Sports Shorts, Dec. 11

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
McCook Invite
McCOOK — North Platte boys finished first and the girls finished third at the McCook Invite on Friday.
Girls team results
1, Hastings, 77. 2, McCook, 72. 3, North Platte, 61. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 24.
Girls individual results
200 yard medley relay — 1, Hastings, 2:02.29. 2, North Platte, Dana Sorenson, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, Sydney Barner, 2:02.72. 3, Scottsbluff/Gering, 2:20.01. 4, McCook, 2:25.77.
200 yard freestyle — 1, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 2:07.07. 2, Patricia Woolsey, Seacats, 2:09.49. 3, Kailynn Rodewald, McCook, 2:15.11. 4, Sydney Barner, NPHS, 2:25.89. 5, Lauren Thompson, HAST, 2:27.70.
200 yard IM — 1. Lucy Fago, HAST, 2:44.47. 2. Lyndee Friedrich, NPHS, 2:57.91. 3, Abi Nielsen, McCook, 3:04.01. 4, Aspen Jagers, Seacats, 3:29.14. 5, Avery Pedotto, Seacats, 3:41.03.
50 yard freestyle — 1, Dana Sorenson, NPHS, 26.02. 2, Abby Lauder, HAST, 26.68. 3, Izzy Renner, McCook, 27.68. 4, Kadence Dowhower, NPHS, 27.80. 5, Aspen Cheek, Seacats, 29.03.
1 meter diving — 1, Ali Crow, NPHS, 155.00. 2, Jana Bourgeois, NPHS, 132.55. 3, Mackenzie Bruns, NPHS, 117.15. 4, Emma Graff, McCook, 102.95. 5, Morgan Stoeger, HAST, 101.80.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Abby Lauder, HAST, 1:05.49. 2, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 1:07.24. 3, Izzy Cerveny, HAST, 1:09.30. 4, Patricia Woolsey, Seacats, 1:12.76. 5, Lauren Thompson, HAST, 1:22.83.
100 yard freestyle — 1, Leah Spencer, McCook, 56.00. 2, Dana Sorenson, NPHS, 57.57. 3, Izzy Renner, McCook, 1:01.03. 4, Sydney Barner, NPHS, 1:03.96. 5, Samantha Wilskowski, HAST, 1:06.18.
500 yard freestyle — 1, Kadence Dowhower, NPHS, 5:52.71. 2, Abby Fish, HAST, 6:01.60. 3, Kailynn Rodewald, McCook, 6:03.58. 4, Kaitlyn Mousel, HAST, 6:14.63. 5, Abi Nielsen, McCook, 7:19.52.
200 yard freestyle relay — 1, Hastings, 1:45.62. 2, McCook, 1:48.78. 3, North Platte, Kadence Dowhower, Juliana Ortiz, Sydney Barner, Dana Sorenson, 1:55.62. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 1:58.66.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Leah Spencer, McCook, 1:02.87. 2, Abby Fish, HAST, 1:10.16. 3, Izzy Cerveny, HAST, 1:10.98. 4, Jaden Ochsner, HAST, 1:18.56. 5, Hannah Crow, McCook, 1:25.19.
100 yard breaststroke — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, HAST, 1:20.48. 2, Karragan Shaw, McCook Bison, 1:22.82. 3, Emma Graff, McCook, 1:23.22. 4, Sydney Hatch, NPHS, 1:23.58. 5, Lucy Fago, HAST, 1:27.51.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1, McCook, 3:57.93. 2, Hastings, 4:19.72. 3, North Platte, Sydney Hatch, Juliana Ortiz, Kortney Shannon, Jadynn Jehorek, 4:47.87. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 5:21.10.
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 67. 2, Hastings, 66. 3, North Platte, 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 24.
Boys individual results
200 yard medley relay — 1, North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Christian Short, 1:51.04. 2, Hastings, 1:54.77. 3, McCook , 1:58.67. 4 Scottsbluff/Gering, 1:59.11.
