Sports Shorts: Full Telegraph area results from state wrestling in Omaha

STATE WRESTLING
Class A
North Platte results
A106
Champ. Round 1 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Brian Davis, Millard West, Dec 11-10
Quarterfinal — Brenyn Delano, Columbus def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, Fall 0:29
Cons. Round 2 — Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, MD 10-0
A113
Champ. Round 1 — Logan W. Edwards, Omaha Westside def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, MD 10-0
Cons. Round 1 - Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Quinlan Johnson, Fremont, Fall 2:08
Cons. Round 2 — Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Fall 4:07
A120
Champ. Round 1 — Cree Soe, Omaha Bryan def. Jace Kennel, North Platte, Dec 6-4
Cons. Round 1 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. JT Paxton, Elkhorn South, TF-1.5 4:22 (18-2))
Cons. Round 2 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Avery Russell, Millard West, Fall 5:34
Cons. Round 3 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, Dec 8-4
A132
Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Michael Ross-Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, MD 16-4
Quarterfinal — Caydn Kucera, Columbus def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Fall 2:55.
Cons. Round 2 — Austin Brakenhoff, Papio-LV South def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Fall 3:59
A138
Champ. Round 1 — Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papillion-LaVista def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 1:41
Cons. Round 1 — Thaw Kwa, Lincoln High def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 2:21
A145
Champ. Round 1 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Kevin Perez, Fremont, Fall 2:50
Quarterfinal — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Jesse Cruse, Lincoln High, Dec 7-2
Semifinal — Joel Adams, Millard South def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Dec 7-3
A152
Champ. Round 1 — Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, Dec 5-0
Cons. Round 1 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Cael Dempsey, Lincoln East, Dec 4-2
Cons. Round 2 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, Dec 9-4
Cons. Round 3 — Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, TF-1.5 4:44 (15-0))
A160
Champ. Round 1 — Levi Bloomquist, Columbus def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 1:49
Cons. Round 1 — Damon Jackson, Omaha Burke def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 2:44
A182
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Kasen Grape, Columbus, TF-1.5 4:38 (19-4)
Quarterfinal — Caeden Olin, Millard South def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 7-1
Cons. Round 2 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Riley Johnson, Kearney, Fall 2:03
Cons. Round 3 — Coleton Haggin, Papio-LaVista def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 6-2
A195
A220
Champ. Round 1 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Carson Brachtel, Papillion-LaVista South, Fall 0:27
Quarterfinal — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Ralph Keen, Elkhorn South, Fall 0:28
Semifinal — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Chris Shiney, Millard North, MD 13-5
Class B
Broken Bow results
B106
Champ. Round 1 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Karsten Hohm, Aurora, Fall 4:47
Quarterfinal — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, Dec 1-0
Cons. Round 2 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Brandon Wilson, Concordia/DC West, Dec 8-2
Cons. Round 3 — Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, Dec. 6-1
B113
Champ. Round 1 — Wilson Cucul tzin, Broken Bow def. Gavin Vanover, Beatrice, Dec 4-2
Quarterfinal — Hunter Anderson, Hastings def. Wilson Cucul tzin, Broken Bow, TF-1.5 4:40 (18-2))
Cons. Round 2 — Wilson Cucul tzin, Broken Bow def. Rex Floerchinger, Omaha Gross Catholic, TF-1.5 3:52 (16-0))
Cons. Round 3 — Tyler Japp, Elkhorn North def. Wilson Cucul tzin, Broken Bow, Dec 3-0
B132
Champ. Round 1 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Jayson Patchin, Concordia/DC West, TF-1.5 4:26 (20-3))
