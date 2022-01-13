Sports Shorts, Jan. 13

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hershey Double Duals
Sutherland 60, Hershey 18
St. Pat`s 24, Hershey 18
Cozad vs. Lexington Dual
LEXINGTON — Cozad defeated Lexington 45-30 on Thursday.
Broken Bow Tri
Broken Bow 48, Valentine 27
Broken Bow 64, Gothenburg 12
Oberlin-Decatur Community Tri
Phillipsburg 64, McCook 15
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Wallace 37, South Platte 32
WALLACE — Wallace held off South Platte 37-32 on Thursday.
South Platte hosts Banner County and South Platte travels to Paxton on Friday.
Alma 65, Hi-Line 18
ALMA — Alma defeated Hi-Line 65-18 on Thursday.
Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.
Med. Valley 50, DCS 23
BENKELMAN — Medicine Valley downed Dundy County-Stratton 50-23 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Wallace on Tuesday and Medicine Valley travels to Hi-Line on Thursday.
Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Creek Valley 55-13 on Thursday.
Paxton hosts Wallace on Friday and Creek Valley travels to Banner County on Saturday.
Mullen 38, Arthur County 29
MULLEN — Mullen topped Arthur County 38-29 on Thursday.
Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday and Mullen hosts Twin Loup on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Cozad 38-27 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Chase County on Friday and Cozad hosts Centura on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna beat Sandhills/Thedford 52-36 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Kearney Catholic 65-29 on Thursday.
Broken Bow travels to Wood River on Friday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Wallace 66, South Platte 29
WALLACE — Wallace topped South Platte 66-29 on Thursday.
South Platte hosts Banner County and South Platte travels to Paxton on Friday.
Hi-Line 58, Alma 46
ALMA — Hi-Line defeated Alma 58-46 on Thursday.
Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.
Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17
PAXTON — Paxton beat Creek Valley 81-17 on Thursday.
Paxton hosts Wallace on Friday and Creek Valley travels to Banner County on Saturday.
Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42
BROKEN BOW — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 66-42 on Thursday.
Broken Bow travels to Wood River on Friday.
Mullen 59, Arthur County 28
MULLEN — Mullen downed Arthur County 59-28 on Thursday.
Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday and Mullen hosts Twin Loup on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 54, Sandhills/Thedford 50
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna outlasted Sandhills/Thedford 54-50 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37
GOTHENBURG — Cozad defeated Gothenburg 60-37 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Chase County on Friday and Cozad hosts Centura on Saturday.