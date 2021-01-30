 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 30
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 70, Kimball 36

KIMBALL — St. Pat’s downed Kimball 70-36 on Saturday.

St. Pat’s (10-7) travels to Paxton (8-8) on Tuesday.

Chase Co. 48, Hershey 38

HERSHEY — Chase County defeated Hershey 48-38 on Saturday.

Hershey (10-8) hosts Mullen (16-2) and Chase County (13-5) travels to Yuma, Colorado, on Tuesday.

RPAC Tourney

Third place

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Alma 46

MNAC Tourney

Third place

Anselmo-Merna 70, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Championship

Mullen 56, South Loup 29

SWC Tourney

Third place

Gothenburg 36, Ogallala 25

Championship

Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 22

FKC Touney

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Hi-Line 40

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Pat’s 52, Kimball 12

KIMBALL — St. Pat’s defeated Kimball 52-12 on Saturday.

St. Pat’s (14-4) travels to Paxton (8-8) on Tuesday.

Hershey 59, Chase Co. 36

HERSHEY — Hershey downed Chase County 59-36 on Saturday.

Hershey (16-2) hosts Mullen (14-2) and Chase County (10-8) travels to Yuma, Colorado, on Tuesday.

RPAC Tourney

Third place

Paxton 53, Medicine Valley 42

Championship

DCS 58, Southern Valley 55

MNAC Tourney

Third place

Sandhills/Thedford 46, 39

Championship

Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27

SWC Tourney

Third place

Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44

Championship

Ogallala 64, McCook 45

FKC Tourney

Hi-Line 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Laramie County CC Tournament

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Knights lost to Otero Junior College in five sets Saturday on the second day of the Laramie County Community College Tournament, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 8-15.

Alysen Daniels had 17 kills and Taylor Hansen added 13 for the Knights. Erica Hoppingled the Knights with 46 assists while Ruby Valle led with 25 digs.

The Knights were swept by Hutchinson Community College, 20-25, 14-25, 16-25.

Daniels had six kills and Kim Krise had five. Valle contributed 16 digs.

“We played a good Hutchinson team, and I really liked how we played set one,” head coach Alexa McCall said. “We controlled most of the set and pushed them pretty hard. I would have liked to have seen us respond better in the next two sets. It was good to play this weekend. It showed us how we can improve in practice and be ready for next weekend in McCook.”

North Platte will head to the McCook Community College Invite Feb. 5-6. The tournament will be livestreamed at mccindians.com.

WRESTLING

Raymond Central Tourney

RAYMOND — Cozad finished sixth at the Raymond Central Tourney on Saturday.

Team results

1, Beatrice, 249.5. 2, Raymond Central, 177.5. 3, Bellevue West, 147. 4, Syracuse, 142. 5, Omaha Burke, 113. 6, Cozad, 108. 7, Malcolm, 107. 8, Fort Calhoun, 97.5. 9, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 68. 10, Lincoln High, 55.5. 11, Falls City, 41. 12, Wakefield, 34. 13, Southern, 7. 14, Friend, 0.

Cozad results

106 — 1, Gavin Vanover, Beatrice. 2, Trey McCoy, Fort Calhoun. 3, Nate Haggart, Cozad. 4, Samuel Chase, Wakefield. 5, Kaleb Zulkoski, Falls City.

113 — 1, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun. 2, Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central. 3, Tristan Reinke, Beatrice. 4, Bryson Bussinger, Cozad. 5, Caleb Caudill, Syracuse. 6, Cydnee Loos, Malcolm.

132 — 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice. 2, Dreu White, Cozad. 3, Wyatt Olberding, Falls City. 4, Jacob Smith, Syracuse. 5, Johnny Palermo, Bellevue West. 6, Brock Skeahan, Raymond Central.

152 — 1, Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central. 2, Isaac White, Cozad. 3, Barrett Bischoff, Syracuse. 4, Jackson Miller, Beatrice. 5, Thomas Reid, Omaha Burke. 6, Austin Libby, Bellevue West.

182 — 1, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice. 2, Kaleb Pohl, Cozad. 3, Caleb Courter, Malcolm. 4, Jaiveonce Mitchell, Omaha Burke. 5, Andy Maloley, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. 6, Grant Nixon, Fort Calhoun.

220 — 1, Isaac Bittner, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. 2, Jesse Hartline, Fort Calhoun. 3, Nolan Bahnson, Beatrice. 4, Skylar Sterns, Raymond Central. 5, Zack Pasco, Malcolm. 6, Jade Brown, Cozad.

