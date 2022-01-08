Sports Shorts, Jan. 8

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
J.R Durham Invite
NORTON, Kan. — North Platte won the championship and Cozad finished second at the J.R. Durham Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, North Platte, 185.5. 2, Cozad, 148.5. 3, Scott City, 138. 4, Weld Central, 73. 5, Norton, 67.5. 6, Atwood-Rawlins County, 66. 7, Beloit, 65. 8, Smith Center, 62. 9, Oberlin-Decatur Community, 45. 10, Russell, 41. 11, Oakley, 35.5. 12, Stockton, 10. 13, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, 4. 13, St. Francis, 4.
North Platte and Cozad results
106 — 1, Aaron Wilson, Cozad. 3, Brody Pitner, North Platte
113 — 3, Kole Weigel, North Platte
120 — 2, Jace Kennel, North Platte
126 — 3, Tyson Smith, North Platte. 4, Nate Haggart, Cozad
132 — 2, Ethan Jackson, North Platte. 3, Kooper Pohl, Cozad
138 — 3, Lathen Huntsman of North Platte
145 — 3, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 4, Dreu White, Cozad
152 — 1, Hayden Russman, Cozad. 3, Haedyn Brauer, North Platte
160 — 1, Brock Malcom, Cozad
170 — 1, Isaac White, Cozad. 4, Brock Roblee, North Platte
182 — 2, Luke Rathjen, North Platte. 3, Lane Wright, Cozad
195 — 4, Eli Boryca, Cozad
220 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte
285 — 2, Trysten Terry, North Platte
Beatrice Invite
BEATRICE — Lexington boys finished second and the girls finished third at the Beatrice Invite on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Beatrice, 289.5. 2, Lexington, 199. 3, Marysville, 172.5. 4, Norris, 167. 5, Lincoln Northeast, 130. 6, Omaha South, 115. 7, Omaha Gross Catholic, 73.5. 8, McCook, 26.5.
Girls team results
1, West Point-Beemer Girls, 199. 2, Omaha Marian Girls, 113.5. 3, Lexington Girls, 108. 4, Beatrice Girls, 90. 5, Weeping Water Girls, 72. 6, Platteview Girls, 71.5. 7, Crete Girls, 71. 8, Johnson County Central Girls, 66. 9, Bennington Girls, 65. 10, Sabetha, 48. 11, Omaha South Girls, 44. 12, Marysville Girls, 41. 13, Centura Girls, 33.5. 14, Waverly Girls, 17. 15, Fairbury Girls, 13.
Boys and Girls individual results
(Lexington at McCook results)
106 — 1, Daylen Naylor, Lexington.
G107 — 3, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington Girls.
113 — 1, Jayden Thorell, Lexington.
G114 — 2, Valeria Perez, Lexington Girls.
G120 — 7, Angelica Velasquez, Lexington Girls.
120 — 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 6,Jullian Stiver, McCook
G126 — 6, Karen Santoyo of Lexington Girls
126 — 4, Cesar Cano, Lexington
G132 — 6, Yesenia Munoz, Lexington Girls
132 — 3, Jackson Konrad, Lexington
G138 — 3, Andrea Melendez, Lexington Girls
138 — 2, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington
G145 — 4, Sara Anaya, Lexington Girls
152 — 1, Adrian Navarrete, Lexington
160 — 2, Alex Anthony, McCook
G165 — 4, Elsa Garcia, Lexington Girls
182 — 4, Cayden Gibbons, Lexington
195 — 2, Ismael Ayala of Lexington
220 — 4, Sebastian Dones, Lexington
Amherst Invite
AMHERST — Southwest finished fourth at the Amherst Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Amherst, 191. 2, Plainview, 122.5. 3, Neligh-Oakdale, 108. 4, Southwest, 95. 5, Cambridge, 94. 6, Clarkson/Leigh, 79. 7, Hi-Line, 78. 7, SEM, 78. 9, Anselmo-Merna, 72. 10, Shelton, 61. 11, Doniphan-Trumbull, 56. 12, Ansley-Litchfield, 52. 13, Overton, 50. 14, South Loup, 49. 15, Arcadia/Loup City, 46. 16, Kenesaw, 37.5. 17, Fullerton, 25.5. 18, Amherst JV, 12. 19, Aurora, 8. 20, Medicine Valley, 4.
