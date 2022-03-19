Sports Shorts, March 19

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
UNK B/C
KEARNEY — South Loup competed at the UNK Invite on Saturday.
South Loup boys results
(Top 5)
200 meter — Silas Cool, SL, 25.22.
400 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, SL, 54.01
800 meter — 4, Trey Connell, SL, 2:20.56
1 mile — 2, Logan Recoy, SL, 5:14.34
3200 meter — 4, Trey Connell, SL, 12:14.96
4x400 relay — 4, South Loup, 4:04.89 (AJ Starr, Ethan Furne, Silas Cool, Cache Gracey)
4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 9:07.56 (Cache Gracey, Rio Remund, Silas Cool, Logan Recoy)
Shot Put — 3, Jake Halstead, SL, 43-03.75
Discus — 2, Jake Halstead, SL, 120-04. 4, Jones Lance, SL, 113-05.
High Jump — 5, Harper Johnson, SL, 5-04.
Pole Vault — 3, Silas Cool, SL, 10-00.
South Loup girls results
55 meter — 3, Halie Recoy, SL, 7.97.
200 meter — 4, Ivy Tullis, SL, 29.22. 5, Halie Recoy, SL, 29.51
800 meter — 5, Heidi Donegan, SL, 3:01.84
1 mile — 1, Tallianna Martin, SL, 6:11.01. 2, Ella Cool, SL, 6:33.67
3200 meter — 3, Faith Bierman, SL, 15:50.43. 4, Grace Bierman, SL, 16:20.43
55 meter hurdles — 5, Charli Vickers, SL, 10.51.
4x400 relay — 2, South Loup, 4:42.90 (Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Ivy Tullis, Bryn Schwarz)
4x800 relay — 4, South Loup, 11:54.32 (Heidi Donegan, Ella Cool, Ava Pandorf, Tallianna Martin)
Shot Put — 1, Isabelle Stallbaumer, SL, 33-09.50. 4, Mya Weverka, SL, 32-08.50
Discus — 1, Abby Stallbaumer, SL, 118-03. 5, Mya Weverka, SL, 89-04.
High Jump — 3, Joslyn Reiff, SL, 4-08. 5, Annalee Starr, SL, 4-06
Pole Vault — 1, Regan Cool, SL, 10-01. 5, Bryn Eggleston, SL, 6-06
Chadron Invite
CHADRON — Creek Valley participated at the Chadron Invite on Saturday.
Creek Valley boys individual results
(Top 5)
800 meter — 1, Lucas Trujillo, CV, 2:17.23.
3200 meters — 2, Michael Lutz, CV, 12:27.32
Creek Valley girls individual results
1600 meter — 4, Samantha Marin, CV, 6:50.45
4x400 relay — 4, Creek Valley, 5:15.93 (Karsyn Burgman, Elizabeth Whiting, Chaeli Polk, Ella Whiting). 5, Creek Valley, 5:23.10 (Samantha Marin, Anna Speirs, Chloa Ningen, Ella Ningen)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Dawgs win York Invite
YORK — The Dawgs walked away with the championship of the York Invite on Saturday.
North Platte defeated Aurora 5-0 and went on to defeat Ralston 4-0.
North Platte travels to Kearney on Tuesday.
Omaha Northwest Tourney
OMAHA — Lexington finished 1-1 at the Northwest Tourney on Saturday.
Lexington defeated Northwest 1-0 but lost to Lincoln High 3-1.
Lexington hosts Holdrege on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Dawgs go 1-1
YORK — The Dawgs finished 1-1 at the York Invite on Saturday.
North Platte defeated Aurora 3-0 but lost to Omaha Burke 3-0.
Alonzo Torrez, Carson Uehling and Tyler Luna each scored a goal against Aurora. Brecken Torrez had an assist. Brody Sheets recorded 12 saves across both games.
North Platte travels to Kearney on Tuesday.
Skutt 2, Lexington 0
OMAHA — Omaha Skutt downed Lexington 2-0 on Saturday.
Lexington hosts Holdrege on Thursday.