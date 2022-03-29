Sports Shorts, March 29

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Hershey/Hastings Dual
HASTINGS — Hershey defeated Hastings 7-2 on Tuesday.
Singles
No. 1 — Brandy Bade, Hershey def. Cara Ansbach, Hastings 9-8
No. 2 — Emma Nelson, Hershey def. Keira Erickson, Hastings 8-2
No. 3 — Kayla McNeel, Hershey def. Lexi Benson, Hastings 8-3
No. 4 — Kate Vaughn, Hershey def. Lexi Schultz, Hastings 8-4
No. 5 — Delaney Choate, Hastings def. Rylan Hudson, Hershey 8-6
No. 6 — Chloe McNeel, Hershey def. Bianca Truong, Hastings 8-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Vaughn/K. McNeel, Hershey def. Ansbach/Erickson, Hastings 8-3
No. 2 — Benson/Choate, Hastings def. Hudson/C. McNeel, Hershey 8-4
People are also reading…
No. 3 — Bade/Nelson, Hershey def. Schultz/Truong, Hastings 8-1
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Paxton Invite
PAXTON — Paxton hosted a golf invite at Crandall Creek on Tuesday.
Team scores weren’t kept on the day.
Individual results
1, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 91. 2, Ethan Hardin, Paxton, 94. 3, Mason Roberts, Sutherland, 96. 4, Harmon Johnson, Sutherland, 99. 5, Gavin Hunt, Garden County, 101. 6, Nick Alworth, Garden County, 102. 7, Tommy Markussen, Paxton, 104. 8, Wade Dodge, Garden County, 107. 9, Cole Gerdes, Sutherland, 108. 10, Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 113. 11, Riley Adams, South Platte, 114. 12, Hunter Cook, Sutherland, 115. 13, Tyler Lundvall, Wallace, 116. 14, Tayton Lucas, Sutherland, 117. 15, Rylee Estrada, South Platte, 120.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington shut out Holdrege 3-0 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to Crete on Saturday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington downed Holdrege 3-0 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to North Platte on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Cozad Tri
COZAD — Cozad hosted Gothenburg and Overton in a triangular on Thursday.
No team scores were kept.
Boys individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 11.56. 2, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 11.96. 3, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 11.99.
200 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 23.99. 2, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 24.57. 3, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 24.76.
400 meter — 1, Alex Werner, Cozad, 55.57. 2, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 56.04. 3, Zach Harbur, Gothenburg, 56.21.
800 meter — 1, Aaron Sandoval, Cozad, 2:17.42. 2, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 2:19.43. 3, Isaiah Urman, Gothenburg, 2:21.14.
1600 meter — 1, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 5:08.51. 2, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 5:15.66. 3, Hayden Muirhead, Overton, 5:51.09.
3200 meter — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 11:18.56. 2, Abel Fores, Gothenburg, 11:50.20. 3, Chance Karges, Cozad, 13:37.74.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 17.25. 2, Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 18.68. 3, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 19.18.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 47.18. 2, Rey Tiller, Gothenburg, 50.31.
4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 46.40. 2, Cozad, 50.53. 3, Gothenburg, 52.98.
4x400 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 3:55.17. 2, Cozad, 3:57.92. 3, Gothenburg, 4:02.71.
4x800 relay — 1, Kurt Kuhlman, Gothenburg, 9:31.79.
Shot Put — 1, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad, 48-11.75. 2, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 40-7. 3, Bennett Geiken, Gothenburg, 39-7.5
Discus — 1, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 142-10. 2, Elijah Boryca, Cozad, 123-8. 3, Tucker Keith, Gothenburg, 113-10.
High Jump — 1, Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 5-8. 2, Kooper Koehn, Gothenburg, 5-4. 3, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 5-2. 3, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1, Tra Rossell, Gothenburg, 11-3. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 10-9. 3, Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg, 10-3.
Long Jump — 1, Alaric Jesseph, Gothenburg, 19-1.25. 2, Cord Chytka, Cozad, 18-1.25. 3, Bronson Long, Gothenburg, 17-6.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 37-7. 2, Caden Neels, Gothenburg, 34-0.75
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 13.01. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 13.47. 3, Blair Brennan, Overton, 13.67.
200 meter — 1, Kiley Porter, Cozad, 30.90. 2, Addison Luther, Overton, 30.95. 3, Emaleigh Rosse, Gothenburg, 32.29.
400 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:06.37. 2, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 1:07.46. 3, Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:08.17.
800 meter — 1, Lilanna Wylie, Cozad, 3:26.31. 2, Stephanie Magnusen, Overton, 3:38.43. 3, Taeh Soe, Cozad, 4:04.95.
1600 meter — 1, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 6:35.74. 2, Arissa Ackerman, Gothenburg, 6:51.50. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 1:07.46.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 18.64. 2, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 19.72. 3, Peyton Eby, Overton, 6:53.00.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 50.27. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 55.69. 3, Logan Hilbers, Gothenburg,57.51.
4x100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 55.42. 2, Cozad, 59.12. 3, Gothenburg, 1:03.66.
4x400 relay — 1, Cozad, 4:35.08. 2, Gothenburg, 4:40.37. 3, Overton, 5:02.40.
Shot Put — 1, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 33-9. 2, Carly Jensen, Gothenburg, 29-10. 3, Addisyn Streeter, Gothenburg, 27-6.5.
Discus — 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 122.10. 2, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 102-8. 3, Maddie Spaulding, Cozad, 97-11.
High Jump — 1, Taylor Howell, Cozad, 4-8. 2, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-6. 3, Megan Dyer, Cozad, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Blair Brennan, Overton, 8-3. 2, Kelseigh Romero, Cozad, 8-3. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 8-3
Long Jump — 1, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 16-2. 2, Adysen McCarter, Overton, 15-4. 3, Hannah Devlin, Gothenburg, 14-6
Triple Jump — 1, Clara Evert, Gothenburg, 29-3.5. 2, Jolee Ryan, Overton, 28-6.5. 3, Ashlyn Florell, Overton, 27-10.
BOWLING
League Results
Wild Bill’s hosts weekly leagues.
League results
Mar. 21
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — That One Team 242, Brew Crew 224.5, Railers 220
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 236, Susan Brunette 212, Brooke Simpson 187. (Men) Alex Marshall 246, Shane Simpson 235, Jeremy Brunette 227
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 605, Jackie Donohue 495, Susan Brunette 491. (Men) Justin Rogers 646, Shane Simpson 618, Alex Marshall 615
Mar. 22
KRULL CLINIC SENIORS
Top 3 Teams — Sky Riders 77, Strike Force 76, Reeses Pieces 73.5
Top 4 Games — Del Roe 204, Blake Barnum 189, Dan Katzenstein 179, Marion Thomsen 176
Top 4 Series — Del Roe 564, Blake Barnum 491, Dan Katzenstein 489, Marion Thomsen 477
Mar. 23
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 67.5, Big Red 63, Fitzpatrick Ent. 58.5
Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 190, Shannon Burk 167, Anne Hoatson 149, Barb Huebner 145
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 459, Shannon Burk 437, Barb Huebner 383, Anne Hoatson/Donna Moore 368
Mar. 24
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 76.5, Bowling Babes 56, Pin Tippers 55
Top 4 Games — Lois Snyder 179, Linda Dubry 167, Gloria Livingston 164, Kathy Nutter/Karen Phillips 158
Top 4 Series — Karen Phillips 428, Linda Dubry 427, Velma Smith 426, Kathy Nutter 425