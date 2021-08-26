Sports Shorts, Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Arthur County 3, Hyannis 0
HYANNIS — Arthur County swept Hyannis 25-16, 25-7, 25-12 on Thursday.
Arthur County hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Tuesday and Hyannis hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Med. Valley 3, Maxwell 0
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Maxwell 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 on Thursday.
Maxwell travels to the Overton Tourney on Saturday and Medicine Valley travels to Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Southwest 3, Bertrand 0
BERTRAND — Southwest swept Bertrand 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 on Thursday.
Southwest travels to Cambridge Tourney on Saturday.
So. Valley 3, Hi-Line 2
OXFORD — Southern Valley edged Hi-Line 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 on Thursday.
Carley Thompson had 15 points and four aces, and Ashley Williams added 10 points, two aces and 17 kills.
Hi-Line hosts Arapahoe on Friday.
Gothenburg 3, Cozad 0
COZAD — Gothenburg swept Cozad 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 on Thursday.
Gothenburg hosts Southern Valley and Cozad travels to Lexington on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 3, Hershey 0
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Hershey 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 on Thursday.
Broken Bow plays Malcolm at the Heartland Event Center on Saturday and Hershey hosts Ogallala on Tuesday.
Lexington 3, McCook 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington shut out McCook 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 on Thursday.
Lexington hosts Cozad and McCook host a triangular on Tuesday.
MHC Tri
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton 25-15, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley 25-8, 25-21
Sandhills Valley def. Paxton 26-24, 20-25, 25-11
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
North Platte at Hastings
HASTINGS — North Platte defeated Gross 8-3 and Skutt downed North Platte 11-7. Skutt shut out McCook 12-0 and Gross defeated McCook 12-2 on Thursday.
North Platte travels to the Lincoln Public Schools Invite and McCook travels to Holdrege on Saturday.
Northwest 11, Lexington 1
GRAND ISLAND — Northwest downed Lexington 11-1 on Thursday.
McKinna Moats had two hits and scored Lexington’s only run.
Lexington travels to the Holdrege Invite on Saturday.
FRESHMEN FOOTBALL
Grand Island 21, North Platte 20
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island edged North Platte 21-20 on Thursday.
Cayden Joneson had three rushing touchdowns of 42, 35 and one yards. Rylan Terry had a 2-point conversion. Luke Borges and Logan Chitty each had a fumble recovery and Ely Broman blocked a kick.
North Platte hosts Hastings on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
DCS Invite
BENKELMAN — Chase County boys and Cambridge girls won the championship of the DCS Invite at Benkelman Golf Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Chase County, 23. 2, Cambridge, 46, 3, Arapahoe, 56
Boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 11:59. 2, Navy Smith, Chase County, 12:47. 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 12:51. 4, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 12:53. 5, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 12:54. 6, Gavin Gunderson, Cambridge, 12:55. 7, Colin O’Neil, Chase County, 12:56. 8, Aidan Gunderson, Cambridge, 13:07. 9, Dashle Richards, South Platte, 13:13. 10, Austin Thompson, Southwest. 13:19.
Girls team results
1, Cambridge, 26. 2, Chase County, 29.
Girls individual results
(Top 10)
1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 14:10. 2, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 14:22. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 14:29. 4, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 14:31. 5, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 14:54. 6, Chase Keith, Hitchcock County, 15:16. 7, Morgan Peterson, Chase County, 15:20. 8, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 15:23. 9, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 15:25. 10, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 15:31.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Kearney Catholic Invite
KEARNEY — The Broken Bow girls golf team set a school record by shooting a 340 at the Kearney Invite.