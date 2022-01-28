Sports Shorts, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
McCook Duals
MCCOOK — North Platte won the McCook Duals on Friday.
Team results
1, North Platte. 2, Wray. 3, Amherst. 4, Ogallala. 5, Gothenburg. 6, Yuma. 6, Alliance. 8, McCook.
Matches
1st place
North Platte defeated Wray 35-33.
3rd place
Amherst defeated Ogallala 60-24.
5th place
Gothenburg defeated Alliance 34-24.
7th place
Yuma defeated McCook 42-31.
Ord Invite
ORD — Broken Bow won the championship of the Ord Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 278. 2, Battle Creek, 189.5. 3, Logan View, 166. 4, Ord, 138. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 118. 6, Ravenna, 105. 7, Burwell, 93. 8, Centura, 72.5. 9, Axtell, 56. 10, Hershey, 52. 11, Ansley-Litchfield, 39. 11, Nebraska Christian, 39. 13, Arcadia/Loup City, 32. 14, Sandhills/Thedford, 30. 15, Loomis-Bertrand, 12.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow. 2, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 3, Ryan Stusse Jr., Battle Creek. 4, William Tercero, Broken Bow.
113 — 1, Jacob McGee, Logan View. 2, Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek. 3, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 4, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow.
120 — 1, Ayden Berney, Centura. 2, Grady Rasmussen, Ravenna. 3, Jaxson Hassler, Battle Creek. 4, William Moninger, Broken Bow.
126 — 1, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 2, Carter King, Battle Creek. 3, Morgan Treffer, Ravenna. 4, Kyler Vincent, Gordon-Rushville.
132 — 1, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Kaden Gregory, Logan View. 3, Daniel Musgrave, Nebraska Christian. 4, Boston Reeves, Battle Creek.
138 — 1, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Hayden Kluthe, Ord. 3, Chance Foust, Logan View. 4, Caden Larsen, Ravenna.
145 — 1, Brendan Boyce, Ord. 2, Cody Mayfield, Burwell. 3, Dakota Baum, Broken Bow. 4, Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow.
152 — 1, Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek. 2, Baylor Kaup, Logan View. 3, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 4, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville.
160 — 1, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville. 2, Wyatt Nierodzik, Battle Creek. 3, Brice Chaplin, Broken Bow. 4, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna.
170 — 1, Chase Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City. 2, Zander Schweitzer, Broken Bow. 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Braydon Wobken, Logan View.
182 — 1, Kolby Larson, Burwell. 2, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 3, Dylan Silva, Logan View. 4, Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville.
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills-Thedford. 2, Ryan Gabriel, Ord. 3, Alex Gideon, Burwell. 4, Cal Wells, Broken Bow.
220 — 1, Logan Booth, Logan View. 2, Kase Thompson, Battle Creek. 3, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 4, Trey Warner, Ord.
285 — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 2, Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek. 3, Bridger Rice, Ord. 4, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow.
Central Valley Invite
GREELEY — Mullen came away with the championship at the Central Valley Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Mullen, 166. 2, Tri County, 141.5. 3, Summerland, 106. 4, Wood River, 92.5. 5, Shelby Rising City, 81. 6, Neligh/Oakdale, 79. 7, SEM, 77.5. 8, Cambridge, 74. 9, High Plains Community, 70. 10, Overton, 69. 11, Anselmo-Merna, 64. 12, Palmer, 51. 13, GICC, 41. 14, Elgin/Elgin Pope John, 37. 15, Weeping Water, 34. 16, Central Valley, 33. 17, South Loup, 31. 18, Fullerton, 28. 19, Riverside, 20. 20, Hi-Line, 14. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre, 4.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 2, Hudson Urkoski, High Plains Community. 3, Jhonny Matias Trejo, Wood River. 4, Treu Atkins, SEM.
113 — 1, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 2, Austin Kennicutt, Overton. 3, Kaedean Schwarting, Elgin/Elgin Pope John. 4, Carter Haesler, Mullen.
120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Trevor Carraher, Riverside. 3, Dawson Mason, South Loup. 4, Gage Friesen, High Plains Community.
126 — 1, Cole Spahr, Tri County. 2, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Elgin Pope John. 3, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge. 4, Kegan Payne, Neligh/Oakdale.
132 — 1, Javier Marino, High Plains Community. 2, Jesse Thiele, Summerland. 3, Ashton Higgins, Neligh/Oakdale. 4, Bo Pokorny, Central Valley.
138 — 1, Caden Reedy, Tri County. 2, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 3, Riley Waddington, Wood River. 4, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley.