285 — 1, Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm. 2, Zachary Burr, Syracuse. 3, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad. 4, Zachary Markey, Beatrice. 5, Adam Johnson, Bellevue West. 6, Clayton Howe, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

DONIPHAN — Sandhills/Thedford tied for sixth and Perkins County finished ninth at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Minden, 194.5. 2, Cross County/Osceola, 122. 3, Conestoga, 112.5. 4, Tri County, 101.5. 5, Grand Island JV, 94. 6t, Kearney Catholic, 73. 6t, Sandhills/Thedford, 73. 8, Gibbon, 67. 9, Perkins County, 60. 10t, Lincoln Lutheran, 46. 10t, Lincoln Southeast JV, 46. 12, Doniphan-Trumbull, 45. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia, 41. 14, High Plains Community, 31.5. 15, Hastings JV, 25.

Sandhills/Thedford and Perkins County results

138 — 1, Hunter Heath, Minden. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains Community. 4, Leighton Nuttelman, Cross County/Osceola.

182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Jurgen Baker, Tri County. 3, Braxtyn Janda, Minden. 4, Ethan Brehm, Cross County/Osceola. 5, Hunter Fredrickson, Minden. 6, Malakai Jones, Conestoga.

195 — 1, Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola. 2, Brandon Beeson, Tri County. 3, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 4, Colton Horne, Doniphan Trumbull. 5, Zach Smith, Minden. 6, Jack Cooper, Lincoln Southeast JV.

220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Daulton Kuehn, Minden. 3, James Sucha, Kearney Catholic. 4, Jackson Masek, Lincoln Lutheran.

285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Caleb Klein, Hastings St. Cecilia. 3, Jordy Baland, Doniphan Trumbull. 4, Zachary Pittman, Grand Island JV.

Ainsworth Invite

AINSWORTH — Brady finished seventh at the Ainsworth Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Central City, 228.5. 2, Burke/Gregory, 163. 3, Sidney, 136. 4, Valentine, 132.5. 5, Winside, 102. 6, Twin Loup, 65.5. 7, Brady, 57. 8, Loomis/Bertrand, 50. 9, North Central, 36. 10, Ainsworth, 34. 11, Hay Springs, 9.

Brady results

132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, John Kenney, Loomis/Bertrand. 3, Johnny Scarlett, Central City. 4, Cody Miller, Valentine.

170 — 1, Sam Moore, Central City. 2, Tucker Even, Burke/Gregory. 3, Tagg Buechle, Valentine. 4, Triston Stearns, Brady.

220 — 1, Rhoss Oliver, Burke/Gregory. 2, Kaden Dady, Brady. 3, Riley Christensen, Sidney. 4, Lee Major, Valentine.

Arapahoe Invite

ARAPAHOE — Hitchcock County finshed sixth and Hi-Line finished seventh at the Arapahoe Invite on Saturday.

Team Results

1, Arapahoe, 143.5. 2, Southern Valley, 105. 3, Oberlin, 102.5. 4, Elm Creek, 95. 5, Cambridge, 77. 6, Hitchcock County, 69. 7, Hi-Line, 66.5. 8, SEM, 65. 9, Pleasanton, 49.

Hitchcock County and Hi-Line results

106 — 1, Josh Juenemann, Oberlin. 2, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 3, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe. 4, Navarre Plagmann, SEM. 5, Jake Klotz, Hi-Line.

113 — 1, Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek. 2, Jesse Winberg, Pleasanton. 3, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 4, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe

120 — 1, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe. 2, Lukas Zodrow, Oberlin. 3, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 4, Wryston Brell, Hi-Line.

126 — 1, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 2, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County. 3, Matt Morgan, Cambridge.

132 — 1, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 2, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe. 3, Erik Rojas, Elm Creek. 4, Trevor Jorges, Hi-Line.

160 — 1, Travis Quintana, Elm Creek. 2, Shane Sleja, Southern Valley. 3, Gabe Huntley, Cambridge. 4, Elijah Niemeier, Hi-Line.

170 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 3, Ashton Nichols, SEM. 4, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley.

182 — 1, Gavon Uehlin, Oberlin. 2, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 3, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton.

220 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 3, Aaron Hernandez, SEM. 4, Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton.

285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton. 3, Brendon Hall, SEM. 4, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County.

Central Conference Tourney

HASTINGS — Lexington finished sixth at the Central Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Team results

1, Columbus Lakeview, 181.5. 2, Aurora, 176.5. 3, York, 175. 4, Schuyler, 155. 5, Northwest, 133. 6, Lexington, 116.5. 7, Adams Central, 110. 8, Seward, 90.5. 9, Holdrege, 77. 10, Crete, 57.

Lexington results

113 — 1, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 2, Cash Duncan, Seward. 3, Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview. 4, Justin Barbee, Adams Central. 5, caleb Alcorta, Northwest. 6, Wyatt Clarke, Crete.

120 — 1, Ivan Lazo, Lexington. 2, Andon Stenger, Columbus Lakeview. 3, Braiden Kort, Adams Central. 4, Jeremy Oswald, Aurora. 5, Jesus Rodriguez, York. 6, Brayan Romero, Schuyler.

