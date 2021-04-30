Sports Shorts, April 30

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — North Platte boys and girls finished second at the Holdrege Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Northwest, 171. 2, North Platte, 141.5. 3, Hastings, 118.5. 4, Lexington, 106.5. 5, Holdrege, 52. 5, York, 52. 7, Kearney, 9.5.
Area boys results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, NP, 10.78.
200 meter dash — 1, Kymani Sterling, NP, 22.03. 4, Quentin Moss, LEX, 23.27.
400 meter dash — 4, Tate Janas, NP, 52.36. 5, Landon Bowen, LEX, 53.70.
800 meter run — 3, Oscar Aguado-Mendex, LEX, 2:04.09. 4, Jonah San Miguel, NP, 2:04.78. 6, Quade Lowe, NP, 2:07.08.
1600 meter run — 1, Evan Caudy, NP, 4:27.98. 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 4:47.76. 5, Aaron Franz, NP, 4:55.37. 6, Kevin Parada, LEX, 4:59.96.
3200 meter run — 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 10:19.28. 3, Kevin Parada, LEX, 10:37.43. 6, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, LEX, 11:00.49.
110 meter hurdles — 2, Ethan Mercer, NP, 16.45. 4, Jase Carpenter, LEX, 16.52.
300 meter hurdles — 2, Jase Carpenter, LEX, 43.76. 5, Ethan Mercer, NP, 46.16.
4x100 meter relay — 1, North Platte, 43.02, Jahmani Sterling, Vince Genatone, Tate Janas, Kymani Sterling. 3, Lexington, 45.89, Jase Carpenter, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling, Angel Perez.
4x400 meter relay — 3, Lexington, 3:43.79, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Landon Bowen, Jase Carpenter, Mathew Salas. 5, North Platte, 3:46.42, Keanan Castillo, Evan Caudy, Quade Lowe, Jonah San Miguel.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Lexington, 8:50.58, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Rene Corado, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Alex Gomez. 4, North Platte, 9:18.68, Luke Rathjen, Jon Hodges, Christian Short, Cage Wheeler.
Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, NP, 56-11. 3, Luis Castellanos, LEX, 45-06.50. 4, Jacob Kohler, NP, 44-07.50. 5, Isaac Scharff, LEX, 43-09.
Discus — 1, Nic Davis, NP, 155-01.
High Jump — 4, Ethan Mercer, NP, 5-10.
Pole Vault — 1, Jack Oettinger, NP, 13-06. 2, Darian Diaz, NP, 12-00.
Long Jump — 2, Kris Kautz, NP, 19-11.50. 6, Mathew Salas, LEX, 19-04.
Triple Jump — 2, Greyson Strauss, LEX, 41-01.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 163.5. 2, North Platte, 116. 3, Lexington, 103.5. 4, Holdrege, 99. 5, York, 98. 6, Hastings, 63. 7, Kearney, 7.
Area girls results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 5, Mia Rowe, LEX, 13.23. 6, McKenna Little, NP, 13.25.
200 meter dash — 3, Carly Purdy, NP, 26.65. 6, Mia Rowe, LEX, 27.59.
400 meter dash — 4, Aspen Nelson, NP, 1:06.44. 5, Liah Haines, LEX, 1:06.61. 6, Jacquelin Ostrom, LEX, 1:07.50.
800 meter run — 6, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 2:35.27.
1600 meter run — 3, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 5:56.51. 6, Baylee Evarts, NP, 6:29.61.
3200 meter run — 3, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 12:31.79. 4, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 13:17.07. 5, Evelyn Blaesi, NP, 13:36.10.
100 meter hurdles — 3, Sarah Treffer, LEX, 16.92.
300 meter hurdles — 4, Jackie Ostrom, LEX, 51.81. 6, Sarah Treffer, LEX, 53.12.
4x100 meter relay — 2, North Platte, 51.15, McKenna Little, Peyton Neff, Aspen Nelson, Carly Purdy. 4, Lexington, 52.21, Sarah Treffer, Priscilla Castaneda, Kayla Barrios, Mia Rowe.
4x400 meter relay — 2, Lexington, 4:16.51, Kayla Barrios, Liah Haines, Ella Ford, Reese Kuecker. 6, North Platte, 4:43.77, Kenzie Polk, Juliana Ortiz, Faith Miller, Zarah Blaesi.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Lexington, 10:30.84, Kayla Barrios, Ella Ford, Kalli Sutton, Reese Kuecker. 2, North Platte, 10:54.13, Baylee Evarts, Evelyn Blaesi, Sydney Barner, Alexis Hoatson.