145 — 1, Grady Belt, Shelby Rising City. 2, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Zaid Martinez, Tri County. 4, Chase Gracey, Mullen.
152 — 1, Dylan Ancheta, Wood River. 2, Justin Knoll, Shelby Rising City. 3, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 4, Tye Stanton, Cambridge.
160 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC. 2, Landon Sliva, Shelby Rising City. 3, Alex Arroyo, Summerland.4, Andrew Harvey, Mullen.
170 — 1, Aiden Kuester, Neligh/Oakdale. 2, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 3, Dylan Pooschke, Overton. 4, Kendrick Schroeder, Summerland.
182 — 1, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 2, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 3, Jurgen Baker, Tri County. 4, Brayden Harms, Weeping Water.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Colton Thiele, Summerland. 3, Collin Vrbka, Shelby Rising City. 4, James Kerns, Tri County.
220 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Brevin Damrow, Tri County. 3, Samuel McMillan, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Wyatt Chipps, Summerland.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Logan Mueller, Summerland. 3, Tommy Leetch, Wood River. 4, Brendon Hall, SEM.
Medicine Valley Invite
CURTIS — Sutherland walked away with the championship at the Medicine Valley Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 241.5. 2, Chase County, 152. 3, Sedgewick Co. Fleming, 120. 4, Southern Valley, 110. 5, Hitchcock County, 105. 6, Southwest, 67. 7, Garden County, 65. 8, Brady, 62. 9, North Platte JV, 51. 10, Wauneta-Palisade, 36. 11, Sandhills Valley, 31. 12, Elm Creek, 28. 13, Dundy County-Stratton, 7. 14, Medicine Valley, 4. 14, Paxton, 4.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 2, Kaiden Schelling, Sedgewick Co. Fleming. 3, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland. 4, Dale Shaner, Brady.
113 — 1, Scotty Engle, Sedgewick Co. Fleming. 2, Luke Harper, Sutherland. 3, Trevin Moreno, Chase County. 4, Chase Hamilton, Southern Valley.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 3, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County.
126 — 1, Cauy Kohl, Sutherland. 2, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Drake Miles, North Platte JV. 4, Malachi Christensen, Chase County.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Westyn Mendenhall, Chase County. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 3, Luis Co, Chase County. 4, Mario Oritz, Sedgewick Co. Fleming.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 3, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 4, Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palisade.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Bryan Bagby, Sedgewick Co. Fleming. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 4, Zach Herbert, Chase County.
160 — 1, Hayden Burr, Sedgewick Co. Fleming. 2, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 3, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 4, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Grant Statz, Sedgewick Co. Fleming.
182 — 1, Thomas Reeves, Chase County. 2, Cole Kerner, Sutherland. 3, Gabe Grove, Southern Valley. 4, Chris Shrock, Sedgewick Co. Fleming.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte JV. 3, Zach Tarin, Chase County. 4, Eric Halsted, Sutherland.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Gavin White, Sutherland. 3, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 2, Cameron Carr, Brady. 3, Colby Noel, Southern Valley. 4, Kaden Allen, Sandhills Valley.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Kearney Catholic 57, Perkins County 15
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Perkins County 57-15 on Friday.
Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated Hershey 64-58 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Chase County on Saturday.
Sutherland 46, Kimball 35
KIMBALL — Sutherland topped Kimball 46-35 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Garden County on Tuesday.
Garden County 62, Creek Valley 36
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Creek Valley 62-36
on Friday.
Garden County hosts Sutherland on Tuesday and Creek Valley hosts Potter-Dix on Thursday.
MNAC Tourney
Consolation
at Thedford
Cody-Kilgore 47, Brady 40
Twin Loup 56, Arthur County 47
at Stapleton
Sandhills Valley 47, Hyannis 38
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bridgeport 64, Hershey 58
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport edged Hershey 64-58 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Chase County on Saturday.
Garden County 58, Creek Valley 29
OSHKOSH — Garden County downed Creek Valley 58-29 on Friday.
Garden County hosts Sutherland on Tuesday and Creek Valley hosts Potter-Dix on Thursday.
Sutherland 46, Kimball 35
KIMBALL — Sutherland defeated Kimball 46-35 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Garden County on Tuesday.
RPAC Tourney
East division
at Cambridge
Arapahoe 58, Southern Valley 47
Cambridge 63, Southwest 34
Bertrand 50, Medicine Valley 35
West division
at Maxwell
Paxton 40, Maxwell 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 40
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Hitchcock County 40