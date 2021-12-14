 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 14
North Platte's Vincent Genatone beat Grand Island senior Skylar Wood in the 220lbs match during Tuesday night’s meet in Grand Island.

 Josh Salmon / Grand Island Independent

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46

OVERTON — Overton defeated Anselmo-Merna 56-46 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Mullen on Thursday.

Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33

BERTRAND — Hi-Line downed Bertrand 45-33 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line travels to Franklin on Thursday.

Gordon-Rushville 70, Hyannis 12

GORDON — Gordon-Rushville defeated Hyannis 70-12 on Tuesday.

Hyannis travels to Twin Loup on Saturday.

Maxwell 48, Brady 29

BRADY — Maxwell downed Brady 48-29 on Tuesday.

Brady travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday and Maxwell hosts Paxton on Friday.

MHC 46, Sandhills Valley 35

TRYON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Sandhills Valley 46-35 on Tuesday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Brady on Thursday and Sandhills Valley travels to Twin Loup on Friday.

McCook 49, Cozad 39

COZAD — McCook downed Cozad 49-39 on Tuesday.

Cozad hosts Cambridge on Thursday and McCook hosts Holdrege on Saturday.

Perkins County 57, Paxton 39

GRANT — Perkins County defeated Paxton 57-39 on Tuesday.

For Paxton, Jaceyln Jorgensen had 14 points, 19 rebounds, Josie Callihan had nine rebounds and six points and Jayden Gartner had four assists.

Perkins County travels to Garden County and Paxton travels to South Platte on Thursday.

SEM 40, South Loup 32

SUMNER — SEM held off South Loup 40-32 on Tuesday.

South Loup host Medicine Valley on Friday.

Alma 50, Southwest 39

ALMA — Alma defeated Southwest 50-39 on Tuesday.

Southwest hosts Southern Valley on Friday.

Rawlins County, KS 59, DCS 23

RAWLINS COUNTY — Rawlins County defeated Dundy County-Stratton 59-23 on Tuesday.

Dundy County-Stratton travels to Perkins County on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39

OVERTON — Anselmo-Merna downed Overton 47-39 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Mullen on Thursday.

Gordon-Rushvills 78, Hyannis 39

GORDON — Gordon defeated Hyannis 78-39 on Tuesday.

Hyannis travels to Twin Loup on Saturday.

Perkins County 53, Paxton 44

GRANT — Perkins County downed Paxton 53-44 on Tuesday.

Perkins County travels to Garden County and Paxton travels to South Platte on Thursday.

Southwest 53, Alma 30

ALMA — Southwest defated Alma 53-30 on Tuesday.

Southwest hosts Southern Valley on Friday.

Bertrand 80, Hi-Line 63

BERTRAND — Bertrand downed Hi-Line 80-63 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line travels to Franklin on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Grand Island vs. North Platte

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island downed North Platte 42-27 on Tuesday.

Grand Island 42, North Platte 27

106 — Alex Gates, Grand Island def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, Fall 1:28

113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Jason Perez, Grand Island, Dec 4-2

120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Madden Kontos, Grand Island, Fall 2:34

126 — Ein Obermiller, Grand Island win by forfeit

132 — Cristian Cortez, Grand Island def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Dec 7-4

138 — Dane Arrants, Grand Island def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 2:42

145 — Tyler Salpas, Grand Island def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 1:23

152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Juan Leon, Grand Island, Fall 1:32

160 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, Dec 10-6

170 — Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 1:33

182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Cailyb Weekley, Grand Island, Dec 5-3

195 — De Andre Brock, Grand Island win by forfeit

220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Skylar Wood, Grand Island, Fall 2:56

285 — Zachary Pittman, Grand Island def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Dec 4-3

Cozad vs. Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Cozad defeated Holdrege 61-18 on Tuesday.

Cozad 61, Holdrege 18

106 — Aaron Wilson, Cozad win by forfeit

113 — Jordan Stewart, Holdrege win by forfeit

120 — Matt Janssen, Holdrege win by forfeit

126 — Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad def. Zach Marquardt, Holdrege, Fall 1:26

132 — Kooper Pohl, Cozad def. Mitchell May, Holdrege, Fall 3:32

138 — Brandon Carpenter, Holdrege def. Kolton Goff, Cozad, Fall 2:00

145 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Jaydan Janssen, Holdrege, MD 13-1

152 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Mason Marquardt, Holdrege, Dec 7-0

160 — Brock Malcom, Cozad def. Cade Kirwan, Holdrege, Fall 3:38

170 — Caydon Scroggin, Cozad win by forfeit

182 — Isaac White, Cozad win by forfeit

195 — Lane Wright, Cozad win by forfeit

220 — Eli Boryca, Cozad win by forfeit

285 — Christopher Ruano, Cozad win by forfeit

Axtell Girls Invite

AXTELL — Southwest finished sixth and Gothenburg finished 10th at the Axtell Girls Invite on Tuesday.

1, Grand Island, 164. 2, Minden, 104. 3, Sidney, 46. 4, Northwest, 45. 5, Adams Central, 36. 6, Southwest, 35. 7, Amherst, 34. 8, Ansley, 22. 9, Overton, 20. 10, Gothenburg, 13.

Gothenburg, Southwest results

120 — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest. 3, Shania Wear, Gothenburg.

165 — 4, Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest.