200 yard freestyle — 1, Christian Short, NPHS, 2:05.10. 2, Landon McReynolds, HAST, 2:13.54. 3, Andrew Heckman, HAST, 2:16.52. 4, David Fitzpatrick, NPHS, 2:16.77. 5, Deacon Kinne, McCook, 2:24.19.
200 yard IM — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NPHS, 2:13.28. 2, Cooper Leibhart, NPHS, 2:14.74. 3, Kevin Bantam, McCook, 2:27.37. 4, Dien Nguyen, Seacats, 2:29.07. 5, David Hinson, McCook, 2:30.11.
50 yard freestyle — 1, Jacob Haase, HAST, 24.06. 2, Ethan Spencer, McCook, 24.87. 3, Max Faris, HAST, 24.91. 4, Christian Short, NPHS, 25.06. 5, Noah Short, NPHS, 25.51.
1 meter diving — 1, Ethan Graff, McCook, 163.05. 2, Caleb Shaw, McCook, 131.60. 3, Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, 107.25. 4, Evan Reiber, HAST, 73.20.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Wisley Mooc, Seacats, 1:01.39. 2, Caleb Wilkinson, McCook, 1:10.81.
100 yard freestyle — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NPHS, 53.00. 2, Ethan Spencer, McCook, 55.17. 3, Max Faris, HAST, 56.44. 4, David Hinson, McCook, 1:00.33. 5, Landon McReynolds, HAST, 1:00.47.
500 yard freestyle — 1, Matthew Lauder, HAST, 5:40.84. 2, Wisley Mooc, Seacats, 5:40.86. 3, Deacon Kinne, McCook, 6:10.90. 4, David Fitzpatrick, NPHS, 6:22.19. 5, Carter Lipovsky, HAST, 6:24.94.
200 yard freestyle relay — 1 North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Christian Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, 1:39.47. 2, McCook, 1:41.50. 3, Hastings, 1:46.39. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 1:48.56.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Cooper Leibhart, NPHS, 1:00.36 2, Dien Nguyen, Seacats, 1:06.09. 3, Robert Schmidt, HAST, 1:12.88. 4, Xander Urmacher, HAST, 1:17.14. 5, Caleb Shaw, McCook, 1:17.98.
100 yard breaststroke — 1, Jacob Haase, HAST, 1:06.58. 2, Maddux Janecek, Seacats, 1:11.32. 3, Joe Barenberg, McCook, 1:13.08. 4, Noah Short, NPHS, 1:15.37. 5, Kevin Bantam, McCook, 1:17.04.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1 Hastings, 3:49.30. 2, McCook, 4:11.08. 3, North Platte, David Fitzpatrick, Luke Tegtmeier, Tyler Burke, RJ Stefka, 4:19.51. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 4:52.20.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Chieftain Duals
BELLEVUE — North Platte finished second at the Chieftain Duals on Saturday.
North Platte results
Match #1 Round 1
North Platte def. Bellevue East 69-9
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Lucas Perrin, Bellevue East, Fall 2:19
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte win by forfeit
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Hunter Teeters, Bellevue East, Fall 0:33
126 — Tyson Smith, North Platte def. Coleson Cummings, Bellevue East, Fall 0:50
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte win by forfeit
138 — Drake Miles, North Platte def. Jordan Larson, Bellevue East, Fall 1:07
145 — Garrett Grice, Bellevue East def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 1:47
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, Fall 1:48
160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Tyler Ourada, Bellevue East, Dec 9-4
170 — Mason Chandler Bellevue East def. Brock Roblee North Platte Dec 5-1
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Marshall Chandler, Bellevue East, Fall 3:34
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Ty Sidzyik, Bellevue East, Fall 0:26
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Chase Timm, Bellevue East, Fall 0:42
285 — Trysten Terry, North Platte def. Enrique Foster, Bellevue East, Fall 1:27
Match #2 Round 2
North Platte def. Elkhorn South 56-18
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Clint Schumacher, Elkhorn South, TF 19-4
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South, Fall 1:38
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Cole Eads, Elkhorn South, Fall 0:39
126 — Tyson Smith, North Platte def. Liam McGlynn, Elkhorn South, Dec 12-9
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Michael Ross-Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, Dec 8-7
138 — Matthew Parker, Elkhorn South def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 1:43
145 — Zen Fallquist, Elkhorn South win by forfeit
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Josh Xiques, Elkhorn South, Fall 2:23
160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Ryan Fisher, Elkhorn South, Fall 3:08
170 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Cole Niemi, Elkhorn South, Dec 7-5
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Nolan Hoesing, Elkhorn South, Fall 4:39
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Eliot Thomsen Elkhor South, Fall 1:52
