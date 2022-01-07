Sports Shorts, Jan. 7

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Arthur County 57, Wallace 49
WALLACE — Arthur County defeated Wallace 57-49 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Brady and Wallace travels to Mullen on Saturday.
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 31
HOLDREGE — Broken Bow held off Holdrege 38-31 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to Kearney to play Auburn on Saturday.
Cambridge 47, Southwest 33
BARTLEY — Cambridge topped Southwest 47-33 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
MHC 52, Paxton 28
PAXTON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Paxton 52-28 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Kearney to face Blue Hill on Saturday and Paxton hosts Creek Valley on Thursday.
Gothenburg 52, McCook 43
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg topped McCook 52-43 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Centura on Saturday and McCook host Hastings on Friday.
Arapahoe 54, Medicine Valley 44
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Medicine Valley 54-44 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Ogallala 46, Cozad 40
COZAD — Ogallala outlasted Cozad 46-40 on Friday.
Cozad travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Ogallala travels to Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
St. Pat’s 64, Perkins County 35
St. Pat’s topped Perkins County 64-35 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Sutherland and St. Pat’s hosts Cozad on Saturday.
Wauneta-Pa. 67, Hitchcock County 28
TRENTON — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Hitchcock County 67-28 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Southwest on Saturday and Hitchcock County travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Sutherland 42
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Sutherland 61-42 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Anselmo-Merna on Thursday.
Mullen 54, Brady 26
BRADY — Mullen defeated Brady 54-26 on Friday.
Brady travels to Arthur County and Mullen hosts Wallace on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley 52, Creek Valley 32
CHAPPELL — Sandhills Valley topped Creek Valley 52-32 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Wallace 77, Arthur County 38
WALLACE — Wallace defeated Arthur County 77-38 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Brady and Wallace travels to Mullen on Saturday.
Cambridge 64, Southwest 40
BARTLEY — Cambridge topped Southwest 64-40 on Friday. Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
McCook 52, Gothenburg 32
GOTHENBURG — McCook defeated Gothenburg 52-32 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Centura on Saturday and McCook hosts Hastings on Friday.
Medicine Valley 58, Arapahoe 34
ARAPAHOE — Medicine Valley topped Arapahoe 58-34 on Friday.
Medicine Valley hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Mullen 47, Brady 36
BRADY — Mullen defeated Brady 47-36 on Friday.
Brady travels to Arthur County and Mullen hosts Wallace on Saturday.
St. Pat’s 68, Perkins County 45
St. Pat’s topped Perkins County 68-45 on Friday.
Perkins County hosts Sutherland and St. Pat’s hosts Cozad on Saturday.
Holdrege 61, Broken Bow 47
HOLDREGE — Holdrege defeated Broken Bow 61-47 on Friday. Broken Bow travels to Kearney on Saturday to face Bridgeport.
Ogallala 63, Cozad 49
COZAD — Ogallala topped Cozad 63-49 on Friday.
Cozad travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Ogallala travels to Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 78, Creek Valley 30
CHAPPELL — Sandhills Valley defeated Creek Valley 78-30 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Sutherland 12
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Sutherland 60-12 on Friday.
Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Anselmo-Merna on Thursday.
Hitchcock County 56, Wauneta-Palisade 12
TRENTON — Hitchcock County defeated Wauneta-Palisade 56-12 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts Southwest on Saturday and Hitchcock County travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Hyannis 68, South Platte 28
HYANNIS — Hyannis topped South Platte 68-28 on Friday.
Hyannis hosts Banner County and South Platte hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.
Paxton 48, MHC 45
PAXTON — Paxton held off Maywood-Hayes Center 48-45 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Kearney to face Blue Hill on Saturday and Paxton hosts Creek Valley on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
DCS Invite
BENKELMAN — Sutherland won the championship at the Dundy County-Stratton Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 312. 2, Arapahoe, 178. 3, Maxwell, 167. 4, St. Francis, 126.
5, Brady, 97. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 76.5. 7, Wauneta-Palisade 50. 8, Medicine Valley, 46. 9, Paxton, 24.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Kike Yanez, St. Francis. 3, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland. 4, Kellin Nelson, Brady.
113 — 1, Shane Todd, St. Francis. 2, Luke Harper, Sutherland. 3, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe. 4, Caidan Gaona, Sutherland.
120 — 1, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 2, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe. 3, Asher Robbins, St. Francis. 4, Alex Diaz, Arapahoe.
126 — 1, Grayson Koller, Arapahoe 2, Aiden Mitchum, Brady. 3. Austin Cole, Dundy County-Stratton.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 3, Dodge Fromholtz, St. Francis. 4, Anthony Pierce, Paxton.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 3, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 4, Braydn Gray, Medicine Valley.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Shannon Rethke, St. Francis. 3, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 4, Kason Bruns, Sutherland.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 3, Jace Smith, Sutherland. 4, Owen Heessel, Maxwell.
160 — 1, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton. 2, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 3, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 4, Jeffrey Nelsen, Medicine Valley.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Cole Kerner, Sutherland. 4, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley.
182 — 1, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 2, Blake Emig, Dundy County-Stratton. 3, Colton Raile, St. Francis. 4, Tyler Neill, Maxwell.
195 — 1, Eric Halsted, Sutherland. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 3, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley. 4, Klayton Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton.
220 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Cameron Carr, Brady. 3, Jacob Copper, Maxwell. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Jacen Smith, Arapahoe. 4, John Fricke, Paxton.
Burwell Invite
BURWELL — Hershey finished 14th at Burwell Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, St. Paul, 189.5. 2, Crofton-Bloomfield, 188. 3, Ravenna, 120. 4, Twin Loup, 114. 5, Wood River, 97.5. 6, Burwell, 86. 7, Ansley/Litchfield, 60. 7, North Central, 60. 9, Clarkson/Leigh, 59.5. 10, West Holt, 59. 11, GICC, 58. 12, Central Valley, 49. 13, Arcadia/Loup City, 48. 14, Hershey, 46. 15, SEM, 45. 16, Elm Creek, 38.5. 17, Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public, 20. 18, Ainsworth, 13. 19, Loomis/Bertrand, 7.
Hershey individual results
106 — 1, Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield. 2, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 3, Derrick Ruzicka, St. Paul. 4, Jhonny Matias Trejo, Wood River.
113 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 3, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.
Broken Bow vs. Malcolm Dual