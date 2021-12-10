Sports Shorts, Dec. 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Skutt 64, North Platte 29
OMAHA — Omaha Skutt Catholic topped North Platte 64-29 on Friday.
North Platte travels to Elkhorn North on Saturday.
Paxton 50, Brady 28
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Brady 50-28 on Friday.
Paxton hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday and Brady hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 54, Minden 23
MINDEN — Broken Bow beat Minden 54-23 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Ainsworth on Friday.
Potter-Dix 37, Creek Valley 36
POTTER — Potter-Dix held off Creek Valley 37-36 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Hay Springs on Thursday.
Adams Central 77, Gothenburg 31
HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 77-31 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts St. Pat’s on Thursday.
Hershey 59, Cozad 26
COZAD — Hershey beat Cozad 59-26 on Friday.
Hershey travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Cozad hosts McCook on Tuesday.
Pleasanton 57, Hi-Line 37
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton defeated Hi-Line 57-37 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Bertrand on Tuesday.
Perkins County 64, Kimball 34
GRANT — Perkins County topped Kimball 64-34 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Garden County on Thursday.
Holdrege 49, Lexington 19
HOLDREGE — Holdrege defeated Lexington 49-19 on Friday.
Lexington hosts York on Saturday.
South Platte 50, Leyton 33
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Leyton 50-33 on Friday.
South Platte hosts Paxton on Thursday.
Garden County 45, Morrill 38
OSHKOSH — Garden County beat Morrill 45-38 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Crawford on Saturday.
Ogallala 48, Sterling 33
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Sterling 48-33 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Chase County on Saturday.
Sutherland 35, Sandhills Valley 29
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland downed Sandhills Valley 35-29 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Bridgeport on Saturday and Sandhills Valley hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday.
Cattle Trail Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24, Hitchcock County 23
Southwest 67, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 46
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Medicine Valley 46
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Skutt 61, North Platte 39
OMAHA — Omaha Skutt Catholic defeated North Platte 61-39 on Friday.
North Platte travels to Elkhorn North on Saturday.
Paxton 46, Brady 37
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Brady 46-37 on Friday.
Paxton hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday and Brady hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23
POTTER — Potter-Dix downed Creek Valley 62-23 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Hay Springs on Thursday.
Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43
GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 52-43 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts St. Pat’s on Thursday.
Cozad 52, Hershey 47
COZAD — Cozad held off Hershey 52-47 on Friday.
Hershey travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Cozad hosts McCook on Tuesday.
Perkins County 80, Kimball 36
GRANT — Perkins County downed Kimball 80-36 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Garden County on Thursday.
Lexington 60, Holdrege 40
HOLDREGE — Lexington defeated Holdrege 60-40 on Friday.
Lexington hosts York on Saturday.
Morrill 40, Garden County 37
OSHKOSH — Morrill edged Garden County 40-37 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Crawford on Saturday.
Sterling 57, Ogallala 48
STERLING, CO — Sterling defeated Ogallala 57-48 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Chase County on Saturday.
Cattle Trail Tourney
Consolation semifinal
Arapahoe 44, Wauneta-Palisade 23
Southwest 42, Decatur 41
Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
North Platte vs. North Star Dual
LINCOLN — North Platte shut out North Star 81-0 on Friday.
North Platte 81, North Star 0
Individual results
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte win by forfeit
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Jordan O`Connor, North Star, Fall 1:06
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte win by forfeit
126 — Tyson Smith, North Platte win by forfeit
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Toby Lammers, North Star, Fall 2:37
138 — Lathen Huntsman, North Platte def. Connor Dillavou, North Star, Fall 3:24
145 — Drake Miles, North Platte win by forfeit
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte win by forfeit
160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Aden Bourassa, North Star, Dec 9-8
170 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Callen Hauschild, North Star, Fall 4:45
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Ryder Nebesniak, North Star, Fall 1:13
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Ashton Case, North Star, Fall 1:28
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Dallas Paxton, North Star, Fall 1:39
285 — Trysten Terry, North Platte win by forfeit
Twin Loup Invite
SARGENT — Broken Bow finished third at the Twin Loup Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Ravenna, 175.5. 2, Twin Loup, 153.5. 3, Broken Bow, 131. 4, Cambridge, 106. 5, Burwell, 104. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 103.5. 7, Minden, 91. 8, North Platte JV JV, 84. 9, Overton, 65. 10, Hi-Line, 55. 11, Ansley, 47. 12, Elgin/Pope John, 39. 13, South Loup, 31.5.
Individual results
106 — 1, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Harrison Reed, Minden. 3, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge. 4, Chase Gorham, Broken Bow.
113 — 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Cayden Hilding, North Platte JV. 4, Austin Kennicutt, Overton.
120 — 1, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow. 2, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 3, Dawson Mason, South Loup. 4, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line.
126 — 1, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Pope John. 2, Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Brody Ridder, Broken Bow. 4, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup.
132 — 1, Hayes Jensen, Burwell. 2, Morgan Treffer, Ravenna. 3, Carson Songster, North Platte JV. 4, Jesse Gruber, Minden.
138 — 1, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 2, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Chase Racicky, Ansley. 4, Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow.
145 — 1, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Adam Corbett, Cambridge. 3, Caden Larsen, Ravenna. 4, Hunter Perks, Cambridge.
152 — 1, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 2, David Smolik, Minden. 3, Jerry Sittler, Broken Bow. 4, Dakota Baum, Broken Bow.
160 — 1, Brice Chaplin, Broken Bow. 2, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 3, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 4, Ayden Moore, Hi-Line.
170 — 1, Hunter Fredrickson, Minden. 2, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup. 3, Dawson Doggett, South Loup. 4, Zeiler Robert, North Platte JV.
