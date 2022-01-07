 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Jan. 7
0 Comments

Sports Shorts, Jan. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Arthur County 57, Wallace 49

WALLACE — Arthur County defeated Wallace 57-49 on Friday.

Arthur County hosts Brady and Wallace travels to Mullen on Saturday.

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 31

HOLDREGE — Broken Bow held off Holdrege 38-31 on Friday.

Broken Bow travels to Kearney to play Auburn on Saturday.

Cambridge 47, Southwest 33

BARTLEY — Cambridge topped Southwest 47-33 on Friday.

Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.

MHC 52, Paxton 28

PAXTON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Paxton 52-28 on Friday.

Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Kearney to face Blue Hill on Saturday and Paxton hosts Creek Valley on Thursday.

Gothenburg 52, McCook 43

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg topped McCook 52-43 on Friday.

Gothenburg travels to Centura on Saturday and McCook host Hastings on Friday.

Arapahoe 54, Medicine Valley 44

ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe defeated Medicine Valley 54-44 on Friday.

Medicine Valley hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.

Ogallala 46, Cozad 40

COZAD — Ogallala outlasted Cozad 46-40 on Friday.

Cozad travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Ogallala travels to Scottsbluff on Tuesday.

St. Pat’s 64, Perkins County 35

St. Pat’s topped Perkins County 64-35 on Friday.

Perkins County hosts Sutherland and St. Pat’s hosts Cozad on Saturday.

Wauneta-Pa. 67, Hitchcock County 28

TRENTON — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Hitchcock County 67-28 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Southwest on Saturday and Hitchcock County travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Sutherland 42

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Sutherland 61-42 on Friday.

Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Anselmo-Merna on Thursday.

Mullen 54, Brady 26

BRADY — Mullen defeated Brady 54-26 on Friday.

Brady travels to Arthur County and Mullen hosts Wallace on Saturday.

Sandhills Valley 52, Creek Valley 32

CHAPPELL — Sandhills Valley topped Creek Valley 52-32 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley hosts Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Wallace 77, Arthur County 38

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Arthur County 77-38 on Friday.

Arthur County hosts Brady and Wallace travels to Mullen on Saturday.

Cambridge 64, Southwest 40

BARTLEY — Cambridge topped Southwest 64-40 on Friday. Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.

McCook 52, Gothenburg 32

GOTHENBURG — McCook defeated Gothenburg 52-32 on Friday.

Gothenburg travels to Centura on Saturday and McCook hosts Hastings on Friday.

Medicine Valley 58, Arapahoe 34

ARAPAHOE — Medicine Valley topped Arapahoe 58-34 on Friday.

Medicine Valley hosts Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.

Mullen 47, Brady 36

BRADY — Mullen defeated Brady 47-36 on Friday.

Brady travels to Arthur County and Mullen hosts Wallace on Saturday.

St. Pat’s 68, Perkins County 45

St. Pat’s topped Perkins County 68-45 on Friday.

Perkins County hosts Sutherland and St. Pat’s hosts Cozad on Saturday.

Holdrege 61, Broken Bow 47

HOLDREGE — Holdrege defeated Broken Bow 61-47 on Friday. Broken Bow travels to Kearney on Saturday to face Bridgeport.

Ogallala 63, Cozad 49

COZAD — Ogallala topped Cozad 63-49 on Friday.

Cozad travels to St. Pat’s on Saturday and Ogallala travels to Scottsbluff on Tuesday.

Sandhills Valley 78, Creek Valley 30

CHAPPELL — Sandhills Valley defeated Creek Valley 78-30 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley hosts Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Saturday.

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Sutherland 12

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford topped Sutherland 60-12 on Friday.

Sutherland travels to Perkins County on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Anselmo-Merna on Thursday.

Hitchcock County 56, Wauneta-Palisade 12

TRENTON — Hitchcock County defeated Wauneta-Palisade 56-12 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Southwest on Saturday and Hitchcock County travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.

Hyannis 68, South Platte 28

HYANNIS — Hyannis topped South Platte 68-28 on Friday.

Hyannis hosts Banner County and South Platte hosts Potter-Dix on Saturday.

Paxton 48, MHC 45

PAXTON — Paxton held off Maywood-Hayes Center 48-45 on Friday.

Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Kearney to face Blue Hill on Saturday and Paxton hosts Creek Valley on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

DCS Invite

BENKELMAN — Sutherland won the championship at the Dundy County-Stratton Invite on Friday.

Team results

1, Sutherland, 312. 2, Arapahoe, 178. 3, Maxwell, 167. 4, St. Francis, 126.

5, Brady, 97. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 76.5. 7, Wauneta-Palisade 50. 8, Medicine Valley, 46. 9, Paxton, 24.

Individual results

(Top 4)

106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Kike Yanez, St. Francis. 3, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland. 4, Kellin Nelson, Brady.

113 — 1, Shane Todd, St. Francis. 2, Luke Harper, Sutherland. 3, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe. 4, Caidan Gaona, Sutherland.

120 — 1, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 2, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe. 3, Asher Robbins, St. Francis. 4, Alex Diaz, Arapahoe.

126 — 1, Grayson Koller, Arapahoe 2, Aiden Mitchum, Brady. 3. Austin Cole, Dundy County-Stratton.

132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 3, Dodge Fromholtz, St. Francis. 4, Anthony Pierce, Paxton.

138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 3, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 4, Braydn Gray, Medicine Valley.

145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Shannon Rethke, St. Francis. 3, Riley Miller, Maxwell. 4, Kason Bruns, Sutherland.

152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 3, Jace Smith, Sutherland. 4, Owen Heessel, Maxwell.

160 — 1, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton. 2, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 3, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 4, Jeffrey Nelsen, Medicine Valley.

170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Cole Kerner, Sutherland. 4, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley.

182 — 1, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 2, Blake Emig, Dundy County-Stratton. 3, Colton Raile, St. Francis. 4, Tyler Neill, Maxwell.

195 — 1, Eric Halsted, Sutherland. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 3, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley. 4, Klayton Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton.

220 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Cameron Carr, Brady. 3, Jacob Copper, Maxwell. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.

285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Jacen Smith, Arapahoe. 4, John Fricke, Paxton.

Burwell Invite

BURWELL — Hershey finished 14th at Burwell Invite on Friday.

Team results

1, St. Paul, 189.5. 2, Crofton-Bloomfield, 188. 3, Ravenna, 120. 4, Twin Loup, 114. 5, Wood River, 97.5. 6, Burwell, 86. 7, Ansley/Litchfield, 60. 7, North Central, 60. 9, Clarkson/Leigh, 59.5. 10, West Holt, 59. 11, GICC, 58. 12, Central Valley, 49. 13, Arcadia/Loup City, 48. 14, Hershey, 46. 15, SEM, 45. 16, Elm Creek, 38.5. 17, Elgin Pope John/Elgin Public, 20. 18, Ainsworth, 13. 19, Loomis/Bertrand, 7.

Hershey individual results

106 — 1, Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield. 2, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 3, Derrick Ruzicka, St. Paul. 4, Jhonny Matias Trejo, Wood River.

113 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 3, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.

Broken Bow vs. Malcolm Dual

MALCOLM — Broken Bow defeated Malcolm 69-9 on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News