Quarterfinal — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Brock Bolling, Pierce, SV-1 6-4
Semifinal — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Orrin Kuehn, Minden, TB-1 2-1
B138
Champ. Round 1 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Drew Cooper, Skutt Catholic, Inj. 0:10
Quarterfinal — AJ Parrish, Bennington def. Connor Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 6-0
Cons. Round 2 — Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview def. Connor Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 3-1
B152
Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, MD 9-0
Cons. Round 1 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, MD 9-0
Cons. Round 2 — Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, Fall 1:51
B182
Champ. Round 1 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Dietrich Lecher, Sidney, Fall 3:25
Quarterfinal — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Tyler Weeda, Boys Town, Fall 5:14 Semifinal - Deegan Nelson, Beatrice def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, TB-1 4-2
B195
Champ. Round 1 — Cal Wells, Broken Bow def. Braxton Janda, Minden, Dec 8-6
Quarterfinal — Eli Boryca, Cozad def. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 5-2
Cons. Round 2 - Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff def. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, Fall 4:46
B220
Champ. Round 1 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Nick Erickson, Pierce, Dec 3-0
Quarterfinal — Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Dec 3-2
Cons. Round 2 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Nate Leininger, Waverly, Dec 8-1
Cons. Round 3 — Victor Isele, Northwest def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 4:54
B285
Champ. Round 1 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Jacob Olson, Gothenburg, Fall 1:38
Quarterfinal — Aaron Jividen, Aurora def. Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, UTB 3-2
Cons. Round 2 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Ivery Hoyos, Crete, Fall 0:15
Cons. Round 3 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Ryan Bickel, Chadron, Dec 3-2
Cozad results
B106
Champ. Round 1 — Hudson Loges, Blair def. Aaron Wilson, Cozad, Fall 1:52
Cons. Round 1 — Brandon Wilson, Concordia/DC West def. Aaron Wilson, Cozad, Dec 7-2
B145
Champ. Round 1 — Landon Templar, Blair def. Dreu White, Cozad, Fall 0:50
Cons. Round 1 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, Fall 1:42
Cons. Round 2 — Drew Moser, Waverly def. Dreu White, Cozad, Dec 5-3
B152
Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, MD 9-0
Quarterfinal — Yoan Camejo, Blair def. Hayden Russman, Cozad, MD 11-1
Cons. Round 2 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Canyon Hosick, McCook, Dec 7-4
Cons. Round 3 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Hayden Russman, Cozad, Med. For.
B160
Champ. Round 1 — Tony Palmer, South Sioux City def. Brock Malcom, Cozad, TF-1.5 3:22 (16-0))
Cons. Round 1 — Brock Malcom, Cozad def. Dalton Rhoten, Bennington, Dec 9-4
Cons. Round 2 — Benidetto Aburumuh, Skutt Catholic def. Brock Malcom, Cozad, Dec 6-5
B170
Champ. Round 1 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Gage Guenther, Skutt Catholic, Fall 1:18
Quarterfinal — Isaac White, Cozad def. Riley Eickmeier, Columbus Scotus, Fall 2:35
Semifinal — Isaac White, Cozad def. Cooper Spaulding, Norris, Dec 4-2
B195
Champ. Round 1 — Eli Boryca, Cozad def. Joseph Stein, Northwest, Fall 5:08
Quarterfinal — Eli Boryca, Cozad def. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 5-2
Semifinal — Isaac White, Cozad def. Cooper Spaulding, Norris, Dec 4-2
Gothenburg results
B285
Champ. Round 1 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Jacob Olson, Gothenburg, Fall 1:38
Cons. Round 1 — Seagan Packet-Trisdale, Blair def. Jacob Olson, Gothenburg, Fall 0:45)
Lexington results
B106
Champ. Round 1 — Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings def. Daylen Naylor, Lexington, Dec 4-3
Cons. Round 1 — Daylen Naylor, Lexington def. Karsten Hohm, Aurora, Dec 8-1
