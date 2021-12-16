Sports Shorts, Dec. 16

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hi-Line Tri
ELWOOD — Maxwell finished 2-0 at the Hi-Line Tri on Thursday.
Dual results
Hi-Line def. Anselmo-Merna 36-30
Maxwell def. Anselmo-Merna 47-24
Maxwell def. Hi-Line 48-24
Gothenburg/Minden Dual
MINDEN — Minden defeated Gothenburg 50-29 in a dual meet on Thursday.
Minden 50, Gothenburg 29
Individual results
106 — Abel Flores, Gothenburg) def. Logan Choquette, Minden, Fall 6:16
113 — Cade Harsin, Minden def. Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg, MD 15-3
120 — Robert Nelson, Minden def. Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, Fall 1:05
126 — Koltdyn Heath, Minden def. Kaden Carlson, Gothenburg, Fall 0:59
132 — Orrin Kuehn, Minden) def. Ty Kreis, Gothenburg, Fall 1:24
138 — Alex Brais, Minden def. Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg, Fall 2:35
145 — Abe Mendez, Gothenburg def. Jon Brais, Minden, Fall 5:03
152 — Evan Smith, Minden def. Ty Hotz, Gothenburg, MD 9-0
160 — Jameson Smith, Gothenburg def. Jasper Birkestrand, Minden, TF 17-2 6:00
170 — Brandon Schriner, Gothenburg def. Joe Lee, Minden, Fall 1:50
182 — Colby Teel, Minden def. Braiden Winter, Gothenburg, Fall 1:12
195 — Braxton Janda, Minden win by forfeit
220 — Daulton Kuehn, Minden def. Issac Martinez, Gothenburg, Fall 1:34
285 — Jacob Olson, Gothenburg win by forfeit
Gothenburg/Minden Girls Dual
Minden 60, Gothenburg 6
Individual results
107 — Myia Haker, Minden win by forfeit
114 —Sara Shirley, Minden win by forfeit
120 — Shania Wear, Gothenburg def. Crystal Vazquez, Minden, Fall 1:15
126 — Aliena Osterbuhr, Minden win by forfeit
132 — Megan Althouse, Minden def. Emma Howerton, Gothenburg, Fall 1:14
138 — Savanna Rogers, Minden win by forfeit
145 — Trinity Petty, Minden win by forfeit
152 — Haven Smith, Minden win by forfeit
165 — Amelia Jacobsen, Minden win by forfeit
185 — Isabel Serrano, Minden win by forfeit
235 — Savannah Koch, Minden win by forfeit
McCook Girls Invite
MCCOOK — McCook finished third at their home invite on Thursday.
Team results
1, Grand Island, 85.5. 2, Colby, 60. 3, McCook, 54. 4, Ogallala, 46. 5, South Loup, 38. 6, Sandhills Valley, 33. 7, Southwest, 33.0 8, Goodland, 29.
Individual results
100G — 1, Aubree Stutzman, South Loup. 2, Brooke Vogler, Colby. 3, Naila Ford, Ogallala. 4, Paige Witt, McCook.
107G — 1, Isabella Gonzales, McCook. 2, Brianna Francisco, Grand Island. 3, Isabel Lopez Campos, McCook. 4, Hailey Webber, Ogallala. 5, Rhiannon Cacavio, Goodland.
114G — 1, Jamie Biel, Ogallala. 2, Mia Chicoj, Grand Island. 3, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 4, Lola Burk, Goodland.
120G — 1, Ambie Custard, Southwest. 2, Kathie Chavez, Colby. 3, Kim Gonzalez, Grand Island. 4, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley.
132G — 1, Amanda Jaeger, Colby. 2, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 3, Ayla Strong, Grand Island. 4, Alejandra Citalan, Grand Island. 5, Jennika Spencer, McCook.
138G — 1, Katie Nicolas Pedro, Grand Island. 2, Lake McClure, Ogallala.
145G — 1, Kendra Rogers, McCook. 2, Kendra Perez Orozco, Grand Island. 3, Samantha Torres, Grand Island.
152G — 1, Destiny Gonzalez, Goodland. 2, Maria Barnes, Ogallala. 3, Anyia Roberts, Grand Island. 4, Noleigh Stephens, McCook.
165G — 1, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley. 2, Makayla Pate, McCook. 3, Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest. 4, Lluvia Cortez, Grand Island.
235G — 1, Lila Bloomer, South Loup. 2, Tessa Hill, Colby. 3, Alexis Perez, Grand Island. 4, Callie Taylor, Grand Island. 5, Mia Decker, McCook.
McCook JV Boys Invite
Individual results
106 — 1, Haydin Litsinberger, Colby. 2, Garrett Kaiser, Lexington. 3, Ty Ketter, Goodland.
113 — 1, Reid Fort, Oberlin-Decatur Community. 2, Esteven Archila, Lexington. 3, Alan Araiza, Lexington. 4, Jordan Stewart, Holdredge.
