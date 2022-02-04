Sports Shorts, Feb. 4

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 70, Brady 15
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Brady 70-15 on Friday.
Brady hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Medicine Valley 45, Bertrand 31
CURTIS — Medicine Valley topped Bertrand 45-31 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Maxwell on Thursday.
Leyton 79, Creek Valley 39
LEYTON — Leyton defeated Creek Valley 79-39 on Friday.
Creek Valley hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16
POTTER — Garden County beat Potter-Dix 53-16 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Hyannis on Tuesday.
GICC 58, Lexington 49
LEXINGTON — GICC defeated Lexington 58-49 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Aurora on Saturday.
MHC 31, HCC 29
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center held off Hitchcock County 31-29 with a buzzer beater on Friday.
Hitchcock County hosts Arapahoe on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to South Platte on Thursday.
Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs edged Hyannis 48-42 on Friday.
Hyannis hosts Leyton on Saturday.
Minden 55, Cozad 17
COZAD — Minden defeated Cozad 55-17 on Friday.
Cozad hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
McCook 60, Ogallala 46
MCCOOK — McCook downed Ogallala 60-46 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Broken Bow and McCook travels to Ainsworth on Saturday.
Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Sandhills Valley 61-35 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Cozad and Paxton travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
Southwest 56, DCS 40
BENKLEMAN — Southwest downed Dundy County-Stratton 56-40 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Hershey and Hitchcock County hosts Arapahoe on Saturday.
Wallace 55, Maxwell 26
MAXWELL — Wallace defeated Maxwell 55-26 on Friday.
Maxwell travels to Sutherland and Wallace hosts Southwest on Tuesday.
Wauneta-Palisade 40, Sutherland 30
SUTHERLAND — Wauneta-Palisade downed Sutherland 40-30 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Atwood-Rawlins County and Sutherland hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34
DUNNING — Ainsworth defeated Sandhills/Thedford 57-34 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Mullen on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 39, Valentine 29
VALENTINE — Gothenburg downed Valentine 39-29 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Minden on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Bertrand 61-44 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Maxwell on Thursday.
Arapahoe 63, Brady 47
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Brady 63-47 on Friday.
Brady hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39
VALENTINE — Gothenburg defeated Valentine 74-39 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Minden on Saturday.
MHC 49, HCC 39
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center topped Hitchcock County 49-39 on Friday.
Hitchcock County hosts Arapahoe on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to South Platte on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31
SUTHERLAND — Wauneta-Palisade edged Sutherland 33-31 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Atwood-Rawlins County (Kan.) and Sutherland hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37
POTTER — Potter-Dix defeated Garden County 44-37 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Hyannis on Tuesday.
Minden 54, Cozad 43
COZAD — Minden beat Cozad 54-43 on Friday.
Cozad hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Mullen 63, South Loup 50
CALLAWAY — Mullen defeated South Loup 63-50 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Southern Valley on Saturday and Mullen travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Tuesday.
McCook 73, Ogallala 68
MCCOOK — McCook held off Ogallala 73-68 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Broken Bow and McCook travels to Ainsworth on Saturday.
Arthur County 42, South Platte 33
ARTHUR — Arthur County topped South Platte 42-33 on Friday
South Platte travels to Perkins County on Saturday and Arthur County travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
DCS 75, Southwest 25
BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Southwest 75-25 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Hershey and Hitchcock County hosts Arapahoe on Saturday.
Maxwell 53, Wallace 51
MAXWELL — Maxwell edged Wallace 53-51 on Friday.
Maxwell travels to Sutherland and Wallace hosts Southwest on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 62, Paxton 59
PAXTON — Sandhills Valley held off Paxton 62-59 for the overtime win on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Cozad and Paxton travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
GICC 69, Lexington 37
LEXINGTON — GICC defeated Lexington 69-37 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Aurora on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Adams Central Invite
HASTINGS — Lexington finished second at the Adams Central Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Aurora, 154. 2, Lexington, 148. 3, Northwest, 146. 4, Superior, 101.5. 5, Centennial, 82.5. 6, Fremont, 72. 6, Lincoln North Star, 72. 8, Adams Central, 42. 9, Holdrege, 39. 10, Waverly, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Holden McDonald, Superior. 2, Garrett Kaiser, Lexington. 3, Dane Bellis, Aurora. 4, Trayton Stewart, Centennial.
113 — 1, Jordan O`Connor, Lincoln North Star. 2, Jayden Thorell, Lexington. 3, Brett Miller, Superior. 4, Alex Linden, Northwest.
120 — 1, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 2, Gavin Ruff, Northwest. 3, Colin Kennedy, Aurora. 4, Grant Broeker, Lincoln North Star.
126 — 1, Hayden Neeman, Superior. 2, Cesar Cano, Lexington. 3, Tyson Kottwitz, Aurora. 4, Justin Barbee, Adams Central.
132 — 1, Jackson Konrad, Lexington. 2, Keenan Kosek, Centennial. 3, Toby Lammers, Lincoln North Star. 4, Rylan Landin, Holdrege.
138 — 1, Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central. 2, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington. 3, Max Yendra, Northwest. 4, Felix Bernal, Fremont.
145 — 1, Jarrett Dodson, Centennial. 2, Jaydan Janssen, Holdrege. 3, Greg Treffer, Lexington. 4, Caleb Vokes, Northwest.
152 — 1, Tyler Everhart, Superior. 2, Zach Cooley, Northwest. 3, Cyrus Songster, Centennial. 4, Kendrik Owens, Aurora.
