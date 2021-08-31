Sports shorts, Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Pius X Invite
LINCOLN — The top teams in the state competed at the Pius X Invite at Woodland Hills on Monday. The Lady Dawgs finished seventh. Karsen Morrison finished third with a 71.
North Platte team results
Karsen Morrison, 71. Abbie Jones, 86. Kaylee Carlson, 89. Hailey Matthews, 104. Emily Hansen, 117.
Broken Bow quad
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow finished as champion of a home quad on Tuesday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 173. 2, Minden, 203. 3, Broken Bow JV, 213. 4, Holdrege, 235. 5, Cambridge, 269.
Individual results
1, Molly Custer, BB, 42. 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 42. 3, Emery Custer, BB, 44. 4, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 45. 5, Skylar Benjamin, BBJV, 45. 6, Lainey Palmer, BB, 47. 7, Kaylee Smith, Minden, 48. 8, Callie Whitten, Minden, 49. 9, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 51. 10, Leah Livingston, Minden, 51.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hi-Line 3, Med. Valley 1
EUSTIS — Hi-Line defeated Medicine Valley 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Skyler Oberg led Hi-Line with 13 points and Zoey Evans added 11. Ashley Williams had 12 kills and Alexa Nelson had 27 assists.
Hi-Line travels to Wilcox-Hildreth on Thursday and Medicine Valley hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Sept. 9.
Wallace 3, Sandhills Valley 0
WALLACE — Wallace swept Sandhills Valley 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday.
For Wallace, Kendyl Flaming had eight kills and three aces, and Karlie Finley also had eight kills and two blocks.
Sandhills Valley travels to Cody-Kilgore on Thursday and Wallace travels to South Platte on Friday.
Lexington 3, Cozad 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington topped Cozad 25-13, 25-6, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Lexington hosts a triangular and Cozad travels to Southern Valley on Thursday.
Arthur Co. 3, Sandhills/Thedford 1
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Sandhills/Thedford 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Arthur County hosts Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Hyannis on Sept. 10.
Ogallala 3, Hershey 0
HERSHEY — Ogallala swept Hershey 3-0 on Tuesday.
Hershey travels to Kearney Catholic and Ogallala travels to Sidney on Thursday.
Gothenburg 3, Southern Valley 0
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg downed Southern Valley 25-9, 25-21, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg travels to Broken Bow on Thursday.
Sutherland 3, Paxton 1
PAXTON — Sutherland defeated Paxton 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Sutherland travels to Garden County on Thursday and Paxton travels to Creek Valley on Friday.
Scores
Hay Springs Tri
Garden County def. Hay Springs 25-9, 25-22
Hay Springs def. Banner County 25-9, 25-14
McCook Tri
Chase County def. McCook 25-23, 25-11
Minden def. Chase County 25-15, 25-17
Minden def. McCook 25-16, 25-21
Mullen Tri