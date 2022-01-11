Sports Shorts, Jan 11

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hyannis Tri
Results
Hyannis 24, South Loup 24
South Loup 24, Sandhills Valley 18
Hyannis 21, Sandhills Valley 18
Scottsbluff vs. Ogallala Dual
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated Ogallala 67-10 on Tuesday.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 43, Mullen 28
MULLEN — St. Pat’s defeated Mullen 43-28 on Tuesday.
Tonja Heirigs led St. Pat’s with 19 points, three 3s and nine rebounds.
Mullen hosts Arthur County on Thursday and St. Pat’s travels to Overton on Friday.
Southern Val 36, Chase County 30
OXFORD — Southern Valley held off Chase County 36-30 on Tuesday.
Chase County travels to Perkins County on Thursday.
Hershey 51, Sutherland 30
SUTHERLAND — Hershey defeated Sutherland 51-30 on Tuesday.
Hershey travels to Valentine and Sutherland hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26
BARTLEY — Southwest downed Hi-Line 65-26 on Tuesday.
Southwest hosts Bertrand and Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.
Sandhills Val 42, Medicine Val 32
CURTIS — Sandhills Valley defeated Medicine Valley 42-32 on Tuesday.
Medicine Valley travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday and Sandhills Valley hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.
MHC 50, Maxwell 14
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Maxwell 50-14 on Tuesday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Arthur County and Maxwell hosts South Loup on Friday.
Overton 55, Brady 4
BRADY — Overton defeated Brady 55-4 on Tuesday.
Brady hosts South Loup on Saturday.
HCC 53, DCS 37
BENKELMAN — Hitchcock County downed Dundy County-Stratton 53-37 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday and Hitchcock County hosts Alma on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 47, Lexington 39
LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic defeated Lexington 47-39 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.
Scottsbluff 65, Ogallala 61
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff held off Ogallala 65-61 on Tuesday.
Ogallala hosts Sidney on Friday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 56, Mullen 44
MULLEN — St. Pat’s defeated Mullen 56-44 on Tuesday.
Brecken Erickson led St. Pat’s with 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Mullen hosts Arthur County on Thursday and St. Pat’s travels to Overton on Friday.
Chase Co. 45, Southern Val 28
OXFORD — Chase County downed Southern Valley 45-28 on Tuesday.
Chase County travels to Perkins County on Thursday.
Hershey 41, Sutherland 28
SUTHERLAND — Hershey defeated Sutherland 41-28 on Tuesday.
Hershey travels to Valentine and Sutherland hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Hi-Line 54, Southwest 37
BARTLEY — Hi-Line downed Southwest 54-37 on Tuesday.
Southwest hosts Bertrand and Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.
MHC 43, Maxwell 35
CURTIS — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Maxwell 43-35 on Tuesday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Arthur County and Maxwell hosts South Loup on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33
LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic downed Lexington 63-33 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to North Platte on Friday.
Overton 70, Brady 30
BRADY — Overton defeated Brady 70-30 on Tuesday.
Brady hosts South Loup on Saturday.
Scottsbluff 76, Ogallala 51
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff downed Ogallala 76-51 on Tuesday.
Ogallala hosts Sidney on Friday.
Medicine Valley 61, Sandhills Valley 31
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Sandhills Valley 61-31 on Tuesday.
Medicine Valley travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday and Sandhills Valley hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.
DCS 50, HCC 42
BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton outlasted Hitchcock County 50-42 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Medicine Valley on Thursday and Hitchcock County host Alma on Friday.