Individual results
106 — 1, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 2, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Hunter McTygue, Amherst. 4, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge.
113 — 1, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton. 2, Landon Hansen, Plainview. 3, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 4, Morgan Bunner, Clarkson/Leigh.
120 — 1, Carson Whitesel, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Dawson Mason, South Loup. 3, Bryce Jurgensen, Clarkson/Leigh. 4, Dierks Sayer, Cambridge
126 — 1, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Jordan Mosel, Plainview. 3, Ian Hughes, Amherst. 4, Wryston Brell, Hi-Line.
132 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 3, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 4, Caleb Bivainis, Amherst.
138 — 1, Kyler Mosel, Plainview. 2, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 3, Kale Taubenheim, Amherst. 4, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna.
145 — 1, Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 2, Tanner Frahm, Plainview. 3, Jaden Stoklasa, Clarkson/Leigh. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
152 — 1, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 2, Maddox Jones, SEM. 3, Christian Wick, Amherst. 4, Tye Stanton, Cambridge.
160 — 1, Jakob Graham, Amherst. 2, Chase Thomas, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Gavin Cole, Ansley Litchfield. 4, Gabe Huntley, Cambridge.
1st Place Match
Jakob Graham (Amherst ) 17-4, Sr. over Chase Thomas (Neligh-Oakdale) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Cole (Ansley Litchfield) 12-14, Sr. over Gabe Huntley (Cambridge) 7-9, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
170 — 1, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City. 3, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line. 4, Tycen Breckner, Doniphan Trumbull.
182 — 1, Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 3, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 4, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Brody Bogard, Amherst. 3, Rio Remund, South Loup. 4, Luke Heil, Arcadia/Loup City.
220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Wyatt Anderson, Amherst. 3, Gavin Barela, Ansley Litchfield. 4, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line.
285 — 1, Jordy Baland, Doniphan Trumbull. 2, Cooper Vance, Clarkson/Leigh. 3, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 4, Brendon Hall, SEM.
Aquinas Invite
DAVID CITY — Broken Bow finished second at the Aquinas Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Aquinas Catholic, 236.5. 2, Broken Bow, 232. 3, Milford, 173.5. 4, Twin River, 79. 5, Columbus Scotus, 44.5. 6, Shelby-Rising City, 41.5. 7, Conestoga, 40.5. 8, Boys Town, 38. 9, North Bend Central, 34. 10, Stanton, 24. 11, Nebraska Christian, 9.5.
Broken Bow results
106 — 1, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow.
113 — 2, Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow
120 — 3, William Moninger, Broken Bow
126 — 1, Braylan Rynearson, Broken Bow. 4, Brody Ridder, Broken Bow
132 — 2, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow
138 — 2, Connor Wells, Broken Bow
145 — 4, Dakota Baum, Broken Bow
152 — 4, Jack Myers, Broken Bow
160 — 3, Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow
182 — 1, Max Denson, Broken Bow
195 — 3, Cal Wells, Broken Bow
220 — 3, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow
285 — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow
Central City Invite
CENTRAL CITY — Hershey participated in the Central City Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, St Paul, 143.5. 2, Crofton-Bloomfield, 130.5. 3, Logan View, 128. 4, Aurora, 121. 5, Minden, 120. 6, Central City, 114. 7, Ord, 106. 8, Northwest, 86. 9, Pleasanton, 79. 10, Elkhorn Valley, 65. 11, Palmer, 46. 12, Fairbury, 42. 13, Hershey, 32. 14, West Point-Beemer, 24.5. 15, Madison, 11. 16, Hastings St. Cecilia, 0.
Hershey results
106 — 2, Ethan Elliott, Hershey
113 — 4, Kaden Thompson, Hershey
Franklin Invite
FRANKLIN — St. Pat’s, Sandhills Valley and Sandhills/Thedford participated at the Franklin Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Kearney-Gold, 202. 2, Ellis, 183.5. 3, Superior, 182. 4, Thayer Central, 156. 5, Southern Valley, 126. 6, Alma, 125. 7, Axtell, 106.5. 8, Gibbon, 94.
