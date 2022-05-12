Sports Shorts, May 12

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD DISTRICT

C-8

OXFORD — The South Loup girls finished first and the South Loup boys finished second at the C-8 District on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Wood River, 89.5. 2, South Loup, 81.5. 3, Gibbon, 79. 4, Hershey, 60.5. 5, Amherst, 54. 6, Sutherland, 50. 7, Hi-Line, 40. 8, Alma, 36. 9, Southern Valley, 23.5. 10, Maxwell, 10.

Boys area state qualifiers

100 meter — 2, Ryker Evans, 11.23, Hi-Line.

200 meter — 2, Ryder Evans, 22.66, Hi-Line.

400 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, 51.78, South Loup.

800 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, 2:09.07, South Loup. 2, Silas Cool, 2:09.27.

1600 meter — 1, Logan Recoy, 5:04.89. 2, Jackson Sinsel, 5:11.91, Sutherland.

3200 meter — 2, Trey Connell, 11:43.94, South Loup

4x100 relay — 2, Hershey, 45.87 (Chase Moorhead, Alex Brown, Cole Schwager, Dalton Clark).

4x400 relay — 1, Hi-Line, 3:42.52 (Treyton Evans, Isaiah Bullis, Bryce Reiners, Ryker Evans).

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 9:04.01 (Aidan Shutts, Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool).

Shot Put — 1, Rio Remund, 46-11.75, South Loup. 2, Boone Snyder, 46-01.75, Sutherland.

Discus — 1, Cruz Brooks, 148-03, Hershey.

Pole Vault — 1, Jon Peterka, 13-03, Sutherland. 2, Jace Smith, 13-03, Sutherland.

Long Jump — 1, Chance Elwood, 21-00, Sutherland.

Girls team results

1, South Loup, 107. 2, Amherst, 89. 3, Wood River, 76.16. 4, Southern Valley, 57. 5, Sutherland, 52. 6, Hershey, 51. 7, Gibbon, 41.5. 8, Alma, 33.33. 9, Hi-Line, 10. 9, Maxwell, 10.

Girls area state qualifiers

200 meter — 1, Story Rasby, 25.39, Sutherland.

400 meter — 1, Story Rasby, 57.70, Sutherland.

800 meter — 1, Story Rasby, 2:30.96, Sutherland.

1600 meter — 1, Ivy Tullis, 5:40.46, South Loup. 2, Tallianna Martin, 5:43.96, South Loup.

3200 meter — 1, Ella Cool, 14:16.39, South Loup. 2, Kinley Folchert, 14:28.62, Hershey.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Charli Vickers, 52.82, South Loup.

4x100 relay — 1, South Loup, 52.94 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy).

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 10:47.54 (Ivy Tullis, Faith Bierman, Heidi Donegan, Tallianna Martin).

Shot Put — 1, Michalee Brownawell, 34-06, Hershey.

Discus — 1, Abby Stallbaumer, 138-07, South Loup. 2, Michalee Brownawell, 133-00, Hershey.

Pole Vault — 1, Regan Cool, 10-00, South Loup.

Long Jump — 2, Elie Schmitt, 16-07.50, Hershey.

C-9

MITCHELL — The Chase County boys and girls swept the C-9 District on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Chase County, 146. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 105. 3, Perkins County, 91. 4, Mitchell, 74. 5, Bridgeport, 62. 6, Bayard, 25. 7, Morrill, 12. 8, Hemingford, 6. 9, Kimball, 4.

Boys state qualifiers

200 meter — 1, Casey Hanson, 23.73, Perkins County. 2, Blake Garner, 23.78, Perkins County.

800 meter — 2, Colton Pouk, 2L10.13

1600 meter — 1, Mason McGreer, 4:56.57, Perkins County.

3200 meter — 1, Mason McGreer, 11:10.41, Perkins County.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Easton Fries, 15.49, Chase county. 2, Jensen Olsen, 15.97, Chase County.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Easton Fries, 42.79, Chase County.

