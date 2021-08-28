Sports Shorts, Aug. 28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Broken Bow 2, Malcolm 0
GRAND ISLAND — Broken Bow topped Malcolm 25-21, 25-9 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season.
Kya Scott led the Indians with eight kills. Hannah Barker and Callie White had two blocks each.
Broken Bow hosts Gothenburg on Thursday.
Clarkson/Leigh 2, South Loup 0
GRAND ISLAND — Clarkson/Leigh defeated South Loup 25-20, 25-22 on Saturday. The Bobcats move to 0-1 on the season.
Abby Stallbaumer and Mya Weverka led South Loup with four kills each. Stallbaumer also had two blocks.
South Loup travels to Mullen on Tuesday.
Scores
Bellevue West Invitational
Duchesne def. North Platte 2-0
Western Christian def. North Platte 2-0
Cambridge Tournament
Southwest def. Norton 25-17, 25-22
Southwest def. Red Cloud 25-18, 25-12
Cambridge def. Southwest 25-18, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County 25-19, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Norton 25-22, 25-22
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-20, 25-13
Overton Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Pat’s 26-24, 14-25, 25-22
Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-23, 18-25, 25-18
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna 18-25, 25-23, 25-12
St. Pat’s def. Maxwell 25-13, 25-22
St. Pat’s def. Heartland 25-12, 25-20
Overton def. Maxwell 25-14, 25-6
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell 25-21, 25-18
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Heartland def. Hitchcock County 25-21, 25-21
Axtell Invite
Axtell def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-11, 25-9
Palmer def. Dundy County-Stratton 19-25, 25-15, 25-17
Creek Valley Tri
Garden County def. Creek Valley 25-17, 25-19
South Platte def. Creek Valley 25-9, 25-17
South Platte def. Garden County 26-24, 26-24
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Scores
Scottsbluff def. Chase County 21-0
Scottsbluff def. Chase County 21-2
Blair Invite
Cozad def. Fremont 8-7
Blair def. Cozad 17-6
Cozad def. Omaha Westside 2-1
Holdrege Invite
St. Paul def. Lexington 16-6
Lexington def. Alliance 9-7
McCook def. Lexington 10-0
Kearney Catholic def. McCook 7-2
McCook def. Minden 9-5
Lincoln East Invite
North Platte def. Grand Island 6-1
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star 12-0
Gretna def. North Platte 12-4