Shot Put — 3, Claudia Cobos, NP, 35-01.
Discus — 2, McKinna Moats, LEX, 114-06. 4, Claudia Cobos, NP, 107-11. 6, Karly Huerta, LEX, 104-11.
High Jump — 1, Kylee Tilford, NP, 5-02. 2, Rachael Kearney, LEX, 5-02. 4, Kylie Harvey, NP, 4-10. 5, Presley Bonynge, NP, 4-08.
Pole Vault — 4, Elsacia Buck, NP, 8-06. 6, Cordelia Harbison, LEX, 8-06.
Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, NP, 18-00.75. 4, Fernanda Caballero, LEX, 15-03.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, NP, 36-07. 2, Mia Rowe, LEX, 34-03.75. 3, McKenna Little, NP, 32-11.75.
SPVA Meet
GRANT — Chase County boys and girls won the SPVA Meet on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Chase County, 142. 2, St Pat’s, 134. 3, Perkins County, 82. 4, Hershey, 78. 5, Bridgeport, 40. 6, Sutherland, 35. 7, Kimball, 16.
Area boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 11.39, 2, Logan O’Malley, St. Pat’s 11.66. 3, Josh Davies, St. Pat’s 11.70. 5, Dalton Clark, Hershey, 11.75. 6, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 11.82.
200 meter dash — 1, Josh Davies, St. Pat’s, 23.84. 2, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 24.02. 3, Dalton Clark, Hershey, 24.03. 4, Cole Schwager, Hershey, 24.14. 5, Heirigs Joseph, St. Pat’s, 24.62. 6, Brandon Mintling, Chase County, 24.63.
400 meter dash — 1, Cedric Maxwell, Chase County, 53.17. 2, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 53.27. 3, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 53.29. 5, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 54.58. 6, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County, 55.43.
800 meter run — 1, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 2:07.13. 2, Cedric Maxwell, Chase County, 2:11.34. 3, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 2:11.37. 4, Sam Troshynski, St. Pat’s, 2:12.08. 5, Zach Herbert, Chase County, 2:14.07. 6, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 2:14.87.
1600 meter run — 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 5:03.93. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 5:06.08. 3, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 5:06.89. 4, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 5:09.24. 6, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 5:22.28.
3200 meter run — 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 11:21.03. 2, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 12:08.72. 4, William Toldstedt, St. Pat’s, 12:44.70. 5, Sean Heerman, Chase County, 13:07.18. 6, Kobe Norman, Chase County, 13:07.34.
110-meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 16.10. 2, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 16.73. 3, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, 18.38. 4, Jensen Olsen, Chase County, 18.42. 5, Edward Walters, Sutherland, 18.76. 6, Will Krondak, St. Pat’s, 19.75.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 42.72. 3, Easton Fries, Chase County, 44.42. 4, Blake Garner, Perkins County, 46.55. 5, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 47.19. 6, Will Krondak, St. Pat’s, 48.71.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 45.36, Brandon Mintling, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase Rowley, Dawson Mollendor. 2, St. Pat’s, 45.79, Alexander Davies, Josh Davies, Logan O’Malley, Will Moats. 3, Hershey, 46.13, Dalton Clark, Cole Schwager, Alex Brown, Samuel Frame. 4, Perkins County, 46.47, Triston Hite, Casey Hanson, Irvin Reyes, Hunter Garner. 6, Sutherland, 50.93, Maverick Naughtin, Edward Walters, Cole Kerner, Chance Elwood.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 3:47.04, Clay Meeske, Chase Rowley, Cedric Maxwell, Ryan Bernhardt. 2, Hershey, 3:54.17, Dalton Clark, Matthew Bruns, Chase Moorhead, Samuel Frame. 3, St. Pat’s, 3:54.85, Heirigs Joseph, Alexander Davies, James Heirigs, Logan O’Malley. 4, Perkins County, 3:56.64, Triston Hite, Blake Garner, Hunter Garner, Erik Snyder. 5, Sutherland, 4:07.43, Jacob Cox, Brodey Frederick, Jon Peterka, Chance Elwood.
