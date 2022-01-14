Sports Shorts, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Elm Creek Invite
ELM CREEK — Sutherland won the championship at the Elm Creek Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 200. 2, Twin River, 119. 3, Alma, 110.5. 4, Lexington JV, 89. 5, Cozad, 69.5. 6, St. Pat’s, 67. 7, Norton, 59. 8, St. Mary’s, 41. 9, Elm Creek, 37. 10, Holdrege JV, 36. 11, Fullerton, 26.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 2, Garrett Kaiser, Lexington JV. 3, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland.
113 — 1, Lazaro Adame, Lexington JV. 2, Gilberto Calmo, Lexington JV. 3, Tucker Brandyberry, Alma. 4, Luke Harper of Sutherland.
120 — 1, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 2, Walter Aguilar, Lexington JV. 3, Jack Fritton, Twin River. 4, Evan Millard, Alma.
126 — 1, Boston Irish, Cozad. 2, Trever Reiser, St. Mary’s. 3, Heath Simmons, Norton. 4, Anton Cook, Alma.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, James Dubbs, Alma. 3, Erik Rojas, Elm Creek. 4, Kolton Goff, Cozad.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Ashton Johnson, Twin River. 3, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 4, Sebastian Herrera, Lexington JV.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Jackson Strain, Twin River. 3, Brennen Pfannenstiel, Norton. 4, Chase Bailey, Holdrege JV.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Jason Hernandez, Lexington JV. 3, River Eddy, Alma. 4, Nicolas Perez, Lexington JV.
160 — 1, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 2, Norman Grothe, Twin River. 3, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 4, Gabe Trampe, Elm Creek.
170 — 1, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 2, Beau Zoucha, Twin River. 3, Cole Kerner, Sutherland. 4, Jace Rosenkrans, St. Mary’s.
182 — 1, Jed Jones, Twin River. 2, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 4, Alejandro Leyva, Lexington JV.
195 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Jeremy Felix, Alma. 3, Eric Halsted, Sutherland.
220 — 1, Andrew Graf, Alma. 2, Jerrod Land, Fullerton. 3, Braxton Richards, St. Pat’s. 4, Mathew Koehlmoos, St. Mary’s.
285 — 1, Tyree Smith, Cozad. 2, Andrew Koehlmoos, St. Mary’s.
SEM Invite
SUMNER — Anselmo-Merna finished third at the SEM Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Kearney, 193.5. 2, Ravenna, 134.5. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 128. 4, S-E-M, 117. 5, Axtell, 104. 6, Maxwell, 72. 7, Overton, 66. 8, Central Valley, 60. 9, Brady, 55.5. 10, Amherst, 42. 11, South Loup, 36. 12, Wilcox-Hildreth, 35. 13, Elgin Public Pope John, 26. 14, Loomis/Bertrand, 23. 14, North Platte, 23.
Area individual results
106 — 1, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Jack Sponenburgh, Kearney. 3, Canon Holley, Central Valley. 4, Treu Atkins, S-E-M.
120 — 1, Seth Philippi, Kearney. 2, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 3, Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth. 4, Dawson Mason, South Loup.
145 — 1, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell. 3, Zach Solomon, Kearney. 4, Chase Rager, Ravenna.
160 — 1, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 2, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 3, Isaiah Legates, Kearney. 4, Aidan Mullen, Brady.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Dylan Pooschke, Overton. 3, McKaden Smith, Kearney. 4, Tyler Neill, Maxwell.
182 — 1, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Payton Rethorst, Kearney. 3, Preston LeClair, Axtell. 4, Ashton Nichols, S-E-M.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Brody Bogard, Amherst. 3, Ashton Hawkins, Axtell. 4, Rio Remund, South Loup.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Nolan Edgren, Loomis/Bertrand. 3, Cameron Carr, Brady. 4, Samuel McMillan, Anselmo-Merna.
Ogallala 42, Chadron 24
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Chadron 42-24 in a wrestling dual on Friday.
Southwest 30, Sandhills/Thedford 18
DUNNING — Southwest defeated Sandhills/Thedford 30-18 in a wrestling dual on Friday.
Chase County Quad
IMPERIAL — Chase County finished 3-0 at their home quad on Friday.
Team results
1, Chase County. 2, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Kimball. 4, Leyton.
Round 1
Chase County defeated Kimball 57-17.
Wauneta-Palisade defeated Leyton 36-18.
Round 2
Chase County defeated Leyton 72-6.
Wauneta-Palisade defeated Kimball 30-30.
Round 3
Chase County defeated Wauneta-Palisade 66-6.
Kimball defeated Leyton 24-12.
Minden Duals
MINDEN — Cozad finished third at the Minden Duals on Friday.
Team results
1, St. Paul. 2, Minden. 3, Cozad. 4, Thayer Central. 5, Centennial. 6, Holdrege. 7, Cambridge. 8, Franklin.
