Sports Shorts, Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOL STATE SWIMMING
State Prelims
Girls prelims
North Platte, McCook results
200 medley relay — 29, North Platte, Sydney Barner, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, Nora Wehr, 2:05.76
200 yard free — 30, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 2:06.91
100 yard free — 9, Leah Spencer, McCook, 53.73
200 yard free relay — 22, McCook, Izzy Renner, Kailynn Rodewald, Alexis Tucker, Leah Spencer, 1:45.85. 29, North Platte, Sydney Barner, Juliana Ortiz, Nora Wehr, Kadence Dowhower, 1:50.10.
400 yard free relay — 19, McCook, Izzy Renner, Kailynn Rodewald, Alexis Tucker, Leah Spencer, 3:51.14
Boys prelims
North Platte, McCook results
200 yard medley relay — 17, North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Christian Short, 1:46.73
200 yard free relay — 19, North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Christian Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, 1:35.45
100 yard backstroke — 20, Cooper Leibhart, North Platte, 56.17
400 yard free relay — 18 North Platte, Christian Short, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton
GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL
B at Elkhorn
Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38
C1-2 at Aurora
Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross 29
C1-4 at North Platte
GICC 48, Chase County 35
C1-6 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg 36, Milford 29
D2-2 at Burwell
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42
D2-4 at Hastings College
Anselmo-Merna 27, Parkview Christian 26
D2-5 at Gibbon
Sterling 65, South Platte 33
D2-7 at Wilcox-Hildreth
Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43
D2-8 at Ord
Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20