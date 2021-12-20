Sports Shorts, Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ravenna 41, Anselmo-Merna 40
PLEASANTON — Ravenna held off Anselmo-Merna 41-40 on Monday in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.
Anselmo-Merna plays in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33
GRANT — Wallace downed Creek Valley 69-33 on Monday in the first round of the Perkins County Holiday Tournament.
Wallace plays in the championship game, while Creek Valley plays in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
Southern Val 49, Hitchcock Co. 21
OXFORD — Southern Valley defeated Hitchcock County 49-21 on Monday.
Hitchcock County travels to Anselmo-Merna on Monday.
Paxton 63, Garden Co. 36
PAXTON — Paxton downed Garden County 63-36 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.
Paxton faces Maywood-Hayes Center in the championship game, while Garden County plays Mullen in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
MHC 54, Mullen 41
PAXTON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Mullen 54-41 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.
Maywood-Hayes Center faces Paxton in the championship game, while Mullen plays Garden County in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Hyannis 59, Perkins Co. 45
GRANT — Hyannis defeated Perkins County 59-45 on Monday in the first round of the Perkins County Holiday Tournament.
Hyannis plays Wallace in the championship game Tuesday.
Paxton 61, Garden Co. 38
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Garden County 61-38 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.
Paxton faces Maywood-Hayes Center in the championship game, while Garden County plays Mullen in the consolation bracket Tuesday.
MHC 43, Mullen 40
PAXTON — Maywood-Hayes Center held off Mullen 43-40 on Monday in the first round of the Paxton Holiday Tournament.