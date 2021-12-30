Sports Shorts, Dec. 30

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bridgeport 84, St. Pat’s 52
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated St. Pat’s 84-52 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 72, Bridgeport 50
BRIDGEPORT — St. Pat’s downed Bridgeport 72-50 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s hosts Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pleasanton Kurt Keaschall Invite
PLEASANTON — Perkins County finished third at the Kurt Keaschall Invite on Thursday.
Team results
1, Kearney Gold, 164.5. 2, Ravenna, 142. 3, Perkins County, 133.5. 4, Kearney Blue, 129.5. 5, Arapahoe, 122. 6, Hitchcock County, 106.5. 7, Ansley, 94. 7, High Plains Community, 94. 9, Pleasanton, 84.5. 10, GICC, 81. 11, Wisner-Pilger, 80.5. 12, Kenesaw, 76. 13, Twin Loup, 67. 14, Central Valley, 65.5. 15, Franklin, 59. 16, Loomis/Bertrand, 55. 17, Elm Creek, 53.5. 18, Shelton, 53. 19, Overton, 45. 20, Fullerton, 42. 21, Riverside, 23.5. 22, St. Marys, 16.5. 23, Ainsworth, 3. 23, Sandhills Valley, 3. 25, Harvard, 1.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Jack Sponenburgh, Kearney Gold. 3, Dominic Molina, Kearney Blue. 4, Kyler Carraher, Franklin.
113 — 1, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 2, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton. 3, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 4, Owen Hartman, Ansley.
120 — 1, Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger. 2, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 3, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 4, Gage Friesen, High Plains Community.
126 — 1, Lance Russell, High Plains Community. 2, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 3, Keller Twohig, Franklin. 4, Dominic Kyle, Overton.
132 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Javier Marino, High Plains Community. 3, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 4, Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside.
138 — 1, Dillon Stark, Ansley. 2, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 3, Caden Larsen, Ravenna. 4, Clay Bohr, Loomis/Bertrand.
145 — 1, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 2, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 3, Rian Green, Kearney Gold. 4, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley.
152 — 1, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 3, Keegan Poppe, Wisner-Pilger. 4, Gabe Bojorquez, Loomis/Bertrand.
160 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC. 2, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 3, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 4, Isaiah Legates, Kearney Gold.
170 — 1, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 2, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 3, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 4, Samuel King, Ravenna.
182 — 1, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 2, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 3, Luke Pawloski, Pleasanton. 4, Payton Rethorst, Kearney Gold.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Jacob Harrison, Franklin. 3, Owen Woodward, Ravenna. 4, Chris Bilancini, Kearney Blue.
220 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Gavin Barela, Ansley. 3, Jerrod Land, Fullerton. 4, Xavier Martinez, Kearney Blue.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Thomas Psota, Ravenna. 3, Ashton Meyer, Perkins County. 4, Dalton Carlson, Overton.
Wood River Duals
WOOD RIVER — Broken Bow placed second at the Wood River Duals on Thursday.
Team results
1, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Broken Bow. 3, Raymond Central. 4, Syracuse. 5, Amherst. 6, Wood River. 7, Gibbon. 8, Columbus Scotus.
Dual results
Round 1
Aquinas Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus 74-3.
Syracuse defeated Amherst 40-36.
Broken Bow defeated Gibbon 69-9.
Raymond Central defeated Wood River 64-16.
Round 2
Aquinas Catholic defeated Syracuse 72-6.
Amherst defeated Columbus Scotus 72-4.
Broken Bow defeated Wood River 63-15.
Raymond Central defeated Gibbon 72-12.
Round 3
Aquinas Catholic defeated Amherst 59-18.
Syracuse defeated Columbus Scotus 66-3.
Broken Bow defeated Raymond Central 49-21.
Wood River defeated Gibbon 45-24.
Round 4
Aquinas Catholic defeated Raymond Central 57-19.
Broken Bow defeated Syracuse 54-22.
Amherst defeated Gibbon 60-24.