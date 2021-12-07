 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 7
Sports Shorts, Dec. 7

Sports Shorts

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kearney Catholic 50, St. Pat’s 33

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic topped St. Pat’s 50-33 on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s hosts Maxwell on Thursday.

Brady 54, Sutherland 39

BRADY — Brady defeated Sutherland 54-39 on Tuesday.

Brady travels to Paxton and Sutherland hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia/Loup City 34

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Arcadia/Loup City 39-34 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Overton on Tuesday.

Cozad 61, Pleasanton 52

COZAD — Cozad defeated Pleasanton 61-52 on Tuesday.

Cozad hosts Hershey on Friday.

Cattle Trail Tourney

Maywood-Hayes Center Arapahoe 63-27

Medicine Valley def. Decatur Community

Dundy County-Stratton def. Wauneta-Palisade 15

Hitchcock County def. Southwest 50-23

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38

COZAD — Cozad topped Pleasanton 48-38 on Tuesday.

Cozad hosts Hershey on Friday.

Kearney Catholic 44, St. Pat’s 33

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic held off St. Pat’s 44-33 on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s hosts Maxwell on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia/Loup City 23

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Arcadia/Loup City 62-23 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Overton on Tuesday.

Sutherland 49, Brady 9

BRADY — Sutherland defeated Brady 49-9 on Tuesday.

Brady travels to Paxton and Sutherland hosts Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 25

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Amherst 41-25 on Tuesday.

Broken Bow travels to Minden on Friday.

Cattle Trail Tourney

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton 64-17

Medicine Valley def. Southwest 36-33

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County 53-31

Arapahoe def. Decatur Community 42-22

BOWLING

Weekly Leagues

Wild Bill’s hosts weekly leagues.

Weekly Leagues

League Bowling

Nov. 16

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Sky Riders 37, Strike Force 34, UPS and Downs 32

Top 4 Games — Dan Katzenstein 200, Del Roe 190, Blake Barnum 185, Cheryl Reese 180

Top 4 Series — Dan Katzenstein 515, Blake Barnum 487, Cheryl Reese 466, Del Roe 452

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Split Happens 26, Donohue Express/Hookers 24, Rear Enders 23

Top 4 Games — (Women) Janet Lockhart 190, Michelle Lopez 187, J. K. 158, Jackie Donohue 154. (Men) Gary Lopez 234, Bryan Solko 213, Adam Jording 212, Justin Armijo 202

Top 4 Series — (Women) Janet Lockhart 478, J. K. 462, Michelle Lopez 460, Jackie Donohue 386. (Men) Josh Budke 558, Adam Jording 543, Gary Lopez 534, Rich Holmquist 526

Nov. 22

HIRAILERS

Top 3 Teams — Kailin & Kevon 96, Jackhammerz 92, Beauty & the Beast 72

Top 4 Games — William Nelson/Bill Hopper 224, Bryan Pascoe 179, Kevon Pascoe 176

Top 4 Series — Bill Hopper 586, William Nelson 540, Randy Freemyer 464, Bryan Pascoe 452

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — Brew Crew 205, Al’s Lock & Safe 193.5, Man On 186.5

Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 215, April Suhr/Beth Sedlacek 186. (Men) Shawn Simpson 262, Daniel Katzenstein 252, Justin Armijo 244

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 637, April Suhr 530, Beth Sedlacek 493. (Men) Shawn Simpson 663, John Little 623, Sam Hansen 611

Nov. 23

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Sky Riders 41, Strike Force 34, UPS and Downs 33

Top 4 Games — Dan Katzenstein 196, Blake Barnum 188, Perry Greco/Carolyn Henry 170

Top 4 Series — Perry Greco 479, Blake Barnum 477, Dick Baxter 470, Dan Katzenstein 450

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Split Happens 29, Donohue Express 27, Rear Enders/Hookers/Pintippers 25

Top 4 Games — (Women) Jackie Donohue 187, J. K. 178, Michelle Lopez 173, Casey Kates 169. (Men) Rich Holmquist 237, Lloyd Lockhart 214, Justin Armijo 212, Jeremie Yonker 193

Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 499, Jackie Donohue 473, Casey Kates 472, J. K. 469. (Men) Rich Holmquist 580, Lloyd Lockhart 544, William Nelson 530, Emil Kates 527

Nov. 29

HIRAILERS

Top 3 Teams — Kailin & Kevon 109.5, Jackhammerz 100.5, Randy & Bill 87

Top 4 Games — Kailin Williams 202, Kevon Pascoe 194, William Nelson 191, Bill Hopper 174

Top 4 Series — Kailin Williams 563, Kevon Pascoe 549, William Nelson 506, Bill Hopper 469

Nov. 30

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Split Happens 33, Donohue Express 31, OOPS IDIA 28

Top 4 Games — (Women) Janet Lockhart 192, Michelle Lopez 183, Becky Backer 178, J. K. 171. (Men) Adam Jording 257, Emil Kates 218, Gary Lopez 202, John Serrato 190

Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 502, Janet Lockhart 498, Becky Backer 476, J. K. 424. (Men) Gary Lopez 604, Adam Jording 549, Emil Kates 535, William Nelson 525

Dec. 1

SLOW RISERS

Top 3 Teams — Lucky Strikes 35.5, RedRum 35, Little Women 32.5

Top 4 Games — Deb Luenenborg 200, Gloria Livingston 185, Denise Flanders 178, Jericca Lewis 174

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 514, Gloria Livingston 493, Deb Luenenborg 491, Tracy Thompson 434

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — SOS 31, Big Red 29, Fitzpatrick Ent 26.5

Top 4 Games — Anne Hoatson 171, Shree Saye 168, Bekki Lieske 163, Gloria Livingston 162

Top 4 Series — Marsha Reece 449, Anne Hoatson 444, Gloria Livingston 436, Bekkie Lieske 433

Dec. 2

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 40.5, Pin Tippers 29, Bowling Babes 27

Top 4 Games — Velma Smith/Susan Collins 182, Anna Stetzel 173, Linda Dubry 160, Gloria Livingston/Kathy Nutter 158

Top 4 Series — Susan Collins 472, Linda Dubry 452, Kathy Nutter 445, Gloria Livingston 444

