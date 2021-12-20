Sports Shorts, Dec. 20

MHC 54, Mullen 41

PAXTON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Mullen 54-41 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.

Maywood-Hayes Center faces Paxton in the championship game, while Mullen plays Garden County in the consolation bracket Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Hyannis 59, Perkins Co. 45

GRANT — Hyannis defeated Perkins County 59-45 on Monday in the first round of the Perkins County Holiday Tournament.

Hyannis plays Wallace in the championship game Tuesday.

Paxton 61, Garden Co. 38

PAXTON — Paxton defeated Garden County 61-38 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.

Paxton faces Maywood-Hayes Center in the championship game, while Garden County plays Mullen in the consolation bracket Tuesday.

MHC 43, Mullen 40