Sports Shorts, Dec. 2

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 52, Paxton 34
Anselmo-Merna started the season with a win over Paxton 52-34 at NPCC on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills Valley and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Broken Bow 57, Arcadia/Loup City 14
ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 57-14 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday.
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock Co. 21
TRENTON — Cambridge topped Hitchcock County 49-21 on Thursday.
Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday.
Chase Co. 58, Cozad 34
COZAD — Chase County defeated Cozad 58-34 on Thursday.
Chase County hosts McCook on Friday and Cozad hosts Pleasanton on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg beat Lexington 48-35 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Hershey and Lexington hosts Ogallala on Friday.
Southwest 43, Medicine Val. 24
BARTLEY — Southwest defeated Medicine Valley 43-24 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.
Mullen 29, Sutherland 25
SUTHERLAND — Mullen edged Sutherland 29-25 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Bridgeport and Sutherland travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday.
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14
EUSTIS — Wilcox-Hildreth topped Hi-Line 45-14 on Thursday.
Hi-Line hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade held off Wallace 66-60 on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Cambridge and Wallace hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Hershey 64, Perkins Co. 39
GRANT — Hershey defeated Perkins County 64-39 on Thursday.
Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County travels to Bridgeport on Friday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 31, Paxton 29
Anselmo-Merna edged Paxton 31-29 at NPCC on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills Valley and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Broken Bow 38, Arcadia/Loup City 27
ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 38-27 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday.
Cambridge 58, Hitchcock Co. 57
TRENTON — Cambridge held off Hitchcock County in overtime 58-57 on Thursday.
Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday.
Perkins Co. 57, Hershey 56
GRANT — Perkins County outlasted Hershey 57-56 in overtime on Thursday.
Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County travels to Bridgeport on Friday.
Lexington 54, Gothenburg 37
GOTHENBURG — Lexington defeated Gothenburg 54-37 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Hershey and Lexington hosts Ogallala on Friday.
Medicine Val. 61, Southwest 37
BARTLEY — Medicine Valley beat Southwest 61-37 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.
Mullen 54, Sutherland 29
SUTHERLAND — Mullen defeated Sutherland 54-29 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Bridgeport and Sutherland travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday.
Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
EUSTIS — Hi-Line downed Wilcox-Hildreth 68-26 on Thursday.
Hi-Line hosts Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24
WAUNETA — Wallace defeated Wauneta-Palisade 51-24 on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Cambridge and Wallace hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Cozad 49, Chase County 42
COZAD — Cozad held off Chase County 49-42 on Thursday.
Chase County hosts McCook on Friday and Cozad hosts Pleasanton on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Maxwell Dual
MAXWELL — Maxwell finished second at their home invite on Thursday.
Team results
1, Alma. 2. Maxwell. 3. Dundy County-Stratton. 4. Wauneta-Palisade. 5. Medicine Valley.
Round 1
Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton 52-18.
Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley 30-12.
Round 2
Alma def. Medicine Valley 60-6.
Maxwell def. Wauneta-Palisade 60-6.
Round 3
Alma def. Maxwell 37-33.
Dundy County-Stratton def. Wauneta-Palisade 24-18.
Round 4
Alma def. Dundy County-Stratton 54-12.
Maxwell def. Medicine Valley 66-0.
Round 5
Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade 60-6.
Dundy County-Stratton def. Medicine Valley 30-12.
Hemingford Season Opener
Area individual results
B152 — 1, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 3, Gabe Tretter, Leyton. 4, Colton Randall, Sioux County.
B170 — 1, Peyton Abbott, Leyton. 2, Drew Varner, Hemingford. 3, Justin Schwanebeck, Hyannis. 4, Seth Dunn, Sioux County.
B285 — 1, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 2, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford. 3, Noah Yetter, Banner County.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hemingford Season Opener
G114 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron. 2, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford. 3, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 4, Kyra Skiles, Ogallala. 5, Hailey Webber, Ogallala.
G120 — 1, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley. 2, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala. 3, Chloe Schaeffor, Sandhills Valley. 4, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney.
G120b — 1, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley. 2, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala. 3, Chloe Schaeffor, Sandhills Valley. 4, Alexis Welvaert, Sidney.
G132 — 1, Emma K Pester, Mitchell. 2, Fia Rasmussen, Chadron. 3, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley. 4, Ashtyn A Silverman, Mitchell.
G138 — 1, Leila Tewahade, Chadron. 2, Lake McClure, Ogallala.
G145 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron. 2, Izabelle Owens, Sidney. 3, Jayse E Marez, Mitchell. 4, Celeste Pacheco, Ogallala.
G165 — 1, Addie Diers, Chadron. 2, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford. 3, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley. 4, Ember Diers, Chadron.