Sports Shorts, Aug. 25

SPORTS SHORTS
High School Softball
North Platte def. Skutt 8-0
North Platte def. Gross
Skutt def. McCook 16-2
Northwest def. Lexington 13-0
Gothenburg def. Cozad 4-1
High School Girls Golf
Kearney Catholic Invite
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 344. 2, Kearney Catholic, 393. 3, Superior, 423. 4, GICC, 424. 6, Gothenburg, 461. 7, Cozad, 494. 8, St. Pat’s, 507. 9, Sutton, 574. 10, Gibbon, 603
Individual results
1, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 76. 2, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 84. 3, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 84. 4, Julia Messere, GICC, 88. 5, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 90. 6, Taylor McGuire, Kearney Catholic, 90. 7, Skyler Benjamin, Broken Bow, 94. 8, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 96. 9, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 98. 10, Sofia Hayes, Kearney Catholic, 98. 11, Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 99. 12, Makenna Wilkinson, Cozad, 99. 13, Hailey Blackstone, Superior, 99. 14, Neah Mcmeen, Superior, 103. 15, Kailey Schreve, St. Paul, 106.
High School Volleyball
Hi-Line def. Southern Valley 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23
Cambridge def. Wallace 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Cozad 25-14, 25-6, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley 25-14, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton 25-18, 25-13
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Southwest def. Bertrand 25-9, 25-16
Bertrand def. South Platte 25-12, 25-20
Southwest def. South Platte 25-12, 25-7
Arthur County def. Garden County 26-24, 17-25, 25-19
Arthur County def. Hyannis 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
High School Football
Hay Springs def. Paxton 28-6
Southwest def. South Platte 60-0
Perkins County def. Bridgeport 26-22
Elm Creek def. South Loup 54-28
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland 41-22
Dundy County-Stratton def. Sedgwick County, CO 54-14
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna 32-6
High School Cross Country
DCS Invite Boys team scores
1, Chase County, 18. 2, Arapahoe, 40.
Individual results
Top 10
1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:59. 2, Gavin Gunderson, Cambridge, 12:10. 3, Navy Smith, Chase County, 12:13. 4, Dash Richards, South Platte, 12:26. 5, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 12:28. 6, Cole Barnett, Southwest,12:33. 7, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 12:44. 8, Andrew Wiest, Chase County, 12:50. 9, Colin O’Neil, Chase County, 13:10. 10, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 13:32.
Girls team results
1, Cambridge, 30. 2, Chase County, 40. 3, Hitchcock County, 50.
Individual results
Top 10
1, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 14:30. 2, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 14:45. 3, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 14:52. 4, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 14:58. 5, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 15:06. 6, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 15:12. 7, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 15:18. 8, McKenzie Vogt, Chase County, 16:06. 9, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 16:22. 10, Tessa Smith, Chase County, 16:42.