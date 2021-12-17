Sports Shorts, Dec. 17

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Ainsworth 64-47 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
Bayard 65, Garden Co. 35
OSHKOSH — Bayard downed Garden County 65-35 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Sedgwick County 63, Creek Valley 20
CHAPPELL — Sedgwick County defeated Creek Valley 63-20 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 28
HOLDREGE — Holdrege downed Gothenburg 54-28 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Amherst on Tuesday.
ARC 41, Hitchcock County 29
ATWOOD — Atwood-Rawlins County defeated Hitchcock County 41-29 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to Southern Valley on Monday.
Hershey 63, Kimball 24
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Kimball 63-24 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Broken Bow on Tuesday.
Med. Valley 35, South Loup 30
CALLAWAY — Medicine Valley defeated South Loup 35-30 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday and Medicine Valley travels to Alma on Tuesday.
Northwest 44, Lexington 37
LEXINGTON — Northwest downed Lexington 44-37 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Schuyler on Saturday.
Gering 62, Ogallala 41
GERING — Gering defeated Ogallala 62-41 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Hershey on Saturday.
Paxton 44, Maxwell 25
MAXWELL — Paxton downed Maxwell 44-25 on Friday.
Paxton hosts the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney and Maxwell hosts the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Wa.-Pa. 42, South Platte 40
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade edged South Platte 42-40 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Sandhills Valley on Saturday and South Platte hosts Kimball on Jan. 4.
Arapahoe 49, Southwest 44
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe held off Southwest 49-44 on Friday.
Southwest host Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Twin Loup 36, Sandhills Val. 23
SARGENT — Twin Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 36-23 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Alliance 51, Broken Bow 40
BROKEN BOW — Alliance downed Broken Bow 51-40 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41
HOLDREGE — Holdrege outlasted Gothenburg 46-41 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Amherst on Tuesday.
Hershey 72, Kimball 24
HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Kimball 72-24 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Broken Bow on Tuesday.
Med. Valley 64, South Loup 45
CALLAWAY — Medicine Valley downed South Loup 64-45 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday and Medicine Valley travels to Alma on Tuesday.
Arthur Co 76, Minatare 37
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Minatare 76-37 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Leyton on Tuesday.
Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 28
CODY — Mullen downed Cody-Kilgore 57-28 on Friday.
Mullen travels to Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Northwest 54, Lexington 28
LEXINGTON — Northwest defeated Lexington 54-28 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Schuyler on Saturday.
Paxton 42, Maxwell 41
MAXWELL — Paxton edged Maxwell 42-41 on Friday.
Paxton hosts the Paxton Pre-Holiday Tourney and Maxwell hosts the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
South Platte 43, Wa.-Pa. 38
WAUNETA — South Platte held off Wauneta-Palisade 43-38 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Sandhills Valley on Saturday and South Platte hosts Kimball on Jan. 4.
Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe outlasted Southwest 41-38 on Friday.
Southwest hosts Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Sandhills Val. 67, Twin Loup 51
SARGENT — Sandhills Valley defeated Twin Loup 67-51 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Loup Invite
ARNOLD — Maxwell took top spot at the South Loup Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Maxwell, 150. 2, St. Pat`s, 101. 3, Southwest, 81. 4, Hi-Line, 79. 5, South Loup, 69.5. 6, Sandhills Valley, 58.5. 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 26. 8, Hemingford, 22. 9, Paxton, 12.
Individual results
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Jake Klotz, Hi-Line.
113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 2, Ethan Furne, South Loup. 3, Gage Overton, Southwest.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 3, Dawson Mason, South Loup. 4, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line.
126 — 1, Wryston Brell, Hi-Line. 2, CJ Quandt, South Loup. 3, Corbin Miller, Sandhills Valley. 4, Gavin Hammond, Southwest. 5, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford.
138 — 1, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 4, Braden Powell, Sandhills Valley. 5, Camron White, Sandhills Valley. 6, Jamie Tickle, South Loup. 7, Anthony Pierce, Paxton.
145 — 1, Conner Weekly, Sandhills Valley. 2, Jayden Klein, St. Pat’s. 3, Owen Heessel, Maxwell. 4, Braxton Williams, Maxwell. 5, Amber Crocker, Paxton.