4x800 meter relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 9:11.62, Jarrett Miles, Dax Connick, Sam Troshynski, James Heirigs. 2, Hershey, 9:12.97, Chase Moorhead, Jacob Lanpher, Reace Anderson, Matthew Bruns. 4, Chase County, 9:43.17, Zach Herbert, Jose Ayala, Kenyan Biesecker, Mason Tyerman. 5, Perkins County, 9:50.18, Mason Toner, Trevor Cornelius, Erik Snyder, Antonio Lyon.
Shot Put — 1, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 42-07.75. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 41-03. 3, Jackson Lake, St. Pat’s, 40-05. 4, Chase Johnson, Perkins County, 38-10.50. 6, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 38-04.75.
Discus — 1, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 150-04. 2, Alek DaMoude, Hershey, 135-10. 3, Conner Hogan, Sutherland, 133-01. 4, Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 125-02. 5, Cooper Dillan, Chase County, 117-08. 6, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s, 115-06.
High Jump — 1, Hunter Garner, Perkins County, 5-10. 2, Samuel Frame, Hershey, 5-08. 3, Easton Fries, Chase County, 5-08. 4, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, 5-06. 5, Sam Troshynski, St. Pat’s, 5-06.00. 6, Mason Tyerman, Chase County, 5-04.
Pole Vault — 1, Carter Leibbrandt, Chase County, 12-06. 2, Brit Gockley, Chase County, 12-06. 3, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 11-00. 3, Triston Hite, Perkins County, 11-00. 5, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 11-00. 6, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 10-06.
Long Jump — 1, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 20-04.50. 2, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 20-02.50. 4, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 19-08.75. 5, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County, 19-08..
Triple Jump — 2, Triston Hite, Perkins County, 37-07. 3, Heirigs Joseph, St. Pat’s, 37-07. 4, Hayden Foster, Perkins County, 36-07.25. 6, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 36-01.50.
Girls team results
1, Chase County, 219. 2, St Pat’s, 111. 3, Hershey, 49. 4, Sutherland Public, 46. 5, Perkins County, 45. 6, Bridgeport, 29. 7, Kimball, 25.
Area girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.90. 2, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 13.08. 3, Chloe Dillan, Chase County, 13.17. 4, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 13.64. 6, Gracie Halouska, Hershey, 13.96.
200 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 27.08. 2, Chloe Dillan, Chase County, 28.04. 3, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 28.24. 4, Ashtin Workman, Sutherland, 28.44. 5, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 28.45. 6, Ella Colson, Chase County, 29.14.
400 meter dash — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.19. 2, Kora Weiss, Chase County, 1:05.70. 3, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 1:07.57. 4, Hannah Kempf, Perkins County, 1:08.68. 5, Tahlia Steinbeck, Hershey, 1:13.38. 6, Alayna Niesen, St. Pat’s, 1:13.45.
800 meter run — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:21.82. 2, Kora Weiss, Chase County, 2:38.46. 3, Ali McNair, Chase County, 2:44.06. 4, Kinley Folchert, Hershey, 2:48.80. 5, Emma Hall, Hershey, 2:51.23. 6, Annah Wareham, Hershey, 2:51.24.
1600 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:49.60. 2, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 6:02.20. 3, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 6:06.27. 4, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 6:21.18. 5, Brooke Bode, Hershey, 6:40.87. 6, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 6:51.32.
