Sports Shorts, Jan. 21

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Trinidad 83, North Platte 71
TRINIDAD, Colo. — A late Trinidad State rally erased a North Platte comeback Friday in a 83-71 victory.
Trailing by 11 at the break, 49-39, the Knights climbed their way back into the game cutting the deficit to two with 10:16 to play. However, late runs for the Trojans kept the Knights comeback at bay.
German Plotnikov scored on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Knights in scoring. The Knights will face Otero at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lexington 41, Scott (Kan.) 34
SCOTT CITY, Kan. — Lexington defeated Scott Community (Kan.) 41-34 on Friday.
South Loup Invite
CALLAWAY — Sutherland walked away with the championship of the South Loup Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 194. 2, Mullen, 137.5. 3 Plainview, 110. 4, Axtell, 107.5. 4, Twin Loup, 107.5. 6, Broken Bow JV, 80. 7, SEM, 78. 8, Hershey, 76.5. 9. Ansley-Litchfield, 70. 10, Pamer, 37.5. 11, South Loup, 37. 12, Sandhills/Thedford, 34. 13, Brady, 31. 14, Overton, 30. 15, Wilcox-Hildreth, 25. 16, Elm Creek, 19. 17, St. Pat’s, 18. Hi-Line, 17. 19, Sandhills Valley, 16.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 2, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland. 3, Jarrett Vanarsdall, Hershey. 4, Treu Atkins, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
113 — 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 3, Luke Harper, Sutherland. 4, Landon Hansen, Plainview.
120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 3, Lucio Carrizales, Hershey. 4, Graiden Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth.
126 — 1, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 2, Jordan Mosel, Plainview. 3, Keltin Vanarsdall, Hershey. 4, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, JV.
132 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 3, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 4, Chase Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Kyler Mosel, Plainview. 3, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 4, Reece Jones, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Tanner Frahm, Plainview. 3, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell. 4, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek.
152 — 1, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 2, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 3, Jerry Sittler, Broken Bow, JV. 4, John Lejia, of Plainview.
160 — 1, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 2, Andrew Harvey, Mullen. 3, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 4, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup.
170 — 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Triston Stearns, Brady.
3, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 4, Cole Kerner, Sutherland.
182 — 1, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield. 2, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 3, Eli Powers, Broken Bow, JV. 4, Preston LeClair, Axtell.
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Ashton Hawkins, Axtell. 3, Rio Remund, South Loup. 4, Hagen Campbell, Broken Bow, JV.
220 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Gavin White, Sutherland. 3, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 4, Gavin Barela, Ansley-Litchfield.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 3, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow, JV. 4, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line.
UNK Midwest Duals
KEARNEY — Broken Bow finished second at the UNK Midwest Duals on Friday.
Team results
1, Millard South. 2, Broken Bow. 3, Kearney. 4, Columbus. 5, Augusta. 6, Central. 7, Minden. 8, Gretna. 9, Amherst. 10, Bellevue West. 11, Norton Community. 12, Wahoo. 13, Kearney JV. 14, Sedgwick County/Fleming. 15, York. 16, Kearney Catholic.
Matches
1, Millard South def. Broken Bow 46-27.
3, Kearney def. Columbus 40-25.
5, Augusta def. Central 53-12.
7, Minden def. Gretna 51-27.
9, Amherst def. Bellevue West 61-18.
11, Norton Community def. Wahoo 36-35.
13, Kearney JV def, Sedgwick County/Fleming 55-18.
15, York def. Kearney Catholic 48-21.
Chadron Duals
CHADRON — Ogallala finished fourth at the Chadron Duals on Friday.
Individual results
1, Scottsbluff. 2, Valentine. 3, Mead. 4, Ogallala. 5, Campbell County. 6, Mitchell. 7, Chadron. 8, Alliance.
Matches
1, Scottsbuff def. Valentine 43-33
3, Mead def. Ogallala 39-34
5, Campbell def. Mitchell 48-33
7, Chadron def. Alliance 42-24
Hemingford Invite
HEMINGFORD — Chase County won the Hemingford Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Chase County, 112. 2, Garden County, 78. 3, Kimball, 47. 4, Hay Springs, 46. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 42. 6, Morrill, 35. 7, Crawford, 30. 8, Hemingford, 25.5. 9, Mitchell JV, 23. 10, Leyton, 20. 11, Sioux County, 9.
Girls team results
1, Chadron, 57. 2, Mitchell, 37. 3, Ogallala, 34. 4, Hemingford, 26. 5, Lingle, 14. 6, Bayard, 11.
Boys Individual results
106 — 1, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs
113 — 1, Creel Weber of Hemingford. 2, Rylan Houk, Mitchell JV. 3, Trevin Moreno, Chase Co. 4, Austin Child, Gordon-Rushville.
120 — 1, Cayden White, Chase Co. 2, Cody Brinkman, Kimball. 3, Nicholos Arroyo, Morrill.
126 — 1, Paden Morava, Crawford. 2, Malachi Christensen, Chase Co. 3, Tyler J Smith, Morrill. 4, George Colton, Chase Co.
132 — 1, James McGinnis, Kimball. 2, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 3, Westyn Mendenhall, Chase Co. 4, Gabe Kohel, Morrill.
