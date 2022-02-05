Sports Shorts, Feb. 5

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NPCC 76, Central 56

COLUMBUS — Diamond Moore-Heath scored 23 points and collected 17 rebounds as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Central 76-56 on Saturday.

Fumnanya Ijeh added 15 points off the bench, Janay Brauer followed with 13 and Kayla Pope scored 11.

The Knights went on a 7-2 run in the first quarter to break a 9-9 tie and take a 16-11 lead going into the second. NPCC never trailed again.

North Platte scored a game-high 23 in the second quarter as it went into halftime with a 39-25 lead. The Knights grew their lead to as many as 25 in the second half.

NPCC shot 44.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

“Great region win for us today,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We played well defensively which created extra opportunities for us on the offensive end.”

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NPCC 89, Western Nebraska 66