Sports Shorts, May 13

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
B-6 District
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 107.33. 2, McCook, 104.33. 3, Scottsbluff, 74. 4, Gering, 51. 5, Ogallala, 48.33. 6, Chadron, 42. 7, Mitchell, 40. 8, Gothenburg, 33. 9, Alliance, 16. 10, Cozad, 11.
Boys Individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter dash — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.03. 2, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.29. 3, Anselmo Camacho, Scottsbluff, 11.32.
200 meter dash — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 22.92. 2, Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 23.42. 3, Anselmo Camacho, Scottsbluff, 23.68.
400 meter dash — 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 50.98. 2, Brandon Tucker, McCook, 51.20. 3, Avery Wicker, Scottsbluff, 51.86.
800 meter run — 1, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:03.55. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:03.59. 3, Weston Walgren, McCook, 2:05.81.
1600 meter run — 1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:37.83. 2, Logan Andrews, Gering, 4:41.82. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:43.24.
3200 meter run — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:11.52. 2, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 10:11.53. 3, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:16.34.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 15.69. 2, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.89. 3, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.95.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 40.60. 2, Connor Hartzler, Sidney, 40.79. 3, Alec Langan, McCook, 40.82.
4x100 meter relay — 1, McCook, 44.52. 2, Scottsbluff, 44.82. 3, Sidney, 45.24.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 3:30.80. 2, Gering, 3:32.86. 3, Gothenburg, 3:33.07.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Sidney, 8:14.39. 2, Gering, 8:21.35. 3, McCook, 8:30.41.
Shot Put — 1, Torrington Ford, McCook, 50-9.5. 2, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 50-7. 3, Cody Hall, Chadron, 49-0.
Discus — 1, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 148-6. 2, Nicholas Maag, Scottsbluff, 143-11. 3, Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 142-9.
High Jump — 1, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-6. 2, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-3. 3, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-1.
Pole Vault — 1, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 14-0. 2, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 13-6. 3, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-0.
Long Jump — 1, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 21-4. 2, Rylan Aguallo, Maxwell, 21-2. 3, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 21-0.5.
Triple Jump — 1, Trent Davis, Gering, 44-1. 2, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 43-11.75. 3, Adam Dugger, McCook, 43-4.25.
Girls team results
1, Sidney, 100.5. 2, McCook, 91. 3, Ogallala, 90. 4, Gothenburg, 62. 5, Scottsbluff, 54.5. 6, Cozad, 50. 7, Chadron, 31. 7, Gering, 31. 9, Alliance, 16. 10, Mitchell, 1.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.50. 2, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 12.80. 3, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.81.
200 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 25.92. 2, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.17. 3, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 26.24.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 57.92. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 58.87. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 59.79.
800 meter run — 1, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 2:20.50. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:25.10. 3, Tayden Kirchner, Ogallala, 2:26.22.
1600 meter run — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:30.64. 2, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:31.49. 3, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:37.29.
3200 meter run — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 12:05.99. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:16.13. 3, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:21.36.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.31. 2, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.42. 3, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.54.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 46.08. 2, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 47.86. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 48.36.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Ogallala, 49.84. 2, Gothenburg, 50.09. 3, McCook, 50.75.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Cozad, 4:07.39. 2, Alliance, 4:09.48. 3, Ogallala, 4:10.58.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 10:05.52. 2, Chadron, 10:17.14. 3, Scottsbluff, 10:39.44.
Shot Put — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 43-8. 2, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 41-3. 3, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 38-9.5.
Discus — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 135-11. 2, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 128-1. 3, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 119-5.
High Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-8.25. 2, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-5. 3, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-3.
Pole Vault — 1, Hannah Crow, McCook, 10-0. 2, Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-0. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-0.
Long Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-7.5. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-9.5. 3, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 16-9.5.
Triple Jump — 1, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 35-2. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 34-3. 3, Jayrah Ngoi, Chadron, 33’ 11.5.