182 — 1, Kolby Larson, Burwell. 2, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 3, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 4, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line.
195 — 1, Alex Gideon, Burwell. 2, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Owen Woodward, Ravenna. 4, Hagen Campbell, Broken Bow.
220 — 1, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 2, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte JV. 3, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line. 4, Carter Schiley, Ansley.
285 — 1, Thomas Psota, Ravenna. 2, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow. 3, Gavin Barela, Ansley. 4, Keithen Huntley, Cambridge.
G185 — 1, Lila Bloomer, South Loup Girls. 2, Isabella Smidt, Elgin/Pope John Girls.
Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER — Gothenburg finished eighth and Hershey finished ninth at the Wood River Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Aquinas, 254.5. 2, O`Neill, 180. 3, St. Paul, 148.5. 4, Amherst, 121. 5, Ord, 112. 6, Gibbon, 85. 6, Superior, 85. 8, Gothenburg, 78.5. 9, Hershey, 71. 10, Wood River, 69.5. 11, Kearney Catholic, 67. 12, GICC, 51. 13, Doniphan-Trumbull, 36. 14, Kenesaw, 30. 15, Shelton, 29.5. 16, St. Cecilia, 18. 17, Sutton, 5.
Gothenburg & Hershey results
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 3, Grady Romshek, Aquinas. 4, Abel Flores, Gothenburg.
113 — 1, John Alden, O`Neill. 2, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 3, Trent Mefford, Aquinas. 4, Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg.
120 — 1, Zander Kavan, Aquinas. 2, Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul. 3, Lucio Carrizales, Hershey. 4, Ruben Hernandez, Gibbon.
160 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC. 2, Levi Drueke, O`Neill. 3, Jakob Graham, Amherst. 4, Jameson Smith, Gothenburg.
Eagle Invite
COLBY — Lexington traveled to the Eagle Invite on Friday.
Lexington results
Pool B
Lexington defeated Monarch 39-27
106 — Daylen Naylor, Lexington def. Liam Zyvoloski, Monarch, Fall 1:13
113 — Jayden Thorell, Lexington def. Aidan Simons, Monarch, Fall 2:56
120 — Gilbert Calmo, Lexington win by forfeit
126 — Daven Naylor, Lexington win by forfeit
132 — Jackson Konrad, Lexington def. Wyatt Carlucci, Monarch, Fall 1:07
138 — Antonio Beall, Monarch def. Christian Rodriguez, Lexington, Dec 6-3
145 — Jason Hernandez, Lexington def. David Williams, Monarch, Fall 1:24
152 — Dominick Gendreau, Monarch def. Adrian Navarrete, Lexington, Fall 4:59
160 — Patrick Brackett, Monarch def. Nicolas Perez, Lexington, Fall 0:59
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Charlie Williams, Monarch def. Cayden Gibbons, Lexington, Fall 1:35
195 — Double Forfeit
220 — Ismael Ayala, Lexington def. Lane Barnes, Monarch, Dec 3-0
285 — Zach Ferrera, Monarch def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 1:08
Match #2 Round 2
Lexington defeated Hutchinson 43-28
106 — Daylen Naylor, Lexington def. Bradley Soukup, Hutchinson, Fall 0:24
113 - Jayden Thorell, Lexington win by forfeit
120 — Gilbert Calmo, Lexington def. Alex Stowell, Hutchinson, Dec 4-2
126 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Jase Anderson, Hutchinson, Maj 14-4
132 — Jackson Konrad, Lexington def. Kade Smith, Hutchinson, Dec 6-0
138 — Christian Rodriguez, Lexington def. Nehemiah Gaitho-Karanu, Hutchinson, Fall 2:55
145 — Jason Hernandez, Lexington def. Kevin Wilson, Hutchinson, Fall 3:00
152 — Adrian Navarrete, Lexington def. Sammy Christians, Hutchinson, Dec 7-2
160 — Aviane Cabrera, Hutchinson def. Nicolas Perez, Lexington, Fall 3:16
170 — Christian Hickman, Hutchinson win by forfeit
182 — Ian Zolman, Hutchinson def. Cayden Gibbons, Lexington, Fall 2:27
195 — Dorian Hippen, Hutchinson def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Maj 11-3
220 — Sebastian Dones, Lexington def. Cyrus Halbert, Hutchinson, Fall 0:14
285 — Camden Jensen, Hutchinson win by forfeit
Match #3 Round 3
Junction City defeated Lexington 40-25
106 — Ezekiel Witt, Junction City def. Daylen Naylor, Lexington, Fall 3:30
113 — Jayden Thorell, Lexington def. Yoel Padilla, Junction City, Fall 0:41
120 — Gilbert Calmo, Lexington def. Connor Bange, Junction City, Fall 1:25
126 — Zac Petrusky, Junction City def. Daven Naylor, Lexington, Dec 6-3
132 — Carey Rowan, Junction City def. Jackson Konrad, Lexington, Dec 8-7
138 — Anthony Petrusky, Junction City def. Christian Rodriguez, Lexington, Fall 1:07
145 — Patrick Foxworth, Junction City def. Jason Hernandez, Lexington, Maj 13-2
152 — Adrian Navarrete, Lexington def. Aimin Strickland, Junction City, Maj 10-1
160 — Collin McQueen, Junction City def. Nicolas Perez, Lexington, Fall 1:21
170 — Jayden Palmer, Junction City win by forfeit
182 — Cooper Bogenhagen, Junction City def. Cayden Gibbons, Lexington, Fall 2:15
195 — Ismael Ayala, Lexington def. Tobias Jackson, Junction City, Fall 4:37
220 — Sebastian Dones, Lexington def. Brekanye Steward, Junction City, Dec 4-0
285 — Double Forfeit