4x100 relay — 1, Perkins County, 45.45 (Triston Hite, Casey Hanson, Ethan Sihm, Blake Garner).

4x400 relay — 1, Chase County, 3:32.73 (Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries, Ryan Bernhardt).

4x800 relay — 1, Perkins County, 9:02.95 (Mason McGreer, Triston Hite, Erik Snyder, Colton Pouk).

Shot Put — 2, Jaret Peterson, 43-8.75.

High Jump — Easton Fries, 5-7, Chase County.

Long Jump — 1, Ryan Bernhardt, 20-3, Chase County. 2, Casey Hanson, 20-2, Perkins County.

Triple Jump — 1, Blake Garner, 41-9-5, Perkins County. 2, Kade Anderson, 40-3.75, Chase County.

Girls team results

1, Chase County, 186. 2, Bayard, 75. 3, Gordon-Rushville, 62. 4, Bridgeport, 47. 5, Perkins County, 43. 6, Hemingford, 42. 7, Morrill, 34. 8, Mitchell, 23. 9, Kimball, 15.

Girls state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Jerzee Milner, 12.87, Chase County.

400 meter — 1, Bryn McNair, 1:01.20, Chase County.

800 meter — 1, Bryn McNair, 2:26.81, Chase County.

1600 meter — 1, Lucy Spady, 5:47.49, Chase County.

3200 meter — 1, Lucy Spady, 12:54.58, Chase County.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, 15.38, Chase County.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Kailee Potts, 47.35, Perkins County. 2, Jerzee Milner, 49.24, Chase County.

4x100 relay — 1, Chase County, 51.25 (Chloe Dillan, Jordan Jablonski, Ali McNair, Jerzee Milner).

4x400 relay — 1, Chase County, 4:11.42 (Jordan Jablonski, Peyton Owens, Ali McNair, Bryn McNair).

4x800 relay — 1, Chase County, 10:22.73 (Lucy Spady, Olivia Spady, Landree McNair, Jordan Jablonski).

Discus — 2, Kaylie Lotspeich, 124-4, Chase County.

High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, 5-3, Chase County.

D-7

CAMBRIDGE — The Hitchcock County boys finished second and the Maywood-Hayes Center finished second at the D-7 District on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Cambridge, 130. 2, Hitchcock County, 81. 3, Loomis, 65. 4, Bertrand, 57. 5, Arapahoe, 49. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 44. 7, Medicine Valley, 39. 8, Southwest, 34. 9, Wauneta-Palisade, 20. 10, Wallace, 8.

Boys state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Grant Wallker, 11.18, Wauneta-Palisade. 2, Jackson Kerchal, 11.27, Dundy County-Stratton.

200 meter — 2, Grant Walker, 23.84, Wauneta-Palisade.

800 meter — 2, Travis Neben, 2:11.82, Hitchcock County.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Braydn Hutto, 15.42, Hitchcock County.

4x100 relay — 1, Dundy County-Stratton, 46.54 (Alex Englot, Bobby Schneider, Corbin Horner, Jackson Kerchal).

Shot Put — 1, Sebastian Kramer, 50-07.25, Medicine Valley.

Discus — 1, Sebastian Kramer, 161-01, Medicine Valley.

High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, 6-02, Medicine Valley.

Long Jump — 1, Drew Scott, 20-07, Hitchcock County.

Triple Jump — 2, Drew Scott, 40-00, Hitchcock County.

Girls team results

1, Cambridge, 154. 2, Loomis, 83. 3, Maywood-Hayes Center, 77. 4, Wallace, 67. 5, Southwest, 45. 6, Arapahoe, 29. 7, Medicine Valley, 24. 8, Hitchcock County, 21. 9, Wauneta-Palisade, 20. 10, Bertrand, 6.

Girls state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, 12.71, Maywood-Hayes Center.

200 meter — 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, 26.47, Maywood-Hayes Center.

400 meter — 1, Kiley Hejtmanek, 1:01.29, Maywood-Hayes Center.