138 — 1, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 2, Luis Co, Chase Co. 3, Gavin Hunt, Garden Co. 4, Wyatt Feddersen, Gordon-Rushville.
145- 1, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 2, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Adam Hill, Garden Co. 4, Colton Randall, Sioux Co.
152- 1. Trey Kirch, Garden Co. 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 3, Beau Child, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Cody Duffy, Chase Co.
160 — 1, Gunner Roberson of Garden Co. 2, Brice Vitosh of Chase Co. 3, Bronson Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville. 4, Drew Varner of Hemingford
170 — 1, Dallas Miller, Garden Co. 2, Mike Sanderson, Sioux Co. 3, Brad Speaker, Chase Co.
195 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Thomas Reeves, Chase Co. 3, Zach Tarin, Chase Co.
285 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase Co. 2, Anthony Running Hawk, Hay Springs. 3, Michael Suttles, Mitchell JV. 4, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford.
Girls individual results
G100 — 1, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard Girls. 2, Naila Ford, Ogallala Girls.
G107 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron Girls. 2, Jamie Biel, Ogallala Girls. 3, Kyra Skiles, Ogallala Girls. 4, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford Girls.
G114 — 1, Audrey Morris, Mitchell Girls. 2, Delilah Gallegos, Ogallala Girls. 3, Amelie Avalos, Ogallala Girls.
G126 — 1, Josie Houk, Lingle Girls. 2, Emma K Pester, Mitchell Girls. 3, Sharon Garza, Bayard Girls.
G132 — 1, Fia Rasmussen, Chadron Girls. 2, Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls. 3, Oakley Larsen, Garden County Girls.
G152 — 1, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron Girls. 2, Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls. 3, Ember Diers, Chadron Girls.
G165 — 1, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford Girls. 2, Kyliah Engledow, Mitchell Girls. 3, Addie Diers, Chadron Girls. 4, Mia Valenzuela Favela, Ogallala Girls.
G235 — 1, Abilene Miller, Garden County Girls. 2, Mady Radspinner, Hemingford Girls.
RPAC Tourney
ALMA — Maxwell finished second at the RPAC Tourney on Friday.
Team results
1, Arapahoe, 186.5. 2, Maxwell, 172. 3, Southern Valley, 170. 4, Alma, 157. 5, Hitchcock County 139. 6, Cambridge, 135.5. 7, Southwest, 127. 8, Loomis/Bertrand, 78. 9, Wauneta-Palisade, 64. 10, Dundy County-Stratton, 26. 11, Medicine Valley, 12. 12, Paxton 4.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge. 4, Chase Hamilton, Southern Valley.
113 — 1, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 2, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 3, Tucker Brandyberry, Alma. 4, Carter Horner of Loomis/Bertrand.
120 — 1, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 2, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe. 3, Alex Diaz, Arapahoe. 4, Emily Willis, Dundy County-Stratton.
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge. 3, Grayson Koller, Arapahoe. 4, Gavin Dunse, Alma.
132 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 3, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 4, James Dubbs, Alma.
138 — 1, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 2, Clay Bohr, Loomis/Bertrand. 3, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 4, Owen Heessel, Maxwell.
145 — 1, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 2, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe. 3, Adam Corbett, Cambridge. 4, Hunter Perks, Cambridge.
152 — 1, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 2, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 3, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
160 -1, Trevor Brown of Southern Valley. 2, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 3, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 4, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton.
170 — 1, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 2, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 3, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 4, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge.
182 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley. 3, — Tyler Neill, Maxwell.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Jeremy Felix, Alma. 3, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 4, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Nolan Edgren, Loomis/Bertrand. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 3, Riggin Ludeke, Loomis/Bertrand. 4, Colby Noel, Southern Valley.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Gothenburg 48, Sidney 45
SIDNEY — Gothenburg held off Sidney 48-45 on Friday.
Gothenburg starts the SWC Tourney on Monday.
Gordon-Rushville 52, Mullen 32
MULLEN — Gordon-Rushville defeated Mullen 52-32 on Friday.
Mullen starts the MNAC Tournament on Saturday.
Arthur County 48, Hyannis 19
ARTHUR — Arthur County topped Hyannis 48-19 on Friday.
Hyannis and Arthur County start the MNAC Tournament on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna 36, North Central 31
ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna edged North Central 36-31 on Friday. Anselmo-Merna starts the MNAC Tournament on Saturday.
Alliance 48, Ogallala 46
ALLIANCE — Alliance outlasted Ogallala 48-46 on Friday.
Ogallala start SWC Tournament on Monday.
Broken Bow 47, Valentine 18
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Valentine 47-18 on Friday.
Broken Bow starts the SWC Tournament on Monday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Gothenburg 42, Sidney 39
SIDNEY — Gothenburg edged Sidney 42-39 on Friday.
Gothenburg starts the SWC Tournament on Monday.
Gordon-Rushville 46, Mullen 39
MULLEN — Gordon-Rushville defeated Mullen 46-39 on Friday
Mullen starts the MNAC Tournament on Saturday.
Loomis 86, Hi-Line 49
EUSTIS — Loomis topped Hi-Line 86-49 on Friday. Hi-Line hosts Amherst on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 74, Valentine 35
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Valentine 74-35 on Friday. Broken Bow starts the SWC Tournament on Monday.