Cons. Round 2 — Drew Weddle, Nebraska City def. Daylen Naylor, Lexington, Dec 5-2
B120
Champ. Round 1 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Colin Kennedy, Aurora, Fall 3:14
Quarterfinal — Robert Nelson, Minden def. Daven Naylor, Lexington, Dec 5-4
Cons. Round 2 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, MD 9-1
Cons. Round 3 — Tucker Adams, Hastings def. Daven Naylor, Lexington, SV-1 6-1
B126
Champ. Round 1 — Braiden Kort, Hastings def. Cesar Cano, Lexington, MD 11-2
Cons. Round 1 — Cesar Cano, Lexington def. Logan Stephens, Ogallala, MD 10-2
Cons. Round 2 — Cesar Cano, Lexington def. Trev Greve, Waverly, Dec 10-6
Cons. Round 3 — Bryce Karlin, Beatrice def. Cesar Cano, Lexington, Fall 1:57
B132
Champ. Round 1 — Zach Ourada, Skutt Catholic def. Jackson Konrad, Lexington, Fall 3:43
Cons. Round 1 — Jackson Konrad, Lexington def. Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer, Dec 8-3
Cons. Round 2 — Brock Bolling, Pierce def. Jackson Konrad, Lexington, Dec 6-0
McCook results
B152
Champ. Round 1 — Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview def. Canyon Hosick, McCook, Fall 3:52
Cons. Round 1 — Canyon Hosick, McCook def. Kayden Jensen, Concordia/DC West, Fall 2:28
Cons. Round 2 — Hayden Russman, Cozad def. Canyon Hosick, McCook, Dec 7-4
B160
Champ. Round 1 — Alex Anthony, McCook def. Brad Hall, Auburn, Dec 12-7
Quarterfinal — Jett Samuelson, Hastings def. Alex Anthony, McCook, SV-1 3-1
Cons. Round 2 — Alex Anthony, McCook def. Aden Smith, Waverly, Fall 2:30
Cons. Round 3 — Alex Anthony, McCook def. Benidetto Aburumuh, Skutt Catholic, Fall 2:22
Ogallala results
B126
Champ. Round 1 — Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood def. Logan Stephens, Ogallala, Dec 6-4
Cons. Round 1 — Cesar Cano, Lexington def. Logan Stephens, Ogallala, MD 10-2
B132
Champ. Round 1 — Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun def. Cole Stokey, Ogallala, Dec 9-4
Cons. Round 1 — Chase Eggleston, Norris def. Cole Stokey, Ogallala, Dec 9-7
B152
Champ. Round 1 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Brett Powers, Beatrice, MD 17-8
Quarterfinal — Cade Ziola, Skutt Catholic def. Cameron Zink, Ogallala, Dec 6-3
Cons. Round 2 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Keenan Allen, Gering, Fall 1:34
Cons. Round 3 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Hayden Russman, Cozad, Med. For.
Class C
Chase County results
C220
Champ. Round 1 — Jaret Peterson, Chase County def. Ethan Buchli, Milford, Dec 12-5
Quarterfinal — Jaret Peterson, Chase County def. Clay Hedges, Archbishop Bergan, Fall 3:08
Semifinal — Logan Booth, Logan View def. Jaret Peterson, Chase County, Fall 0:54
Hershey results
C106
Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Elliott, Hershey def. Kendall Schindler, David City, Fall 2:52
Quarterfinal — Ethan Elliott, Hershey def. Dalton Lovejoy, Central City, Fall 3:00
Semifinal — Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield def. Ethan Elliott, Hershey, Dec 7-2
C113
Champ. Round 1 — Rowan Jarosik, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5, Kaden Thompson, Hershey, Fall 5:40
Cons. Round 1 — Kaden Thompson, Hershey def. Dominic Roth, Lincoln Christian, Fall 1:22
Cons. Round 2 — Zander Kavan, Aquinas Catholic def. Kaden Thompson, Hershey, MD 13-2
Class D
Anselmo-Merna results
D106
Champ. Round 1 — Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna def. Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, MD 14-1
Quarterfinal — Carter Brandyberry, Alma def. Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 5:06
Cons. Round 2 — Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna def. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, MD 14-2
Cons. Round 3 — Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna def. Kyler Carraher, Franklin, Fall 2:59)
D182
Champ. Round 1 — Brett Bridger, Fullerton def. Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:34
Cons. Round 1 — Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna def. Cole Kerner, Sutherland, Fall 4:07
Cons. Round 2 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw def. Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:18