160 — 1, Britton Kemling, Aurora. 2, Bo Bushhousen, Northwest. 3, Cade Kirwan, Holdrege. 4, Landon Johnson, Lexington.
170 — 1, Michael Dalton, Fremont. 2, Cooper Ewoldt, Northwest. 3, Jordan Brown, Superior. 4, Nick Henning, Lincoln North Star.
182 — 1, Brekyn Papineau, Aurora. 2, Samuel Payne, Centennial.
3, Nolan Moorman, Northwest.
4, Cayden Gibbons, Lexington.
1st Place Match
Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 27-4, Sr. over Samuel Payne (Centennial) 18-10, Sr. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
Nolan Moorman (Northwest) 25-20, Jr. over Cayden Gibbons (Lexington) 11-25, So. (Fall 0:53)
195 — 1, Mack Owens, Aurora. 2, Benny Alfaro, Fremont. 3, Joseph Stein, Northwest. 4, Ismael Ayala, Lexington.
220 — 1, Jack Allen, Aurora. 2, Victor Isele, Northwest. 3, Dallas Paxton, Lincoln North Star. 4, Kellen Peterson, Aurora.
285 — 1, Aaron Jividen, Aurora. 2, Titus Richardson, Fremont. 3, Payton Christiancy, Superior. 4, Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Hastings Quad
HASTINGS — North Platte and McCook participated in the Hastings quad on Friday.
Girls results
(North Platte & McCook)
200 yard medley relay — 2, NPHS, 2:02.16. 4, MC, 2:26.78. 5, 2:28.18
200 yard freestyle — 1, Alexis Tucker, MC, 2:04.27. 3, Kadence Dowhower, NP, 2:11.99. 4, Kailynn Rodewald, MC, 2:12.84. 6, Juliana Ortiz, NP, 2:27.65.
200 yard IM — 3, Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 2:57.06. 4, Abi Nielsen, MC, 2:57.09. 5, Vanessa Wood, NP, 3:03.18.
50 yard freestyle — 4, Izzy Renner, MC, 27.57. 5, Nora Wehr, NP, 27.84. 6, Sydney Barner, NP, 27.96.
1 meter diving — 1, Mackenzie Burns, NP, 136.20.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Alexis Tucker, MC, 1:06.10. 2, Kadence Dowhower, NP, 1:07.01. 3, Hanna Crow, MC, 1:28.90
100 yard freestyle — 1, Leah Spencer, MC, 55.32. 3, Izzy Renner, MC, 59.67. 5, Nora Wehr, NP, 1:03.73. 6, Juliana Ortiz, NP, 1:06.66.
500 yard freestyle — 2, Kailynn Rodewald, MC, 5:54.23. 4, Abi Nielsen, MC, 7:02.97. 7, Elizabeth Nielsen, NP, 7:59.98.
200 yard freestyle relay — 2, MC, 1:47.34. 3, NP, 1:52.93. 6, NP, 2:01.44.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Leah Spencer, 1:02.13. 4, Sydney Barner, NP, 1:12.85. 5, Kasidi Snyder, NP, 1:22.90. 6, Hannah Crow, MC, 1:28.65.
100 yard breaststroke — 1, Sydney Hatch, NP, 1:24.13. 3, Karragan Shaw, MC, 1:24.62. 4, Lyndee Friedrich, MC, 1:27.59.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1, MC, 3:54.97. 3, NP, 4:32.86. 4, NP, 5:06.26. 5, MC, 5:16.58. 5, MC, 5:16.58.
Boys results
(North Platte & McCook)
200 yard medley relay — 2, NP, 1:51.21. 3, MC, 1:55.48. 5, MC, 2:11.69.
200 yard freestyle — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 1:58.34. 2, Christian Short, NP, 2:03.19. 3, Kevin Bantam, MC, 2:08.19.
200 yard IM — 1, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:15.33. 4, David Hinson, MC, 2:38.36. 5, RK Stefka, NP, 2:39.74. 6, Jor Barenberg, MC, 2:52.21.
50 yard freestyle — 3, Ethan Spencer, MC, 25.85. 5, Caleb Wilkinson, MC, 25.91. 6, Noah Short, NP, 26.00.
1 meter diving — 1, Caleb Shaw, MC, 163.40. 2, Lincoln Michaelis, MC, 121.15.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 58.86. 3, Caleb Wilkinson, MC, 1:06.04. 4, Caleb Shaw, MC, 1:16.06. 5, RJ Stefka, NP, 1:17.97.
100 yard freestyle — 2, Ethan Spencer, MC, 54.82. 3, Christian Short, NP, 55.30. 5, Kevin Bantam, MC, 55.66. 7, Luke Tegtmeier, NP, 59.99.
500 yard freestyle — 2, Kinne Deacon, MC, 6:03.67. 3, David Fitzpatrick, NP, 6:16.89. 4, Dylan Lavante, NP, 6:45.09.
200 yard freestyle relay — 3, MC, 1:41.46. 5, NP, 1:50.16. 6. MC, 1:54.22.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 57.30. 5, David Fitzpatrick, NP, 1:12.20. 6, Deacon Kinne, MC, 1:12.55
100 yard breaststroke — 3, Noah Short, NP, 1:12.79. 4, Joe Barenbert, MC, 1:12.97. 5, Blayzon Mooney, MC, 1:20.88. 6, Luke Tegtmeier, NP, 1:21.48.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1, NP, 3:39.28. 3, MC, 4:26.44.