Sports Shorts, March 31

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
North Platte 8, Alliance 1
North Platte defeated Alliance 8-1 on Thursday.
Singles
No. 1 — Jette Mueller, NP def. Haley, All 8-4
No. 2 — Kimley Stine, NP def. Karlie, All 9-7
No. 3 — Hallie Hamilton, NP def. Kaylie, All 8-4
No. 4 — JadaMae Wheeler, NP def. Brrolyn, All 8-2
No. 5 — Regan, All def, Torie Laubenstein, NP 8-2
No. 6 — Courtney Coates, NP def. Giorgia, All 8-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Lundgreen/Wheeler, NP def. Karlie/Brooklyn, All 8-4
No. 2 — Douglas/Hamilton, NP def. Kaylie/Haley, All 8-4
No. 3 — Coates/Laubenstein, NP def. Regan/Giorgia, All 9-8
Hershey 5, Scottsbluff 4
Hershey held off Scottsbluff 5-4 on Thursday.
Singles
No. 1 — Megan Bewley, SB def. Brandy Bade, Her 8-2
No. 2 — Emma Nelson, Her def. Jessica Davis, SB 8-3
No. 3 — Kayla McNeel, Her def. Aubrey Barrett, SB 8-5
No. 4 — Kate Vaughn, Her def. Alyssa Mendoza, SB 8-0
No. 5 — Haley Thomalla, SB def. Laken Wiese, Her 8-3
No. 6 — Chloe McNeel, Her def. Abby Roberts, SB 9-7
Doubles
No. 1 — Vaughn/K. McNeel, Her def. Barrett/Mendoza, SB 8-1
No. 2 — Thomalla/Roberts, SB def. Wiese/C. McNeel, Her 8-3
No. 3 — Bewley/Davis, SB def. Bade/Nelson, Her 9-7
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lexington 4, North Platte 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington shut out North Platte 4-0 on Thursday.
North Platte travels to the Norfolk Invite and Lexington hosts Crete on Saturday.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
North Platte 2, Lexington 1
LEXINGTON — North Platte held off Lexington 2-1 on Thursday.
North Platte travels to the Norfolk Invite and Lexington hosts Crete on Saturday.