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna def. Jeremy Felix, Alma, Fall 2:15
Quarterfinal — Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna def. Mason Topp, Winside, Dec 5-2
Semifinal — Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna def. Colton Thiele, Summerland, Inj. 0:29
Brady results
D106
Champ. Round 1 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Kellin Nelson, Brady, Fall 0:30
Cons. Round 1 — Kyler Carraher, Franklin def. Kellin Nelson, Brady, Fall 2:16
D170
Champ. Round 1 — Triston Stearns, Brady def. Kolby Houchin, Bayard, Fall 2:13
Quarterfinal — Slate Micheel, Twin Loup def. Triston Stearns, Brady, Dec 4-1
Cons. Round 2 — Triston Stearns, Brady def. Mason Denzin, Freeman, Fall 1:52
Cons. Round 3 — Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County def. Triston Stearns, Brady, Dec 7-5
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Cameron Carr, Brady, Fall 2:36
Cons. Round 1 — Wyatt Chipps, Summerland def. Cameron Carr, Brady, Fall 0:29
Hi-Line results
D170
Champ. Round 1 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton def. Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line, Fall 2:48
Cons. Round 1 — Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line def. Samuel King, Ravenna, Dec 5-4
Cons. Round 2 — Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade def. Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line, Fall 2:35
D285
Champ. Round 1 — Ashton Meyer, Perkins County def. Syrus Snow, Hi-Line, Dec 5-2
Cons. Round 1 — Syrus Snow, Hi-Line def. Brendon Hall, SEM, Fall 0:25
Cons. Round 2 — JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton def. Syrus Snow, Hi-Line, UTB 6-3
Hitchcock County results
D113
Champ. Round 1 — Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County def. Zachary Burkey, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fall 1:54
Quarterfinal — Triston Wells, Thayer Central def. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, Dec 5-4
Cons. Round 2 — Gunner Spotanski, Shelton def. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, Dec 8-7
D160
Champ. Round 1 — Trevin Brecka, East Butler def. Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County, Dec 3-1
Cons. Round 1 — Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County def. Patrick Vinson, Osmond, MD 14-5
Cons. Round 2 — Trevor Brown, Southern Valley def. Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County, Dec 7-1
D170
Champ. Round 1 — Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County def. Samuel King, Ravenna, Fall 2:49
Quarterfinal — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton def. Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County, Fall 3:02
Cons. Round 2 — Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County def. Dylan Pooschke, Overton, Fall 2:47
Cons. Round 3 — Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County def. Triston Stearns, Brady, Dec 7-5
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County def. Collin Vrbka, Shelby-Rising City, Fall 5:35
Quarterfinal — Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County def. Cameron Schulte, Thayer Central, Fall 4:47
Semifinal — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County, Dec 10-6
D285
Champ. Round 1 — Levi Kerner, Arapahoe def. Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County, Fall 0:46
Cons. Round 1 — Xander Albin, Plainview def. Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County, Dec 7-5
Hyannis results
D138
Champ. Round 1 — Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis def. Reece Jones (SEM) 28-18 (Dec 6-4)
Quarterfinal — Kyler Mosel, Plainview def. Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis, Dec 3-0
Cons. Round 2 — Cole Broeker, Southern Valley def. Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis, Fall 5:51
Maxwell results
D106
Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell def. Abraham Lopez, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Fall 0:49
Quarterfinal — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton def. Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, Fall 1:23
Cons. Round 2 — Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell def. Nathaniel Barker, Bayard, Fall 0:29
