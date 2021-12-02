 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 2
Sports Shorts, Dec. 2

Sports Shorts

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 52, Paxton 34

Anselmo-Merna started the season with a win over Paxton 52-34 at NPCC on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills Valley and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 57, Arcadia/Loup City 14

ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 57-14 on Thursday.

Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday.

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock Co. 21

TRENTON — Cambridge topped Hitchcock County 49-21 on Thursday.

Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday.

Chase Co. 58, Cozad 34

COZAD — Chase County defeated Cozad 58-34 on Thursday.

Chase County hosts McCook on Friday and Cozad hosts Pleasanton on Tuesday.

Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg beat Lexington 48-35 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Hershey and Lexington hosts Ogallala on Friday.

Southwest 43, Medicine Val. 24

BARTLEY — Southwest defeated Medicine Valley 43-24 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.

Mullen 29, Sutherland 25

SUTHERLAND — Mullen edged Sutherland 29-25 on Thursday.

Mullen travels to Bridgeport and Sutherland travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday.

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14

EUSTIS — Wilcox-Hildreth topped Hi-Line 45-14 on Thursday.

Hi-Line hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade held off Wallace 66-60 on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade travels to Cambridge and Wallace hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Hershey 64, Perkins Co. 39

GRANT — Hershey defeated Perkins County 64-39 on Thursday.

Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County travels to Bridgeport on Friday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 31, Paxton 29

Anselmo-Merna edged Paxton 31-29 at NPCC on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills Valley and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 38, Arcadia/Loup City 27

ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 38-27 on Thursday.

Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday.

Cambridge 58, Hitchcock Co. 57

TRENTON — Cambridge held off Hitchcock County in overtime 58-57 on Thursday.

Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday.

Perkins Co. 57, Hershey 56

GRANT — Perkins County outlasted Hershey 57-56 in overtime on Thursday.

Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County travels to Bridgeport on Friday.

Lexington 54, Gothenburg 37

GOTHENBURG — Lexington defeated Gothenburg 54-37 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Hershey and Lexington hosts Ogallala on Friday.

Medicine Val. 61, Southwest 37

BARTLEY — Medicine Valley beat Southwest 61-37 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.

Mullen 54, Sutherland 29

SUTHERLAND — Mullen defeated Sutherland 54-29 on Thursday.

Mullen travels to Bridgeport and Sutherland travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday.

Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

EUSTIS — Hi-Line downed Wilcox-Hildreth 68-26 on Thursday.

Hi-Line hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24

WAUNETA — Wallace defeated Wauneta-Palisade 51-24 on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade travels to Cambridge and Wallace hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Cozad 49, Chase County 42

COZAD — Cozad held off Chase County 49-42 on Thursday.

Chase County hosts McCook on Friday and Cozad hosts Pleasanton on Tuesday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Maxwell Dual

MAXWELL — Maxwell finished second at their home invite on Thursday.

Team results

1, Alma. 2. Maxwell. 3. Dundy County-Stratton. 4. Wauneta-Palisade. 5. Medicine Valley.

Round 1

Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton 52-18.

Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley 30-12.

Round 2

Alma def. Medicine Valley 60-6.

Maxwell def. Wauneta-Palisade 60-6.

Round 3

Alma def. Maxwell 37-33.

Dundy County-Stratton def. Wauneta-Palisade 24-18.

Round 4

Alma def. Dundy County-Stratton 54-12.

Maxwell def. Medicine Valley 66-0.

Round 5

Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade 60-6.

Dundy County-Stratton def. Medicine Valley 30-12.

Hemingford Season Opener

Area individual results

B152 — 1, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 3, Gabe Tretter, Leyton. 4, Colton Randall, Sioux County.

B170 — 1, Peyton Abbott, Leyton. 2, Drew Varner, Hemingford. 3, Justin Schwanebeck, Hyannis. 4, Seth Dunn, Sioux County.

B285 — 1, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 2, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford. 3, Noah Yetter, Banner County.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hemingford Season Opener

G114 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron. 2, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford. 3, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 4, Kyra Skiles, Ogallala. 5, Hailey Webber, Ogallala.

G120 — 1, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley. 2, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala. 3, Chloe Schaeffor, Sandhills Valley. 4, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney.

G120b — 1, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley. 2, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala. 3, Chloe Schaeffor, Sandhills Valley. 4, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney.

G132 — 1, Emma K Pester, Mitchell. 2, Fia Rasmussen, Chadron. 3, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 4, Ashtyn A Silverman, Mitchell.

G138 — 1, Leila Tewahade, Chadron. 2, Lake McClure, Ogallala.

G145 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron. 2, Izabelle Owens, Sidney. 3, Jayse E Marez, Mitchell. 4, Celeste Pacheco, Ogallala.

G165 — 1, Addie Diers, Chadron. 2, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford. 3, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley. 4, Ember Diers, Chadron.

