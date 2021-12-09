Sports Shorts, Dec. 9

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 50, Maxwell 28
St. Pat’s defeated Maxwell 50-28 on Thursday
St. Pat’s hosts Hershey on Saturday and Maxwell travels to Brady on Tuesday.
Dodge City 66, McCook 42
GOODLAND, Kan. — Dodge City (Kan.) downed McCook 66-42 at the Top-Side Tipoff on Thursday.
Bayard 62, Creek Valley 20
CHAPPELL — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 62-20 on Thursday.
Creek Valley travels to Potter-Dix on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Wallace 41
WALLACE — Sandhills/Thedford held off Wallace 42-41 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to North Central and Wallace travels to Hyannis on Saturday.
Sioux County 57, Garden Co. 26
OSHKOSH — Sioux County downed Garden County 57-26 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Morrill on Friday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 66, Maxwell 48
St. Pat’s downed Maxwell 66-48 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s hosts Hershey on Saturday and Maxwell travels to Brady on Tuesday.
Dodge City 70, McCook 48
GOODLAND, Kan. — Dodge City (Kan.) defeated McCook 70-48 on Thursday.
Bayard 59, Creek Valley 22
CHAPPELL — Bayard downed Creek Valley 59-22 on Thursday.
Creek Valley travels to Potter-Dix on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
North Platte vs. Broken Bow Dual
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated North Platte 39-31 on Thursday.
Broken Bow 39, North Platte 31
Individual results
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, Fall 3:17
113 — Cayden Hilding, North Platte def. William Tercero, Broken Bow, MD 10-1
120 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Dec 4-3
126 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Brody Ridder, Broken Bow, Fall 4:57
132 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 3:08
138 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow, Fall 3:07
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 1:11
152 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Ashton Schweitzer, Broken Bow, Dec 5-3
160 — Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, Fall 2:38
170 — Zander Schweitzer, Broken Bow def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 0:54
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, SV-1 2-1
195 — Cal Wells, Broken Bow def. Xavier Albertson, North Platte, Dec 7-2
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 4:15
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Trysten Terry, North Platte, Fall 1:29
Lexington vs. Northwest Dual
LEXINGTON — Lexington downed Northwest 45-30 on Thursday.
Lexington 45, Northwest 30
Individual results
106 — Daylen Naylor, Lexington def. Kaleb Keiper, Northwest, Fall 0:59
113 — Jayden Thorell, Lexington def. Alex Linden, Northwest, Fall 2:31
120 — Gavin Ruff, Northwest def. Lazaro Adame, Lexington, Fall 5:00
126 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Roland Murillo, Northwest, Dec 11-4
132 — Jackson Konrad, Lexington def. Clancy Martin, Northwest, Fall 1:17
138 — Christian Rodriguez, Lexington def. Theron Johnson, Northwest, Dec 9-6
145 — Jason Hernandez, Lexington def. Max Yendra, Northwest, Fall 3:24
152 — Adrian Navarrete, Lexington def. Zach Cooley, Northwest, Fall 4:23
160 — Bo Bushhousen, Northwest def. Nicolas Perez, Lexington, Fall 1:01
170 — Cooper Ewoldt, Northwest win by forfeit
182 — Nolan Moorman, Northwest def. Cayden Gibbon, Lexington, Fall 0:39
195 — Ismael Ayala, Lexington def. Joseph Stein, Northwest, Dec 5-4
220 — Victor Isele, Northwest win by forfeit
285 — Sebastian Dones, Lexington def. Adam Aparcio, Northwest, Fall 2:39
Lexington Girls vs. Northwest Girls
LEXINGTON — Lexington downed Northwest 60-12 on Thursday.
Lexington 60, Northwest 12
Individual results
100 — Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, Lexington win by forfeit
107 — Fransisca Walsh Lexington win by forfeit
114 — Sandra Velasquez, Lexington win by forfeit
120 — Kytzia Hernandez, Lexington win by forfeit
126 — Karen Santoyo Lexington win by forfeit
132 — Jennifer Najera-Gonzalez Lexington win by forfeit
138 — Andrea Melendez, Lexington def. Emma Harb, Northwest, Fall 2:36
145 — Miah Kenny, Northwest def. Kezia Zepeda, Lexington, Fall 0:20
152 — Chloe Mader, Northwest def. Sara Anaya, Lexington, Fall 0:26
165 — Elsa Garcia, Lexington def. Isabella Rivera, Northwest, Fall 2:45
185 — Chantal Hernandez, Lexington def. Megan Boyd, Northwest, Fall 5:18
235 — Tatiana Guerrero, Lexington win by forfeit
Cozad vs. McCook Dual
COZAD — Cozad swept McCook 73-0 on Thursday.
Cozad 73, McCook 0
Individual results
106 — Aaron Wilson, Cozad win by forfeit
113 — Unknown vs. Unknown
120 — Bryson Bussinger, Cozad def. Wyatt Felzein, McCook, Fall 1:12
126 — Boston Irish, Cozad def. Jullian Stiver, McCook, MD 12-1
132 — Kooper Pohl, Cozad def. Jack Siegfried, McCook, Fall 2:53
138 — Kolton Goff, Cozad def. Weston Walgren, McCook, Fall 2:46
145 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Wyatt Meyers, McCook, Fall 1:29
152 — Hayden Russman Cozad def. win by forfeit
160 — Brock Malcom, Cozad def. Layten Bortner, McCook, Fall 0:46
170 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Alex Anthony, McCook, Dec 4-0
182 — Lane Wright, Cozad def. Eloy Carbajal, McCook, Fall 1:02
195 — Eli Boryca, Cozad def. Jose Campos, McCook, Fall 1:37
220 — Christopher Ruano, Cozad def. Layton Carpenter, McCook, Fall 5:59
285 — David Sanchez, Cozad win by forfeit
BOWLING
North Platte Bowling Association hosts Veterans fundraiser event
The North Platte Bowling Association sponsored a 50/50 Fundraiser in November and raised over $1,000 for veterans.
Proceeds were divided between the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff and four local organizations — North Platte DAV Chapter 3, America’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership “Buddy Check” Program and Quilts of Valor.