C-9 District
Boys team results
1, Chase County, 186. 2, Bayard, 72. 3, Sutherland, 48. 4, Gordon-Rushville, 46. 5, Hershey, 40. 6, Bridgeport, 31. 7, Perkins County, 30. 8, Hemingford, 29. 9, Kimball, 26. 10, Morrill, 19.
Boys individual results
(Top 2)
100 meter dash — 1, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 11.39. 2, Caden Lewis, Morrill, 11.51.
200 meter dash — 1, Brian Turek, Hemingford, 23.23. 2, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 23.25.
400 meter dash — 1, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 52.51. 2, Cedric Maxwell, Chase County, 52.60.
800 meter run — 1, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 2:05.67. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 2:07.55.
1600 meter run — 1, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 4:53.92. 2, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 5:01.19.
3200 meter run — 1, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 11:00.66. 2, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 11:02.51.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Kade Anderson, Chase County, 16.46. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill, 16.56.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Aydon McDonald, Gordon Rushville, 42.69. 2, Easton Fries, Chase County, 43.08.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 45.08. 2, Perkins County, 45.79.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Gordon-Rushville, 3:35.96. 2, Chase County, 3:37.77.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Gordon Rushville, 8:52.91. 2, Hershey, 9:08.56.
Shot Put — 1, Isaiah Guerue, Morrill, 44’6. 2, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 42’1.50.
Discus — 1, Isaiah Guerue, Morrill, 142-10. 2, Conner Hogan, Sutherland, 138-9.
High Jump — 1, Samuel Frame, Hershey, 5-11. 2, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 5-11.
Pole Vault — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 13-6. 2, Brit Gockley, Chase County, 12-5. 2, Carter Leibbrandt, Chase County, 12-5.
Long Jump — 1, Christian Allen-Van Pelt, Kimball, 20’6.50. 2, Chance Elwood, Sutherland, 19’11.25.
Triple Jump — 1, Elijah Jackson, Gordon-Rushville, 40-4.25. 2, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 39-0.75.
Girls team results
1, Chase County, 108.5. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 71. 3, Hershey, 66. 4, Perkins County, 61. 5, Sutherland, 57.5. 6, Morrill, 51. 7, Bridgeport, 41. 8, Bayard, 34. 9, Kimball, 22. 10, Hemingford, 15.
Girls individual results
(Top 2)
100 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan,Chase County, 12.93. 2, Chloe Dillan, Chase County, 13.12.
200 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 26.38. 2, Chloe Dillan, Chase County, 27.02.
400 meter dash — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 57.69. 2, Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville, 1:02.72.
800 meter run — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:23.92. 2, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:32.58.
1600 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:51.46. 2, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 6:01.06.
3200 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 12:33.45. 2, Kierra Miller, Bayard, 12:40.12.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.95. 2, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 16.61.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 48.55. 2, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 49.79.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 50.84. 2, Bayard, 53.46.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 4:14.43. 2, Perkins County, 4:35.30.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 10:25.67. 2, Gordon-Rushville, 10:41.01.
Shot Put — 1, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 34-8.50. 2, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 34-2.
Discus — 1, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 121-3. 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 119’10.
High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-2. 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 9-7. 2, Raven Johnson, Kimball, 9-4.
Long Jump — 1, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 15-3. 2, Elie Schmitt, Hershey, 15-1.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 33-6.50. 2, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 31-10.50.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Holdrege Tri
HOLDREGE — McCook went 2-0 at the Holdrege Tri on Thursday.
McCook 4, Holdrege 0
#1 Singles — Megan Hodgson def. G. Maloley 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles — Joslyn Hammond def. H. Anderson 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles — Elsa Wilcox/Olivia Koetter def. A. Michalski/J. Landin 6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles — Lexi Hauxwell/Emily Kjendal def. S. Nelson/J. Gustafson 6-3, 6-1
McCook 4, Adams Central 0
#1 Singles — Megan Hodgson def. M. Hood 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles — Joslyn Hammond def. I. Lom 6-0, 6-0