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte win by forfeit
285 — Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Fall 1:22
Match #3 Round 3
North Platte def. Fremont 60-24
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte win by forfeit
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Quinlan Johnson, Fremont, Fall 0:43
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Chase Friedrich, Fremont, Fall 0:42
126 — Derrick Alfaro, Fremont win by forfeit
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Orlando Estrada, Fremont, Fall 1:40
138 — Lathen Huntsman, North Platte win by forfeit
145 — Felix Bernal, Fremont win by forfeit
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Kevin Perez, Fremont, Fall 1:37
160 — Justin Leon, Fremont def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, Fall 1:11
170 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Michael Dalton, Fremont, Fall 4:46
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte win by forfeit
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Angel Mejia, Fremont, Fall 2:50
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte win by forfeit
285 — Titus Richardson, Fremont def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Fall 1:56
Match #4 Round 4
North Platte def. Gretna 59-18
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Daniel Roll, Gretna, TF 16-1
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Mac Soucek, Gretna, Fall 0:44
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Carson Hall, Gretna, Fall 0:43
126 — Tyler Sheldon, Gretna win by forfeit
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Mason Loberg, Gretna, Fall 1:12
138 — Lathen Huntsman, North Platte def. Carlos Malfait, Gretna, Fall 2:45
145 — Ayden Hall, Gretna win by forfeit
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Josh Arend, Gretna, Fall 0:35
160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Korbin Nickolite, Gretna, Fall 1:51
170 — Julius Wagner-Alley, Gretna def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Dec 11-9
182 — Cameron Cunningham, Gretna def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 6-5
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Jace Wilson, Gretna Fall, 1:00
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte win by forfeit
285 — Trysten Terry, North Platte win by forfeit
Match #5 Round 5
Norfolk def. North Platte 48-25
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Ryder Kahny, Norfolk, Fall 3:38
113 — Jesse Lewis, Norfolk def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Fall 3:43
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Jesus Monrroy, Norfolk, Fall 0:43
126 — Calvin Empkey, Norfolk win by forfeit
132 — Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 5:16
138 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Devan Schmit, Norfolk, Dec 3-0
145 — Dylan Busch, Norfolk def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 1:05
152 — Jacob Licking, Norfolk win by forfeit
160 — Hudson Waldow, Norfolk def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Dec 3-1
170 — Jaeden Thompson, Norfolk def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 0:38
182 — Kayden Kettler, Norfolk def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 6-3
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Rylee Hammer, Norfolk, Fall 1:47
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Jackson Bos, Norfolk, Maj 13-4
285 — Brayden Heffner, Norfolk def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Fall 3:53
Coyote Invite
ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna finished fourth at their home invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Ravenna, 158. 2, SEM, 137. 3, Twin Loup, 129. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 92. 5, North Central, 87.5. 6, Arcadia Loup City, 77. 7, Lexington JV, 60. 8, Hyannis, 50. 9, Elm Creek, 46. 10, South Loup, 37. 11, Riverside, 34. 12, Paxton, 8.
Individual results
106 — 1, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Garrett Kaiser, Lexington JV. 3, Treu Atkins, SEM. 4, Clayton Scoville, SEM.
113 — 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.
120 — 1, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 2, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 3, Dawson Mason, South Loup. 4, Navarre Plagmann, SEM.
126 — 1, Cesar Cano, Lexington JV. 2, Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Keegan Strohl, Twin Loup.
132 — 1, Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside. 2, Morgan Treffer, Ravenna. 3, Ethan Atkins, SEM. 4, Arturo Lopez, Lexington JV.