9, Hastings JV, 80. 10, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 79. 11, Kearney-Blue, 76.5. 12, St. Pat`s, 68. 13, Franklin, 57. 14, Sandhills/Thedford, 40. 15, Sandhills Valley, 29. 16, Wilcox-Hildreth, 7. 17, Friend, 0.
Area results
120 — 6, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley.
126 — 6, Corbin Miller, Sandhills Valley
160 — 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat`s
182 — 5, Logan Dodson, St. Pat`s
195 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford
220 — 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat`s. 6, Zeb Wilde, Sandhills/Thedford
285 — 4, Ben Melton, St. Pat`s
Garden County Invite
OSHKOSH — Sutherland won the championship at the Garden County Invite.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 172.5. 2, Sedgewick, 101. 3, Highland, 99. 4, Perkins County, 96. 5, Chase County, 88. 6, chadron, 77. 7, Hitchcock County, 70.5. 8, Bayard, 67. 9, Kimball, 57. 10, Garden County, 55. 11, Morrill, 42. 12, Hay Springs, 38.5. 13, Crawford, 37. 14, Gering JV, 34. 15, Hemingford, 30. 16, Hyannis, 27. 17, Sioux County, 17. 18, Banner County, 13. 19, Scottsbluff, 10. 20, Ogallala, 7. 21, Holyoke, 4. 22, Leyton, 0. 22, Minatare, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Kaiden Schelling, Sedgewick. 2, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 3, Matthew Johnson, Kimball. 4, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs.
113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 2, Scotty Engle, Sedgewick. 3, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 4, Luke Harper, Sutherland.
120 — 1, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 2, Cayden White, Chase County. 3, Tony Lyon, Perkins County. 4, Aiden Narvais, Gering JV.
126 — 1, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 2, Brock Burry, Bayard. 3, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 4, joseph baraza, Gering JV.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 3, James McGinnis, Kimball. 4, Braden Underwood, chadron.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Davin Serres, chadron. 3, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis. 4, Luis Co, Chase County.
145 — 1, Zach Tittle, Highland. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Quinn Bailey, chadron. 4, Samuel Foster, Sutherland.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Bryan Bagby, Sedgewick. 3, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County.
160 — 1, Hayden Burr, Sedgewick. 2, Greg Coy, Highland. 3, Beau Lake, Bayard. 4, Gunner Roberson of Garden County.
170 — 1, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Mike Sanderson, Sioux County.
182 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 3, Ira Sittner, Highland. 4, Thomas Reeves, Chase County.
195 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Eric Halsted, Sutherland. 3, Joel Rodriguez, Scottsbluff.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Zach Tarin, Chase County. 4, Carter Jennings, Highland.
285 — 1, Ryan Bickel, chadron. 2, Ashton Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Juan Perez, Perkins County. 4, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County.
Girls team results
1, Chadron Girls, 62. 2, Sandhills Valley Girls, 61. 3, Sidney Girls, 52. 4, Ogallala Girls, 48. 5, Mitchell Girls, 42. 6, Bridgeport Girls, 39. 6, Hemingford Girls, 39. 8, Bayard Girls, 18. 9, Garden County Girls, 16.
Girls individual results
G107 — 1, Taylee Williamson, Chadron Girls. 2, Carlie McKibbin, Bayard Girls. 3, Jadyn Cottam, Sidney Girls. 4, Naila Ford, Ogallala Girls.
G114 — 1, Kyra Robbins, Bridgeport Girls. 2, Ciena McKenzie, Sidney Girls. 3, Audrey Morris, Mitchell Girls. 4, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford Girls.
G126 — 1, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Autumn Wolfe, Sidney Girls. 4, Olivia Joles, Bridgeport Girls.
G138 — 1, Leila Tewahade, Chadron Girls. 2, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Oakley Larsen, Garden County Girls. 4, Lake McClure, Ogallala Girls.
G152 — 1, Maria Barnes, Ogallala Girls. 2, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron Girls. 3, Hayden Marks, Bridgeport Girls. 4, Ember Diers, Chadron Girls.
G165 — 1, Kyliah Engledow, Mitchell Girls. 2, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford Girls. 4, Addie Diers, Chadron Girls.
G185 — 1, Saphira Whitley, Sidney Girls. 2, Abilene Miller, Garden County Girls.
