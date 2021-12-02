Sports Shorts, Dec. 2

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 52, Paxton 34

Anselmo-Merna started the season with a win over Paxton 52-34 at NPCC on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills Valley and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 57, Arcadia/Loup City 14

ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 57-14 on Thursday.

Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday.

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock Co. 21

TRENTON — Cambridge topped Hitchcock County 49-21 on Thursday.

Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday.

Chase Co. 58, Cozad 34

COZAD — Chase County defeated Cozad 58-34 on Thursday.

Chase County hosts McCook on Friday and Cozad hosts Pleasanton on Tuesday.

Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg beat Lexington 48-35 on Thursday.