138 — 1, Reece Jones, SEM. 2, Gavin Prewitt, North Central. 3, Kaden Reeves, Arcadia Loup City. 4, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna.
145 — 1, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 2, Benjamin Klemesrud, North Central. 3, Payton Ebert, North Central. 4, Maddox Jones, SEM.
152 — 1, Levi Lewis, North Central. 2, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 3, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 4, Chase Rager, Ravenna.
160 — 1, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 2, Emanuel Guido-Sanchez, SEM. 3, Brandon Placzek, Arcadia Loup City.
170 — 1, Chase Stieb, Arcadia Loup City. 2, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup. 3, Dawson Doggett, South Loup. 4, Samuel King, Ravenna.
182 — 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Ashton Nichols, SEM. 3, Chase Gewecke, North Central. 4, Cole Russell, Arcadia Loup City.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Owen Woodward, Ravenna. 3, Brody Schopke, Elm Creek. 4, Kaden Vasquez, Paxton.
220 — 1, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 2, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 3, Samuel McMillan, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Chase Lewandowski, Arcadia Loup City.
285 — 1, Thomas Psota, Ravenna. 2, Brendon Hall, SEM. 3, Gunnar Ducker, Arcadia Loup City. 4, John Fricke, Paxton.
Charlie Lake Invite
CHEYENNE — Ogallala finished 12th at the Charlie Lake Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Eaton, 139. 2, Thompson Valley, 135. 3, Gering, 130.5. 4, East, 123.5. 5, Douglas, 123. 6, Scottsbluff, 114. 7, Rock Springs, 108.5. 8, Central, 84. 9, Rawlins, 77. 10, Poudre, 74.5. 11, Fort Collins, 69.5. 12, Ogallala, 66. 13, Wheatland, 63. 14, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, 55. 15, Berthoud, 51.5. 16, Erie, 50. 17, Sidney, 47. 18, Laramie, 44.5. 19, Burns, 38. 20, Kimball, 30. 21, Fossil Ridge, 26. 22, South, 19. 23, Torrington, 18. 24, Minatare, 0.
Ogallala results
132 — 1, Liam Fox, East. 2, Kaleb Brothwell, Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast. 3, Cole Stokey, Ogallala. 4, Sage Lonn, Rawlins. 5, Banks Norby, Poudre. 6, James McGinnis, Kimball.
160 — 1, Lane Ewing, Douglas. 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 3, Cade Pugh, East. 4, Josh Smith, Rawlins. 5, Devin Weber, Wheatland. 6, Tanner Coble, Berthoud.
Osceola Invite
OSCEOLA — Southwest finished sixth at the Osceola Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Fillmore Central, 199.5. 2, Yutan, 145. 3, East Butler, 134. 4, Elkhorn Valley, 106. 5, Howells-Dodge, 91. 6, Southwest, 84. 7, Pleasanton, 69. 8, Central Valley, 68. 9, Nebraska Christian, 55. 10, High Plains Community, 54. 11, Palmer, 39. 12, Cross County/Osceola, 38. 13, Neligh-Oakdale, 36. 14, Clarkson/Leigh, 34.5. 15, Southern, 28. 16, Fullerton, 23. 17, Harvard, 11. 18, Dorchester,5.
Southwest results
113 — 1, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 2, Reece Kocian, East Butler. 3, Aidan Trowbridge, Fillmore Central. 4, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 5, Janson Pilkington, Yutan. 6, Micaiah Niemoth, Harvard. 7, Gage Overton, Southwest.
120 — 1, Lane Bohac, East Butler. 2, Mason Nitz, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Dylan Brichacek, Howells-Dodge. 4, Max Egr, Yutan. 5, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.
132 — 1, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest.
152 — 1, Treven Stassines, Fillmore Central. 2, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
220 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest.
Gordon-Rushville Invite
GORDON — Mullen won the Gordon-Rushville Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Mullen, 123.5. 2, Garden Co., 92. 3, Morrill, 45. 4, Hemingford, 41. 5, Crawford,24.
Mullen & Garden County results
106 — 1, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen.