120 — 1, Simon Salcido, Colby. 2, Wyatt Felzein, McCook. 3, Quade White, North Platte. 4, Eduardo Duart, Lexington.
126 — 1, Jack Siegfried, McCook. 2, Kaode Brewer, Ogallala. 3, Zach Marquardt, Holdredge.
138 — 1, Rylan Landin, Holdredge. 2, Rylan Perry, North Platte. 3, Weston Walgren, McCook. 4, Henry Velasquez, Lexington. 5, Andrew Jacobson, Holdredge.
145 — 1, Jason Hernandez, Lexington. 2, Chase Bailey, Holdredge. 3, Wyatt Meyers, McCook. 4, Lj Purvis, Goodland.
152 — 1, Paul Medrano, Goodland. 2, Nicolas Perez, Lexington. 3, Gabriel Moreno, North Platte. 4, Jaxon Smith, Holdredge.
160 — 1, Caleb Hill, Colby. 2, Layten Bortner, McCook. 3, Jaxson Carney, Colby. 4, Davien Hanson, McCook.
170 — 1, Eli Hernandez, North Platte. 2, Logan Franz, Goodland. 3, Hunter Jackson, North Platte. 4, Julian Newman, Ogallala.
182 — 1, Cayden Gibbons, Lexington. 2, Ryan Oatts, Ogallala. 3, Jose Campos, McCook. 4, Kayden Fisher, North Platte.
195 — 1, Domingo Carrizales, Ogallala. 2, Garrett Emigh, Oberlin-Decatur Community. 3, Layton Carpenter, McCook. 4, Rhett Ihrig, Goodland. 5, Kaden Vasquez, Paxton.
220 — 1, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte. 2, Jaxon Halverson, North Platte. 3, Cody Lindsey, North Platte. 4, Alex Gove, North Platte.
285 — 1, Witton Peter, Goodland. 2, Tyson Krab, North Platte. 3, John Fricke, Paxton. 4, Doug Simmions, Goodland.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
MHC 68, Brady 14
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Brady 68-14 on Thursday.
Brady travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney on Monday
Cozad 44, Cambridge 25
COZAD — Cozad topped Cambridge 44-25 on Thursday.
Cozad plays in the Runza Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs defeated Creek Valley 52-19 on Thursday.
Creek Valley travels to Sedgwick County, Colorado, on Friday.
Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31
FRANKLIN — Franklin downed Hi-Line 49-31 on Thursday.
Hi-Line will play Maywood-Hayes Center on Jan. 4.
HCC 38, Med. Valley 33
TRENTON — Hitchcock County held f Medicine Valley 38-33 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to South Loup and Hitchcock County travels to Atwood-Rawlins County, Kansas, on Friday.
Gothenburg 43, St. Pat’s 40
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg edged St. Pat’s 43-40 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Amherst on Tuesday and St. Pats travels to Arapahoe Holiday Tourney on Dec. 27.
South Platte 39, Paxton 30
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte held off Paxton 39-30 on Thursday.
Paxton travels to Maxwell on Friday South Platte hosts Kimball Jan. 4.
Perkins County 74, Garden County 37
OSHKOSH — Perkins County defeated Garden County 74-37 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Bayard on Friday and Perkins County hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna 47, Mullen 35
MULLEN — Anselmo Merna downed Mullen 47-35 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Anselmo-Merna travels to Burwell on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 41
MULLEN — Mullen edged Anselmo-Merna 43-41 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Anselmo-Merna travels to Burwell on Saturday.
MHC 70, Brady 45
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Brady 70-45 on Thursday.
Brady travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Cozad 59, Cambridge 42
COZAD — Cozad downed Cambridge 59-42 on Thursday.
Cozad plays in the Runza Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Hay Springs 77, Creek Valley 40
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs defeated Creek Valley 77-40 on Thursday.
Creek Valley travels to Sedgwick County, Colorado on Friday.
Hi-Line 69, Franklin 52
FRANKLIN — Hi-Line downed Franklin 69-52 on Thursday.
Hi-Line will play Maywood-Hayes Center on Jan. 4.
Med. Valley 47, HCC 41
TRENTON — Medicine Valley held off Hitchcock County 47-41 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to South Loup and Hitchcock County travels to Atwood-Rawlins County, KS on Friday.
St. Pat’s 52, Gothenburg 43
GOTHENBURG — St. Pat’s defeated Gothenburg 52-43 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Amherst on Tuesday and St. Pats travels to Arapahoe Holiday Tourney on Dec. 27.
Paxton 75, South Platte 27
OSHKOSH — Paxton topped South Platte 75-27 on Thursday.
Paxton travels to Maxwell on Friday and South Platte hosts Kimball Jan. 4.
Perkins County 67, Garden County 57
BIG SPRINGS — Perkins County defeated Garden County 67-57 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Bayard on Friday and Perkins County hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Saturday.