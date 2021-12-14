Sports Shorts, Dec. 14

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46
OVERTON — Overton defeated Anselmo-Merna 56-46 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Mullen on Thursday.
Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33
BERTRAND — Hi-Line downed Bertrand 45-33 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line travels to Franklin on Thursday.
Gordon-Rushville 70, Hyannis 12
GORDON — Gordon-Rushville defeated Hyannis 70-12 on Tuesday.
Hyannis travels to Twin Loup on Saturday.
Maxwell 48, Brady 29
BRADY — Maxwell downed Brady 48-29 on Tuesday.
Brady travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday and Maxwell hosts Paxton on Friday.
MHC 46, Sandhills Valley 35
TRYON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Sandhills Valley 46-35 on Tuesday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Brady on Thursday and Sandhills Valley travels to Twin Loup on Friday.
McCook 49, Cozad 39
COZAD — McCook downed Cozad 49-39 on Tuesday.
Cozad hosts Cambridge on Thursday and McCook hosts Holdrege on Saturday.
Perkins County 57, Paxton 39
GRANT — Perkins County defeated Paxton 57-39 on Tuesday.
For Paxton, Jaceyln Jorgensen had 14 points, 19 rebounds, Josie Callihan had nine rebounds and six points and Jayden Gartner had four assists.
Perkins County travels to Garden County and Paxton travels to South Platte on Thursday.
SEM 40, South Loup 32
SUMNER — SEM held off South Loup 40-32 on Tuesday.
South Loup host Medicine Valley on Friday.
Alma 50, Southwest 39
ALMA — Alma defeated Southwest 50-39 on Tuesday.
Southwest hosts Southern Valley on Friday.
Rawlins County, KS 59, DCS 23
RAWLINS COUNTY — Rawlins County defeated Dundy County-Stratton 59-23 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Perkins County on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39
OVERTON — Anselmo-Merna downed Overton 47-39 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Mullen on Thursday.
Gordon-Rushvills 78, Hyannis 39
GORDON — Gordon defeated Hyannis 78-39 on Tuesday.
Hyannis travels to Twin Loup on Saturday.
Perkins County 53, Paxton 44
GRANT — Perkins County downed Paxton 53-44 on Tuesday.
Perkins County travels to Garden County and Paxton travels to South Platte on Thursday.
Southwest 53, Alma 30
ALMA — Southwest defated Alma 53-30 on Tuesday.
Southwest hosts Southern Valley on Friday.
Bertrand 80, Hi-Line 63
BERTRAND — Bertrand downed Hi-Line 80-63 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line travels to Franklin on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Grand Island vs. North Platte
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island downed North Platte 42-27 on Tuesday.
Grand Island 42, North Platte 27
106 — Alex Gates, Grand Island def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, Fall 1:28
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Jason Perez, Grand Island, Dec 4-2
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Madden Kontos, Grand Island, Fall 2:34
126 — Ein Obermiller, Grand Island win by forfeit
132 — Cristian Cortez, Grand Island def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Dec 7-4
138 — Dane Arrants, Grand Island def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 2:42
145 — Tyler Salpas, Grand Island def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 1:23
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Juan Leon, Grand Island, Fall 1:32
160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, Dec 10-6
170 — Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 1:33
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Cailyb Weekley, Grand Island, Dec 5-3
195 — De Andre Brock, Grand Island win by forfeit
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Skylar Wood, Grand Island, Fall 2:56
285 — Zachary Pittman, Grand Island def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Dec 4-3
Cozad vs. Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Cozad defeated Holdrege 61-18 on Tuesday.
Cozad 61, Holdrege 18
106 — Aaron Wilson, Cozad win by forfeit
113 — Jordan Stewart, Holdrege win by forfeit
120 — Matt Janssen, Holdrege win by forfeit
126 — Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad def. Zach Marquardt, Holdrege, Fall 1:26
132 — Kooper Pohl, Cozad def. Mitchell May, Holdrege, Fall 3:32
138 — Brandon Carpenter, Holdrege def. Kolton Goff, Cozad, Fall 2:00
145 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Jaydan Janssen, Holdrege, MD 13-1
152 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Mason Marquardt, Holdrege, Dec 7-0
160 — Brock Malcom, Cozad def. Cade Kirwan, Holdrege, Fall 3:38
170 — Caydon Scroggin, Cozad win by forfeit
182 — Isaac White, Cozad win by forfeit
195 — Lane Wright, Cozad win by forfeit
220 — Eli Boryca, Cozad win by forfeit
285 — Christopher Ruano, Cozad win by forfeit
Axtell Girls Invite
AXTELL — Southwest finished sixth and Gothenburg finished 10th at the Axtell Girls Invite on Tuesday.
1, Grand Island, 164. 2, Minden, 104. 3, Sidney, 46. 4, Northwest, 45. 5, Adams Central, 36. 6, Southwest, 35. 7, Amherst, 34. 8, Ansley, 22. 9, Overton, 20. 10, Gothenburg, 13.
Gothenburg, Southwest results
120 — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest. 3, Shania Wear, Gothenburg.
165 — 4, Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest.