Sports Shorts, Feb. 10

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 72, Central 68
The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team held off Central 72-68 on Thursday.
NPCC hosts Southeast on Saturday.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Arthur County 35
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Arthur County 64-35 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Arthur County hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.
Garden County 43, Leyton 40
LEYTON — Garden County outlasted Leyton 43-40 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Hay Springs on Friday.
Gering 50, McCook 45
MCCOOK — Gering edged McCook 50-45 on Thursday.
McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.
Adams Central 55, Lexington 26
HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Lexington 55-26 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley 59, Maxwell 26
CURTIS — Medicine Valley topped Maxwell 59-26 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Brady on Friday and Maxwell faces Sandhills Valley Monday in subdistrict play.
Paxton 59, Sutherland 35
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Sutherland 59-35 on Thursday.
Sutherland faces Bridgeport in the C2-11 Subdistrict and Paxton will face Wallace in the D2-9 Subdistrict Tuesday.
Mullen 47, Sandhills Valley 25
MULLEN — Mullen topped Sandhills Valley 47-25 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley will play Maxwell Monday and Mullen will face Arthur County Tuesday in subdistrict play.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Adams Central 63, Lexington 51
HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Lexington 63-51 on Thursday.
Lexington travels to Seward on Tuesday.
Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Maxwell 57-45 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Brady on Friday and Maxwell hosts Loomis on Feb. 18.
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Arthur County 50
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Arthur County 61-50 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Arthur County hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.
Perkins County 59, Alliance 48
ALLIANCE — Perkins County defeated Alliance 59-48 on Thursday.
Perkins County travels to Potter-Dix on Feb. 19.
McCook 68, Gering 56
MCCOOK — McCook downed Gering 68-56 on Thursday.
McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.
Paxton 58, Sutherland 23
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Sutherland 58-23 on Thursday.
Sutherland hosts Chase County and Paxton hosts St. Pat’s on Feb. 18.
Sandhills Valley 46, Mullen 44