126 — 1, Thomas Ivey, York. 2, Dylan Hubbard, Lexington. 3, Jesus Hernandez, Schuyler. 4, Jeffrey Kuncl, Crete. 5, Caleb Vokes, Northwest. 6, Treyton Hobson, Seward.

132 — 1, Kaleb Eliker of York. 2, Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview. 3, Devon Ackles of Adams Central. 4, Freddy Basilio of Schuyler. 5, Conner Rosendale of Seward. 6, Angel Vega of Lexington

138 — 1, Logan Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview. 2, Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central. 3, Jesus Carrasco, Schuyler. 4, Jacob Janssen, Holdrege. 5, Landen Johnson, Lexington. 6, Kayden Massing, Aurora.

152 — 1, Diego Maganda, Schuyler. 2, Brock Mahoney, Columbus Lakeview. 3, Eli Arends, Northwest. 4, Britton Kemling, Aurora. 5, Breckin Schoepf, Seward. 6, Jackson Oaks, Lexington.

160 — 1, Kobe Lyons, York. 2, Austin Cooley, Northwest. 3, Rene Corado, Lexington. 4, Yordi Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview. 5, Jhony Escobar, Schuyler. 6, Mason Marquardt, Holdrege.

182 — 1, Mack Owens, Aurora. 2, Damian Smith, Holdrege. 3, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview. 4, Kaden Lyons, York. 5, Joseph Stein, Northwest. 6, Ismael Ayala, Lexington.

195 — 1, Chase Cotton, York. 2, Brekyn Papineau, Aurora. 3, Austen Smith, Columbus Lakeview. 4, Victor Isele, Northwest. 5, Gabriel Moyao, Schuyler. 6, Fredy Vargas, Lexington.

220 — 1, Jack Allen, Aurora. 2, Daniel Jerez, Schuyler. 3, Morgan Collingham, York. 4, Nolan Moorman, Northwest. 5, Erick Bello, Columbus Lakeview. 6, Jesse Arevalo, Lexington.

WTC/MAC Tourney

MITCHELL — Garden County finished seventh at the WTC/MAC Tourney on Saturday.

Team results

1, Gordon-Rushville, 121. 2, Bridgeport, 115. 3, Mitchell, 108. 4, Bayard, 102. 5, Hemingford, 56. 6, Kimball, 51. 7, Garden County, 41. 8, Morrill, 40. 9, Leyton, 38. 10, Banner County, 11. 11, Minatare, 4.

Garden County results

152 — 1, Trevor Widener of Bridgeport. 2, Colton Holthus of Garden County. 3, Drake Brewer of Gordon-Rushville. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg of Banner County.

160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 3, Alex Neefe, Hemingford. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.

170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell. 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville. 4, Trey Kirch, Garden County.

182 — 1, Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Theron Miller, Bayard.

Warcat Invite

RED CLOUD — Southwest won the championship of the Warcat Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, Southwest, 171. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 110.5. 3, Belleville-Republic County, 96. 4, Alma, 67. 5, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, 61. 6, Franklin, 60. 7, Kenesaw, 58.5. 8, Shelton, 40. 9, Osborne, 33. 10, Wilcox-Hildreth, 22. 11, Harvard, 10.

Individual results

106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 3, Kyler Carraher, Franklin. 4, Gage Overton, Southwest.

113 — 1, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 3, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 4, Alex Dyke, Belleville-Republic County.

120 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Alex Spotanski, Shelton. 3, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Seamus Holmes, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian.

126 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Braydon Binder, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 4, James Dubbs, Alma. 5, Chase Ostdiek, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 6, Keller Twohig, Franklin.

132 — 1, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Jordan Williams, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Kooper Hudsonpillar, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 4, Gavin Dunse, Alma. 5, Ryder Prescott, Kenesaw. 6, Will Belz, Kenesaw.

138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Trevor Kuehn, Kenesaw. 3, Matthew Vahling, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 4, Zach Pirotek, Belleville-Republic County. 5, Silas Purdy, Kenesaw.

145 — 1, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 3, Justin Widler, Osborne. 4, Hunter Reynolds, Belleville-Republic County.

152 — 1, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 2, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Alex Wilbur, Franklin. 4, Lane Lieb, Wilcox-Hildreth.

160 — 1, Andrew Hubert, Belleville-Republic County. 2, Tathen Lovewell, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian. 3, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 4, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 5, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 6, Klayton Niles, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

170 — 1, Chris Heise, Osborne. 2, Barett Haussermann, Franklin. 3, Ryan Beavers, Belleville-Republic County.

195 — 1, Joseph Kahrs, Franklin. 2, Bryan Baxter, Belleville-Republic County. 3, Andrew Graf, Alma. 4, Gabe Pettit, Franklin.

220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Robert Richmond, Wilcox-Hildreth. 3, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.

285 — 1, Dallas Buss, Belleville-Republic County. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Cesar Ramirez, Harvard.

