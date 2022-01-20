 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 20
Sports Shorts, Jan. 20

Sports Shorts

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC 78, York JV 43

YORK — Diamond Moore-Heath fueled a third-quarter attack that helped lift North Platte Community College to a 78-43 victory over York College JV on Thursday.

The Knights went on a 19-0 run to begin the third quarter and extend an eight-point halftime lead to 27.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hitchcock County Duals

Results

1, Sutherland. 2, Chase County, 3, Cambridge. 4, Hitchcock County.

Round 1

Sutherland def. Cambridge 72-12.

Chase County def. Hitchcock County 42-30.

Round 2

Chase County def. Cambridge 40-33.

Sutherland def. Hitchcock County 57-16.

Round 3

Cambridge defeated Hitchcock County 36-30.

Sutherland defeated Chase County 63-16.

Broken Bow 57, Ord 12

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Ord 57-12 on Thursday.

Hastings 64, McCook 6

MCCOOK — Hastings defeated McCook 64-6 on Thursday.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

South Platte 65, Garden County 30

OSHKOSH — South Platte defeated Garden County 65-33 in the MAC Tournament on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Paxton 29

PAXTON — Wauneta-Palisade topped Paxton 69-29 on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade and Paxton will play in the RPAC tournament starting Saturday.

MHC 45, Bertrand 16

BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Bertrand 45-16 on Thursday.

Maywood-Hayes Center starts the RPAC tournament on Saturday.

Sandhills Valley 46, Maxwell 33

MAXWELL — Sandhills Valley beat Maxwell 46-33 on Thursday.

Maxwell starts RPAC play and Sandhills Valley starts MNAC play on Saturday.

Cambridge 58, DCS 24

BENKELMAN — Cambridge defeated Dundy County-Stratton 58-24 on Thursday.

Dundy County-Stratton and Cambridge will play in the RPAC Tournament starting Saturday.

South Loup 37, Ansley/Litchfield 35

ANSLEY — South Loup edged Ansley/Litchfield 37-35 on Thursday.

South Loup starts MNAC play on Saturday.

Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 35

GOTHENBURG ­­­— Broken Bow held off Gothenburg 40-35 on Thursday.

Broken Bow hosts Valentine and Gothenburg travels to Sidney on Friday.

Medicine Valley 57, Hi-Line 31

EUSTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Hi-Line 57-31 on Thursday.

Hi-Line hosts Loomis on Friday and Medicine Valley starts the RPAC tournament on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

MHC 54, Bertrand 47

BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Bertrand 54-47 on Thursday.

Sandhills Valley 72, Maxwell 38

MAXWELL — Sandhills Valley topped Maxwell 72-38 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley 72, Hi-Line 50

EUSTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Hi-Line 72-50 on Thursday.

Potter-Dix 67, Garden County 41

OSHKOSH — Potter-Dix downed Garden County 67-41 in the MAC Tournament on Thursday.

Ansley/Litchfield 74, South Loup 59

ANSLEY — Ansley/Litchfield defeated South Loup 74-59 on Thursday.

Gothenburg 50, Broken Bow 48

BROKEN BOW — Gothenburg edged Broken Bow 50-48 on Thursday.

Broken Bow hosts Valentine and Gothenburg travels to Sidney on Friday.

Paxton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22

PAXTON — Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade 62-22 on Thursday.