113 — 5, Chris Loyd, Garden Co. 7, Carter Haesler, Mullen.
120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen.
132 — 1, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 7, Kyle Rote, Garden Co.
138 — 6, Gavin Hunt, Garden Co.
145 — 3, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 6, Adam Hill, Garden Co.
152 — 5, Gunner Roberson, Garden Co.
160 — 8, James Kessler, Mullen
170 — 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County
182 — 3, Dallas Miller, Garden Co.
195 — 7, Owen Thorberg, Mullen
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen
Eagle Invite
COLBY, Kan. — Lexington finished second in Pool B at the Eagle Invite on Saturday.
Pool B Results
1, Junction City. 2, Lexington. 3, Liberal. 4, Monarch. 5, Hutchinson. 6, Lawrence.
Round 1
Junction City def. Lawrence 54-21.
Liberal def. Monarch 60-24.
Junction City def. Hutchinson 52-21.
Round 2
Lexington def. Monarch 39-27.
Lexington def. Hutchinson 43-28.
Junction City def. Liberal 39-39.
Round 3
Monarch def. Lawrence 46-24.
Liberal def. Hutchinson 42-41.
Junction City def. Lexington 40-25.
Round 4
Liberal def. Lawrence 54-30.
Monarch def. Hutchinson 42-42.
Lexington def. Liberal 42-39.
Round 5
Hutchinson def. Lawrence 54-30.
Junction City def. Monarch 54-27.
Lexington def. Lawrence 54-19.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Elkhorn North 77, North Platte 32
ELKHORN — Elkhorn North defeated North Platte 77-32 on Saturday.
North Platte hosts Columbus on Friday.
Chase County 50, Ogallala 37
IMPERIAL — Chase County topped Ogallala 50-37 on Saturday.
Chase County travels to Sutherland and Ogallala travels to St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
Paxton 54, Potter-Dix 10
POTTER — Paxton beat Potter-Dix 54-10 on Saturday.
Paxton travels to Perkins County on Tuesday.
Pleasanton 49, South Loup 39
CALLAWAY — Pleasanton defeated South Loup 49-39 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to SEM on Tuesday.
North Central 41, Sandhills/Thedford 22
BASSETT — North Central topped Sandhills/Thedford 41-22 on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to SEM on Saturday.
Bridgeport 78, Sutherland 29
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated Sutherland 78-29 on Saturday.
Sutherland hosts Chase County on Tuesday.
Twin Loup 55, Brady 25
BRADY — Twin Loup downed Brady 55-25 on Saturday.
Brady hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Wallace 59, Hyannis 27
HYANNIS — Wallace defeated Hyannis 59-27 on Saturday.
Hyannis travels to Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday and Wallace hosts Sutherland on Thursday.
York 62, Lexington 28
LEXINGTON — York downed Lexington 62-28
Lexington hosts Northwest on Friday.
Crawford 66, Garden County 32
OSHKOSH — Crawford defeated Garden County 66-32 on Saturday.
Garden County hosts Perkins County on Thursday.
Cattle Trail Tourney
Fifth place
Southwest def. Decatur Community 38-23
Third place
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe 42-39
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade 56-51
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 63, Elkhorn North 50
ELKHORN — North Platte defeated Elkhorn North 63-50 on Saturday.
North Platte hosts Columbus on Friday.
Potter-Dix 43, Paxton 30
POTTER — Potter-Dix topped Paxton 43-30 on Saturday.
Paxton Paxton travels to Perkins County on Tuesday.
South Loup 58, Pleasanton 42
CALLAWAY — South Loup beat Pleasanton 58-42 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to SEM on Tuesday.
Bridgeport 64, Sutherland 32
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated Sutherland 64-32 on Saturday.
Sutherland hosts Chase County on Tuesday.
Brady 72, Twin Loup 48
BRADY — Brady upended Twin Loup 72-48 on Saturday.
Brady hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
York 63, Lexington 45
LEXINGTON — York defeated Lexington 63-45 on Saturday.
Lexington hosts Northwest on Friday.
Cattle Trail Tourney