Cons. Round 3 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, Fall 3:30
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Cameron Schulte, Thayer Central def. Jaycob Young, Maxwell, Fall 1:34
Cons. Round 1 — Jaycob Young, Maxwell def. Collin Vrbka, Shelby-Rising City, Fall 2:13
Cons. Round 2 — Mason Topp, Winside def. Jaycob Young, Maxwell, Fall 4:08
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Cameron Carr, Brady, Fall 2:36
Quarterfinal — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Austin Meyer, Perkins County, TB-1 7-1
Semifinal — Gunner Reimers, Palmer def. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, MD 9-0
Mullen results
D106
Champ. Round 1 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Kellin Nelson, Brady, Fall 0:30
Quarterfinal — Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley def. Jeffery Forsen, Mullen, Fall 3:15
Cons. Round 2 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Matthew Johnson, Kimball, Fall 2:02
Cons. Round 3 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, Fall 3:30
D120
Champ. Round 1 — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Grant Haussermann, Franklin, Fall 0:56
Quarterfinal — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Lane Bohac, East Butler, Fall 5:00
Semifinal — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Jacoby Mann, Winside, MD 14-2
D132
Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Kerns, Southwest def. Kyle Durfee, Mullen, Dec 3-2
Cons. Round 1 — Kyle Durfee, Mullen def. Erik Rojas, Elm Creek, Dec 6-0
Cons. Round 2 — Kyle Durfee, Mullen def. Javier Marino, High Plains, Dec 8-3
Cons. Round 3 — Kyle Durfee, Mullen def. Bryan Conn, Arapahoe, Dec 8-3
D145
Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Frahm, Plainview def. Chase Gracey, Mullen, TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))
Cons. Round 1 — Chase Gracey, Mullen def. Zach Huenefeld, Nebraska Christian, (SV-1 11-9)
Cons. Round 2 — Chase Gracey, Mullen def. Daniel Kohel, Morrill, Dec 5-3
Cons. Round 3 — Colton Pouk, Perkins County def. Chase Gracey, Mullen, Dec 7-2
D152
Champ. Round 1 — Taaron Lavicky, Axtell def. Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, Fall 2:57
Cons. Round 1 — Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen def. Nate Burd, Thayer Central, Fall 2:17
Cons. Round 2 — Justin Knoll, Shelby-Rising City def. Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, Dec 9-4
D160
Champ. Round 1 — Trevor Brown, Southern Valley def. Andrew Harvey, Mullen, Fall 3:25
Cons. Round 1 — Andrew Harvey, Mullen def. Wyatt Doerr, Plainview, MD 12-4
Cons. Round 2 — Trevin Brecka, East Butler def. Andrew Harvey, Mullen, Fall 3:55
D170
Champ. Round 1 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Jace Rosenkrans, St. Mary`s, Fall 1:12
Quarterfinal — Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge def. Sean Simonson, Mullen, Fall 3:06
Cons. Round 2 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Alek Molzahn, Alma, Fall 3:41
Cons. Round 3 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade, Dec 10-7
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Dax Doernemann, Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 2:35
Cons. Round 1 — Colton Sanderson, Pender def. Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, Dec 7-5
D285
Champ. Round 1 — Isaac Welch, Mullen def. Andy Cash, Ansley-Litchfield, Fall 3:07
Quarterfinal — Isaac Welch, Mullen def. JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton, Fall 4:00
Semifinal — Levi Kerner, Arapahoe def. Isaac Welch, Mullen, Fall 1:25
NP St. Pat’s results
D138
Champ. Round 1 — Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s def. Maddox Magwire, Winside, Fall 0:56
Quarterfinal — Zachery Randall, Pender def. Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s, Dec 13-6
Cons. Round 2 — Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s def. Reid Glasshoff, East Butler, Fall 0:24
Cons. Round 3 — Cole Broeker, Southern Valley def. Gaven Nutter, St. Pat`s, Dec 11-4
D182
Champ. Round 1 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s def. Cooper Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield, Inj. 3:25
