 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Shorts, Feb. 25

  • 0
Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL STATE SWIMMING

State Prelims

Girls prelims

North Platte, McCook results

200 medley relay — 29, North Platte, Sydney Barner, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, Nora Wehr, 2:05.76

200 yard free — 30, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 2:06.91

100 yard free — 9, Leah Spencer, McCook, 53.73

200 yard free relay — 22, McCook, Izzy Renner, Kailynn Rodewald, Alexis Tucker, Leah Spencer, 1:45.85. 29, North Platte, Sydney Barner, Juliana Ortiz, Nora Wehr, Kadence Dowhower, 1:50.10.

400 yard free relay — 19, McCook, Izzy Renner, Kailynn Rodewald, Alexis Tucker, Leah Spencer, 3:51.14

Boys prelims

North Platte, McCook results

People are also reading…

200 yard medley relay — 17, North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Christian Short, 1:46.73

200 yard free relay — 19, North Platte, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Christian Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, 1:35.45

100 yard backstroke — 20, Cooper Leibhart, North Platte, 56.17

400 yard free relay — 18 North Platte, Christian Short, Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton

GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL

B at Elkhorn

Elkhorn North 63, McCook 38

C1-2 at Aurora

Broken Bow 60, Omaha Gross 29

C1-4 at North Platte

GICC 48, Chase County 35

C1-6 at Gothenburg

Gothenburg 36, Milford 29

D2-2 at Burwell

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Sandhills/Thedford 42

D2-4 at Hastings College

Anselmo-Merna 27, Parkview Christian 26

D2-5 at Gibbon

Sterling 65, South Platte 33

D2-7 at Wilcox-Hildreth

Diller-Odell 65, Wauneta-Palisade 43

D2-8 at Ord

Wynot 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 20

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News