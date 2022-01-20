Sports Shorts, Jan. 20

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 78, York JV 43
YORK — Diamond Moore-Heath fueled a third-quarter attack that helped lift North Platte Community College to a 78-43 victory over York College JV on Thursday.
The Knights went on a 19-0 run to begin the third quarter and extend an eight-point halftime lead to 27.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hitchcock County Duals
Results
1, Sutherland. 2, Chase County, 3, Cambridge. 4, Hitchcock County.
Round 1
Sutherland def. Cambridge 72-12.
Chase County def. Hitchcock County 42-30.
Round 2
Chase County def. Cambridge 40-33.
Sutherland def. Hitchcock County 57-16.
Round 3
Cambridge defeated Hitchcock County 36-30.
Sutherland defeated Chase County 63-16.
Broken Bow 57, Ord 12
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Ord 57-12 on Thursday.
Hastings 64, McCook 6
MCCOOK — Hastings defeated McCook 64-6 on Thursday.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Platte 65, Garden County 30
OSHKOSH — South Platte defeated Garden County 65-33 in the MAC Tournament on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Paxton 29
PAXTON — Wauneta-Palisade topped Paxton 69-29 on Thursday.
Wauneta-Palisade and Paxton will play in the RPAC tournament starting Saturday.
MHC 45, Bertrand 16
BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Bertrand 45-16 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center starts the RPAC tournament on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley 46, Maxwell 33
MAXWELL — Sandhills Valley beat Maxwell 46-33 on Thursday.
Maxwell starts RPAC play and Sandhills Valley starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Cambridge 58, DCS 24
BENKELMAN — Cambridge defeated Dundy County-Stratton 58-24 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton and Cambridge will play in the RPAC Tournament starting Saturday.
South Loup 37, Ansley/Litchfield 35
ANSLEY — South Loup edged Ansley/Litchfield 37-35 on Thursday.
South Loup starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 35
GOTHENBURG — Broken Bow held off Gothenburg 40-35 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts Valentine and Gothenburg travels to Sidney on Friday.
Medicine Valley 57, Hi-Line 31
EUSTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Hi-Line 57-31 on Thursday.
Hi-Line hosts Loomis on Friday and Medicine Valley starts the RPAC tournament on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
MHC 54, Bertrand 47
BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Bertrand 54-47 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley 72, Maxwell 38
MAXWELL — Sandhills Valley topped Maxwell 72-38 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley 72, Hi-Line 50
EUSTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Hi-Line 72-50 on Thursday.
Potter-Dix 67, Garden County 41
OSHKOSH — Potter-Dix downed Garden County 67-41 in the MAC Tournament on Thursday.
Ansley/Litchfield 74, South Loup 59
ANSLEY — Ansley/Litchfield defeated South Loup 74-59 on Thursday.
Gothenburg 50, Broken Bow 48
BROKEN BOW — Gothenburg edged Broken Bow 50-48 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts Valentine and Gothenburg travels to Sidney on Friday.
Paxton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22
PAXTON — Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade 62-22 on Thursday.