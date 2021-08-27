Sports Shorts, Aug. 27

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Morrison wins Minden Invite
MINDEN — Karsen Morrison won the Minden Invite Friday in a playoff at Awarii Dunes Golf Club near Minden.
Morrison carded a 3-under 69 to head to a playoff with last year’s Class A state champion Nicole Kolbas. The Bulldog golfer hit her birdie putt on the first hole of sudden death to win the tournament.
Abbie Jones finished in 20th overall place.
Lex golfer wins in McCook
McCOOK — Zoey Salem of Lexington won the McCook Invite at Heritage Hills shooting an 87, to beat Jessica Folchert of Ogallala by two.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
North Platte 6th at Early Bird Invite
OMAHA — North Platte finished tied for sixth at the Early Bird Invite on Friday.
Joe Stone finished in sixth place at No. 2 singles, Beckett Allen placeed eighth at No. 1 singles.
The Wagner and Moss doubles team placed sixth at No. 1 and the doubles team of Trotta and Freeze placed seventh at No. 2.
Millard North won the team title.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Cozad 20, Gothenburg 17
GOTHENBURG — Nolan Wetovick’s 3-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Haymakers a 20-17 win over rival Gothenburg Friday.
Wetovick ran for another and connected with Nathan Engel on a 34-yard pass and catch for Cozad’s other two scores. Wetovick finished with 118 yards on 8-of-12 passing and added 119 on the ground.
J.J. Smith had a rushing touchdown for the Swedes. Smith finished with 72 yards on the ground.
Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22
WALLACE — Trey Robertson ran for a touchdown and Camden McConnell caught another in a 47-22 loss to Potter-Dix on Friday night in Wallace.
Carson Glunz led the Wildcats on the ground with 113 yards and Kolton Hager was 12-of-36 through the air with the touchdown pass to McConnell.
The Wildcats travel to South Platte next Friday.
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6
WILCOX — Jacob Kerns fumble return for a touchdown was the lone score for Southwest in a 24-6 loss to Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday.
Hunter Cunningham led the Roughriders on the ground with 70 yards rushing.
Scores
Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13
Amherst 25, Alma 0
Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 0
Arapahoe 34, Hi-Line 16
Archbishop Bergan 35, Yutan 7
Arthur County 101, SEM 80
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16
Beatrice 47, Ralston 21
Bertrand 42, Overton 7
Blue Hill 54, Loomis 32
Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6
Centura 36, Hershey 8
Chadron 42, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 67, Paxton 12
Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6
Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14
Cozad 20, Gothenburg 17
Crofton 51, Valentine 6
Cross County 42, Clarkson/Leigh 22
Elkhorn 20, Norris 18
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 6
Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0
Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20
Garden County 46, Hemingford 0
Gibbon 7, Sandy Creek 0
Gretna 21, Lincoln Southwest 13
Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0
Hay Springs 37, Creek Valley 14
Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
Leyton 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 0
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6
Lutheran High Northeast 74, Madison 6
McCook 27, Hastings 7
Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16
Meridian 46, Dorchester 28
Milford 14, Malcolm 7
Minden 49, Fairbury 8
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12
Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 42
North Platte 42, Aurora 14
Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36
Ord 60, Gordon/Rushville 14
Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16
Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20
Pierce 47, St. Paul 25
Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22
Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19
Riverside 64, Osceola 38
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Mullen 14
Seward 38, Lexington 0
Shelby/Rising City 38, Thayer Central 26
Silver Lake 18, Wauneta-Palisade 8
St. Mary’s 28, Elgin Public/Pope John 7
Sutton 37, Grand Island Central Catholic 7
Tekamah-Herman 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Wayne 34, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
Weeping Water 44, Freeman 38
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6
Winside 48, Walthill 0
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Wallace 3, Potter-Dix 0
WALLACE — Karlie Finley had 12 kills to lead Wallace to a sweep of Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-9, 25-14, in the season opener for the Wildcats.
Kendyl Fleming added seven kills and Brooke Bryant four. Denay Pelster had five assists and Finley added four. Finley and Skyler Kuhlman each had two blocks.
Wallace faces Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Hi-Line 3, Arapahoe 1
ARAPAHOE — Hi-Line topped Arapahoe 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20 Friday to move to 1-1 on the season.
Ansley Williams led Hi-Line with 13 kills. Carley Thompson and Zoey Evans each had five. Williams also added four blocks. Setter Alexa Nelson had 29 assists.
Hi-Line hosts Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Scores
Hay Springs def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14
Sandhills/Thedford def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-11, 25-9, 25-16
Bellevue West Invitational
Pool B
Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-12, 25-22
Omaha Marian def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. North Platte, 25-5, 25-6
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Marian, 25-15, 25-21
Pool C
Millard South def. Millard North, 28-18, 28-18
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 26-24
Pool D
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-15
Platte County, Mo. def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 26-24