Sports Shorts, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Gothenburg Scramble
GOTHENBURG — Broken Bow won the Gothenburg Scramble on Saturday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow. 2, Gering. 3, Minden. 4, Colby. 5, Sidney. 6, Gothenburg. 7, Chadron. 8, Adams Central. 9, Alliance.
Matches
1, Broken Bow def. Gering 36-22.
3, Minden def. Colby 42-31.
5, Sidney def. Gothenburg 54-27.
7, Chadron def. Adams Central 45-9.
9, Alliance.
Buzz Matson Invite
OBERLIN, Kan. — McCook finished fifth at the Buzz Matson Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Wray, 189. 2, Phillipsburg, 132. 3, Hill City, 90. 4, Smith Center, 75.5. 5, Byers, 47. 5, McCook, 47. 7, Decatur Community, 44. 8, Stockton, 29. 9, Oakley, 26. 10, Trego, 16. 11, Ellinwood, 10. 12, Osborne, 9.
McCook results
120 — 1. Kaden Sisson. Phillipsburg. 2. Andrew Buoy. Wray. 3. Jullian Stiver. McCook.
152 — 1, Canyon Hosick, McCook. 2, Tanner Sells, Trego. 3, Koy Smith, Wray. 4, Kayden Hudson, Phillipsburg.
170 — 1, Payton Wade, Wray. 2, Alex Anthony, McCook. 3, Chris Heise, Osborne. 4, Nathan Hammeke, Ellinwood.
182 — 1, Jake Kirchhoff, Smith Center. 2, Chad Tracy, Wray. 3, Trace Hanchett, Phillipsburg. 4, Cole Petz, Ellinwood. 5, Jose Campos, McCook.
195 — 1, Luke Franklin, Smith Center. 2, Layton Carpenter, McCook. 3, Grady Linman, Wray. 4, Garrett Emigh, Decatur Community. 5, Deacon Creighton, Stockton.
Northwest Duals
GRAND ISLAND — Ogallala finished fifth at the Northwest Duals on Saturday.
Results
1, Hastings. 2, Pierce. 3, Northwest. 4, Central City. 5, Ogallala. 6, Lewis Central. 7, York. 8, Eudora.
Round 1
Hastings def. Eudora 83-0.
Central City def. Ogallala 39-30.
Pierce def. York 69-12.
Northwest def. Lewis Central 48-29.
Round 2
Hastings def. Ogallala 66-9.
Central City def. Eudora 54-21.
Pierce def. Lewis Central 44-33.
Northwest def. York 58-16.
Round 3
Hastings def. Central City 57-12.
Ogallala def. Eudora 55-18.
Pierce def. Northwest 46-34.
Lewis Central def. York 43-21.
Round 4
Hastings def. Northwest 55-18.
Pierce def. Central City 45-25.
Ogallala def. York 42-33.
Lewis Central def. Eudora 54-30.
Round 5
Hastings def. Pierce 48-23.
Northwest def. Central City 46-35.
Ogallala def. Lewis Central 36-33.
York def. Eudora 48-36.
Schuyler Invite
SCHUYLER — Lexington finished sixth at the Schuyler Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Bennington, 237.5. 2, Scottsbluff, 211. 3, Aquinas Catholic, 207.5. 4, Columbus Lakeview, 135. 5, Aurora, 124. 6, Lexington, 109. 7, Malcolm, 74. 8, Schuyler, 70. 9, Ralston, 65. 10, Fairbury, 35. 11, Shelby-Rising City, 34. 12, Wayne, 31. 13, Columbus Scotus, 17.5.
Lexington results
106 — 1, Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff. 2, Cadyn Coyle, Bennington. 3, Daylen Naylor, Lexington. 4, Grady Romshek, Aquinas Catholic. 5, Levi Lutjelusche, Columbus Lakeview. 6, Karsten Hohm, Aurora.
113 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Zander Kavan, Aquinas Catholic. 3, Jayden Thorell, Lexington. 4, James Castanon, Schuyler. 5, Oscar Felix, Scottsbluff. 6, Jack Spiehs, Aurora.
120 — 1, Connor Ritonya, Bennington. 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 3, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas Catholic. 4, Brayan Romero, Schuyler. 5, Colin Kennedy, Aurora. 6, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff.
126 — 1, Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington. 2, Andon Stenger, Columbus Lakeview. 3, Cesar Cano, Lexington. 4, Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff. 5, Colin Hough, Aquinas Catholic. 6, Trey Svatora, Schuyler.
