Sports Shorts, Feb. 11

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING DISTRICTS
The opening rounds of the NSAA district tournaments were on Friday night. Full lists of area qualifiers and their championship and third place matches will be in Saturday’s edition. Below are the team scores after Friday action at each district where an area team is participating.
Class B4
SIDNEY — Sidney is hosting the B4 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, Beatrice, 53. 2, Gering, 47.5. 3, Scottsbluff, 46. 4, Boone Central, 42.5. 5, Cozad, 38. 6, Lexington, 28.5. 7, Sidney, 27.5. 8, Chadron, 27. 9, McCook, 14. 10, Gothenburg, 13. 11, Holdrege, 2. 12, Alliance, 0.
Class C4
O’NEILL — O’Neill is hosting the C4 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, Valentine, 71.5. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 58. 3, O`Neill, 57.5. 4, Amherst, 52. 5, Ord, 46. 6, Kearney Catholic, 42.5. 7, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 39. 8, Mitchell, 36. 9, Chase County, 34.5. 10, Centura, 31. 11, Arcadia/Loup City, 29. 12, West Holt, 27. 13, Wood River, 23. 14, Gibbon, 22. 15, Hershey, 14. 16, Loomis/Bertrand, 7.
Class D1
MAXWELL — Maxwell is hosting the D1 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, East Butler, 46. 2, Arapahoe, 37. 3, Howells-Dodge, 36.5. 4, Axtell, 35. 5, Pender, 33. 6, Cambridge, 31. 7, Southern Valley, 29. 8, Maxwell, 26. 9, Ansley-Litchfield, 24. 10, Stanton, 22. 11, Alma, 18. 12, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16. 13, Harvard, 12. 13, Palmyra, 12. 15, Elm Creek, 10. 15, Sandhills Valley, 10. 17, Hi-Line, 8. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth, 6. 19, Ainsworth, 4. 19, Hastings St. Cecilia, 4. 21, Heartland Lutheran, 0. 21, South Loup, 0.
Class D2
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton is hosting the D2 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, Summerland, 47. 2, Winside, 44. 3, Twin Loup, 38. 4, Pleasanton, 37. 5, Neligh-Oakdale, 36. 6, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 34. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 24. 8, Nebraska Christian, 23.5. 9, Shelby-Rising City, 23. 10, Kenesaw, 22.5. 11, High Plains Community, 20.5. 12, Meridian, 14. 13, Franklin, 13. 14, Fullerton, 8. 14, Southern, 8. 14, Weeping Water, 8. 17, Freeman, 6. 18, Cedar Bluffs, 3. 19, Sandhills/Thedford, 1. 20, Dorchester, 0. 20, Friend, 0.
Class D3
BURWELL — Burwell is hosting the D3 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, Plainview, 46. 2, Ravenna, 40. 2, Thayer Central, 40. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 28.5. 5, Burwell, 28. 5, North Central, 28. 7, Osmond, 23. 8, Overton, 19. 9, Southwest, 18. 10, Central Valley, 16. 10, Elgin Public/Pope John, 16. 12, Palmer, 15. 13, Brady, 14. 14, Riverside, 12. 15, Shelton, 11.5. 16, St. Mary`s, 10. 17, Wisner-Pilger, 9. 18, Creighton, 0. 18, Niobrara/Verdigre, 0. 18, Santee, 0. 18, Scribner-Snyder, 0.
Class D4
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport is hosting the D4 wrestling district on Friday and Saturday.
Day one results
Team results
1, Sutherland, 66. 2, Mullen, 43. 3, Hitchcock County, 35. 4, Kimball, 23. 5, Bayard, 21. 5, Morrill, 21. 7, Garden County, 20. 8, St. Pat`s, 19. 9, Perkins County, 18. 10, Wauneta-Palisade, 16. 11, Bridgeport, 14. 11, Leyton, 14. 13, Crawford, 11. 14, Banner County, 10. 15, Hay Springs, 9. 15, Hyannis, 9. 17, Dundy County-Stratton, 5. 18, Hemingford, 3. 19, Minatare, 2. 20, Medicine Valley, 1. 21, Paxton, 0. 21, Sioux County, 0.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 26
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Ansley-Litchfield 59-26 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna starts subdistrict play on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 42, Ainsworth 37
AINSWORTH — Gothenburg held off Ainsworth 42-37 on Friday.
Gothenburg starts subdistrict play on Tuesday.
Garden County 58, Hay Springs 46
OSHKOSH — Garden County topped Hay Springs 58-46 on Friday.
Garden County starts subdistrict play on Tuesday.
Hyannis 46, Potter-Dix 34
POTTER — Hyannis defeated Potter-Dix 46-34 on Friday.
Hyannis starts subdistrict play on Monday.
Medicine Valley 39, Brady 16
BRADY — Medicine Valley downed Brady 39-16 on Friday.
Bradys start subdistricts on Monday and Medicine Valley starts subdistrict play on Tuesday.
Ogallala 27, Mitchell 24
MITCHELL — Ogallala edged Mitchell 27-24 on Friday.
Ogallala starts subdistrict play on Monday.
Scottsbluff 62, McCook 42
MCCOOK — Scottsbluff defeated McCook 62-42 on Friday.
McCook starts subdistrict play on Feb. 21.
Hitchcock County 42, Wallace 34
TRENTON — Hitchcock County held off Wallace 42-34 on Friday.
Hitchcock County and Wallace start subdistrict play on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade 61, MHC 57
HAYES CENTER — Wauneta-Palisade out lasted Maywood-Hayes Center 61-57 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade and Maywood-Hayes Center start subdistricts on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 65, Cozad 38
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Cozad 65-38 on Friday.
Cozad starts subdistrict play on Monday and Broken Bow Tuesday.
Axtell 53, Southwest 44
AXTELL — Axtell defeated Southwest 53-44 on Friday.
Southwest starts subdistrict play on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Broken Bow 40, Cozad 39
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow edged Cozad 40-39 on Friday.
Cozad hosts McCook on Thursday and Broken Bow travels to Amherst on Friday.
Ainsworth 49, Gothenburg 38
AINSWORTH — Ainsworth defeated Gothenburg 49-38 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Ogallala on Friday.
South Loup 74, Hi-Line 70
CALLAWAY — South Loup held off Hi-Line in overtime 74-70 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Elm Creek and Hi-Line travels to SEM on Friday.
Hyannis 48, Potter-Dix 46
POTTER — Hyannis out lasted Potter-Dix 48-46 on Friday.
Hyannis hosts Morrill on Friday.
Medicine Valley 72, Brady 47
BRADY — Medicine Valley defeated Brady 72-47 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Dundy County-Stratton and Brady host Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Cody-Kilgore 17
CODY — Sandhills/Thedford downed Cody-Kilgore 45-17 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Brady on Friday.
Scottsbluff 66, McCook 53
MCCOOK — Scottsbluff defeated McCook 66-53 on Friday.
McCook travels to Cozad on Thursday.
Axtell 79, Southwest 39
AXTELL — Axtell downed Southwest 79-39 on Friday.
Southwest hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday.
MHC 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Wauneta-Palisade 71-38 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Southwest on Thursday and Wauneta-Palisade travels Arthur County on Friday.
DCS 61, Southern Valley 20
OXFORD — Dundy County-Stratton downed Southern Valley 61-20 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Medicine Valley on Friday.
South Platte 59, Creek Valley 47
CHAPPELL — South Platte defeated Creek Valley 59-47 on Friday.
Creek Valley hosts Wallace on Thursday and Creek Valley hosts Hitchcock County on Friday.