3200 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 12:49.97. 2, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 13:02.25. 3, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 14:09.24. 4, Helana Pettit, St. Pat’s, 15:00.96. 5, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 15:05.71. 6, McKenzie Vogt, Chase County, 15:15.46.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.75. 2, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 16.91. 3, Joee Clevenger, Chase County, 17.06. 4, Ava Reese, Perkins County, 17.74. 5, Matalie Wallin, Chase County, 18.45. 6, Hallie Fisher, Perkins County, 18.59.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 49.38. 2, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 50.55. 3, Joee Clevenger, Chase County, 52.94. 4, Elise O’Neill, St. Pat’s, 52.97. 5, Hallie Fisher, Perkins County, 54.61. 6, Tristan Nordhausen, Chase County, 54.71.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 51.56, Jerzee Milner, Kamrie Dillan, Chloe Dillan, Jordan Jablonski. 2, St. Pat’s, 52.85, Elise O’Neill, Bella Arensdorf, Mae Siegel, Hayley Miles. 3, Hershey, 54.75, Jordyn Messersmith, Gracie Halouska, Kinley Folchert, Elie Schmitt. 4, Perkins County, 54.97, Hannah Kempf, Reese Ava, Hallie
4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 4:15.87, Kamrie Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair. 2, St. Pat’s, 4:35.15, Genna Blakely, Mae Siegel, Tonja Heirigs, Kate Stienike. 3, Perkins County, 4:41.16, Hannah Kempf, Rylee Huff, Selah Richter-Martinez, Kailee Potts. 4, Hershey, 4:51.69, Annah Wareham, Emma Hall, Claire Sexson, Kinley Folchert. 6, Sutherland, 5:11.47, Casidee Miller, Lauren Nelson, Josie Coffman, Cydnie Wilson.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 10:28.93, Lucy Spady, Ali McNair, Kora Weiss, Jordan Jablonski. 2, Sutherland, 11:14.34, Ashtyn Gunderson, Anna Peterka, McKenna Bliss, Cydnie Wilson. 3, Hershey, 11:31.99, Annah Wareham, Emma Hall, Brooke Bode, Kinley Folchert. 4, St. Pat’s, 12:39.34, Madi Gifford, Ava Dimas, Hailey Guthrie, Helana Pettit.
Shot Put — 1, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 35-06.75. 2, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 32-10.75. 4, Mercedes Peterson, Chase County, 32-00.50. 5, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 31-02.50. 6, Allee Hiatt, Sutherland, 30-11..
Discus — 1, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 118-10. 3, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 108-04. 4, Jenna Kimberling, St. Pat’s, 104-09. 5, Dani Burge, Perkins County, 102-04. 6, Kate Roberg, St. Pat’s, 99-00.
High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-04. 3, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4-10. 4, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 4-08. 5, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 4-06. 6, Teya Carlini, St. Pat’s, 4-04.
Pole Vault — 1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 9-06. 3, Ali McNair, Chase County, 8-06. 4, Alayna Niesen, St. Pat’s, 7-06. 4, Annah Wareham, Hershey, 7-06. 6, Dakota Guthrie, St. Pat’s, 7-00.
Long Jump — 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 16-11.75. 2, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 15-10.50. 3, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 15-03.75.
Triple Jump — 2, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 33-02.75. 3, Liz Reeves, Chase County, 31-01.75. 4, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 30-06.25. 5, Autumn Anderson, Perkins County, 30-03.25. 6, Rylee Huff, Perkins County, 29-00.25.
FKC Meet
WILCOX — Hi-Line boys finished second at the FKC Meet on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Axtell, 126.5. 2, Hi-Line, 80.5. 3, Loomis, 80. 4, Ansley-Litchfield, 72. 5, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 39. 5, Elm Creek, 39. 7, Amherst, 34. 8, Overton, 31. 9, Pleasanton, 16. 10, Wilcox-Hildreth, 9.
Hi-Line boys individual results
100 meter dash — 6, Colton Stubbs, Hi-Line, 11.82.
200 meter dash — 1, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 23.64. 5, Isaiah Bullis, Hi-Line, 24.52.
400 meter dash — 1, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 53.14. 5, Jordan Kranz, Hi-Line, 54.89.
800 meter run — 3, Jordan Kranz, Hi-Line, 2:05.47.
3200 meter run — 6, Nate Hodge, Hi-Line, 12:26.82.
4x100 meter relay — 2, Hi-Line, 46.33.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Hi-Line, 3:42.33.
4x800 meter relay — 2, Hi-Line, 9:25.69.
Shot Put — 4, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line, 42-06.75.
Discus — 6, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line, 116-01.
Long Jump — 2, Trevor Jorges, Hi-Line, 19-07.
Girls team results
1, Pleasanton, 100. 2, Amherst, 92. 3, Elm Creek, 77. 4, Loomis, 63. 5, Axtell, 62. 6, Ansley-Litchfield, 49. 7, Overton, 38. 8, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19. 9, SEM, 16. 10, Hi-Line, 11.
Hi-Line girls individual results
100 meter dash — 6, Maggie Walker, Hi-Linem 13.71
3200 meter run — 5, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 14:45.58.
4x100 meter relay — 6, Hi-Line, 57.59.
4x800 meter relay — 3, Hi-Line, 11:07.02.
Discus — 6, Alivia Knoerzer, Hi-LIne, 90-06.