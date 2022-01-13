 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 13
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hershey Double Duals

Sutherland 60, Hershey 18

St. Pat`s 24, Hershey 18

Cozad vs. Lexington Dual

LEXINGTON — Cozad defeated Lexington 45-30 on Thursday.

Broken Bow Tri

Broken Bow 48, Valentine 27

Broken Bow 64, Gothenburg 12

Oberlin-Decatur Community Tri

Phillipsburg 64, McCook 15

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Wallace 37, South Platte 32

WALLACE — Wallace held off South Platte 37-32 on Thursday.

South Platte hosts Banner County and South Platte travels to Paxton on Friday.

Alma 65, Hi-Line 18

ALMA — Alma defeated Hi-Line 65-18 on Thursday.

Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.

Med. Valley 50, DCS 23

BENKELMAN — Medicine Valley downed Dundy County-Stratton 50-23 on Thursday.

Dundy County-Stratton travels to Wallace on Tuesday and Medicine Valley travels to Hi-Line on Thursday.

Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13

PAXTON — Paxton defeated Creek Valley 55-13 on Thursday.

Paxton hosts Wallace on Friday and Creek Valley travels to Banner County on Saturday.

Mullen 38, Arthur County 29

MULLEN — Mullen topped Arthur County 38-29 on Thursday.

Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday and Mullen hosts Twin Loup on Tuesday.

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Cozad 38-27 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Chase County on Friday and Cozad hosts Centura on Saturday.

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna beat Sandhills/Thedford 52-36 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Kearney Catholic 65-29 on Thursday.

Broken Bow travels to Wood River on Friday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

WALLACE — Wallace topped South Platte 66-29 on Thursday.

South Platte hosts Banner County and South Platte travels to Paxton on Friday.

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

ALMA — Hi-Line defeated Alma 58-46 on Thursday.

Hi-Line travels to Arapahoe on Friday.

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

PAXTON — Paxton beat Creek Valley 81-17 on Thursday.

Paxton hosts Wallace on Friday and Creek Valley travels to Banner County on Saturday.

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

BROKEN BOW — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 66-42 on Thursday.

Broken Bow travels to Wood River on Friday.

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

MULLEN — Mullen downed Arthur County 59-28 on Thursday.

Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday and Mullen hosts Twin Loup on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna 54, Sandhills/Thedford 50

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna outlasted Sandhills/Thedford 54-50 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37

GOTHENBURG — Cozad defeated Gothenburg 60-37 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Chase County on Friday and Cozad hosts Centura on Saturday.