G235 — 1, Mady Radspinner, Hemingford Girls
Ogallala Duals
OGALLALA — Ogallala finished second at their home dual meet on Saturday.
Team results
1, Wray. 2, Ogallala. 4, Yuma. 4, Mullen. 5, Alliance. 6, Bridgeport. 7, Sidney. 8, Limon. 10, Mitchell. 10, Gothenburg.
Matches
1, Wray def. Ogallala 64-9.
3, This match has not been wrestled yet.
5, Alliance def. Bridgeport 45-12.
7, Sidney defeated Limon 48-36.
9, This match has not been wrestled yet.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Kearney Catholic 51, North Platte 46
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic outlasted North Platte 51-46 on Saturday.
Clancy Brown had 21 points and Carley Purdy added seventeen for North Platte.
North Platte hosts Lexington on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52
KEARNEY — Anselmo-Merna held off Cross County 53-52 on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Arthur County 59, Brady 30
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Brady 59-30 on Saturday.
Brady hosts Overton on Tuesday and Arthur County travels to Mullen on Thursday.
Broken Bow 53, Auburn 48
KEARENY — Broken Bow outlasted Auburn 53-48 on Saturday.
Broken Bow hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
Chase County 60, Kimball 19
KIMBALL — Chase County downed Kimball 60-19 on Saturday.
Chase County travels to Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 35
TRYON — Sandhills Valley defeated Cody-Kilgore 48-35 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Wray (Colo.) 77, DCS 31
WRAY, Colo. — Wray defeated Dundy County-Stratton 77-31 on Saturday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 28, Centura 21
CENTURA — Gothenburg outlasted Centura 28-21 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Cozad on Thursday.
MHC 33, Blue Hill 30
KEARNEY — Maywood-Hayes Center held off Blue Hill 33-30 on Saturday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Creek Valley 62, Minatare 48
OSHKOSH — Creek Valley defeated Minatare 62-48 on Saturday.
Creek Valley travels to Paxton on Thursday.
South Platte 69, Potter-Dix 17
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Potter-Dix 69-17 on Saturday.
South Platte travels to Wallace on Thursday.
South Loup 53, Bertrand 29
BERTRAND — South Loup defeated Bertrand 53-29 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Maxwell on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 51
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade outlasted Southwest 57-51 on Saturday.
Southwest hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday and Wauneta-Palisade hosts Perkins County on Friday.
Wallace 37, Mullen 28
MULLEN — Wallace downed Mullen 37-28 on Saturday.
Mullen hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday and Wallace hosts South Platte on Thursday.
Overton 43, Maxwell 32
MAXWELL — Overton defeated Maxwell 43-32 on Saturday. Maxwell travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Arthur County 72, Brady 50
ARTHUR COUNTY — Arthur County downed Brady 72-50 on Saturday.
Brady hosts Overton on Tuesday and Arthur County travels to Mullen on Thursday.
Chase County 75, Kimball 25
KIMBALL — Chase County defeated Kimball 75-25 on Saturday. Chase County travels to Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 56, Cody-Kilgore 16
TRYON — Sandhills Valley downed Cody-Kilgore 56-16 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
DCS 66, Wray (Colo.) 52
WRAY, Colo. — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wray 66-52 on Saturday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed North Platte 49-33 on Saturday.
North Platte hosts Lexington on Friday.
Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45
BIG SPRINGS — Potter-Dix defeated South Platte 60-45 on Saturday.
South Platte travels to Wallace on Thursday.
South Loup 53, Bertrand 48
BERTRAND — South Loup held off Bertrand 53-48 on Saturday.
South Loup travels to Maxwell on Friday.
Southwest 45, Wauneta-Palisade 33
WAUNETA — Southwest downed Wauneta-Palisade 45-33 on Saturday.
Southwest hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday and Wauneta-Palisade hosts Perkins County on Friday.
Perkins County 66, Sutherland 21
GRANT — Perkins County defeated Sutherland 66-21 on Saturday. Sutherland hosts Hershey on Tuesday and Perkins County hosts Chase County on Thursday.
Bridgeport 57, Broken Bow 45
KEARNEY — Bridgeport downed Broken Bow 57-45 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
Maxwell 51, Overton 46
MAXWELL — Maxwell defeated Overton 51-46 on Saturday. Maxwell travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.