Cozad results
Round 1 — Cozad defeated Franklin 62-12.
Round 2 — Cozad defeated Cambridge 63-12.
Round 3 — St. Paul defeated Cozad 36-31.
Round 4 — Minden defeated Cozad 40-37.
Round 5 — Minden defeated Cozad 40-37.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 51, Overton 45
OVERTON — St. Pat’s outlasted Overton 51-45 on Friday.
The Irish start the SPVA tournament next week with a bye.
Alma 46, HCC 29
TRENTON — Alma defeated Hitchcock County 46-29 on Friday.
Hitchcock County hosts Cody-Kilgore on Saturday in North Platte.
Broken Bow 65, Wood River 35
WOODRIVER — Broken Bow downed Wood River 65-35 on Friday.
Broken Bow plays Elkhorn North at Grand Island on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 54, Central Valley 38
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Central Valley 54-38 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to SEM on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 44, Chase County 36
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg outlasted Chase County 44-36 on Friday.
Chase County starts SPVA play on Monday and Gothenburg hosts Broken Bow on Thursday.
McCook 57, Hastings 52
MCCOOK — McCook held off Hastings 57-52 on Friday.
The Bison host Minden on Saturday.
Hershey 43, Valentine 32
VALENTINE — Hershey topped Valentine 43-32 on Friday.
The Panthers host Holdrege on Saturday.
Arapahoe 57, Hi-Line 33
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Hi-Line 57-33 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Overton on Tuesday.
MHC 54, Arthur County 23
ARTHUR — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Arthur County 54-23 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Sandhills Valley on Tuesday and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand on Thursday.
Wauneta-Pal. 61, Perkins County 53
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Perkins County 61-53 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Garden County on Saturday and Perkins County starts SPVA play on Monday.
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Sandhills Valley 28
TRYON — Sandhills/Thedford downed Sandhills Valley 46-28 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Hyannis on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Hyannis on Thursday.
Sidney 44, Ogallala 39
OGALLALA — Sidney edged Ogallala 44-39 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Valentine on Saturday.
Wallace 49, Paxton 40
PAXTON — Wallace held off Paxton 49-40 on Friday.
Wallace hosts Dundy County-Stratton and Paxton travels to Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Southwest 44, Bertrand 26
BARTLEY — Southwest defeated Bertrand 44-26 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Loomis on Tuesday.
Cambridge 35, Sutherland 28
SUTHERLAND — Cambridge topped Sutherland 35-28 on Friday.
The Sailors start SPVA play on Monday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASEKTBALL
St. Pat’s 58, Overton 34
OVERTON — St. Pat’s defeated Overton 58-34 on Friday.
The Irish start SPVA play on Monday.
Bertrand 53, Southwest 28
BARTLEY — Bertrand downed Southwest 53-28 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Loomis on Tuesday.
Wood River 56, Broken Bow 38
WOOD RIVER — Wood River defeated Broken Bow 56-38 on Friday.
Broken Bow plays Elkhorn North at Grand Island on Tuesday.
Cambridge 58, Sutherland 20
SUTHERLAND — Cambridge downed Sutherland 58-20 on Friday.
Sutherland starts SPVA play on Monday.
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 12
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Central Valley 57-12 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to SEM on Tuesday.
Hershey 46, Valentine 38
VALENTINE — Hershey downed Valentine 46-38 on Friday. Hershey hosts Holdrege on Saturday.
MHC 71, Arthur County 27
ARTHUR — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Arthur County 71-27 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Sandhills Valley on Tuesday and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand on Thursday.
Perkins County 57, Wauneta-Palisade 37
WAUNETA — Perkins County topped Wauneta-Palisade 57-37 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Garden County on Saturday and Perkins County starts SPVA play on Monday.
Sandhills Valley 58, Sandhills/Thedford 52
TRYON — Sandhills Valley held off Sandhills/Thedford 58-52 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Hyannis on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Hyannis on Thursday.
South Loup 52, Maxwell 39
MAXWELL — South Loup defeated Maxwell 52-39 on Friday.
Maxwell travels to Cambridge and South Loup travels to Brady on Saturday.
Paxton 45, Wallace 44
PAXTON — Paxton edged Wallace 45-44 on Friday.
Wallace hosts Dundy County-Stratton and Paxton travels to Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 53, Chase County 34
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg topped Chase County 53-34 on Friday.
Chase County starts SPVA play on Monday and Gothenburg hosts Broken Bow on Thursday.
McCook 80, Hastings 75
MCCOOK — McCook outlasted Hastings in two overtimes 80-75 on Friday.
McCook hosts Minden on Saturday.
Arapahoe 61, Hi-Line 33
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Hi-Line 61-33 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Overton on Tuesday.
Sidney 62, Ogallala 55
OGALLALA — Sidney held off Ogallala 62-55 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Valentine on Saturday.