Quarterfinal — Kolby Larson, Burwell def. Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s, UTB 5-4
Cons. Round 2 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s def. Hagen Hodges, Burwell, Fall 0:27
Cons. Round 3 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw def. Justin Schroll, St. Pat`s, Fall 1:44
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Mason Topp, Winside def. Logan Dodson, St. Pat’s, Fall 1:18
Cons. Round 1 — Jeremy Felix, Alma def. Logan Dodson, St. Pat’s, Fall 2:43
Perkins County results
D120
Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup def. Tony Lyon, Perkins County, Dec 15-9
Cons. Round 1 — Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth def. Tony Lyon, Perkins County, MD 10-1
D126
Champ. Round 1 — Carter Beckman, Elgin Public/Pope John def. Mason Toner, Perkins County, Fall 3:48
Cons. Round 1 — Mason Toner, Perkins County def. Keller Twohig. Franklin, Dec 11-7
Cons. Round 2 — Mason Toner, Perkins County def. Carter VanPelt, Southwest, Dec 2-1
Cons. Round 3 — Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside def. Mason Toner, Perkins County, Fall 4:56)
D145
Champ. Round 1 — Colton Pouk, Perkins County def. Cody Mayfield, Burwell, Fall 0:49
Quarterfinal — Art Escalante, Winside def. Colton Pouk, Perkins County, Fall 4:52
Cons. Round 2 — Colton Pouk, Perkins County def. Damien Erickson, Stanton, Fall 4:17
Cons. Round 3 — Colton Pouk, Perkins County def. Chase Gracey, Mullen, Dec 7-2
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Austin Meyer, Perkins County def. Wyatt Chipps, Summerland, MD 10-2
Quarterfinal — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Austin Meyer, Perkins County, TB-1 7-1
Cons. Round 2 — Austin Meyer, Perkins County def. Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton, MD 12-1
Cons. Round 3 — Austin Meyer, Perkins County def. Dax Doernemann, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Dec 3-2
D285
Champ. Round 1 — Ashton Meyer, Perkins County def. Syrus Snow, Hi-Line, Dec 5-2
Quarterfinal — Thomas Psota, Ravenna def. Ashton Meyer, Perkins County, Dec 3-1
Cons. Round 2 — Ashton Meyer, Perkins County def. Tyler Dawe, Burwell, Fall 2:34
Cons. Round 3 — Logan Mueller, Summerland def. Ashton Meyer, Perkins County, Fall 4:54
D285
Champ. Round 1 — Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull def. Juan Perez, Perkins County, Dec 3-2
Cons. Round 1 — Juan Perez, Perkins County def. Andrew Koehlmoos, St. Mary`s, Dec 3-1
Cons. Round 2 — Juan Perez, Perkins County) def. George Fraher, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Dec 3-1
Cons. Round 3 — JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton def. Juan Perez, Perkins County, Dec 11-5
Sandhills Valley results
D120
Champ. Round 1 — Ashton Sinn, Thayer Central def. Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley, Fall 3:52
Cons. Round 1 — Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley def. Cody Brinkman, Kimball, Fall 0:26
Cons. Round 2 — Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley def. Gage Friesen, High Plains, MD 9-1
Cons. Round 3 — Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley def. Grant Haussermann, Franklin, Fall 1:52
Sandhills/Thedford results
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade, Fall 0:34
Quarterfinal — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Alex Gideon, Burwell, Dec 10-4
Semifinal — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County, Dec 10-6
South Loup results
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Alex Gideon, Burwell def. Rio Remund, South Loup, Fall 5:21
Cons. Round 1 — Rio Remund, South Loup def. Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade, Fall 0:52
Cons. Round 2 — Rio Remund, South Loup def. Ashton Hawkins, Axtell, Fall 1:37
Cons. Round 3 — Rio Remund, South Loup def. Mason Topp, Winside, Dec 5-3
Southwest results
D126
Champ. Round 1 — Carter VanPelt, Southwest def. Brock Burry, Bayard, Dec 7-3
Quarterfinal — Jacob Fox, Axtell def. Carter VanPelt, Southwest, Fall 4:28
Cons. Round 2 — Mason Toner, Perkins County def. Carter VanPelt, Southwest, Dec 2-1
D132
Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Kerns, Southwest def. Kyle Durfee, Mullen, Dec 3-2
Quarterfinal — Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw def. Jacob Kerns, Southwest, Fall 0:44
Cons. Round 2 — Jacob Kerns, Southwest def. Chase Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield, Fall 1:57
Cons. Round 3 — Jacob Kerns, Southwest def. Brayden Brecka, East Butler, Dec 10-4
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Clayton Hardy, Southwest def. Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, Fall 1:35
Quarterfinal — Clayton Hardy, Southwest def. Casey Miller, Bayard, Fall 0:45
Semifinal - Gavin White, Sutherland def. Clayton Hardy, Southwest, Fall 1:58
Sutherland results
D106
Champ. Round 1 — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton def. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, Fall 1:28
Cons. Round 1 — Grady Dempcy, Sutherland def. Abraham Lopez, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Fall 4:57
Cons. Round 2 — Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna def. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, MD 14-2
D113
Champ. Round 1 — Luke Harper, Sutherland def. Tucker Brandyberry, Alma, Fall 3:24
Quarterfinal — Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton def. Luke Harper, Sutherland, Fall 0:47
Cons. Round 2 — Tristen Krueger, North Central def. Luke Harper, Sutherland, Dec 6-2
D113
Champ. Round 1 — Matthew Ferris, Pender def. Caidan Gaona, Sutherland, Fall 1:29
Cons. Round 1 — Tristen Krueger, North Central def. Caidan Gaona, Sutherland, Fall 2:36
D120
Champ. Round 1 — Gage Friesen, High Plains def. Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, Dec 6-3
Cons. Round 1 — Oliver Nutter, Sutherland def. Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna, Dec 8-2
Cons. Round 2 — Ashton Sinn, Thayer Central def. Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, Fall 3:38
D126
Champ. Round 1 — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland def. Jordan Mosel, Plainview, Dec 7-3
Quarterfinal — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland def. Austen Forney, Southern, Fall 5:47
Semifinal — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland def. Luke Polivka, East Butler, Dec 8-2
8-2)
D132
Champ. Round 1 — Matt Bruns, Sutherland def. Carter Jasnoch, Ravenna, Fall 2:50
Quarterfinal — Matt Bruns, Sutherland def. Javier Marino, High Plains, Dec 3-1
Semifinal — Scout Ashburn, Plainview def. Matt Bruns, Sutherland, Dec 7-3
D138
Champ. Round 1 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Daniel Musgrave, Nebraska Christian, Fall 2:49
Quarterfinal — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Kyle Oakley, Central Valley, Dec 4-0
Semifinal — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains, MD 12-2
D145
Champ. Round 1 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Branson Anderson, North Central, Fall 1:57
Quarterfinal — Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City, MD 8-0
Semifinal — Tanner Frahm, Plainview def. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, Dec 4-3
D152
Champ. Round 1 — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra, Fall 3:41
Quarterfinal — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Archer Grint, Twin Loup, Inj. 5:00
Semifinal — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Tristian White, Arapahoe, Dec 9-2
D182
Champ. Round 1 — Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge def. Cole Kerner, Sutherland, Fall 2:24
Cons. Round 1 — Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna def. Cole Kerner, Sutherland, Fall 4:07
D182
Champ. Round 1 — Julien Grindle, Cambridge def. Austin Lee, Sutherland, TF-1.5 5:35 (16-1))
Cons. Round 1 — Austin Lee, Sutherland def. Kristian Oeverjordet, Wisner-Pilger, Fall 1:24
Cons. Round 2 — Brett Bridger, Fullerton def. Austin Lee, Sutherland, Fall 2:27
D220
Champ. Round 1 — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup, MD 19-5
Quarterfinal — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Cale Buss, Burwell, Fall 2:31
Semifinal — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Clayton Hardy, Southwest, Fall 1:58
Wauneta-Palisade results
D170
