Sports Shorts, Feb. 5

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NPCC 76, Central 56
COLUMBUS — Diamond Moore-Heath scored 23 points and collected 17 rebounds as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Central 76-56 on Saturday.
Fumnanya Ijeh added 15 points off the bench, Janay Brauer followed with 13 and Kayla Pope scored 11.
The Knights went on a 7-2 run in the first quarter to break a 9-9 tie and take a 16-11 lead going into the second. NPCC never trailed again.
North Platte scored a game-high 23 in the second quarter as it went into halftime with a 39-25 lead. The Knights grew their lead to as many as 25 in the second half.
NPCC shot 44.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc.
“Great region win for us today,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We played well defensively which created extra opportunities for us on the offensive end.”
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
NPCC 89, Western Nebraska 66
German Plotnikov led with 27 points as the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team defeated Western Nebraska 89-66 on Saturday.
Nico Felici dropped 18, Jevarrick Butler followed with 14, Timur Krupalija scored 13 and Trevon Dennis added 11 as all five starters scored in double digits.
The Knights shot 53.6% from the field and 50% from the perimeter on 5-of-10 shooting.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 45, Cambridge 38
CAMBRIDGE — St. Pat’s defeated Cambridge 45-38 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Arapahoe 51, Hitchcock County 28
TRENTON — Arapahoe downed Hitchcock County 51-28 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County travels to Chase County on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 65, Ogallala 33
OGALLALA — Broken Bow defeated Ogallala 65-33 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to Ord and Broken Bow hosts Gothenburg on Tuesday.
Ainsworth 55, McCook 45
AINSWORTH — Ainswoth held off McCook 55-45 on Saturday.
McCook host Gering on Thursday.
South Loup 42, Southern Valley 41
CALLAWAY — South Loup outlasted Southern Valley 42-41 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday.
Hershey 68, DCS 32
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Dundy County-Stratton 68-32 on Saturday.
Hershey hosts Paxton and Dundy County-Stratton hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
Minden 47, Gothenburg 45
GOTHENBURG — Minden edged Gothenburg 47-45 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Ogallala on Tuesday.
South Platte 51, Perkins County 43
GRANT — South Platte defeated Perkins County 51-43 on Saturday.
South Platte host Maywood-Hayes Center and Perkins County travels to Creek Valley on Tuesday.
Aurora 42, Lexington 39
AURORA — Aurora held off Lexington 42-39 on Saturday.
Lexington travels to Adams Central on Thursday..
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 84, Cambridge 35
CAMBRIDGE — St. Pat’s defeated Cambridge 84-35 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
DCS 68, Hershey 63
HERSHEY — Dundy County-Stratton held off Hershey in overtime 68-63 on Saturday.
Hershey hosts Paxton and Dundy County-Stratton hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
Ogallala 60, Broken Bow 37
OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Broken Bow 60-37 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to Ord and Broken Bow hosts Gothenburg on Tuesday.
Peetz (Colo.) 44, Creek Valley 36
PEETZ, Colo. — Peetz held off Creek Valley 44-36 on Saturday.
Creek Valley hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
Aurora 74, Lexington 49
AURORA — Aurora defeated Lexington 74-49 on Saturday.
Lexington travels to Adams Central on Thursday.
McCook 67, Ainsworth 58
AINSWORTH — McCook downed Ainsworth 67-58 on Saturday.
McCook host Gering on Thursday.
Minden 50, Gothenburg 49
GOTHENBURG — Minden edged Gothenburg 50-49 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Ogallala on Tuesday,
Perkins County 69, South Platte 45
GRANT — Perkins County defeated South Platte 69-45 on Saturday.
South Platte host Maywood-Hayes Center and Perkins County travels to Creek Valley on Tuesday.
South Loup 52, Southern Valley 40
CALLAWAY — South Loup downed Southern Valley 52-40 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Anselmo-Merna on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Southwest Invite
BARTLEY — Maxwell finished fourth at the Southwest Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Republic County, 171.5. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 158.5. 3, Atwood Rawlings County, 134. 4, Maxwell, 111. 5, Southern Valley, 102.5. 6, Cambridge, 100. 7, Oberlin Decatur Community, 75.5. 8, Southwest, 65. 9, Lincoln Lutheran, 64.5. 10, Hitchcock County, 56. 11, Wauneta-Palisade, 40. 12, Sutton, 36. 13, Brady, 19. 14, Dundy County Stratton, 17. 15, Medicine Valley, 14. 16, Paxton, 3.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Graham Jensen, Republic County. 4, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge.
113 — 1, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Josh Juenemann, Oberlin Decatur Community. 3, Gus Hanson, Atwood Rawlings County. 4, Owen Weatherhead, Republic County.
120 — 1, A.J. Polansky, Republic County. 2, Ryan Sramek, Atwood Rawlings County. 3, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Reid Fort, Oberlin Decatur Community.
126 — 1, Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran. 2, Carter Auten, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge. 4, Carter Hanes, Cambridge.
132 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County. 3, Airan Hernandez, Sutton. 4, Hunter Reynolds, Republic County.
138 — 1, Lukas Zodrow, Oberlin Decatur Community. 2, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 3, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Adam Corbett, Cambridge.
145 — 1, Reece Grafel, Oberlin Decatur Community. 2, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 4, Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palasade.
152 — 1, Drew Withington, Atwood Rawlings County. 2, Jonathan Dyke, Republic County. 3, Riley Lambrecht, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Dalten Hagan, Hitchcock County.
160 — 1, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 2, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 3, Klayton Niles, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Chase Wiese, Dundy County Stratton.
170 — 1, Andrew Hubert, Republic County. 2, Triston Stearns, Brady. 3, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palasade.
182 — 1, Garrett Siemsen, Republic County. 2, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 3, Gabe Grove, Southern Valley. 4, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell.
195 — 1, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 2, Mason McCoy, Atwood Rawlings County. 3, Joshua Shelly, Republic County. 4, Cason Peterson, Sutton.
220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Ashton Bearley, Atwood Rawlings County. 3, Jackson Masek, Lincoln Lutheran. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palasade.