152 — 1, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 2, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 3, Talon Crago, South Loup. 4, Nate Redwine, Hi-Line.
160 — 1, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 2, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 3, Ayden Moore, Hi-Line. 4, Rhett McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford.
170 — 1, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 2, Dawson Doggett, South Loup. 3, Caden Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 4, Trisdyn Ekross, Paxton.
182 — 1, Tyler Neill, Maxwell. 2, Kyle Bloomer, South Loup.
195 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 3, Zeb Wilde, Sandhills/Thedford. 4, Logan Dodson, St. Pat’s. 5, Kaden Vasquez, Paxton.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest 3, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 4, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line. 5, Braxton Richards, St. Pat’s. 6, Kaden Blake, Sandhills Valley.
285 — 1, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 2, Ben Melton,St. Pat’s. 3, Jacob Copper, Maxwell. 4, John Fricke, Paxton. 5, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford. 6, Gabe Toelle, Maxwell. 7, Kaden Allen, Sandhills Valley.
Ansley-Litchfield Quad
ANSLEY — Mullen wrestled at the Ansley-Litchfield quad on Friday.
Mullen results
Mullen def. Twin Loup 48-27
Mullen def. Overton 41-24
Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield 34-24
Sutherland Tri
Sutherland def. Morrill 72-12
Team results
1, Sutherland. 2 Morrill.
Results
106 — Grady Dempcy, Sutherland win by forfeit
113 — Luke Harper, Sutherland win by forfeit
120 — Caidan Gaona, Sutherland win by forfeit
126 — Oliver Nutter, Sutherland def. Nicholos Arroyo, Morrill, Fall 0:32
132 — Matt Bruns, Sutherland def. Gabe Kohel, Morrill, Fall 2:27
138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Tyler J Smith, Morrill, Fall 0:39
145 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Radley Grubbs, Morrill, Fall 0:34
152 — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Kyser Lewis, Morrill, Fall 0:46
160 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill def. Jace Smith, Sutherland, Fall 1:33
170 — Aydan Kaps, Sutherland win by forfeit
182 — Michael Morgan, Morrill def. Cole Kerner, Sutherland, Fall 1:15
195 — Austin Lee, Sutherland win by forfeit
220 — Eric Halsted, Sutherland win by forfeit
285 — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Andres Gonzales, Morrill, Fall 2:54
Sutherland def. Brady 76-6
Team results
1, Sutherland. 2 Brady.
Results
106 — Grady Dempcy, Sutherland def. Lucas Shaner, Brady, Fall 0:20
113 — Luke Harper, Sutherland def. Dale Shaner, Brady, Fall 0:56
120 — Caidan Gaona, Sutherland def. Kellin Nelson, Brady, Fall 1:22
126 — Oliver Nutter, Sutherland def. Aiden Mitchum, Brady, Maj 9-0
132 — Matt Bruns, Sutherland win by forfeit
138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Alijah Stevens, Brady, Fall 1:08
145 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland win by forfeit
152 — Hunter Cook, Sutherland win by forfeit
160 — Kole Walz, Sutherland win by forfeit
170 — Triston Stearns, Brady def. Aydan Kaps, Sutherland, Fall 1:40
182 — Cole Kerner, Sutherland win by forfeit
195 — Austin Lee, Sutherland win by forfeit
220 — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Cameron Carr, Brady, Fall 0:35
285 — Eric Halsted, Sutherland win by forfeit
Brady def. Morrill 36-30
Team results
1, Brady. 2, Morrill
Results
106 — Lucas Shaner, Brady win by forfeit
113 — Dale Shaner, Brady win by forfeit
120 — Kellin Nelson, Brady win by forfeit
126 — Aiden Mitchum, Brady def. Nicholos Arroyo (Morrill) Fall 3:08
132 — Gabe Kohel, Morrill win by forfeit
138 — Alijah Stevens, Brady def. Tyler J Smith, Morrill, Fall 1:30
145 — Radley Grubbs, Morrill win by forfeit
152 — Kyser Lewis, Morrill win by forfeit
160 — Daniel Kohel, Morrill win by forfeit