 3, North Platte, 107. 4, Hastings, 87. 5, Holdrege, 47. 6, York, 22. 7, Kearney, 3.
North Platte and Lexington results
(Top 6)
100 meter — 2, Kolten Tilford, 11.18, North Platte. 3, Quentin Moss, 11.29, Lexington. 5, Joseph Vak, 11.53, North Platte.
200 meter — 1, Quentin Moss, 22.55, Lexington. 6, Donte’ Koif, 23.82, North Platte.
400 meter — 1, Landon Bowen, 52.23, Lexington. 5, Dru Truax, 54.32, Lexington. 6, Hamza Mohamed, 54.74, Lexington.
People are also reading…
800 meter — 1, Oscar Aguado, 2:03.35, Lexington. 2, Kevin Parada, 2:04.98, Lexington. 6, Garrett Converse, 2:09.16, Lexington.
1600 meter — 1, Evan Caudy, 4:23.35, North Platte. 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:32.32, Lexington. 4, Lazaro Adame, 4:36.96, Lexington. 5, Oscar Aguado, 4:40.99, Lexington. 6, Quade Lowe, 4:42.40, North Platte.
3200 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 9:51.89, Lexington. 3, Miguel Cruz, 10:17.93, Lexington.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Caden Joneson, 15.42, North Platte. 4, Carson LaChapelle, 17.21, North Platte.
300 meter hurdles — 3, Carson LaChapelle, 43.84, North Platte. 6, Collin Pawlowski, 47.00, North Platte.
4x100 relay — 1, North Platte, 43.16 (Brock Roblee, Kolten Tilford, Donte’ Koif, Vince Genatone). 3, Lexington, 44.73 (Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling, Landon Bowen).
4x800 relay — 3, North Platte, 8:54.34 (Keanan Castillo, Gabe Jenny, Oban Sandoval, Jon Hodges).
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, 56-00, North Platte. 3, Isaac Scharff, 46-10.50, Lexington.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, 172-02, North Platte. 5, Luis Castellanos, 136-03, Lexington.
High Jump — 2, Greysen Strauss, 6-01, Lexington.
Pole Vault — 1, Layton Moss, 12-04, North Platte. 3, Morgan Bailey, 11-10, Lexington.
Long Jump — 3, Caleb Dowling, 20-02.50, Lexington. 4, Max Negley, 20-01.50, North Platte.
Triple Jump — 1, Greysen Strauss, 41-05.75, Lexington. 6, Broedy Roblee, 38-05.25, North Platte.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 160.5. 2, North Platte, 112.5. 3, York, 90. 4, Lexington, 88. 5, Holdrege, 87. 6, Hastings, 58. 7, Kearney, 10.
North Platte and Lexington results
(Top 6)
100 meter — 4, Madison Genatone, 13.22, North Platte. 6, Fernanda Caballero, 13.35, Lexington.
400 meter — 4, Brooklynn Brown, 1:06.04, North Platte. 6, Juliana Ortiz, 1:07.42, North Platte.
800 meter — 5, Zarah Blaesi, 2:33.56, North Platte.
1600 meter — 2, Maddy Armstrong, 5:47.07, Lexington. 3, Zarah Blaesi, 5:47.72, North Platte. 4, Marissa Holm, 5:47.91, North Platte. 6, Yovana Contreras, 5:59.16, Lexington.
3200 meter — 2, Marissa Holm, 12:03.61, North Platte. 3, Kennadi Ureste, 12:47.28, Lexington.
100 meter hurdles — 4, Sarah Treffer, 17.69, Lexington. 5, Sydney Barner, 18.19, North Platte. 6, Hayden Miller, 19.73, North Platte.
300 meter hurdles — 4, Sarah Treffer, 51.04, Lexington. 6, Sydney Barner, 54.80, North Platte.
4x100 relay — 3, Lexington, 51.92 (Mady Wolfe, Mia Rowe, Reese Kuecker, Fernanda Caballero). 5, North Platte, 52.93 (Jaleigh Comer, Brooklynn Brown, Juliana Ortiz, Madison Genatone).
4x800 relay — 3, North Platte, 11:11.27 (Haylie Hoatson, Boston Pettera, Shelby Steele, Alexis Hoatson).
Shot Put — 1, McKinna Moats, 36-07, Lexington. 4, Ellie Rankin, 32-06, North Platte.
Discus — 1, McKinna Moats, 124-08, Lexington. 3, Ellie Rankin, 115-10, North Platte. 5, Kalli Sutton, 107-09, Lexington. 6, Carly Purdy, 103-08, North Platte.
High Jump — 1, Kylee Tilford, 5-01, North Platte. 2, Rachael Kearney, 5-00, Lexington.
Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, 17-06.25, North Platte. 3, Fernanda Caballero, 16-00.75, Lexington. Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, 35-06, North Platte. 2, Mia Rowe, 35-03.50, Lexington. 5, Reese Kuecker, 33-01, Lexington.
FKC Invite
ELWOOD — Hi-Line hosted the FKC Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Axtell, 168. 2, Loomis, 90. 3, Amherst, 55. 4, Overton, 53. 5, Ansley-Litchfield, 48. 6, Elm Creek, 39. 7, Hi-Line, 36. 8, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 19. 9, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18, 10, Pleasanton, 1.
Hi-Line boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter — 3, Colton Stubbs, 12.18, Hi-Line. 4, Isaiah Bullis, 12.21, Hi-Line. 200 meter — 2, Ryker Evans, 23.09, Hi-Line.
400 meter — 5, Treyton Evans, 55.94, Hi-Line.
800 meter — 5, Treyton Evans, 2:14.73, Hi-Line.
4x100 relay — 3, Hi-Line, 45.97 (Treyton Evans, Isaiah Bullis, Colton Stubbs, Ryker Evans).
4x400 relay — 3, Hi-Line, 3:41.87 (Treyton Evans, Isaiah Bullis, Bryce Reiners, Ryker Evans).
Shot Put — 5, Ian Corder, 41-10.75, Hi-Line.
Girls team results
1, Axtell, 120. 2, Overton, 104. 3, Amherst, 74. 4, Loomis, 63. 5, Ansley-Litchfield, 51. 6, Elm Creek, 41. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth, 31. 8, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 24. 9, Pleasanton, 9. 9, Hi-Line, 9.
Hi-Line girls individual results
(Top 6)
800 meter — 5, Whitney Dickau, 2:37.34, Hi-Line.
300 meter — 6, Joszelyn Nichelson, 53.91, Hi-Line.
4x100 relay — 4, Hi-LIne, 55.93 (Joszelyn Nichelson, Carley Thompson, Whitney Dickau, Zoey Evans).
4x400 relay — 6, Hi-Line, 4:51.25 (Whitney Dickau, Zoey Evans, Genesee Knackstedt, Joszelyn Nichelson).
Long Jump — 6, Carley Thompson, 14-4, Hi-Line.