800 meter — 2, Reagan Stengel, 2:34.52, Maywood-Hayes Center.

1600 meter — 1, Mariah Gardner, 6:03.50, Wallace. 2, Ashlin Broz, 6:04.41, Maywood-Hayes Center.

3200 meter — 1, Mariah Gardner, 13:31.39, Wallace. 2, Ashley Robertson, 13:45.75, Wallace.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Kendyl Flaming, 16.22, Wallace. 2, Anastasia Gallegos, 16.76, Southwest.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Kendyl Flaming, 50.71, Medicine Valley.

4x400 relay — 1, Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:28.44 (Ellie Broz, Ashlin Broz, Reagan Stengel, Kiley Hejtmanek).

High Jump — 2, Stella Heapy, 5-01, Medicine Valley.

Long Jump — 1, Caylin Barnett, 16-01, Southwest.

D-9

LEYTON — The Arthur County boys finished tied for second and the South Platte girls finished third at the D-9 District on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Leyton, 126. 2, Potter-Dix, 81. 2, Arthur County, 81. 4, Garden County, 76. 5, Hay Springs, 57. 6, Hyannis, 28. 6, South Platte, 28. 8, Crawford, 25. 9, Creek Valley, 16.

Boys state qualifiers

100 meter — 2, Dakota Storer, 11.68, Arthur County.

200 meter — 2, Dakota Storer, 24.56, Arthur County.

400 meter — 1, Lance Vasa, 52.77, Arthur County.

800 meter — 2, Lucas Trujillo, 2:06.62, Creek Valley.

3200 meter — 2, Zeke Christiansen, 11:24.93, Garden County.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Johnny Vargas, 43.98, Garden County. 2, Dillon Christiansen, 45.71, Garden County.

4x400 relay — 1, Arthur County, 3:40.50 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa).

4x800 relay — 1, Garden County, 8:37.47 (Zeke Christiansen, Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Nate Billey).

High Jump — 1, Justin Wenzel, 5-8, Arthur County.

Long Jump — 2, Kable Wykert, 18-9, Arthur County.

Triple Jump — 1, Johnny Vargas, 39-4, Garden County. 2, Monte Bailey, 37-1.5, Hyannis.

Girls team results

1, Crawford, 110. 2, Leyton, 84. 3, South Platte, 80. 4, Sioux County, 75. 5, Garden County, 44. 6, Potter-Dix, 42. 7, Arthur County, 29. 8, Creek Valley, 26. 9, Hyannis, 10. 9, Banner County, 10.

Girls state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Jaedin Jones, 13.29, Arthur County.

100 meter hurdles —2, Taylyn Bauer, 17.61, South Platte.

Shot Put — 1, Haily Koenen, 35-3, South Platte.

Discus — 1, Kassidy Rambat, 96-10, Hyannis. 2, Haily Koenen, 96-0, South Platte.

Long Jump — 2, Kamry Kramer, 15-5.75, Garden County.

Triple Jump — 1, Aubrey Evans, 30-7, Garden County.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Ogallala Invite

OGALLALA — Scottsbluff won the Ogallala Invite on Thursday.

Team results

1, Scottsbluff, 320. 2, Ogallala, 325. 3, Chadron, 334. 3, McCook, 334. 5, Cozad, 339. 6, Alliance, 345. 7, Gering, 347. 8, Sidney, 343. 9, Gothenburg, 361. 10, Hershey, 388. 11, Ogallala JV, 400. 12, Chase County, 417. 13, Perkins County, 389.

Individual results

1, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 70. 2, Jacksyn Bherends, Chadron, 73. 3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 76. 4, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 77. 5, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 78. 6, John Beier, Sidney, 78. 7, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 79. 8, Alex Svagjr, Cozad, 80. 9, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 80. 10, Kai Jorgenson, Gothenburg, 80. 11, Kellen Muhr, Alliance, 81. 12, Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 82. 13, Reid Loop, McCook, 82. 14, Hunter Hansen, McCook, 83. 15, Jack Maser, Gering, 83.