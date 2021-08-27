Sports Shorts, Aug. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cozad 20, Gothenburg 17

GOTHENBURG — Nolan Wetovick’s 3-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Haymakers a 20-17 win over rival Gothenburg Friday.

Wetovick ran for another and connected with Nathan Engel on a 34-yard pass and catch for Cozad’s other two scores. Wetovick finished with 118 yards on 8-of-12 passing and added 119 on the ground.

J.J. Smith had a rushing touchdown for the Swedes. Smith finished with 72 yards on the ground.

Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22

WALLACE — Trey Robertson ran for a touchdown and Camden McConnell caught another in a 47-22 loss to Potter-Dix on Friday night in Wallace.

Carson Glunz led the Wildcats on the ground with 113 yards and Kolton Hager was 12-of-36 through the air with the touchdown pass to McConnell.

The Wildcats travel to South Platte next Friday.

Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6

WILCOX — Jacob Kerns fumble return for a touchdown was the lone score for Southwest in a 24-6 loss to Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday.