Sports Shorts, Feb. 10
Sports Shorts, Feb. 10

Sports Shorts

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC 72, Central 68

The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team held off Central 72-68 on Thursday.

NPCC hosts Southeast on Saturday.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Arthur County 35

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Arthur County 64-35 on Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Arthur County hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.

Garden County 43, Leyton 40

LEYTON — Garden County outlasted Leyton 43-40 on Thursday.

Garden County hosts Hay Springs on Friday.

Gering 50, McCook 45

MCCOOK — Gering edged McCook 50-45 on Thursday.

McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.

Adams Central 55, Lexington 26

HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Lexington 55-26 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley 59, Maxwell 26

CURTIS — Medicine Valley topped Maxwell 59-26 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Brady on Friday and Maxwell faces Sandhills Valley Monday in subdistrict play.

Paxton 59, Sutherland 35

PAXTON — Paxton defeated Sutherland 59-35 on Thursday.

Sutherland faces Bridgeport in the C2-11 Subdistrict and Paxton will face Wallace in the D2-9 Subdistrict Tuesday.

Mullen 47, Sandhills Valley 25

MULLEN — Mullen topped Sandhills Valley 47-25 on Thursday.

Sandhills Valley will play Maxwell Monday and Mullen will face Arthur County Tuesday in subdistrict play.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Adams Central 63, Lexington 51

HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Lexington 63-51 on Thursday.

Lexington travels to Seward on Tuesday.

Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45

CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Maxwell 57-45 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Brady on Friday and Maxwell hosts Loomis on Feb. 18.

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Arthur County 50

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Arthur County 61-50 on Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Arthur County hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.

Perkins County 59, Alliance 48

ALLIANCE — Perkins County defeated Alliance 59-48 on Thursday.

Perkins County travels to Potter-Dix on Feb. 19.

McCook 68, Gering 56

MCCOOK — McCook downed Gering 68-56 on Thursday.

McCook hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.

Paxton 58, Sutherland 23

PAXTON — Paxton defeated Sutherland 58-23 on Thursday.

Sutherland hosts Chase County and Paxton hosts St. Pat’s on Feb. 18.

Sandhills Valley 46, Mullen 44

MULLEN — Sandhills Valley edged Mullen 46-44 on Thursday, ending the regular season for both teams.

Tags