Champ. Round 1 — Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade def. Dylan Pooschke, Overton, Fall 0:55
Quarterfinal — Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale def. Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade, Fall 2:00
Cons. Round 2 — Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade def. Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line, Fall 2:35
Cons. Round 3 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade, Dec 10-7
D195
Champ. Round 1 — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade, Fall 0:34
Cons. Round 1 — Rio Remund, South Loup def. Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade, Fall 0:52
GIRLS STATE WRESTLING
Gothenburg results
G114
Champ. Round 1 — Courtney Briones, Schuyler Girls def. Shania Wear, Gothenburg Girls, Fall 1:31
Cons. Round 1 — Ella Reeves, Battle Creek Girls def. Shania Wear, Gothenburg Girls, Fall 1:22
Lexington results
G107
Quarterfinal — Fransisca Walsh, Lexington Girls def. Taylee Williamson, Chadron Girls, Fall 1:54
Semifinal — Raelyn Wilson, We Water Girls def. Fransisca Walsh, Lexington Girls, Fall 1:38
G126
Champ. Round 1 — Patricia Arroyo, RCBH Girls def. Karen Santoyo, Lexington Girls, MD 9-1
Cons. Round 1 — Victoria Maxey, Norfolk Girls def. Karen Santoyo, Lexington Girls, Fall 4:56
G138
Champ. Round 1 — Isabelle Skrdla, Pierce Girls def. Andrea Melendez, Lexington Girls, Fall 1:17
Cons. Round 1 — Haylee Miller, Pierce Girls def. Andrea Melendez, Lexington Girls, SV-1 8-6
G145
Champ. Round 1 — Emma Stice, Papio-LV Girls def. Sara Anaya, Lexington Girls, Fall 3:15
Cons. Round 1 — Saige Miserez, WP-B Girls def. Sara Anaya, Lexington Girls, Fall 1:21
G152
Champ. Round 1 — Daysha Jones, Louisville Girls def. Elsa Garcia, Lexington Girls, Fall 5:49
Cons. Round 1 — Chloe Mader, Northwest Girls def. Elsa Garcia, Lexington Girls, Fall 0:47)
McCook results
G138
Quarterfinal — Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk Girls def. Gwyneth Davis, McCook Girls, Fall 0:30
Cons. Round 1 — Gwyneth Davis, McCook Girls def. JJ Ywa Lar Kpaw, Omaha NW Girls, M. For.
G152
Champ. Round 1 — Makayla Pate, McCook Girls def. Mellissa Smith, Omaha North Girls, Fall 2:58
Quarterfinal — Makayla Pate, McCook Girls def. Persephone Prochaska, Marian Girls, Fall 5:05
Semifinal — Makayla Pate, McCook Girls def. Jayda Parker, Bellevue East Girls, Fall 5:53)
Ogallala results
G107
Champ. Round 1 — Lily Gomez, RCBH Girls def. Kyra Skiles, Ogallala Girls, Fall 2:46
Cons. Round 1 — Kyra Skiles, Ogallala Girls def. Hasley Salgado, Schuyler Girls, Dec 7-6
G138
Champ. Round 1 — Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls def. JJ Ywa Lar Kpaw, Omaha NW Girls, Inj. 0:33
Quarterfinal — Reagen Gallaway, Amherst Girls def. Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls, Fall 0:09
Cons. Round 1 — Koryn Kline, Ord Girls def. Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls, Fall 1:56
G145
Quarterfinal — Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls def. Jessi Hasenkamp, Wahoo Girls, Fall 3:59
Semifinal — Kenli Boeselager, Chadron Girls def. Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls, Dec 5-1
South Loup results
G185
Champ. Round 1 — Lila Bloomer, South Loup Girls def. Eny Bravo-Torcios, Fremont Girls, Fall 1:58
Quarterfinal — Kenzie Parsons, Pierce Girls def. Lila Bloomer, South Loup Girls, Fall 1:30
Cons. Round 1 — Lila Bloomer, South Loup Girls def. Madelynne Jakubowski, O’Neill Girls, Fall 1:48
Southwest results
G165
Champ. Round 1 — Piper Zatechka, Westside Girls def. Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest Girls, Dec 14-7
Cons. Round 1 — Lauren Sash, Millard West Girls def. Ashlynn Latimer, Southwest Girls, Dec 3-2
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Chase County 61, Sutherland 23
Hitchcock County 77, South Platte 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Southwest 19
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Brady 39
Wallace 88, Creek Valley 51
Hyannis 71, Broken Bow 54
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 55
Amherst 65, Broken Bow 54
Elm Creek 46, Hi-Line 37
Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arthur County 41
Loomis 74, Maxwell 44