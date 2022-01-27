 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 27
Sports Shorts, Jan. 27

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHO0L WRESTLING

Broken Bow 61, Ogallala 9

OGALLALA — Broken Bow downed Ogallala 61-9 on Thursday.

Med. Valley Tri

Results

Medicine Valley 30, Dundy County-Stratton 0

Wauneta-Palisade 24, Medicine Valley 24

Wauneta-Palisade 30, Dundy County-Stratton 16

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Axtell 38, Hi-Line 17

EUSTIS — Axtell defeated Hi-Line 38-17 on Thursday.

Hi-Line starts the FKC Tourney on Saturday.

South Platte 53, Garden Co. 29

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Garden County 53-29 on Thursday.

Garden County hosts Creek Valley and South Platte travels to Bayard on Friday.

Sedgwick County, CO 64, Perkins Co. 34

SEDGWICK, Colo. — Sedgwick County defeated Perkins County 64-34 on Thursday.

Perkins County travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.

RPAC Tourney

West division at Maxwell

Hitchcock County 40, Dundy County-Stratton 30

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Paxton 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 16

East division at Cambridge

Arapahoe 49, Medicine Valley 38

Southern Valley 49, Southwest 37

Alma 36, Cambridge 31

SWC Tourney

Consolation

at Gothenburg

Fifth place

McCook 53, Ogallala 45

Seventh place

Valentine 54, Cozad 38

MNAC Tourney

South Loup 48, Mullen 38

Anselmo-Merna 55, Sandhills/Thedford 41

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47

EUSTIS — Axtell defeated Hi-Line 56-47 on Thursday.

Hi-Line starts the FKC Tourney on Saturday.

Garden Co. 78, South Platte 55

BIG SPRINGS — Garden County downed South Platte 78-55 on Thursday.

Garden County hosts Creek Valley and South Platte travels to Bayard on Friday.

Perkins Co. 60, Sedgwick County, CO 16

SEDGWICK, Colo. — Perkins County defeated Sedgwick County 60-16 on Thursday.

Perkins County travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.

SWC Tourney

at Gothenburg

Fifth place

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 33

Seventh place

Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36

MNAC Tourney

Mullen 46, Anselmo-Merna 29

Hyannis 52. Sandhills/Thedford 40

Tags