132 — 1, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff. 2, Braxton Peacher, Bennington. 3, Jacob Moravec, Aquinas Catholic. 4, Jackson Konrad, Lexington. 5, Landon Maschmeier, Columbus Lakeview. 6, Jesus Hernandez, Schuyler.
152 — 1, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Caden Corcoran, Ralston. 3, Adrian Navarrete, Lexington. 4, Brock Mahoney, Columbus Lakeview. 5, Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff. 6, Colt Reiling, Malcolm.
Bill Foster Invite
GIBBON — Hi-Line finished 11th at the Bill Foster Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Boone Central, 235. 2, Fillmore Central, 195.5. 3, Ord, 136. 4, Thayer Central, 131. 5, Wood River, 115.5. 6, Southern Valley, 106.5. 7, Kearney Catholic, 99. 8, Mitchell, 94. 9, Gibbon, 92. 10, Franklin, 80.5. 11, Hi-Line, 27. 12, Harvard, 0.
Hi-Line results
285 — 1, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 2, Daniel Thomas, Mitchell. 3, Daniel Yepez, Gibbon. 4, Jake Masker, Kearney Catholic. 5, Tommy Leetch, Wood River. 6, Markey Hinrichs, Fillmore Central.
Chase County Boys/Girls Invite
IMPERIAL — Chase County hosted a boys and girls invite on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Sedgwick County/Fleming, 152. 2, Perkins County, 112. 3, Hitchcock County, 111. 4, Chase County, 103. 5, Hershey, 91. 6, Garden County, 76. 7, Kimball, 64. 8, Morrill, 59. 9, Wray, 55.5. 10, Bayard, 51.5. 11, Crawford, 33.5. 12, Wauneta-Palisade, 32. 13, Leyton, 28. 14, Bridgeport, 27. 15, Banner County, 23. 16, Ogallala, 22. 17, Minatare, 10. 18, Dundy County-Stratton, 7. 19, Holyoke, 5.
Girls team results
1, Sandhills Valley Girls, 96. 2, Chadron Girls, 70. 2, Sidney Girls, 70. 4, Bridgeport Girls, 44. 5, Ogallala Girls, 35. 6, Garden County Girls, 21. 7, Bayard Girls, 18.
Boys/Girls individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 2, Kaiden Schelling, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 4, Matthew Johnson, Kimball.
G107 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron Girls. 2, Jadyn Cottam, Sidney Girls. 3, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 4, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard Girls.
113 — 1, Scotty Engle Sedgwick County/Fleming. 2, Kaden Thompson Hershey. 3, Blake Devitt Hitchcock County. 4, Emily Willis Dundy County-Stratton.
G114 — 1, Ciena McKenzie, Sidney Girls. 2, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport Girls. 4, Chloe Schaeffer, Sandhills Valley Girls.
120 — 1, Lucio Carrizales, Hershey. 2, Cayden White, Chase County. 3, Tony Lyon, Perkins County. 4, Gage Helgoth, Sedgwick County/Fleming.
G120 — 1, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Autumn Wolfe, Sidney Girls. 3, Emilie Miller, Bridgeport Girls. 4, Sharon Garza, Bayard Girls.
126 — 1, Keltin Vanarsdall, Hershey. 2, Brodey Hund, Hershey. 3, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 4, Paden Morava, Crawford.
132 — 1, James McGinnis, Kimball. 2, Chase McGrath, Bridgeport. 3, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 4, Bronson Poppe, Ogallala.
G132 — 1, Fia Rasmussen, Chadron Girls. 2, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls. 4, Kamden Parker, Bridgeport Girls.
138 — 1, Tayden Chappell, Wray. 2, Mario Oritz, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 3, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton.
145 — 1, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Adam Hill, Garden County. 4, Keegan Colglaizer, Sedgwick County/Fleming.
152 — 1, Bryan Bagby, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 3, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County. 4, Trey Kirch, Garden County.
G152 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron Girls. 2, Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls. 3, Addie Diers, Chadron Girls. 4, Hayden Marks, Bridgeport Girls.
160 — 1, Hayden Burr, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 2, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 3, Beau Lake, Bayard. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — 1, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 2, kolby Houchin, Bayard. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Brient Wood, Perkins County.
182 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Thomas Reeves, Chase County. 3, Grant Statz, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 4, Blake Emig, Dundy County-Stratton.
G185 — 1, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Abilene Miller, Garden County Girls. 3, Saphira Whitley, Sidney Girls. 4, Mia Valenzuela Favela, Ogallala Girls.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Michael Morgan, Morrill. 3, Zach Tarin, Chase County. 4, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Issiah Dunn, Perkins County.
