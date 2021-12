Sports Shorts, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING

Hastings Invite

HASTINGS — North Platte and McCook competed at the Hastings Invite on Saturday.

The McCook girls came in fourth with 192 points, while North Platte finished fifth with 158.

The North Platte boys placed third with 173, while McCook came in fifth with 146.

Boys team scores

1, Kearney, 369; 2, Norfolk, 187; 3, North Platte, 173; 4, Hastings, 170; 5, McCook, 146; 6, Columbus, 129; 7, Scottsbluff Gering, 108.

North Platte and McCook boys results

200 Medley Relay — 2, North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Christian Short, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton), 1:49.90; 4, McCook (David Hinson, Joe Barenberg, Caleb Wilkinson, Ethan Spencer), 1:58.90.

200 Free — 5, Christian Short, North Platte, 2:06.39; 9, Deacon Kinne, McCook, 2:22.93; 10, Dylan Lavante, North Platte, 2:25.57; 13, RJ Stefka, North Platte, 2:29.93; 14, Joe Barenberg, McCook, 2:31.13; 20, Tyler Burke, North Platte, 3:38.40.