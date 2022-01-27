Sports Shorts, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHO0L WRESTLING
Broken Bow 61, Ogallala 9
OGALLALA — Broken Bow downed Ogallala 61-9 on Thursday.
Med. Valley Tri
Results
Medicine Valley 30, Dundy County-Stratton 0
Wauneta-Palisade 24, Medicine Valley 24
Wauneta-Palisade 30, Dundy County-Stratton 16
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Axtell 38, Hi-Line 17
EUSTIS — Axtell defeated Hi-Line 38-17 on Thursday.
Hi-Line starts the FKC Tourney on Saturday.
South Platte 53, Garden Co. 29
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Garden County 53-29 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Creek Valley and South Platte travels to Bayard on Friday.
Sedgwick County, CO 64, Perkins Co. 34
SEDGWICK, Colo. — Sedgwick County defeated Perkins County 64-34 on Thursday.
Perkins County travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.
RPAC Tourney
West division at Maxwell
Hitchcock County 40, Dundy County-Stratton 30
Wauneta-Palisade 51, Paxton 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 16
East division at Cambridge
Arapahoe 49, Medicine Valley 38
Southern Valley 49, Southwest 37
Alma 36, Cambridge 31
SWC Tourney
Consolation
at Gothenburg
Fifth place
McCook 53, Ogallala 45
Seventh place
Valentine 54, Cozad 38
MNAC Tourney
South Loup 48, Mullen 38
Anselmo-Merna 55, Sandhills/Thedford 41
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47
EUSTIS — Axtell defeated Hi-Line 56-47 on Thursday.
Hi-Line starts the FKC Tourney on Saturday.
Garden Co. 78, South Platte 55
BIG SPRINGS — Garden County downed South Platte 78-55 on Thursday.
Garden County hosts Creek Valley and South Platte travels to Bayard on Friday.
Perkins Co. 60, Sedgwick County, CO 16
SEDGWICK, Colo. — Perkins County defeated Sedgwick County 60-16 on Thursday.
Perkins County travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.
SWC Tourney
at Gothenburg
Fifth place
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 33
Seventh place
Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36
MNAC Tourney