285 — 1, Ashton Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Juan Perez, Perkins County. 3, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 4, Jakob Fisher, Wray.
Knights Invite
DUNNING — Mullen won their the Sandhills/Thedford Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Mullen, 169. 2, Sutherland, 158.5. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 100. 4, Southwest, 94. 5, Twin Loup, 90.5. 6, Ansley-Litchfield, 78. 7, North Central,64. 8, St. Pat’s, 63. 9, Cambridge, 57. 10, Sandhills/Thedford, 35. 11, Elgin Pope John, 33.5. 12, Hyannis, 32. 13, Hemingford, 31. 14, Central Valley, 27. 14, Sandhills Valley, 27. 16, Sioux County, 18. 17, Medicine Valley, 8.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 3, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland. 4, Canon Holley, Central Valley.
113 — 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Tristen Krueger, North Central. 3, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 4, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley1st Place Match
Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 23-3, Sr. over Tristen Krueger (North Central) 21-9, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 3, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Carter Beckman, Elgin Pope John. 3, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 4, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 3, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 4, Chase Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis. 3, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Gavin Prewitt, North Central.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 4, Adam Corbett, Cambridge.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Levi Lewis, North Central. 3, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
160 — 1, Andrew Harvey, Mullen. 2, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 3, Gavin Cole, Ansley-Litchfield. 4, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup.
170 — 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 3, Mike Sanderson, Sioux County. 4, Cole Kerner, Sutherland.
182 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 4, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna.
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 4, Eric Halsted, Sutherland.
220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Gavin Barela, Ansley-Litchfield. 3, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen. 4, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Andy Cash, Ansley-Litchfield. 3, Braxton Richards, St. Pat’s. 4, Jerimiah Lammie, Southwest.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sidney 61, North Platte 56
SIDNEY — Sidney outlasted North Platte 61-56 on Saturday.
Unofficially, Carly Purdy finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
North Platte travels to Northwest on Tuesday.
Centura 40, Cozad 35
COZAD — Centura edged Cozad 40-35 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.
Creek Valley 60, Banner County 10
HARRISBURG — Creek Valley defeated Banner County 60-10 on Saturday.
Creek Valley starts the MAC Tourney on Monday.
Hitchcock County 54, Cody-Kilgore 30
Hitchcock County downed Cody-Kilgore 54-30 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County hosts Paxton on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 46, Hyannis 31
TRYON — Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis 46-31 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Arthur County on Tuesday and Hyannis hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Lexington 35, Alliance 31
ALLIANCE — Lexington held off Alliance 35-31 on Saturday.
Lexington hosts McCook on Tuesday.
Cambridge 57, Maxwell 19
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge downed Maxwell 57-19 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Brady on Tuesday.
Minden 62, McCook 48
MINDEN — Minden defeated McCook 62-48 on Saturday.
McCook travels to Lexington on Tuesday.
Ogallala 46, Valentine 38
VALENTINE — Ogallala topped Valentine 46-38 on Saturday.
Ogallala travels to Alliance on Friday.
South Loup 59, Brady 23
BRADY — South Loup defeated Brady 59-23 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday and Brady starts MNAC on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade 71, Garden County 38
OSHKOSH — Wauneta-Palisade downed Garden County 71-38 on Saturday.
Garden County starts MAC play on Tuesday and Wauneta-Palisade travels to Paxton on Thursday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 62, Sidney 46
SIDNEY — North Platte downed Sidney 62-46 on Saturday.
Unofficially, River Johnston had 22 points and six rebounds and Kade Mohr had 20 points and nine rebounds.
North Platte travels to Northwest on Tuesday.
Centura 46, Cozad 33
COZAD — Centura defeated Cozad 46-33 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to Lexington on Thursday.
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 39
HARRISBURG — Creek Valley topped Banner County 62-39 on Saturday.
Creek Valley starts the MAC Tourney on Monday.
Hitchcock County 52, Cody-Kilgore 20
Hitchcock County defeated Cody-Kilgore 52-20 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County hosts Paxton on Tuesday.
Cambridge 53, Maxwell 37
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge topped Maxwell 53-37 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Brady on Tuesday.
Minden 56, McCook 53 OT
MINDEN — Minden outlasted McCook in overtime 56-53 on Saturday.
McCook travels to Lexington on Tuesday.
Brady 52, South Loup 49
BRADY — Brady held off South Loup 52-49 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Arcadia/Loup City on Tuesday and Brady starts MNAC on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley 84, Hyannis 25
TRYON — Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis 84-25 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Arthur County on Tuesday and Hyannis hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.